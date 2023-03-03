Future professions ‘revolve around engineering,’ forum told

RIYADH: The 3rd edition of International Engineering Conference and Exhibition concluded on Thursday under the patronage of Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing Majid Al-Hogail.
The four-day Riyadh conference was organized by the Saudi Council of Engineers under the title “Engineering and the Road to 2030.”
Speaking at the event, Al-Hogail described the conference as a platform to explore “possible professional solutions for the engineering sector in line with the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Osama Al-Zamil said: “The national strategy for industry in Saudi Arabia aims to produce 800,000 tons of specialized chemicals, establish 15 factories for modern technologies and sensors of Internet of Things, and increase exports of advanced technology products by about six times.
“The ministry attaches utmost importance to the engineering professions, as the profession of engineering is a basic pillar within the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
“The future professions revolve around engineering, and the future development of engineering depends on promising professions based on advanced technologies.”
More than 51 speakers from 25 countries took part in the conference’s 12 sessions, which witnessed the presentation of more than 500 scientific papers. More than 100 entities from government, the private sector and universities also took part.
Majed Aluteibi, chairman of the Saudi Council of Engineers, said: “The recommendations of the conference will contribute to supporting the future of the engineering profession through the transfer and exchange of global expertise and experiences in various engineering disciplines according to best practices.”
Abdulnasser Abdullatef, secretary general of the council, said the conference is an international forum that aims to exchange knowledge, stimulate creativity and increase experiences in various engineering fields.
