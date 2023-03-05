You are here

Models Amira Al-Zuhair, Malika El-Maslouhi walk for Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week

Models Amira Al-Zuhair, Malika El-Maslouhi walk for Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair (left) and Moroccan Italian model Malika El-Maslouhi hit the catwalk for Elie Saab. (Getty Images)
DUBAI: Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair and Moroccan Italian runway star Malika El-Maslouhi hit the catwalk for Lebanese label Elie Saab at Paris Fashion Week on Saturday.

Al-Zuhair, who has had a busy fashion week season so far, took to the runway in two looks for the celebrity-loved fashion house — an all-black gown covered in petal detailing and a sheer, ice blue number complete with shimmering embellishments across the length of the dress.




Amira Al-Zuhair walked the runway for Elie Saab. (Getty Images)

El-Maslouhi showcased a black shift mini dress that was elevated with a gem-encrusted bow across the one-shouldered neckline.




El-Maslouhi showcased a black shift mini dress. (Getty Images)

Before the event, US singers Ciara and Avril Lavigne negotiated crowds and slippery stone steps to get to the Palais de Tokyo, the venue for Elie Saab’s show. Inside, the Lebanese designer presented an ode to the bouquets of the Renaissance, with flowers blooming from every nook, cranny, seam and hem.

Tailored looks featured blossoming hydrangea embroidery above flared 1970s-style pants, as well as brooding dark prints in ruby and flashes of dazzling citrine, according to The Associated Press.

The collection reached a crescendo during the evening with Saab’s bread-and-butter va-va-voom silhouettes. Sheer mermaid gowns and dresses with sinuous three-dimensional florets glimmered with paillettes and tulle. The best looks were figurative, such as an Asiatic pleated cummerbund that fanned out dramatically like opening petals.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Al-Zuhair has had a packed schedule this season, including walking the runway for Italian luxury label Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week in February.

The model showed off an all-black look for Dolce & Gabbana. She was dressed in an expertly cut blazer dress, complete with a black rosette on the lapel. The chic, masculine-inspired look boasted a black tie, black tights and pointed pumps with a thin strap at the ankle.

Fast forward to Paris and the up-and-coming model attended LVMH Prize’s cocktail party before her stint on the Elie Saab runway.

The star-studded gathering supported the 2023 LVMH Prize — an annual award that rewards young fashion designers, selected for their talent, with a large financial endowment and mentorship by the Louis Vuitton Moet Hennessy organization.

For the event, Al-Zuhair opted for a black set with cut-out detailing at the waist. The rising star accessorized her look with black fingerless gloves, matching heels, and a red purse for a pop of color.

WATCH: Marvel star May Calamawy talks ‘Moon Knight’ and ‘Ramy’ at Middle East Film and Comic Con

May Calamawy attended the Middle East Film and Comic Con. (Arab News)
ABU DHABI: Egyptian Palestinian actress May Calamawy, fresh off her success as the first Egyptian superhero on TV with Disney+ series “Moon Knight,” was in attendance at the Middle East Film and Comic Con in Abu Dhabi to talk about her role in Marvel series and American comedy-drama “Ramy.”

Calamawy told Arab News: “Oh my gosh, when I found out I got (the ‘Moon Knight’ part), I cried. Because I was so stressed out in the period leading up to the audition and the chemistry test, and then waiting to find out, that when I found out, it was such a relief. I was really happy. And then I just got scared. I didn’t know what was gonna happen.”

Calamawy also took a moment to recognise the impact of playing Layla, also know as the Scarlet Scarab, in “Moon Knight,” which starred Oscar Isaac in the lead role. “I have to say, the fandom I’ve experienced mainly (is) on Instagram. And it’s so sweet. It really, like, means a lot to me when people reach out. I wish there was an Arab actor that I could look up to when I was really young. And there were many, but maybe in Hollywood, more so. And, so, I hope I can inspire people.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by May Calamawy (@calamawy)

Playing a superhero does not come easy, of course. “I thought I was fit — I wasn’t. I was training two hours a day every day for two months, with a stunt team, and then I would go train for an hour with a trainer. And I was broken in the beginning. But then it’s really cool when you start to notice that you can do more and more,” said the 36-year-old.

When asked about her work with creator and actor Ramy Youssef on his seminal TV series “Ramy,” Calamawy said: “Ramy is like my brother and one of my really good friends, so it’s very surreal to work with him. I’ve been spoiled, because for me, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is normal.’ You work with someone, they’re like your family.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by May Calamawy (@calamawy)

“Everyone on set, we’ve become a family together, we work together. And then we just want to go out and eat after together, and like hanging out all the time. It’s fun, because you just understand each other. And sharing the culture and faith also has something to do with that. There’s an ease and we hear each other, and we collaborate with one another. And that’s just the kind of atmosphere I always want to work in.”

