Saudi FM discusses bilateral relations with counterparts at G20 summit

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met with the US secretary of state and the Singaporean foreign affairs minister on the sidelines of the Group of Twenty summit in India, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meetings were attended by Abdulrahman bin Arkan Al-Dawood, the director general of the office of the minister of foreign affairs.
During their meeting with American Secretary of State Antony Blinken, they discussed strategic relations and ways to strengthen cooperation in various fields between the two countries.
Prince Faisal and Blinken also reviewed developments on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.
The prince and his Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan also held talks on bilateral relations, and exchanged views on matters related to the G20 agenda.
SR4bn invested in Saudi industrial cities’ textile projects
Updated 02 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi
Riyadh: More than SR4.1 billion ($1.09 billion) had been pumped into the Saudi textile sector to support production and entrepreneurs, officials have revealed.
Majid bin Rafid Al-Arqoubi, chief executive officer of the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON), revealed the investment figure during the second edition of the Men’s Fabrics and Accessories Expo at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.
He said the authority’s textile investments had been distributed over 125 industrial contracts in 19 industrial cities, covering a total area of more than 1 million square meters.
With more than 700 local and international exhibitors and 120 Saudi companies, the exhibition — which runs until March 3 — is being sponsored by MODON and includes industry names such as Al-Bassam, Sayyar, Richy, Haibah, and Al-Ajlan and brothers.
“The textiles and men’s accessories sector is witnessing a high growth in the Kingdom as most of the raw materials are sourced locally,” Al-Arqoubi added.
The growth has partly been attributed to the Kingdom’s Founding Day, when men bought traditional Saudi attire and accessories.
Muqrin Al-Nashmi, exhibition executive director, told Arab News that the second edition of the event had witnessed the participation of many Saudi fabrics and accessories brands.
He said: “This exhibition serves as a platform for businesses to interact directly with consumers, as well as distributors looking to establish franchises and developing branches around the Kingdom.”
It is financially sponsored by the Social Development Bank to provide financing solutions and to support the initiatives of emerging companies, in addition to providing special workshops for Saudi youth. It is also hosting a series of training workshops in product design, marketing, and legal issues.
More than 50,000 visitors have attended the exhibition.
We are at the dawn of a golden age of Saudi sport, boxing official tells The Mayman Show
Rasha Al-Khamis, vice president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, said the growing number of major sporting events hosted by the Kingdom is having a significant effect on the country
She also spearheads the Arab Boxing Federation’s new women’s committee and said there are plans for Saudi Arabia to this year host the first-ever boxing competition for Arab women
Updated 6 min 35 sec ago
HUSSAM AL MAYMAN
Riyadh: Sport in Saudi Arabia is undergoing a renaissance, as a result of which we are at the dawn of a golden age for sport in the Kingdom, according to Rasha Al-Khamis, vice president of the Saudi Arabian Boxing Federation.
Al-Khamis, who is also a board member of the Asian Boxing Federation and a strategic consultant for global consultancy Ernst & Young on Saudi Vision 2030’s quality of life initiatives, was speaking during an interview with Arab News podcast The Mayman Show.
“I mainly focus on the media and entertainment sector,” she told host Hussam Al-Mayman. “Under the media and entertainment sector there is sports, culture and the arts, entertainment and tourism. We do transformation projects for the government in line with Vision 2030.”
Vision 2030 is Saudi Arabia’s project to develop and diversify the national economy. Many of the projects in the sectors she mentioned revolve around strategy, governance, operating models and strategy, said Al-Khamis.
“This is mainly what I’m doing with Ernst & Young but … my part-time thing is the Boxing Federation,” she added. “I’m a vice president of the Saudi Boxing Federation, and a member of the board of directors of the Asian Boxing Federation, and I spearhead the women’s committee.”
The women’s committee operates under the auspices of the Arab Boxing Federation.
“Almost since 1980, they’ve had the Arab Boxing Federation and recently they’ve established the new women’s committee,” said Al-Khamis. “This includes 21 Arab countries and this year we’re planning to host the first boxing competition for Arab women, in Saudi Arabia.”
In the past few years the Kingdom has increasingly played host to a wide range of top international sporting events, and Al-Khamis praised this development and the effects it is having on the country.
“I think these big events do have a major impact on the (sports) ecosystem and boxing,” she said. “And … I believe that with the direction of Vision 2030 — and with the leadership support (from) King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the minister of sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki — they’ve been doing a major uplift when it comes to the sports ecosystem.”
The sports scene is undergoing a very strategic overhaul in order that it might flourish, said Al-Khamis.
“There are plenty of levers that have been supporting not only boxing but all the other 96 federations,” she added. “If you take a look at the Saudi Arabian Olympic Committee, at this stage they’ve been supporting all 97 federations.”
The strategy to support sport in Saudi Arabia is a critical one, she added.
