Future professions ‘revolve around engineering,’ forum told

Saudi brands show their style at men’s accessories expo

RIYADH: Emerging brands have made their presence felt alongside established names at a Men’s Fabrics and Accessories Expo featuring more than 700 exhibitors at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Haiba, a company that focuses on regional and national markets for men’s fragrances and footwear, showcased a range of exclusively designed items in natural leather.

“This is our second participation. We participated last year, and it was a wonderful experience. The impact of the experience was not limited to the days of the exhibition only, but extended throughout the year,” Abdul Qadir Al-Fifi, business development manager at Haiba, told Arab News.

Haiba specializes in oriental shoes, with a focus on traditional and contemporary styles. The brand primarily targets customers in the Middle East, particularly Saudi Arabia, with youth-oriented and affordably priced fashions.

Another participating brand, Burra, is known for its eye-catching men’s accessories, such as rings and rosary beads, as well as special designs in silver and precious metals.

“We design jewelry for both men and women at Burra, but we are concentrating on men’s items right now. Our products are of the highest quality, and we have a factory in Saudi Arabia.” Abdulrahman Al-Budairah, owner of Burra, said.

According to Al-Budairah, Saudi men’s interest in accessories is growing, as they follow modern design trends and seek out high-quality items.

The expo showcased offerings by both emerging and established companies, such as Haik, an Eastern Province brand that has specialized in men’s fabrics for more than four decades.

“This is the first time we have participated in Riyadh, and the turnout is great. We have a branch in Al-Aqiq neighborhood here in Riyadh,” Ibrahim Al-Idrisi, a salesman at Haik, told Arab News.

According to Al-Idrisi, Haik is distinguished by its men’s Japanese fabrics and thob designs produced with the help of German machines.

Muqrin Al-Nashmi, exhibition executive director, told Arab News that the 2nd edition of the expo also featured training workshops on product design, marketing, and protection of intellectual property rights, as well as sessions outlining government initiatives to help the textile sector.‎

The expo, which ended on Thursday, allowed companies to communicate directly with customers as well as distributors seeking to open franchises and branch offices in the Kingdom.

Other big names in men’s fabrics and accessories to participate in the exhibition included Al-Bassam, Sayyar, Richy, Haibah, Al-Ajlan & Bros. and Al-Mojahli.