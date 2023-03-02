New US sanctions target Iranian petroleum, petrochemical trade

WASHINGTON: The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday on firms it said had transported or sold Iranian petroleum or petrochemical products in violation of US restrictions, including two companies based in China.
The sanctions are part of a Washington push to curb Iranian oil smuggling and come as efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal have stalled in part due to increasingly strained ties between the Islamic Republic and the West.
In a statement, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the sanctions target 11 firms and 20 affiliated shipping vessels that had facilitated Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade.
“These designations underscore our continued efforts to enforce our sanctions against Iran,” Blinken said.
Iran’s mission to the United Nations in New York accused the Biden administration of “basically repeating the failed maximum pressure policy of the former US government,” referring to former President Donald Trump’s administration.
“Iran has gotten used to these sanctions, but if the US wants to return to JCPOA (the Iran nuclear deal) one day, it will be challenging for the US government to lift all of them,” Iran’s UN mission told Reuters.
Two of the sanctioned firms are based in China, according to the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control. The sanctions freeze the firms’ US assets and generally bar Americans from dealing with them.
The US issued the sanctions under a 2018 US executive order that restored sanctions targeting Iran’s oil, banking and transportation sectors.
Trump imposed the 2018 order after abandoning the 2015 nuclear deal, which reined in Iran’s nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions. President Joe Biden’s administration has tried but failed to revive the pact over the last two years.
On Thursday, the Treasury Department issued a general license authorizing limited transactions with the 20 sanctioned vessels under what it called a “wind-down” period through June 29, a document on its website showed.
YOKNEM, Israel: An Israeli-led crowdfunding campaign has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Palestinian residents of a West Bank town that was set ablaze by radical Jewish settlers, the organizer of the drive said on Thursday.
Some 12,000 Israelis donated nearly 1.7 million shekels ($465,000) since the campaign was launched this week. The fundraising effort was a rare instance of cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians at a time when tensions have been surging between the sides over spiraling violence.
Scores of Israeli settlers went on a violent rampage in the northern West Bank town of Hawara late on Sunday, setting dozens of cars and homes on fire after two settlers were killed by a Palestinian gunman there earlier in the day. One Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire during the incident, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The rampage, the worst such violence in decades, prompted Israeli activist Yaya Fink, an observant Jew, to launch the fundraising initiative.
“I had very bad feelings for when I saw hundreds of religious Jews tried to burn Hawara, including innocent people,” he said, adding that it delivered a message that “the majority of the Jews are against extremism, against racism.” He said most of the money was raised within the campaign’s first 12 hours.
Fink said the money will be sent as compensation to Palestinians whose property was damaged in the attack. He said he received threats from opponents to the campaign, who called him a traitor for raising money for the Palestinians, even as some are carrying out attacks.
The rampage prompted international condemnation. But Israel’s government, which is made up of pro-settlement ultranationalists, expressed little outrage and only called on the perpetrators not to take the law into their own hands.
Maj. Gen. Yehuda Fuchs, head of the military’s Central Command in charge of the West Bank, said this week the army was not prepared for the intensity of the Hawara violence, which he called “a pogrom done by outlaws.”
RAMALLAH: Palestinians have denounced a draft Israeli law to execute Palestinians found guilty of terrorism, which passed its first stage in the Israeli Knesset this week.
The legislation, proposed by Internal Security Minister and leader of the extremist Jewish Power party Itamar Ben-Gvir, cleared its preliminary reading on Wednesday and is expected to pass the second and third stages to become law.
Palestinians consider it steeped in racism, while some members of Israel’s security services have warned that the law would motivate rather than deter more attacks on Israelis.
It has already faced opposition from Israeli human rights institutions and calls for the country’s supreme court to strike it down as inconsistent with international and humanitarian laws.
Qadura Faris, the president of the Palestinian Prisoners Club, told Arab News that a specific death penalty would serve no purpose other than to expose Israel as a “backward, fascist, apartheid state, living in the past.”
