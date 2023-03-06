Benefits of AI in justice sector extends to other sectors

You are here

The justice system is one area where the application of AI has the potential to be particularly transformative.
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Experts have stressed the importance of benefiting from the applications of artificial intelligence in many fields in the justice sector, pointing to the impact of this on many other sectors during the International Conference on Justice, held at the Ritz Carlton in Riyadh today.

Reema Aref, EY Law KSA leader, said that the increasing presence of artificial intelligence in various sectors, including the justice system, is expected to significantly impact both economic and social matters for establishments and individuals, as well as the overall quality of life.

On the economic front, AI is expected to drive innovation and efficiency, leading to increased productivity and economic growth. For example, AI-powered automation can help businesses streamline their operations and reduce costs, while AI-powered data analytics can help organizations make more informed decisions and identify new growth opportunities, she said.

The justice system is one area where the application of AI has the potential to be particularly transformative. AI tools can assist in several aspects of the justice system, including case management, legal research, decision-making and judgments. AI can help improve the efficiency and accuracy of legal proceedings without affecting judicial warranties while ensuring that justice is delivered more fairly and accurately, Aref said.

On the social front, the impact of AI on individuals and society is complex and multifaceted. AI has the potential to improve access to education, health care and other services. It can also help to address issues of social inequality and discrimination by reducing human bias in decision-making, she said.

Overall, the impact of AI on economic and social matters and the quality of life will depend on how AI is developed, deployed and regulated, she said.




Reema Aref, EY Law KSA leader. (Supplied)

Aref said that to ensure that AI benefits society as a whole, it is important to address concerns around ethics, accountability and transparency and to work toward creating a regulatory framework that promotes the fair, responsible and ethical development and use of AI.

“New technologies, including AI, are affecting our daily lives in many aspects in all sectors, and the legal sector is not an exception,” according to Fawwaz Alshammari, a new technologies expert.

He said that the legal sector is conservative in adapting new technologies until other sectors apply them to see their benefits and drawbacks, mainly because of the sensitivity of the legal sector.

“However, Saudi Arabia is ahead of other sectors adapting the new technologies, in general, to ensure they provide an amazing customer experience to their customers. Najiz (judicial e-services portal) is a clear example of such an entrepreneur mindset.”




Fawwaz Alshammari, a new technologies expert. (Supplied)

Some analysts might argue the negative impact and risks of using the AI in the legal sectors via data security risks or the impact of it on lawyers’ jobs, which might make sense to certain extend, he said.

“However, all risks can be mitigated by looking at the huge benefits AI can do for us in the legal sector. In fact, AI will not replace lawyers’ jobs, but rather it will help them to be more efficient and accurate in doing their jobs.”

It can also help in the legal sector, by structuring unstructured data in a very short time. AI can also analyze the data in a few hours, while a “genius lawyer” can do it in months, Alshammari said.

“The main challenge for us here in Saudi is the availability of an AI platform that can deal with Arabic data, as it seems we need a long way to go. However, seeing such a conference organized by the Ministry of Justice clearly indicates the importance of AI and new technologies for the ministry,” Alshammari said.

Topics: Justice conference Saudi Arabia

Saudi students to compete in cultural skills contest finals

Saudi students to compete in cultural skills contest finals
Updated 10 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Saudi students to compete in cultural skills contest finals

Saudi students to compete in cultural skills contest finals
  • More than 247,000 students have participated in the contest
  • Finalists will showcase their art or skill at a closing ceremony, which will be subject to voting
Updated 10 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is to host its first cultural skills competition finals — with a prize pot of SR5 million ($1.3 million).

More than 247,000 students have participated in the contest, Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan recently said in a tweet.

Hamad Al-Muqbil, the Ministry of Education’s undersecretary for educational programs, said the goals of the competition — organized by the ministries of culture and education — were to, “discover and develop the skills of students in cultural and artistic fields.”

Noha Kattan, the Ministry of Culture’s undersecretary for national partnerships, said the competition involved identifying talent in public schools, honing their skills and knowledge, providing online training, and then running a series of competitions.

Finalists will showcase their art or skill at a closing ceremony, which will be subject to voting.

