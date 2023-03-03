You are here

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag celebrates at the end of the English FA Cup fifth round football match between against West Ham at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on Wednesdau. (AFP)
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Man United faces biggest title test against Liverpool
  • United’s 2-1 win in August was the first time they had beaten Liverpool in the league since 2018
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

MANCHESTER, England: One of English soccer’s biggest rivalries resumes at Anfield on Sunday with the tables turned.

Last season, it was Liverpool in pursuit of a quadruple of trophies. This year, it is a Manchester United team rejuvenated by manager Erik ten Hag that has a chance to win four titles.

If United can navigate their way around arguably its most difficult remaining test in the Premier League, a serious title challenge could be possible.

Having already played leading pair Arsenal and Manchester City home and away this season, a trip to Anfield represents the last major test of United’s credentials, even after Liverpool’s recent struggles for consistency.

A Liverpool team that has already beaten City and Italian league leader Napoli at home this season could threaten Ten Hag’s ambitions. The Merseyside club would relish the opportunity to derail United’s momentum as well as boost their own push for a Champions League qualifying spot.

As impressive as United’s transformation has been under their Dutch manager, the team have yet to secure a win against one of their major rivals away from Old Trafford. That makes the visit to Anfield potentially even more instructive regarding the 20-time league champions’ progress.

The 2-2 draw at Barcelona in the Europa League playoffs last month was evidence of the growing confidence and courage of a team that has been unable to keep pace with City and Liverpool in recent years. And while United went on to win the second leg 2-1 and advance to the round of 16, they are still waiting for that significant victory at the home of a leading club this season.

Ten Hag was humbled in his first Manchester derby in October when losing to City 6-3. At Arsenal in January, United missed the chance to put real pressure on the leaders with a 3-2 loss, courtesy of Eddie Nketiah’s winner in stoppage time. It took an injury-time goal from Casemiro to salvage a 1-1 draw at Chelsea earlier in the season.

United’s all-around improvement, however, has been undeniable, with Wednesday’s come-from-behind 3-1 win over West Ham in the FA Cup the latest example of the team’s resilience.

“We showed we have the character to deal with difficult situations. The team can keep going with energy,” Ten Hag said. “They believe they can win games and once again they did it and I’m happy with that process. This team does not show panic and can change the dynamic of the game.”

Those qualities will be put to the test by a Liverpool team that has dominated this matchup in recent years, winning 5-0 and 4-0 last season.

United’s 2-1 win in August was the first time they had beaten Liverpool in the league since 2018.

If United can pick up three points, however, the season’s run-in will look relatively smooth, while Arsenal and City still have to play each other again and both face Liverpool as well.

Arsenal’s 4-0 rout of Everton on Wednesday opened up an 11-point gap on third-place United, who have a game in hand.

The only other standout away games for United are at Newcastle and Tottenham, though neither compares to the tension that accompanies a trip to Anfield.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has his own ambitions beyond disrupting the title contenders, despite a season of struggle. The 2-0 win over Wolverhampton on Wednesday moved Liverpool within six points of fourth-place Tottenham.

There have been signs of the 2020 champions rediscovering their form in recent weeks with morale-boosting wins against Everton and Newcastle. The latest, against Wolverhampton, provided hope that Klopp can still salvage the season by at least qualifying for the Champions League.

The German coach described it as the “best possible way” to prepare for United.

“I think Man United is the team in form in the moment, maybe together with Arsenal — and City are doing well,” Klopp said, adding that the home crowd could be a factor. “I thought Anfield proved a point tonight again. It was super, super-enjoyable. It felt like a proper unit. We were all together — I loved that. That’s what we need again on Sunday.”

Topics: Manchester United Liverpool English Premier League (EPL)

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

Barcelona edge Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals
  • It was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks
  • Barca won on Thursday despite playing without some of their top scorers because of injuries
Updated 03 March 2023
AP

MADRID: Barcelona won the first battle against rival Real Madrid on Thursday, picking up a 1-0 win at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals.

In what was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks, Barcelona triumphed after an own-goal by Madrid defender Éder Militao in the first half.

The rivals will also meet in the Spanish league on March 19 in Barcelona and in the return leg of the Copa semifinals on April 5.