“This law only targets Palestinians. This is a new confirmation that there are two laws in the same geographical area: one for the Israelis and the other for the Palestinians. This is racism,” he said.
He added that the death penalty would “not add to our worries … we are extrajudicially killed daily without reason … [Israel] carries out extensive executions against Palestinians daily outside the law.
“We know that Ben-Gvir’s insistence on proposing this law comes within the framework of a process of blackmail.”
Rawhi Fattouh, the head of the Palestinian National Council, agreed, saying: “Israel does not need laws to carry out field executions against our people as it practices it daily and with false pretexts.”
Israel currently uses a life sentence equivalent to 99 years of imprisonment against Palestinians who kill Israelis. There are more than 550 inmates in Israeli prisons sentenced under this law.
Yousef Jabarin, a lecturer and former member of the Israeli parliament, told Arab News that the law was a result of fierce competition between extreme right-wing Israeli politicians to look the most draconian.
Jabarin said that even if the law was passed, there was a possibility that the supreme court would refuse it.
Maj. Gen. Qadri Abu Bakr, head of the commission for detainees and ex-prisoners affairs, said that Palestinian activists did not fear execution and that “Israel would pay the price for approving the law.”
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called on the US to arrest David Ben-Zion, the deputy head of the Settlement Council in the occupied West Bank who is currently in the US.
The ministry said that Ben-Zion called on Israeli settlers to attack Hawara town in the days before hundreds went on the rampage earlier this week.
It said an arrest would be far more significant than asking Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apologize for his minister’s “disgusting” comments.
Meanwhile, a comprehensive strike took place in Jericho and the Jordan Valley in protest at the killing of Mahmoud Hamdan, 22, who died during the Israeli army’s incursion into the Aqbat Jabr camp on Tuesday.
Israeli troops and settlers have killed 67 Palestinians since the beginning of the year, including 13 children, and four elderly.
PARIS: “Listen to this! One. Two. Three!” Down the crackling phone line from the women’s wing of Tehran’s Evin Prison, a chorus of prisoners then launch into raucous song.
It’s a Persian rendition of the Italian protest song “Bella Ciao.”
“All for one and one for all!” they sing, laughing in shared defiance in support of the “Woman, life, freedom” protests that have shaken Iran’s clerical authorities for five months.
The audio clip of the January telephone call, released on social media by a daughter of one of those held, has become a symbol of the courage of the women held in Evin Prison and their refusal to stop campaigning even behind bars.
Many such as environmental activist Niloufar Bayani, arrested in 2018, have been held for several years. Others including the activist Narges Mohammadi, tipped by supporters as a Nobel Peace Prize contender, have spent much of the past decade in and out of jail.
Some were arrested well before the women-led protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian Kurd who had been detained for allegedly violating the strict dress code for women.
But their numbers swelled in the ensuing crackdown. Several women have been released in recent weeks, including Alieh Motalebzadeh, a journalist and women’s rights campaigner whose daughter posted the viral clip of the “Bella Ciao” protest song, and French Iranian academic Fariba Adelkhah.
But campaigners have rejected the amnesty as a PR stunt and key figures remain detained. They include Bayani and Mohammadi and also environmental campaigner Sepideh Kashani, arrested in the same case as Bayani, the labor activist Sepideh Gholian, journalist Golrokh Iraee, arrested in the protest crackdown, and German Iranian Nahid Taghavi.
Also held in Evin are Fariba Kamalabadi and Mahvash Sabet, two members of the Bahai faith not recognized by the Islamic republic who were detained in July and are now serving a 10-year prison sentence apiece for the second time in their lives.
These women remain deprived of their freedom because Iran’s clerical authorities under supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “tremble at their words,” said Jasmin Ramsey, deputy director of the New York-based Center for Human Rights in Iran.
“The hijab headscarf is a pillar of the Islamic revolution and so is the subjugation of women. They hate it when women speak out and say ‘I can do anything!’” she said.