“They’re actually looking at two angles: the operational level and the strategy level,” said Al-Khamis. “And then (there is) the High-Performance Athletes Institute. They’re actually attracting really great, elite athletes, to start supporting them and honing their skills.”
Saudi leaders offer condolences to Greece over deadly train crash
Greek Prime Minister said it appears the crash was “mainly due to a tragic human error”
Updated 02 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman sent a cable of condolences to Greece’s president Katerina Sakellaropoulou after two trains slammed into each other in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Thursday.
“We send to your excellency, the families of the deceased and the greek people, our deepest and sincere condolences,” the king said, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also sent a similar cable to president Sakellaropoulou.
The crash in Larissa crumpled carriages into twisted steel knots in the country’s worst-ever rail crash.
The impact just before midnight Tuesday threw some passengers into ceilings and out the windows.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called the collision of the passenger train and a freight train “a horrific rail accident without precedent in our country,” and pledged a full, independent investigation.
He said it appears the crash was “mainly due to a tragic human error.”
For the love of youth: Warhol exhibition draws crowds in AlUla
Late artist ‘would’ve loved to have been in KSA where the population is so young, so transformative,’ says curator
Updated 02 March 2023
Rebecca Anne Proctor
AL-ULA: In a first for the Kingdom, 70 iconic works by late US visual artist, film director and producer Andy Warhol are on view at an exhibition in AlUla until May 16.
Titled “FAME: Andy Warhol in AlUla,” the exhibition is part of the second edition of the AlUla Arts Festival.
It is curated by Patrick Moore, director of The Andy Warhol Museum, the US institution based in Pittsburgh that houses the artist’s most iconic works related not only to stardom, celebrity and Hollywood, but also to characters on the fringes of society.
On view within Maraya concert hall’s sleekly erected series of gallery spaces are Warhol’s portraits of Salvador Dali, Lou Reed, Judy Garland, Marlon Brando, Mohammed Ali, Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, Elizabeth Taylor and others.
The works are being shown amid one of the most riveting desert landscapes in the world — representative of AlUla’s bid to become a global cultural destination in its own right.
“I believe both Arts AlUla and The Andy Warhol Museum had similar goals and objectives that were aligned in having really a window for the world in Saudi and a window for Saudi in the world,” Nora Aldabal, arts and creative planning director at the Royal Commission of AlUla, told Arab News.
“The Andy Warhol exhibition comes from a conversation or an introduction of an artist who played a big role in documenting an era of transformation and The FAME exhibition today curated by Patrick Moore speaks to that change.”
The exhibition similarly speaks of the great transformation on both the social and economic fronts that is taking place in the Kingdom since Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched Vision 2030 in 2016, placing the growth of the creative economy at the center of the Kingdom’s strategy to eliminate reliance on oil and gas and foster new sectors.
“For me, AlUla was an intoxicating place to stage this exhibition,” Patrick Moore told Arab News. “It’s this combination of extraordinary natural wonders and contemporary art that makes it so powerful.
“The response has been so positive from both the Middle East region and internationally,” he added. “Staging FAME here is about the power of cultural exchange.”
Moore said that the current period of transformation in Saudi Arabia would have fascinated Warhol, who died in 1987. “Watching men and women get dressed up and go to events taking place all over the Kingdom — many staged for the first time — Warhol would have found it all very charming and glamorous,” he added.
“Warhol loved young people and he loved youth,” Moore said. “He sort of worshiped youth. So, I think first and foremost he would’ve loved to have been in Saudi Arabia where the population is so young, so transformative and so eager to participate in the change.”
In one gallery room, a group of Saudi men and women gleefully play with a multitude of floating metallic balloons in Warhol’s 1966 installation “Silver Clouds.”
The idea is to create a sense of play and freedom with the work — even if at times guests are momentarily trapped by the balloons until they push them away.
“I think they want to be seen — they want to present themselves to the world,” Moore said of the Saudi youth. “And that is very similar, I think, to the impulse that Warhol had when he was a youngster growing up in gritty Pittsburgh and escaping to the cinema and seeing all these glamorous people on the silver screen and wondering, am I ever going to be a part of that?”
As Moore rightfully notes, young Saudis, like those attending Warhol’s show or the Red Sea Film Festival or countless other fashion shows, contemporary art exhibitions, sports matches or car races, are finally experiencing in their home country what they had watched from years taking place abroad — much like Warhol did when he went to the cinema growing up.
Also on view are the artist’s filmed portraits, “Screen Tests,” that consist of a series of short, silent, black and white film portraits of counter-culture icons created between 1964 and 1966.
Among these is a black and white film of Lou Reed, a founding member of the famous The Velvet Underground rock band, sipping a Coca-Cola bottle while donning thick black-rimmed sunglasses — a reminder to live and relish the cool of the present moment.