It was also the first match between the rivals since it became public Barcelona paid millions of euros over several years to the vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. A banner by Madrid fans at the Bernabéu said: “Clean and white, never tarnished.”

Osasuna defeated Athletic Bilbao 1-0 at home on Wednesday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Barcelona took the lead in the 26th when the ball careened off Militao after a run into the area by Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie. The goal came after Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga lost possession near midfield. It was initially disallowed for an offside by Kessie but later got confirmed after video review.

Madrid thought it had opened the scoring with Karim Benzema in the 12th but he was offside. Kessie came close to adding to Barcelona’s lead in the 74th but his shot from the middle of the area was inadvertently deflected near the goal line by teammate Ansu Fati.

Barcelona defeated Madrid 3-1 in the Spanish Super Cup final in January but had lost by the same score in the first “clasico” of the season in a league match at the Bernabeu last year.

Barcelona also got the best of Madrid the last time they met in the Copa, advancing in the 2019 semifinals with a 3-0 win in the second leg at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona got the win Thursday despite playing without some of their top scorers because of injuries — Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele and Pedri, a trio that has combined for 40 goals this season, with 25 coming from Lewandowski. Coach Xavi also couldn’t count on central defender Andreas Christensen because of an injury. He started with Marcos Alonso in Christensen’s place and Ronald Araujo was improvised in the right back position.

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets played in his 46th “clasico” to surpass former teammate Lionel Messi and Madrid defender Sergio Ramos for most appearances in the game between the clubs.

Barcelona were coming off a 1-0 loss at Almería in the Spanish league, which marked the first time the Catalan club failed to score since October. Before that, they were eliminated by Manchester United in the Europa League playoffs. They lead Madrid by seven points in the league.

Madrid were without central defender David Alaba and left back Ferland Mendy because of injuries. Rodrygo was back from injury but started on the bench, with Vinícius Junior and Benzema in the starting lineup.

Barcelona are the club with most Copa titles with 31, eight more than Athletic. Madrid are next with 19, but none since 2014.

The final will be played on May 6 in Seville.

Topics: Copa del Rey Barcelona FC real madrid

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again

Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return lifts AC Milan yet again
  • Ibrahimović made his first appearance of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta and at 41 years, 146 days
  • He became the oldest Milan player in Serie A, beating the mark that Alessandro Costacurta had established at 41 years, 25 days
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

MILAN, Italy: Zlatan Ibrahimović’s return has once again transformed AC Milan.
When Ibrahimović moved back to Milan at the start of 2020, he sparked a turnaround that saw the club finish second in his first full season and then end their 11-year wait for the league title the following year.
This time, his return from injury has led to Milan’s revival.
Ibrahimović made his first appearance of the season in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Atalanta and at 41 years, 146 days he became the oldest Milan player in Serie A, beating the mark that Alessandro Costacurta had established at 41 years, 25 days.
“There’s great emotion. It’s been a year and a half that I haven’t managed to play soccer as I wanted to, that I wasn’t well and I couldn’t do what I loved,” Ibrahimović said to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset. “Before I suffered a lot … because of my physical condition. Now it’s really good to be back on the field.”
The victory was Milan’s fourth straight in all competitions and lifted the team into second place alongside Inter Milan.
That run started with a win over Torino on Feb. 10, ending a streak of seven matches without a victory. Ibrahimović’s first match back in the squad, following knee surgery in May, was that game against Torino, though he didn’t play.
“From the moment I came back into the squad I was sure I could still make a difference and could transmit my certainty and my confidence to the others,” Ibrahimović said. “It wasn’t a happy period when I came back in, but in the last three or four matches we have been playing very well … but we mustn’t let up, because just one defeat is enough to call everything into question again.”
Milan visit Fiorentina on Saturday looking to continue their push for the top four in Serie A in a tight battle for the qualifying positions for next season’s Champions League. The team visit Tottenham in the round of 16 of this season’s competition on Wednesday, protecting a slender 1-0 advantage from the first leg.
A Champions League winner’s medal is one of the few missing items from Ibrahimović’s longlist of honors. The Swedish forward has been left off Milan’s list for the competition this year but could yet have several more chances to win the title.
“If I feel like I feel today, I can continue to play for a few more years still, not just next year,” Ibrahimović said. “The truth is that up until three weeks ago, the feelings weren’t positive. Then something happened and I’ve done more in three weeks than in the past eight months.”