The first-place winners in each category of the competition will receive SR100,000, with the runner-up getting SR75,000, and SR50,000 going to the person finishing third.

Al-Yamamah magazine columnist Khalid Al-Taweel told Arab News that such competitions opened doors of communication within communities.

He said: “The educational environment is brimming with innovative talents from a variety of sectors. The Ministry of Culture plays an institutional role in promoting and encouraging these young creative talents to contribute to the progress of our cultural and creative landscapes.”

Al-Taweel noted that some students had abilities in literature, poetry, public speaking, and expressing themselves, and contests such as the cultural skills competition helped take them to a professional level.

An English teacher at Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz High School in Madinah, Al-Taweel added: “For years, as a teacher in the field of pedagogical work, I have listened to students’ creations on school radio every morning, as well as made sure they attended school theater, and watched their plastic artwork displayed in exhibitions and cultural contests held on the sidelines of a number of events.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030

Saudi Arabia welcomes BIE Enquiry Mission for Riyadh Expo 2030
  • Delegation arrived in Riyadh on March 5 to evaluate Riyadh’s candidacy to host the World Expo 2030
  • The Paris-based Bureau International des Expositions is the governing body of World Expos
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A delegation from the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Enquiry Mission arrived in Riyadh on Sunday to start their six-day evaluation process of the Riyadh Candidacy for World Expo 2030.

Saudi Arabia announced its bid to host World Expo 2030 in Riyadh in October 2021 and has made three presentations to the BIE General Assembly since then.

The Enquiry Mission is headed by Patrick Specht, president of the BIE Administration and Budget Committee. He is accompanied by BIE Secretary-General Dimitrios Kerkentzes, Eva Descarrega Garcia (Andorra), Karen-Mae Hill, OBE (Antigua and Barbuda), Aldwin Dekkers (Belgium) and additional members of the BIE Secretariat.

Welcoming the delegation to Riyadh, Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, said: “The visit will provide a first-hand opportunity for the delegates to witness the support of our leadership, the commitment of our government, and the excitement of the people of Riyadh and Saudi Arabia, to host a World Expo in our capital city in 2030.”

“Riyadh submitted a robust bid dossier last September under the main theme, Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow, and its candidacy is currently enjoying global support,” Al-Rasheed added.

The BIE delegation will engage with ministers, members of government and subject matter experts to evaluate the details of the Riyadh Expo 2030 bid.

The Enquiry Mission is a mandatory prerequisite for a country’s candidature to be considered for election. Its task, when visiting a candidate city, is to assess the feasibility and viability of each one.

This assessment includes detailed presentations of the project and exchanges with officials and key stakeholders involved in the candidature. Using the candidature dossier as a guide, each Enquiry Mission will look into the motivations behind the Expo candidature, the attractiveness of the proposed Expo theme, the proposed site and its planned re-use after the Expo, levels of local and national support for the project, expected participation, and the financial feasibility plan.

The findings of the Enquiry Missions will be discussed by the BIE’s executive committee in May 2023, which will decide which candidatures to retain as being feasible and viable. In November 2023, at the 173rd General Assembly of the BIE, the host country of World Expo 2030 will be elected by BIE Member States, via a secret ballot and based on the principle of “one country, one vote.”

The year 2023 will see key milestones for Riyadh Expo 2030 with the current Enquiry Mission visit, a presentation to the General Assembly in June and the final vote by the General Assembly in November 2023.

Topics: Bureau International des Expositions World Export 2030 Patrick Specht Riyadh Expo 2030 Fahd Al-Rasheed

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule
Updated 06 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule

AI will have its day in court — but human judges will always rule
  • Tech experts discuss pros and cons of using artificial intelligence in legal systems during Riyadh conference
Updated 06 March 2023
Sulafa Alkhunaizi

RIYADH: Artificial intelligence could soon become a useful tool in courts but the world is a long way from algorithms passing judgment on humans, experts have said during an event in Riyadh.

Experts at the International Conference on Justice, at the Ritz Carlton, discussed how the technology can be applied safely during a debate titled the “Legal Dimension of Artificial Intelligence.”