Jennifer Gates gives birth to baby girl with Egyptian husband Nayel Nassar

The couple announced the news on Instagram with a photo of their daughter's feet. (Instagram/composite)
DUBAI: Jennifer Gates, the daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, has given birth to a baby girl with her husband, Egyptian equestrian Nayel Nasser.

The couple announced the news on Instagram, after revealing the pregnancy in November.

“Sending love from our healthy little family,” they wrote.

The couple has yet to announce their daughter’s name.

The two tied the knot in North Salem, New York, in 2021.

The couple has been together since January 2017, bonding over their passion for equestrian sports, with Gates also being an equestrian athlete who competes frequently, but not on a professional level. Both belong to the Paris Panthers, a riding club which competes in different forms of equestrian sporting events.

In a previous interview with equestrian-focused publication Sidelines Magazine, Gates: “Nayel always reminds me to believe in myself, which is so important. I’m so lucky to have him as a partner.”

Nassar was born to millionaire parents in Chicago in the US, but was raised in Kuwait.

His parents run an architecture and design firm which relocated to the US in 2009.

Nassar, who graduated from Stanford University with a degree in economics, began riding when he was five, and was jumping by the age of 10. He first qualified in 2013 for the FEI World Cup Finals, an annual international competition which includes the most skilled and talented show jumping horses and riders.

Technology only a means, not a solution to healthcare, says biology professor

  • Severino: Healthcare sector witnessing urgent need for intelligence, imagination, creativity
  • Martino: Successful advancement requires academia, government and investors
ABU DHABI: Healthcare is still in an era of imprecision contrary to popular belief, Dr. Gianvito Martino, a professor of experimental biology, told Investopia 2023 on Friday.

Speaking during a session on innovations in precision healthcare, he said doctors and researchers must first understand the molecular mechanisms underlying disorders.

“We are understanding that nature has already solved a lot of mysteries because we are evolving as living organisms for 3.5 billion years,” said Martino.

“What we understood in the past years is that we have to copy what nature is already doing.”

Participating in the session was Dr. Michael Severino, CEO of Tessera Therapeutics, who claimed that one modern game-changer was the ability to study human disease in people rather than animals for better insight.

The necessary technologies did not exist in the past, which made it difficult to examine human subjects, he added.

Severino, who joined Tessera in 2022, brought more than two decades of biopharmaceutical leadership to the company.

He said studying human diseases coupled with expanding the notion of what therapeutics is necessary to keep advancing in the field.

“It’s not just a small molecule, or a therapeutic monoclonal antibody, we have genetic therapies that correct inborn errors in metabolism that can deliver new instructions to cells to keep building abilities we never had before,” explained Severino.

Elaborating on the topic, Martino said the world was entering a ‘natural medicine’ era with it’s current approaches.

“We are using this cutting and paste system, just looking into this, learning how this was done and trying to force the copy,” he said.

“This is what we are doing, and this is what the revolution of the 21st century, (it’s) called the century of biology for this reason.”

Severino said that methodologies have changed, and the healthcare sector is witnessing an urgent need for intelligence, imagination, and creativity in order to come up with revolutionary breakthroughs.

It takes courage to venture out into such projects because the path is never straightforward, he added.

Tessera Therapeutics focuses on advancing gene writing technology and envisions a future where diseases can be treated at their source through an optimal gene-writing system, which deliverers therapeutic instructions to the necessary tissue.

The company’s aim is to alter the human genome and develop precise, durable therapeutic change to cure even the most challenging genetic diseases.

Though there have been evident technological advancements in the healthcare sector, Martino believes that machines are not the solution.

“Technology should be a mean, it’s not the end and it’s not the goal,” he said.

Taking the conversation further, the experimental biology professor said successful advancement in the field requires a combination of academia, a government force, and investors.

Martino has co-authored more than 250 original articles and book chapters.

His scientific interests range from the elucidation of the pathogenic mechanisms of immune-mediated central nervous system disorders to the development of gene and stem cell-based therapies for the treatment of these disorders.

Investopia 2023, which ran from March 2-3, was held in Abu Dhabi, and addressed various topics affecting the global economy today.

The two-day event allowed experts from around the world to exchange knowledge, participate in seminars, and sign memorandums of understanding with local businesses and investors.

Spectacular tale of Saudi culture wows crowds in Diriyah

  • ‘Terhal’ melds traditional art, dance with acrobatics, special effects
  • ‘Saudi is an ascendant star,’ in world of theater, co-director says
DUBAI: Theatergoers in Diriyah are being treated to a spectacular celebration of Saudi Arabian culture thanks to a new production staged by the Ministry of Culture and Las Vegas-based theater show design company Dragone.

