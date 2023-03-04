Saudi civil defense extinguishes huge fire at Dammam factory, no injuries reported

RIYADH: Authorities in Saudi Arabia have managed to put out a fire that broke out in one of the largest iron factories in Dammam Industrial City in the Eastern Province, state-run Ekhbariya TV reported on Friday.
The Kingdom’s Civil Defense said that a team had managed to control the spread of the blaze and is continuing their efforts to extinguish it, adding that no injuries have been reported so far.
“The fire was brought under control before it completely devoured the factory and did not spread to neighboring factories,” an Ekhbariya reporter confirmed around midnight local time.
He added that three teams from the Red Crescent and four teams from the Civil Defense took part in extinguishing the fire, which broke out at 5:00 p.m. local time.
Video footage earlier showed huge plumes of black smoke covering the skies surrounding the factory.
Ekhbariya said it was used to manufacture “air-conditioners, and there were pieces of wire and flammable materials that exacerbated the fire,” adding that the area of the factory is 10,000 square meters, and it is located between Dammam and Khobar.