Topics: AC Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic Italian Serie A

Annecy stuns favorites Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semifinals

Annecy stuns favorites Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semifinals
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

Annecy stuns favorites Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semifinals

Annecy stuns favorites Marseille to reach 1st French Cup semifinals
  • Annecy won the shootout 7-6 after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi dragged his shot wide
Updated 02 March 2023
AP

PARIS: Second-tier Annecy produced a stunning upset to knock out French Cup favorite Marseille on penalty kicks and reach the semifinals for the first time on Wednesday.

After a dramatic 2-2 draw, during which Marseille equalized in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time, Annecy won the shootout 7-6 after Marseille defender Leonardo Balerdi dragged his shot wide.

Marseille eliminated Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the tournament and took the lead through midfielder Jordan Veretout in the 29th minute of a dominant first half.

But Annecy, who have the second-smallest budget in the second division, equalized in the 53rd on striker Moise Sahi’s goal and led six minutes later thanks to defender Kevin Mouanga’s header.

Late drama saw veteran Chile striker Alexis Sanchez miss a penalty in the 85th for Marseille before the home team equalized with the last kick of the game in the 96th minute, as 18-year-old Cameroon winger François-Regis Mughe’s looping cross from the right hit the back post and went in.

With no extra time, it went to penalties and Annecy advanced for the third straight time on spot-kicks. Marseille’s wait for an 11th French Cup goes on, having last won it in 1989 and lost in three finals since.

Meanwhile, defending champion Nantes beat Lens 2-1 in an all-first division game with striker Andy Delort grabbing his first two goals for Nantes since joining from Nice — last season’s beaten finalist.

After midfielder Seko Fofana gave Lens the lead in the 28th minute, Delort struck two penalties.

Teams honored the memory of former France great Just Fontaine, whose 13 goals at the 1958 World Cup remains a record. Fontaine’s death was confirmed Wednesday by his former club Reims and the French soccer federation. He was 89.

Marseille players led a moment’s applause for Fontaine at Stade Velodrome and the big screen showed a picture of Fontaine holding up a jersey with 13 on the back.

Toulouse, where Fontaine coached from 1978-79, routed struggling Rodez 6-1 with Dutch striker Thijs Dallinga scoring twice.

Rodez, the second division’s last-place team, conceded three goals inside the first 10 minutes.

Top-flight Lyon beat second-tier Grenoble on Tuesday.

Topics: French Cup Marseille Annecy

Osasuna earn narrow advantage over Athletic in Copa del Rey semifinals

Osasuna earn narrow advantage over Athletic in Copa del Rey semifinals
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

Osasuna earn narrow advantage over Athletic in Copa del Rey semifinals

Osasuna earn narrow advantage over Athletic in Copa del Rey semifinals
  • Osasuna, will take a narrow lead to the San Mames for the second leg on April 4
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

PAMPLONA, Spain: Ez Abde’s fine solo goal earned Osasuna a slim 1-0 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg win over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

The on-loan Barcelona winger burst into the box early in the second half and drilled home superbly to separate the teams in an even clash at El Sadar.

Osasuna, who last reached the semifinals 18 years ago, eventually losing in the final against Real Betis, will take a narrow lead to the San Mames for the second leg on April 4.

Athletic have won the cup 23 times, more than any other side apart from Barcelona, and were playing in the semifinals for the fourth consecutive season.

However, the last time they won the competition was back in 1984, and the Basque side have lost six times in finals since then.

“It was a very even game, and that start to the second half and moment of genius from Abde gives us a little advantage,” said Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate.

“In general the two teams neutralized each other well, and there weren’t many opportunities.”

Ernesto Valverde brought defender Inigo Martinez into the Athletic starting line-up after injury, for his first appearance since November.

Abde, who scored the winner in Osasuna’s 3-2 win over Sevilla in La Liga last weekend, fizzed an early deflected strike wide of the far post.

At the other end Inaki Williams finished well but his goal was disallowed for a clear offside.

The first half offered few clear chances, in a cagey encounter, but Abde broke through early in the second half.