Ramsey dismissed the recent amnesty, saying: “The doors of Iranian prisons are revolving when it comes to political prisoners ... The prisons will swell when there are more protests.”
Of those who remain jailed, she said: “Many need medical help and their basic human rights have been violated for so many years.”
The CHRI is now leading a petition signed by almost 40 other rights groups and directed at the current EU presidency holder Sweden urging EU nations to summon Iranian ambassadors in unison for International Women’s Day on March 8.
The ambassadors should be told to “stop detaining and committing violence against women who are calling for basic rights and freedoms in Iran” and to “end the physical and sexual violence against women detainees and protesters,” it said.
LONDON: Just a matter of decades ago, cheetahs boasted habitats from the eastern reaches of India to the Atlantic coast of Senegal. Today, the world’s fastest land animal, capable of reaching speeds of 120 kilometers per hour, is considered critically endangered.
That is why news of the death of Iran’s only Asiatic cheetah cub born in captivity has been met with such sorrow among wildlife conservationists and the Iranian public, who have long attached cultural and social significance to these magnificent animals.
Pirouz, which means victorious in Farsi, was the only survivor of his litter of three endangered Asiatic cheetahs. The cub died on Tuesday, aged 10 months, at Tehran’s Central Veterinary Hospital despite days of treatment for kidney failure, according to local media.
Omid Moradi, the hospital’s director, told Iran’s official IRNA news agency: “The loss of Pirouz and ineffectiveness of all the efforts made by the treatment team in the past few days to save the animal saddens me and all my colleagues.
“We apologize to everyone that we could not keep this animal alive.”
The Asiatic cheetah — Acinonyx jubatus venaticus — is threatened with “dangerous ongoing decline” and is critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Still found in parts of southern Africa, the big cat has practically disappeared from North Africa and Asia. According to a 2017 study, referenced by the IUCN, the Asiatic subspecies was confined to Iran, where “less than 50 mature individuals” remained.
In January last year, Hassan Akbari, Iran’s deputy environment minister, said the country was now home to just a dozen Asiatic cheetahs — down from an estimated 100 in 2010.
“The measures we have taken to increase protection, reproduction, and the installation of road signs have not been enough to save this species,” Akbari told the Tasnim news agency at the time.
Cheetah numbers have plummeted due to a combination of poaching, the hunting of its main wild prey — gazelles — and human encroachment on its habitat. They are frequently hit by cars and killed in fights with sheep dogs on grazing pastures.
In an interview with ISNA marking National Cheetah Day on Aug. 31, 2021, Morteza Pourmirzai, managing director of the Iranian Cheetah Society, said the cheetah habitat in southern Iran covered more than 3 million hectares, but hosted only a few cheetahs.
“A species with a population of less than 100 cannot maintain its health in the long run, while with a population of less than 50, it will not be able to maintain its genetic diversity in the long run, so the species is in a critical condition.
“At present, each individual cheetah is important, but a small increase in the number of such species, although important, alone does not make much difference in the cheetah’s extinction,” he added.
Iran launched its cheetah protection program in 2001, supported by the UN Development Program in collaboration with the Global Environment Facility and co-funded by the Conservation of Asiatic Cheetah Project.
Unfortunately, UNDP support has since been discontinued. Outside donations are also no longer an option due to US sanctions on Iran’s financial sector, imposed in response to the regime’s nuclear program and other malign activities.
Iran’s environment department had hoped the birth of Pirouz and his siblings would help bring the cheetah population back from the brink. Tragically, with the death of the third remaining cub, it seems the program is back to square one.
Pirouz and his littermates were the first Asiatic cheetahs born in captivity in Iran. They were born in the Touran Wildlife Refuge in Semnan province last May under close monitoring by Iran’s environmental agency.
The mother cheetah, named Iran, had been rescued from suspected wildlife traffickers in December 2017 when she was herself just eight months old.
