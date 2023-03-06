Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Turkiye to deposit $5 billion into the country's central bank through the Saudi Fund for Development, according to a statement.
The statement revealed that the agreement was signed between the chairman of the board of directors of the SDF, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and the governor of the Central Bank of Turkiye, Shihab Kavcioglu.
Earlier in December 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had announced the Kingdom’s intention to make the deposit in Turkiye’s central bank.
Established in 1974 and commenced operations in 1975, the SFD provides soft loans and grants to finance uplift projects and programs in developing countries.
“To improve the living standards of disadvantaged communities and support countries most in need, SFD works to finance projects to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the effectiveness of development aid through partnerships and cooperation with regional and international organizations,” says SFD on its website.
Earlier in January, SFD signed a deal with Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Ministry to finance oil derivatives amounting to $1 billion.
The deal came at a time when Pakistan is battling a tough economic situation amid dwindling forex reserves and rapidly depreciating national currency.
In January, SFD also forayed into Caribbean countries by signing an $80 million financing agreement for the expansion project of the University of the West Indies at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda.
“Through financing this project, the SFD aims to expand the scope of its operations in the Caribbean, which is in line with the efforts made by the Kingdom’s government to build bridges of cooperation for development with the international community,” said SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad.
Canadian $124bn fund AIMCo eyes Middle East deals in diversification move
Updated 11 min 25 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Canada-based Alberta Investment Management Corp. is exploring the possibility of building ties with sovereign funds in the region to diversify its portfolio.
Speaking at a session titled “Growth Opportunities in Today’s Economy” at the Investopia 2023 Annual Conference held in Abu Dhabi last week, AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall said his company had been historically too focused on domestic investments and was now looking at newer avenues of growth.
“AIMCO is looking into diversifying from a geographical perspective, exploring new markets such as Asia, and potentially opening an office in Abu Dhabi,” said Siddall during the event.
With 168.3 billion Canadian dollars ($124 billion) worth of assets under management, AIMCo invests in pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta.
According to the recent data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority controls assets worth $790 billion and is the third largest fund in the world.
Kuwait Investment Authority ranks fourth with $750 billion, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is sixth at $607.42 billion.
According to the institute, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and ADQ possess $285 billion and $159 billion in assets, respectively.
In an interview with Bloomberg, Siddall said that while investing in the UAE is attractive due to the country’s dollar-pegged currency and investor-friendly regulations, the company’s focus is not limited to the Gulf area.
“Our scope is global in these conversations,” he told Bloomberg, adding that AIMCo’s new investment strategy “is to rely on our expertise where we have it and on the expertise of partners where we don’t.”
The company is also open to investing more in emerging markets like India, the Middle East and China. In addition, the fund is opening an office in Singapore as it increases its allocation to Asia-based investments.
“We are right now far too exposed to Canada, the US and Western Europe, which are going to be lower growth economies and therefore lower returns,” he told Bloomberg. “For someone like us over the long term, who can diversify the risk associated with that, it makes sense to be in emerging markets.”
Multinationals moving HQs to Saudi Arabia likely to get tax relief, says minister
Updated 23 min 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Multinational companies relocating their headquarters to Saudi Arabia in 2023 with the aim of securing government contracts could get tax exemptions, according to the Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih.
During an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times, Al-Falih noted an announcement regarding incentives will be issued soon to clarify the regulations for global firms.
The revelation from the minister comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is steadily becoming a regional hub for foreign direct investments, in line with the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030.
Al-Falih further clarified that the operations of multinational firms outside Saudi Arabia will be taxed in those entities’ country of operations, and will not be intermingled or mixed with the regional headquarters in the Kingdom.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investments and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City launched the Regional Headquarters Program in 2021 to attract global companies to open their headquarters in the Kingdom.
According to Al-Falih, these multinational companies that move their headquarters to the Kingdom will be taxed only for limited profits, and further suggested that these firms will be most likely granted tax relief.
“The guiding principle is that the RHQ special purpose vehicle, which will be created in Saudi Arabia, will be only taxed for the limited — almost nothing — profits that they make within the RHQ . . . Most likely the limited income by the RHQ SPV will be granted tax relief,” said Al-Falih.
Saudi Arabia is the biggest economy in the Middle East and North Africa region, and through the regional headquarters program, the Kingdom aims to reduce its dependence on oil revenues by transforming the nation into a trade hub.
Al-Falih added that Saudi Arabia did not want to impose additional costs on companies entering the Kingdom.
