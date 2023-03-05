Models Amira Al-Zuhair, Malika El-Maslouhi walk for Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week

DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair and Moroccan Italian runway star Malika El-Maslouhi hit the catwalk for Lebanese label Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.
Al-Zuhair, who has had a busy fashion week season so far, took to the runway in two looks for the celebrity-loved fashion house — an all-black gown covered in petal detailing and a sheer, ice blue number complete with shimmering embellishments across the length of the dress.
El-Maslouhi showcased a black shift mini dress that was elevated with a gem-encrusted bow across the one-shouldered neckline.
Before the event, US singers Ciara and Avril Lavigne negotiated crowds and slippery stone steps to get to the Palais de Tokyo, the venue for Elie Saab’s show. Inside, the Lebanese designer presented an ode to the bouquets of the Renaissance, with flowers blooming from every nook, cranny, seam and hem.
Tailored looks featured blossoming hydrangea embroidery above flared 1970s-style pants, as well as brooding dark prints in ruby and flashes of dazzling citrine, according to The Associated Press.
The collection reached a crescendo during the evening with Saab’s bread-and-butter va-va-voom silhouettes. Sheer mermaid gowns and dresses with sinuous three-dimensional florets glimmered with paillettes and tulle. The best looks were figurative, such as an Asiatic pleated cummerbund that fanned out dramatically like opening petals.
Al-Zuhair has had a packed schedule this season, including walking the runway for Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in February.
The model showed off an all-black look for Dolce & Gabbana. She was dressed in an expertly cut blazer dress, complete with a black rosette on the lapel. The chic, masculine-inspired look boasted a black tie, black tights and pointed pumps with a thin strap at the ankle.
Fast forward to Paris and the up-and-coming model attended LVMH Prize’s cocktail party before her stint on the Elie Saab runway.
The star-studded gathering supported the 2023 LVMH Prize — an annual award that rewards young fashion designers, selected for their talent, with a large financial endowment and mentorship by the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy organization.
For the event, Al-Zuhair opted for a black set with cut-out detailing at the waist. The rising star accessorized her look with black fingerless gloves, matching heels, and a red purse for a pop of color.