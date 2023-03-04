Saudi civil defense extinguishes huge fire at Dammam factory, no injuries reported

Saudi project cleared 4,811 explosive devices from Yemen in February

RIYADH: Nearly 5,000 mines and other explosive devices were cleared from Yemen in February, according to statistics released by Masam, a Saudi humanitarian landmine clearance project.

Its monthly report reveals its teams dismantled 809 anti-tank mines, 61 improvised explosive devices, 29 anti-personnel mines, and 3,912 other items of unexploded ordnance, all within an area of 789,942 square meters.

Since it was founded in 2018, Masam has removed a total of 389,706 mines and other unexploded ordnance randomly placed by the Houthis across Yemen, according to the project’s media office.

Masam carried out three main operations in February to destroy 3,670 devices, to help ensure the safety of Yemeni civilians and humanitarian teams working in the country.

Representatives from the project also participated in the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum on Feb. 20 and 21. Other participants at the event, which was organized by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, included leaders, donors, workers and researchers involved in humanitarian efforts.

The aim of the forum was to highlight and discuss challenges and opportunities in the sector, with the goal of developing innovative, sustainable and effective solutions for humanitarian responses, while supporting efforts to achieve the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“The Masam family includes teams that pledged a purely humanitarian pact to meet the humanitarian call in Yemen with unlimited generosity,” Osama Al-Gosaibi, Masam’s project manager, told delegates at the forum.

“Assisted in this noble mission by an elite group of experts in the field of mine clearance, (they) constantly provide the Masam teams with qualitative knowledge that guides them with high professionalism and contributes to the success of their field missions.”