Andrea Isoni, Director of the AI Technologies consultancy, told Arab News that there were many ways that it could be of benefit, but there are pitfalls to consider.

Lawrence Lessig, Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School. (Twitter @MojKsa)

“Preparation of documents, reading information from documents because those require a lot of reading, and extracting information from documents. All these processes are low-level security issues that (could) use the efficiency of AI,” he said.  

“The body of law is not ready yet to allow AI to judge people. Even in exams, if an AI scores you, then who is responsible? It is the same with the law and judging in court.

“Even if the technology is ready, the body of law needs to change substantially to determine who’s responsible. Someone has to be responsible if the AI goes wrong.”

Professor Ryan Abbott of the University of Surrey. (Twitter @MojKsa)

Isoni, who is also his consultancy’s Chief AI Officer, said that many countries’ judicial systems should look at AI to speed up court procedures.

In the session, speakers discussed the benefits and challenges of using AI in law.  

Lawrence Lessig, Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School, referenced an AI in California that had gathered enough legal knowledge to pass the state’s bar exam.  

The session was moderated by Andrea Isoni, Director and Chief Ai Officer at AI Technologies. (Twitter @MojKsa)

“In 10 years, this technology will make possible the automation of what I think, 75 percent of what lawyers do. The most important thing for us to do now is to make sure that humans retain control,” he said.

“The system, though it will automate the vast majority of what lawyers do, (must) preserve a role for judgment and justice and an opportunity for those who are wronged by the technology to right those wrongs.”

Christopher Markou, a PhD candidate in the Faculty of Law at the University of Cambridge, believes that AI may know the letter of the law but cannot capture its “spirit.”

“The spirit of the law is really something mushy and in a gray area. The part that requires interpretation, that requires a cultured individual to be able to help make sense of what this rule not just said, but what it really is meant to do or achieve in society,” Markou told the audience.

Professor Ryan Abbott of the University of Surrey said that governments must consider proper regulation of AI.

“You might have an AI that could give an equally good answer to a question as a human being, and we will have to address how the regulatory system should deal with that,” said Abbott.

“When the law treats people and machines differently in terms of their behavior, it sometimes has negative outcomes for human beings and social wellbeing.”

Anupam Chander, Scott K Ginsburg Professor of Law at Georgetown University Law Center, warned that it had been shown that machine-learning AI is prone to exacerbate biases already prevalent in society due to the material it learns from.  

He cited the example of Amazon’s AI hiring system, which the company later scrapped because it had learned to favor male applicants due to the material it had been fed.

“The AI was favoring men over women, and the reason was, it has been fed ten years of data of past residents which were heavily male and therefore not properly representing the characteristics that women might bring to the table.”

Abbott said AI has progressed in many areas, such as language and making music and art, but the law slipped into a gray area if an AI invents new technology without human interaction.

“If an invention does not have a human inventory, it cannot be patented,” Abbott said. “So, if a drug company could use a very sophisticated AI to find a new treatment for COVID, they could not get a patent on that drug, and they would not have the right incentives to commercialize,” he said.

So far, patent applications have been accepted in Saudi Arabia and South Africa and in pending status in some countries.  

“The Ministry of justice here and that regulators around the world are going to have to consider. What do we do when machines behave like people and how do we encourage machines to behave in ways that are socially useful?” Abbott added.

 

Topics: Justice conference Saudi Arabia

King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Qur’an abroad during Ramadan

A copy of the holy Qur’an can be seen. (@ReasahAlharmain)
A copy of the holy Qur’an can be seen. (@ReasahAlharmain)
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

King Salman approves distribution of one million copies of Qur’an abroad during Ramadan

A copy of the holy Qur’an can be seen. (@ReasahAlharmain)
  • The copies will include different sized copies of the Qur’an and translations of the holy book in more than 76 languages
Updated 05 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman approved the distribution of one million copies of the holy Qur’an abroad during the month of Ramadan on Sunday.

The copies will include different sized copies of the Qur’an and translations of the holy book in more than 76 languages.

The copies, printed by the King Fahd Glorious Quran Printing Complex in Madinah, will be given to Islamic centers in 22 countries.

