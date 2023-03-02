KSrelief to provide shelter packages in Bangladesh

RIYADH: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has signed a cooperation agreement with a civil society organization to provide 6,285 shelter aid packages to those affected by floods in Bangladesh.
More than 25,000 people will benefit from the aid as part of an extension of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing program to help disaster-hit countries around the world.
The Bangladesh assistance deal was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, KSrelief’s assistant general supervisor for operations and programs.
Updated 03 March 2023
Nada Al-Turki
RIYADH: The second cycle of the Intermix Residency program challenged stereotypes related to multicultural identities within Saudi Arabia in its Open Studio event, creating a safe space for artists to discuss displacement, immigration and belonging in a showcase themed “Bodies as Landscapes.”
The two-day residency showcase, which concluded on February 28, was a collaborative output of the Visual Arts and Fashion Commissions, both subsectors of the Ministry of Culture, aiming to encourage local and international artists to bridge gaps between various disciplines through innovation, transformation and sustainability.
The showcase invited public engagement with the works of the residents, including Omnia Abdelkader, Hatem Al-Ahmad, Safa Al-Belushi, Khadija Arif, Maria Florencia Carranza, Eduardo Cassina, Somaya Fallatah, Tamara Kalo, Sadaf Khan, Tra My Nguyen, Hayat Osama, Adrian Pepe and Angelo Plessas.
Tara Al-Dughaither, the curator of the two cycles, told Arab News: “Saudi is a diverse place, and the diversity makes us special…I think any space that is thoughtful of the artists (and their) personal stories is a space where different conversations and dialogue can happen. Personal narratives, in general, are important themes in all of my work.”
Al-Dughaither is behind the platform Sawt Asura, a research project dedicated to archiving the history of Saudi women through vocal heritage. She said that much of the curation and ideation of the theme stems back to that.
“Art is (curation),” she said. “I think that that’s a rare opportunity and a privilege to be able to bridge my own personal practice with my curatorial practice, which also comes from my personal narrative. And I think that’s why I can connect to artists.”
It is important for artists, especially those early on in their career, to embrace their identities before moving on to larger conceptual spaces, Al-Dughaither said.
In “Looking Over,” visual artist and photographer Fallatah presents a series of self-portraits taken as part of an ongoing process to discover and understand her Nigerian heritage and culture, one that was shuttered from her growing up.
“I’m a third-generation Nigerian Saudi,” Fallatah told Arab News. “I became interested in understanding and learning more about the culture and heritage because it frustrated me how my family has distanced from the culture. I was always interested in colonialism, slavery, African art, and all of that, and I felt it was really important to understand that this is me. This makes me.”
Her studio is draped in a wall collage of fabrics printed with Nigerian designs and collected over the years, some of them passed down from family members.
Al-Dughaither said of the curatorial process: “I told (Fallatah), ‘Don’t go too deep into your route — that’s a lifelong journey. Just express yourself where you are now so that you have a good start and express it through the medium that you want to perfect.’”
Using the fabrics as a means to further explore her heritage, Fallatah had some of the other residents drape them around her, as if she were seated within the cloth’s embrace, all documented in a series also displayed on the studio’s walls.
Nearby was a display of images capturing her dancing to Hausa music, a genre native to Nigeria.
Interdisciplinary artist Kalo presented “Grounding Alysar,” a performative multimedia video deconstructing the idea of home and displacement. The artist used found pieces of fabric to create a rope the length of her childhood compound’s parameters.
“I think being in this residency has definitely helped me reflect a lot on my practice and the topics and ideas I’m interested in, but also it was a beautiful container for (the) cultural exchange of ideas and techniques,” Kalo told Arab News.
The story is in conversation with Alysar, the Queen of Tyre, or modern-day Lebanon. She was exiled from her home after her brother murdered her husband, which led her to bring her people to a new land across the Mediterranean, landing in modern-day Tunisia and establishing Carthage.
“This was a story that my grandmother told me and that got passed down from person to person, and somehow it’s something that I felt called to expand on and (relate) to my own experience...growing up in Riyadh in a compound called Cordoba, the compound where my parents (established) their own new community and recreated their own home,” she said.
In the video, her mother wraps the rope, measured using the length of the artist’s arm, around her daughter. In comprehending her ownership of the space, Kalo uses the ritualistic act of movement and migration to gain agency over her own place in the world.
As a textile designer, Arif presents the hurdles of a new chapter in her life in the shape of a gown titled “Hool,” embellished with six types of flora found in the region: cactus, lily, jasmine, goldenrod, marigold, and baby’s-breath.
In navigating motherhood, migration from Pakistan to Saudi, and the discovery of new land and culture, each flower is a qualitative piece within the mosaic of her journey: Cacti symbolize hardships, while marigolds stand for protection and support.
Arif told Arab News: “I’m a body here, and Saudi Arabia is the landscape…If we don’t go through the difficult parts, we can’t achieve happiness. Having a kid, being displaced and having the support of my husband is beautiful.
“I’m extremely happy to see this conversion and transformation in Saudi Arabia. We’ve seen the negative depictions of Saudi…but one of the main reasons I’m showing flora is to show people it’s beautiful. I’m so grateful to be here and (grow).”
Updated 02 March 2023
SPA
BERLIN: The Saudi Film Commission has participated in a variety of cinematic events during the Berlin International Film Festival to introduce the Saudi film industry and highlight its financial incentives, ideal locations for production, and the initiatives and programs offered by the commission to develop this industry locally.
The commission’s delegation included specialists and Saudi filmmakers, in addition to representatives of non-profit associations. The delegation attended several specialized workshops and met with a group of international experts and filmmakers.