Conservationists slowly began introducing her to a male Asiatic cheetah, Firouz, in 2021, who had been captured in Turan National Park to mate with her in captivity. The two eventually mated on Jan. 24, 2022, according to the Iranian Cheetah Society.
Previously, artificial insemination has been conducted several times on a female cheetah called Delbar, but without success.
Iran delivered her cubs via cesarean section on May 1, 2022, before they were taken into intensive care. Sadly, one of the cubs died just four days later, reportedly due to malformations in the left lung and lung adhesion.
Two weeks later, a second cub died, allegedly as a result of being fed poor-quality milk, sparking widespread criticism. Ali Salajegheh, an environment agency representative, blamed Iran’s lack of experts or veterinarians with experience in breeding carnivores in captivity.
FASTFACTS
• Cheetahs were once widespread in Africa and roamed the Arabian Peninsula and India.
• Today they have disappeared from most of Africa, inhabiting just 10% of their historic range.
• In Asia, wild cheetah have declined to around 80 individuals, restricted to the deserts of Iran.
• Some estimates place their number as low as 12, bringing them to the brink of extinction.
(Source: WWF)
After the second cub’s death, the environment department set up a fact-finding taskforce to assess any shortcomings and negligence in dealing with the reproduction process. However, no findings were ever published.
Iranian authorities are again facing backlash on social media following the death of Pirouz. Iranians opposed to the regime see the third cub’s death as an example of official incompetence and mismanagement.
Saman Rasoulpour of the Washington-based independent TV network Iran International described Pirouz as a “victim of the hell that the Islamic Republic has created for humans, animals, and the environment.”
In a tweet, Amir Toumaj, an independent Iran researcher, said: “A better-funded program would have probably kept him alive.”
Public reaction to the death of Pirouz has also highlighted the growing environmental awareness in Iran and outrage over the regime’s targeting of conservationists.
In 2020, an Iranian appeals court upheld jail sentences of up to 10 years against eight environmentalists convicted of spying, conspiring with the US, and damaging national security.
“Shame on the Islamic Republic for imprisoning conservationists instead of rewarding them for their crucial work,” actor and activist Nazanin Boniadi said in a tweet following Pirouz’s death.
It is perhaps no surprise that Iranians feel especially hurt by the loss of Pirouz. The Asiatic cheetah is a powerful cultural symbol that is embraced across society.
Pirouz had become one of the icons of the current wave of anti-regime protests after Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Shervin Hajipour mentioned the cheetah’s possible extinction in his revolution song “Baraye.”
The public attachment to the big cat goes back further. In 2014, the Iranian national football team announced that its 2014 FIFA World Cup and 2015 AFC Asian Cup kits would be imprinted with pictures of the cheetah to draw attention to conservation efforts. In 2015, Iran also launched a search engine, Yooz, that featured a cheetah as its logo.
The big cat’s decline is not a recent development. Until the 1950s, the Asiatic cheetah was found throughout the open deserts, wadis, and mountain fringes of the Arabian Peninsula. However, uncontrolled hunting of the cheetah and its prey soon drove it to extinction.
Cheetahs from Africa are still frequently imported into the region as pets — often illegally — while several well-managed captive populations continue to exist, all consisting of African stock, of which a significant number are from northeast Africa.
In recent years, the Saudi government has prioritized the resettling of many endangered animals that form part of the Kingdom’s heritage — in particular the Arabian leopard — a relative, although separate species, of the cheetah.
The Royal Commission for AlUla has created a fund with a $25 million endowment to promote conservation efforts, and has signed a 10-year, $20 million agreement with a US organization called Panthera to support its efforts.
The RCU aims to reintroduce the Arabian leopard back to the wilds of AlUla in the Kingdom’s northwest. With a successful leopard-breeding program already well underway, that day could come as soon as 2030.
To date, six leopard cubs have been bred at a special RCU facility in Taif, and plans are well-advanced to build a second dedicated breeding center in AlUla.
The current leopards will remain in the breeding program but are unlikely to be released. That ground-breaking step will be taken by their cubs, or even their grandcubs.