Preparations to ship the copies of the holy book in order to guarantee that they will arrive in time for Ramadan have started, the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh said.

Topics: Ramadan 2023 qur'an King Salman

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia
Updated 06 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia

Three foreign law firms granted licenses to operate in Saudi Arabia
  • Herbert Smith Freehills, Latham & Watkins, Clifford Chance benefit from rule change
  • Justice minister hopes move will help develop profession, raise efficiency
Updated 06 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Three foreign law firms were granted licenses to operate in the Kingdom at the International Conference on Justice in Riyadh on Sunday.

Minister of Justice Walid Al-Samaani and Minister of Investment Khaled Al-Falih presented the documents to Herbert Smith Freehills, Latham & Watkins and Clifford Chance.

These are the first such licenses to be granted since the Council of Ministers approved amendments to the Code of Law Practice on the subject. The ministry had previously approved implementing regulations for licensing foreign law firms.

With the rule change, the justice minister aims to develop the legal profession, raise the efficiency of its practitioners and improve the business and investment environment in the Kingdom.

Joza Alrasheed, managing partner of the law office of Joza Alrasheed in partnership with Herbert Smith Freehills, told Arab News: “This is a historical day for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today as we are celebrating the licensing of foreign international firms. This is in line with Vision 2030 and the giga-projects that the Kingdom is now leading and also the bespoke projects that it will continue to do.

“I think the key point and drive of this initiative is to transfer the global knowledge of very renowned international law firms to train and develop the skill sets of our young generation and young future lawyers to pave the way for the future.”

Mohammed Al-Shukairy, head of the Clifford Chance Middle East region (left) and Dr. Fahad Abuhimed, managing partner of AS&H. (Supplied)

Alrasheed said being the first Saudi female to become a partner of a global law firm was a “very new step,” and she hoped “many more of my colleagues and females would be in the same position.”

Clifford Chance and Abuhimed Alsheikh Alhagbani Law Firm also announced their agreement to enter into a 50-50 joint venture, and they will be now known as AS&H Clifford Chance.

Clifford Chance is one of the world’s pre-eminent law firms, with significant depth and range of resources across five continents and a strong client base that includes leading corporates, financial investors, governments, regulators, trade bodies and not-for-profit organizations.

Joza Alrasheed, managing partner of the law office of Joza Alrasheed in partnership with Herbert Smith Freehills. (Supplied)

It has had an on the ground presence in Saudi Arabia for many decades in a variety of forms and has operated in cooperation with AS&H since November 2016. The cooperation has been highly successful and a key part of Clifford Chance’s market-leading Middle East practice.

AS&H is the leading law firm in Saudi Arabia and has a deep bench of 64 Saudi nationals and internationally qualified lawyers who are specialists across a range of practice areas including corporate, banking and finance, debt and equity capital markets, antitrust, regulatory, public policy, litigation and dispute resolution, real estate, construction and public-private partnerships.

In conjunction with Clifford Chance, AS&H has amassed a wealth of experience in Saudi Arabia and has led the market in developing many of the features of existing market practice.

The team regularly advises key Saudi ministries and government-owned entities as well as a wide range of government owned, privately and publicly held Saudi and international businesses, listed companies and financial institutions. The firm has a strong track record of advising on some of the most innovative and groundbreaking transactions in Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Fahad Abuhimed, AS&H Clifford Chance managing partner, said: “This exciting new joint venture further cements the unique relationship that Clifford Chance and AS&H have enjoyed for the last six years in the Kingdom and which has created an unrivaled legal powerhouse in Saudi Arabia.”

Charles Adams, Clifford Chance Global managing partner said: “We are delighted to be creating an even stronger and more integrated Saudi offering through our new joint venture arrangement with AS&H. We look forward to working together in continuing to provide our local, regional and global clients with the highest quality advice and support in this exceptionally dynamic and fast-growing market.”

 

 

Topics: International Conference on Justice Justice Minister Walid Al-Samaani Herbert Smith Freehills Latham & Watkins Clifford Chance Joza Alrasheed Abuhimed Alsheikh Alhagbani Law Firm Saudi Vision 2030