Created in partnership with Dragone, “Terhal” features acrobatics, stunts, aerial performances and dazzling special effects alongside traditional Saudi art and dance.

The show opened on Thursday and runs until March 19.

Dragone’s senior creative director and co-director of the show Filippo Ferraresi said the company got a call from the MOC in April asking if it could stage a “breathtaking show” in the Kingdom. The team immediately started researching Saudi culture.

“Wherever we go, we want to learn about the local culture and dig deep into it,” Ferraresi told Arab News.

“We started actively writing the show in June and it took us about two months and a half to come up with a concept, an idea, a stage design and a story.”

With the idea in place, the team then cast more than 60 Saudi artists and 60 international performers to lead audiences on an adventure that explores the role the Kingdom’s heritage and people play in shaping the future.

The company began building a new theater for the show in August.

“This is not a show that we brought to Saudi. We built a theater. We designed every little detail about this show,” Ferraresi said.

“I believe that this is the fastest show to ever be built, including the building of a theater.”

Even before the call from the MOC, Dragone was “waiting to jump” into the Saudi market, Ferraresi said.

“Saudi is an ascendant star. Saudi is the next protagonist of the scene. It is the country that is investing more in the entertainment field. What Saudi wants is to experience, to see and to learn. People in Saudi are eager to enjoy this experience,” he said.

“Terhal” tells the story of Riyadh student Saad as he travels across time and place. He encounters friends, danger and the intensity of nature, until he finally discovers that the key to the future lies in his country’s heritage.

Ferraresi said that when preparing for the show, the team always had a Saudi audience in mind.

“Each country has a different kind of audience. So, despite theater being universal, what works in Singapore is different than what works in Amsterdam. So, as creators, we have to know and consider the universality of the culture, but also its differences,” he said.

He said his favorite thing about the production was the “harmonic” blend of local and international talent from more than 20 different countries.

He also recalled a special moment with the troupe of 25 traditional dancers, known as shabab.

“I remember the first time they came, it was one of the very special moments in the life of a creator because … we immediately understood each other despite the differences.

“I have to say that with the shabab I had the most important time of creation because these guys weren’t used to a show like this. They came as traditional dancers, now they are artists,” he said.

“Our hope as creators is that the audience see in ‘Terhal’ all the different aspects of the culture. I hope that they enjoy the show because they can recognize themselves.

Ahead of the opening night, Fawzi Kabbara, Lebanon’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia, told Arab News that “Terhal” was “not just a captivating piece of theater, but a theatrical celebration of the beauty and talents contemporary Saudi Arabia shares with audiences for the first time ever.”

“Terhal” is the first Dragone creation to open since the death of the company’s founder and artistic director Franco Dragone. He was involved in the early stages of the show’s development and the team are keen to ensure it honors his legacy.

Experts discuss art market changes at Christie’s Art+Tech Summit

DUBAI: In a one-on-one session at Christie’s Art+Tech Summit, held at Art Dubai, longtime art experts Ridha Moumni and moderator Marcus Fox discussed developments in the art market in recent years.

Fox is the global managing director of the 20th and 21st-century art group at Christie’s, while Moumni was appointed deputy chairman of Christie’s Middle East and North Africa last year.

Moumni comes from an academic and not-for-profit background. Joining the auction house has been a learning curve, with the need to develop another skill set.

“When you are working in the academic world, you are focusing on different topics. In the auction house, you try to understand the artwork, how to read an artwork, how to collaborate with a collector, how to try to sell an artwork, and how you can anticipate the market,” he told the audience.

The pair discussed how Christie’s has expanded, shining a light on different and overlooked areas of art, since its foundation in London in 1766. The auction house opened its Dubai outpost in 2006, offering modern and contemporary art from the Arab world, Turkiye and Iran.

“We’re seeing a different representation of art collecting with our most important clients, who, if we speak plainly, bought for most of Christie’s multi-century history, works that were created by old or dead white men,” said Fox.

“That is changing now. There’s a lot of opportunities, in terms of being engaged with communities, understanding the needs of those communities, understanding what role we play.”

Moumni said that the Dubai office has sought to educate the public on art from the region by building relations with collectors and museums, and publishing books on pioneering artists.

“I think the auction houses in the region have a visibility and maybe also a responsibility at some point,” he said.

In a post-colonial world, where art and culture from the region has previously lacked documentation and preservation, Moumni believes that he lives in an exciting time of rediscovering artists from the Middle East.

“We are the new region,” he said. “This market is very new, but also extremely appealing.”