In order for leopards to thrive in the wild once again, the Kingdom has also launched breeding programs for the various species of oryx, gazelle, and ibex that constitute the big cats’ natural prey, and has set aside vast areas of protected land to avoid habitat encroachment.
If these laudable efforts are anything to go by, there may well be hope yet for the Asiatic cheetah of Iran.
Pourmirzai said: “International experience has shown that when fenced in several thousand hectares, cheetahs behave normally, find and mate, and after pregnancy, females can be completely separated from males.
“This method is used in South Africa and has been effective in increasing the cheetah population. In fact, this is the only way to reproduce in a semi-natural environment and then introduce the cheetah to nature.”
BEIRUT: An uneasy calm returned to Ain Al-Hilweh, Lebanon’s largest Palestinian refugee camp, on Thursday after a night of violent clashes between gunmen from the Fatah movement and rivals from the extremist Asbat Al-Ansar group.
Machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades were used in a series of exchanges that left one Fatah member dead and seven other men wounded.
The sound of gunfire could be heard in the nearby coastal city of Sidon, adjacent to the camp.
Ghassan Ayoub, a Palestinian security official in Ain Al-Hilweh, told Arab News: “What began as an isolated fight suddenly developed into clashes that the Palestinian forces inside the camp are working to contain.”
He said the victim has yet to be buried because of simmering tensions in the camp.
Security officials say the clashes erupted on Wednesday night after a dispute between Fatah members in one of the neighborhoods resulted in injuries.
While transporting the injured to a hospital inside the camp, armed Fatah members passed in front of Al-Shuhada Mosque at the entrance to Al-Safsaf, a neighborhood controlled by the Asbat Al-Ansar group.
A guard at the mosque fired on the passers-by, wounding a Fatah member. The group returned fire and clashes escalated throughout the night.
The wounded man, Mahmoud Zubaidat, died early on Thursday. His brother fired shots in the air when his death was announced, prompting Palestinian forces to take action to restore calm.
UNRWA schools inside the camp closed on Thursday to protect students. The clashes also caused damage to cars and property.
Nidaa Al-Insan Hospital inside the camp said in a statement that it had treated seven wounded people with serious to moderate injuries, including one who needed surgery.
Independent MP Abdul Rahman Al-Bizri said the armed clashes “threaten the safety and security of residents and citizens, and harm the Palestinian cause.”
He said that “serious work should be done to prevent these clashes from happening again, as they harm civil peace and stability in the region, especially since Lebanon needs peace and calm to overcome the critical and exceptional circumstances it is going through now.”
Al-Birzi called on the rival groups to “assume their responsibilities.”
Meetings are being held to contain the situation, and “an investigation committee will be formed to establish responsibilities and undertake the measures necessary to defuse the situation,” he added.
Ayoub denied any link between the violence and a report by the US website “The Media Line” claiming that mercenaries from Palestinian camps in Lebanon were being recruited to join Russian forces in Ukraine.
The Palestinian Foreign Ministry denied the allegations, describing them as “baseless news.”
The ministry added: “The Palestinian people have their own cause and battles to fight, and are not party to any other war or conflict elsewhere in the world.”
A Lebanese source told the US website that “in cooperation with Hezbollah, employees at the Palestinian Embassy in Lebanon are communicating with activists in the Fatah political movement so they can be recruited in exchange for hundreds of dollars.”
The source added that “Palestinians residing in Lebanon have signed up to join the conflict in Ukraine on behalf of Russia, having been offered a sum of $350 by Russian entities.”
The US website claimed that “the majority of the Palestinians being deployed to the front lines in Ukraine hail from Ain Al-Helweh,” adding that “the recruits are members of the Fatah political movement, as well as other organizations such as the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.”
A 2017 report by the Lebanese Central Administration of Statistics and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics said that more than 174,000 Palestinians were living in the camps.
According to UNRWA, 20,000 Palestinians fled to Lebanon from Syria after the outbreak of war.