Moi Gomez found the Morocco international, who brilliantly beat defender Daniel Vivian and drilled a low effort across goal and into the far corner.

It proved the difference between the sides, with Osasuna holding off Athletic in the nervy final stages.

Sergio Herrera made a solid save late on to keep out an effort from Athletic striker Gorka Guruzeta at his near post.

“The game was scrappy, I don’t know if it was because both teams had a lot of respect for each other, but there was no one team who kept the ball,” said Athletic coach Valverde.

“The game was broken up with Abde’s goal, we threw ourselves into it (after that), we went forward more and more, but it wasn’t to be.”

Real Madrid host rivals Barcelona in the other semifinal first leg on Thursday.

Topics: Copa del Rey Osasuna Athletic Bilbao

Man United down West Ham to reach FA Cup quarters as Spurs dumped out

Man United down West Ham to reach FA Cup quarters as Spurs dumped out
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

Man United down West Ham to reach FA Cup quarters as Spurs dumped out

Man United down West Ham to reach FA Cup quarters as Spurs dumped out
  • Tottenham were eliminated from the FA Cup by Championship opposition for the second year in a row
Updated 02 March 2023
AFP

LONDON: Alejandro Garnacho and Fred struck late as Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1 in the FA Cup on Wednesday but Tottenham were dumped out by Championship side Sheffield United.

In the night’s other fifth-round ties, fourth-tier Grimsby embarrassed Premier League strugglers Southampton 2-1 and Burnley beat 10-man Fleetwood 1-0.

Manchester United, who made six changes to the team that started Sunday’s League Cup final win against Newcastle, lacked fluency in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd.

West Ham had the better chances in the first half but looked blunt in attack without the cup-tied Danny Ings.

United goalkeeper David de Gea thwarted Michail Antonio when the West Ham forward bore down on goal midway through the opening period and Emerson Palmieri flashed an inviting ball across the box.

United manager Erik ten Hag swapped Casemiro for Scott McTominay at halftime but the home side remained sluggish.

Said Benrahma made them pay in the 54th minute, rifling the ball past De Gea after the home defenders stopped, thinking the ball had gone out for a throw-in.

The goal prompted Ten Hag to introduce top scorer Marcus Rashford but Antonio had a glorious chance to double West Ham’s lead, only to be denied again by De Gea.

Casemiro had the ball in the net in the 72nd minute but his header from a Bruno Fernandes free-kick was ruled out for offside.

United finally drew level five minutes later when Fernandes sent in a corner and Nayef Aguerd headed past Alphonse Areola and into his own goal.

The home side — still on a high after ending their six-year trophy drought at the weekend — poured forward in search of a winner.

They got their reward when Argentine teenager Garnacho produced a superb 90th-minute effort to edge United ahead followed by a stoppage-time strike by Fred to add gloss to the scoreline.

Tottenham were dumped out of the FA Cup by Championship opposition for the second year in a row after Iliman Ndiaye fired Sheffield United to a 1-0 fifth-round win at Bramall Lane.

After starting Harry Kane on the bench, they fell behind to Ndiaye’s 79th-minute opener and could not find a way back.

New Southampton manager Ruben Selles made nine changes to his team for the home tie against League Two Grimsby.

The visitors went 1-0 ahead just before half-time through Gavan Holohan’s penalty and doubled their lead five minutes into the second half when Holohan converted his second spot-kick of the evening.

Relegation-threatened Southampton halved the deficit in the 65th minute when Duje Caleta-Car atoned for conceding the second penalty by volleying in a corner from substitute James Ward-Prowse.

Southampton substitute Theo Walcott thought he had equalized 10 minutes from time, only to be deemed offside following a VAR review.

Championship leaders Burnley needed a 90th-minute goal from Connor Roberts to edge out the 10 men of League One Fleetwood 1-0 and advance to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup for the first time in 20 years.

In Tuesday’s matches, Manchester City reached the quarter-finals with a 3-0 win against Bristol City while 2021 winners Leicester suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against second-tier Blackburn.

Fulham beat Premier League strugglers Leeds 2-0 and Brighton won 1-0 at Championship side Stoke.

Topics: FA Cup Man United West Ham United