“We realized that we had to do everything we can through policy and regulation to ensure that the companies will not incur additional risks or costs from the alternative jurisdictions for managing their regional operations, and the biggest one of course is taxation,” he said.
The Financial Times report added that 80 companies, including Unilever and Siemens, have already been granted licenses to move their regional headquarters to the Kingdom, with many expected to be based in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District.
It should be also noted that Pepsico, earlier this month, had announced that it had relocated its Middle East CEO office to Saudi Arabia.
Earlier in February, a monthly report from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment revealed that Saudi Arabia issued 4,358 investment licenses in 2022, up 53.9 percent compared to 2021.
“This increase reflects the growing position of Saudi Arabia as an attractive investment destination with competitive advantages including a stable and business-friendly investment environment,” said MISA in the report.
Oil Updates — Crude down on China outlook; PKN to demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Monday after China set a lower-than-expected target for economic growth this year at around 5 percent, and as investors cautiously awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week.
Brent crude futures were trading down 27 cents, or 0.31 percent, at $85.56 a barrel at 11.25 a.m Saudi time.
US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were also down 0.35 percent at $79.40.
China’s growth forecast, which is being closely watched, fell below last year’s target of 5.5 percent and came in at the lower end of expectations.
PKN will demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries: CEO
Poland’s PKN Orlen will demand compensation after Russia halted oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in late February, CEO Daniel Obajtek said on Monday, without giving further details.
“Russians stopped pumping oil to Poland...so we will now take legal action and demand claims,” he told private Radio Zet.
He declined to give a value for potential compensation saying he could not discuss details of company contracts.
Last March, Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022, the same time as PKN’s long-term contract with Rosneft expired. It also has an agreement with Tatneft that ends in 2024.
Last week Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Poland would cut its oil imports from Russia to close to zero in February-March from around 10 percent of the oil refined by PKN at the beginning of 2023.
Guyana sees natural gas as the next frontier after oil
Guyana, the South American country that is home to the world’s largest oil discoveries in a decade, next wants to develop its mostly untapped natural gas reserves, the nation's Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Sunday.
The nation aimed to diversify its oil sector and secure new sources of revenue before the energy transition to renewables reduced demand for fossil fuels, Jagdeo said.
In just a few years, Guyana has emerged as an oil powerhouse with more than 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil and gas found by a consortium led by Exxon Mobil.
Exxon’s gas production at the massive Stabroek block is not being used by Guyana or sold abroad. Exxon currently reinjects the gas to maintain the pressure of producing oil wells.
The vice president plans to use the conference to promote 14 untapped offshore blocks to a global audience of energy executives and ministers.
The government expected to receive this year a plan it had requested from Exxon for developing the company’s gas discoveries, Jagdeo said.
The country was also discussing with technicians and consultants a national strategy to supply gas to industries ranging from petrochemicals to exportable liquefied natural gas, he told Reuters.
“We’ve had a number of those companies come to us and say ‘Should you do that, we want to be considered,’” he said of the potential to become an LNG exporter. He declined to identify which LNG developers had approached the government.
2023 will be the ‘year of recovery’ for cryptocurrency industry, says SkyBridge Capital founder Anthony Scaramucci
“It is volatile but it’s been a very good start of the year for cryptocurrency,” US financier and entrepreneur tells “Frankly Speaking” talkshow
He says former President Trump has a “very strong base,” could win the nomination again if “10 or 12 Republicans are going to compete with him”
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News
DUBAI: Anthony Scaramucci, the Wall Street banker who founded the investment firm SkyBridge Capital and the thought-leadership forum SALT, remains firm in his conviction that 2023 will be the “year of recovery” for the cryptocurrency industry.
He does not dispute that 2022 was a terrible year for crypto assets, with billions wiped off the market, a number of companies shutting down and bitcoin losing about 60 percent of its value. But appearing on “Frankly Speaking,” the weekly current-affairs talkshow of Arab News, he said: “The good news for the crypto industry is that things move very quickly.
“In the case of bitcoin, it is probably up right now roughly 30 to 40 percent. It is volatile, so it’s moving around a lot. But it’s been a very good start of the year for cryptocurrency … . It was a slight setback in February, but the crypto markets remain strong. And I maintain my view that this will be a recovery year for crypto.”
Speaking from Abu Dhabi, where he was attending the second Investopia conference, Scaramucci touched on a wide range of topics during the interview, lauded the economic opportunities in the Gulf region, and confirmed plans to take the SALT conference to Riyadh.