The commission hosted nearly 150 producers, directors, media professionals, and filmmakers from all over the world at a luncheon in cooperation with Film AlUla and NEOM, highlighting the commission’s programs and initiatives and promoting filming sites in the Kingdom.
Some of the commission’s initiatives include the incentive program that offers cashback of up to 40 percent on the costs of films produced in the Kingdom, talent development and support programs such as the Filmmakers Program, opportunities for higher education and academic cinematic majors in cooperation with Saudi universities, in addition to investment opportunities in infrastructure to develop the sector and provide commercial services and opportunities for logistical companies.
The commission’s strategic targets fall in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030 to develop and diversify the economic base and increase employment rates.
The Berlin International Film Festival is one of the five most important festivals in the film industry in the world, and it is a diverse festival that represents a space for the convergence of cinematic cultures, and embraces the European film market, as well as includes various and comprehensive dialogue sessions in various cinematic fields.
Updated 02 March 2023
Jasmine Bager
RIYADH: The UNESCO Heritage Sites in AlUla have become more accessible after the Royal Commission for AlUla launched a new and free concierge service.
Local visitor center professionals with in-depth knowledge of tourist sites, hidden spots, and trending events will customize itineraries for travelers venturing into the ancient city.
Center operations manager, Islam Fayez, told Arab News: “The visitor center is the first impression that guests get — especially the one at the airport in AlUla.
“It’s a completely free service that is available in three business centers at this time — AlUla airport, the Old Town, and Winter Park. “Staff at the center will create a full itinerary for the guests. They have a lot of suggestions, they are updated with all the new places, and they have the contact number for all the reservations for the restaurants. The guests will only pay for the experience they are booking.
“The center staff will help solve a lot of problems because many people come to AlUla and they’re like, ‘oh, I don’t know what to do next,’ or they have one thing set up and then the rest of the time they don’t know where to go,” he said.
Staff aim to customize trips to fit the preferences, budgets, and stay periods of tourists, whether they be solo travelers, couples, friends, or family groups.
And all tastes are catered for including hiking adventures, zip-line experiences, helicopter rides, dining and stargazing trips, and relax days.
Itineraries, complete with contact information and timings, can be emailed to visitors in advance of arrival for approval with transportation and accommodation queries among the main enquiries.
AlUla residents recently started renting rooms in their homes to visitors, and hotel apartments and camp sites offer cheaper stay options to luxury resorts.
Taxis are available in AlUla and many of the main resorts provide their own cars for booked guests.
“We always look for the smallest details so the item at the end of the day is as flawless as possible, and it is as professional as it can get. We’re also supporting the local community. We call them ambassadors. We don’t have any expats in that position,” Fayez added.
The ambassadors are bilingual, fluent in English, ambitious, and highly trained to help international travelers with all their needs, while uniformed roving ambassadors with iPads are available to help advise tourists at designated sites.
All guests are encouraged to provide feedback to help visitor center officials improve guest services.
Fayez said: “I believe the visitor center experience will continue and operate throughout Saudi Arabia. When traveling to another country, having a visitor, welcome, or tourist center as a base for information and bookings is important.
“For a lot of tourists, their first interaction with Saudi Arabia is through the center, and that’s why it is important our team is well-trained and capable of interacting with people to give them the best experience possible.”
Updated 02 March 2023
Rahaf Jambi
RIYADH: Saudi entertainment company Manga Productions signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday with Hong Kong-based digital entertainment business Animoca Brands for a strategic partnership in which they will develop Web3 initiatives that showcase Manga Productions content and characters.
Web3 is the ongoing evolution of a third generation of the World Wide Web that is more decentralized and open, and utilizes blockchain technologies to facilitate information sharing and transactions.
The agreement was announced by Essam Bukhary, the CEO of Manga Productions. The companies said that they will work closely together on a number projects to promote the Saudi company’s content in the Web3 ecosystem, develop the local blockchain industry, and improve access to media.
Animoca said it is known for advancing digital property rights in gaming and the open metaverse, while Manga Productions is described as the top Middle Eastern producer of animation, comics and games. Initially, they said, their collaboration will concentrate on developing Web3 pilot projects across Animoca’s extensive ecosystem that utilize Manga Productions’ high-quality content portfolio.
Animoca said it will make use of its operational and industry resources to provide local talents with educational and vocational opportunities in relevant fields, and has already started exploratory negotiations with educational institutions in the region to create basic courses on blockchain.
Bukhary told Arab News that the collaboration reflects the potential for cross-industry partnerships in the rapidly evolving entertainment and gaming industries.
“Manga Productions and Animoca Brands can create engaging and unique experiences that appeal to a wide audience by leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise,” he said.
“We are delighted to announce our partnership with Animoca Brands and taking our IPs (intellectual properties) beyond content and into various applications and experiences.
“With this partnership, we believe that this will further develop the creative industry in the region through Web3 applications, as well as expand our portfolio within online and offline activations of IPs.”
Yat Siu, the co-founder and chair of Animoca, said: “We are incredibly excited to join forces with Manga Productions on this partnership to leverage our respective complementary strengths.
“This partnership is one of our first significant steps in expanding into the Middle East, one of the fastest-growing Web3 ecosystems. In addition, the enriched cultural heritage can adapt to various forms of virtual content.
“We look forward to bringing the various initiatives with Manga Productions to life, and we expect to see more activities in the region through investment and strategic collaboration.”
Animoca said it will also explore the feasibility of a dedicated regional game-publishing platform with local partners, including Manga Productions, to bring high-quality blockchain game titles to the region and support the global distribution of locally produced content.