As with many notable businessmen, he has experienced his fair share of economic ups and downs.
Last year, Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, paid $45 million for a 30 percent share of SkyBridge Capital, an investment firm founded by Scaramucci.
The deal fell through after FTX went bust and the former billionaire was charged in December with a litany of crimes including wire fraud, money laundering and campaign finance violations.
As one of Wall Street’s toughest investment bankers, does he consider the decision to give 30 percent of his business to SBF the worst deal of his life?
“I didn’t give him the business. He purchased the business and paid $45 million for it. We are in the process now of buying that back from the bankruptcy court,” said Scaramucci, who also briefly served in the Trump administration in 2017.
“I trusted him. I was close to his father, had the opportunity to spend time with his mother, both of whom were tenured professors at Stanford Law School. And so that was a real betrayal to me. I thought that he was going to build a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange, basically an exchange and a tokenization model for many different assets.
“But of course, he was a fraud. And when that was uncovered, I was very disappointed.”
Scaramucci said he wanted to make an important point in this regard. “I brought (SBF) to Saudi Arabia and I brought him here to the UAE. And if I hadn’t done that, I don’t think that that fraud would’ve unraveled as quickly as it did,” he told Katie Jensen, the host of “Frankly Speaking.”
“Sometimes things happen for a reason. There’s a silver lining perspective to certain things. But that was certainly my worst business deal. I don’t think anything comes close to how bad that was.”
According to Scaramucci, SkyBridge will be able to buy back its shares in bankruptcy court, and the firm has many “long-term committed investors that have ridden many cycles with SkyBridge.”
Comparing his bruising experience with SBF to being a White House adviser for just 11 days in July 2017, Scaramucci said: “I would say that was way worse than working for President Trump … as ill-fated as it was for me and ultimately being fired from the administration after 11 days.”
He said there was also a silver lining to briefly being Trump’s director of communications. “It increased my profile; it gave me an opportunity to speak out against some of the things that the president was doing, that were against the values of the American people. I had a platform to do that. And I learned a lot,” he said.
“It was a very humbling experience, for those reasons way more psychologically minded, and so I value that time. The mistake with Sam, though, is a totally different situation.”
With the 2024 US elections on the horizon, Trump has announced his intention to run again. Though critical of his former boss after leaving the White House, Scaramucci says that the former president may have a chance at nomination.
“As critical as I’ve been of President Trump, I want to be objective. Right now, we only have Nikki Haley as another announced candidate. But if there are 10 or 12 Republicans that are going to compete with Trump for the Republican nomination, I believe he will win that nomination because he has a very strong base,” he said.
Scaramucci initially supported Trump for much of his tenure. “When Mr. Trump went after the four congresswomen in our Congress and basically said they needed to go back to the countries they originally came from, that was a bridge too far from me,” he said, adding that the events of Jan. 6 at the US Capitol and Trump’s refusal to assist the incoming administration with the transition soured his opinion of the former president.
When asked about the rumors that he himself might run for president in 2024, Scaramucci responded with the quip: “I am running for re-election of my marriage, OK. I’m not running for anything other than that.”
Saudi Arabia’s PIF receives 2 awards at Global Capital ceremony
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund received two awards at the Global Capital Syndicated Loan Awards ceremony in London last week.
The PIF was awarded the Emerging Markets Loan of the Year, as well as the Middle East Loan of the Year in the ceremony.
“With a pivotal role in realizing Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s economic transformation program, PIF’s ambitious strategy is propelling the national economy with an impact felt well beyond Saudi borders,” stated the PIF’s official site regarding its objectives.
According to the site, its achievements include 71 PIF companies, 13 strategic sectors, and over 500,000 direct and indirect jobs created, with $620 billion worth of assets under management as of the first quarter of 2022.
“Passionate about leading local economic development, localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, PIF is expanding its portfolio of international assets, investing in global sectors and markets by building strategic partnerships, and launching initiatives to contribute to the goals of Vision 2030,” added the site.
The 20th annual Syndicated Loan, Leveraged Finance and Private Debt Awards Dinner was held on Feb. 22 at the Waldorf Hilton in London.
The event hosted guests from a number of leading banks, investment firms and advisers from Europe, Middle East and Africa region.
The winners were decided by a poll of market participants and covered a period starting from Nov. 20, 2021, to Nov. 15, 2022.