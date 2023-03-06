You are here

Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills

Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills
The Financial Academy has announced registration is now open for the five-week training camp. (Shutterstock)


Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills
RIYADH: A hackathon will be part of a training program at fintech camp set to run in Riyadh in May as Saudi Arabia seeks to boost the skills of the Kingdom’s youth.

The Financial Academy has announced registration is now open for the five-week training camp, which will explore the world of data analysis and emerging technologies in financial technology and artificial intelligence, besides business development and prototypes. 

In association with the Saudi Fintech Initiative and implementation partner AstroLabs, the program will include a hackathon and training on practical experience in financial technology, in line with the sector’s development program, future goals, and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Manea bin Muhammad Al-Khamsan, the CEO of the Financial Academy, explained that the training camp represents an opportunity for Saudi youth to hone and develop their skills, communicate with the pioneers of the digital industry and gain valuable experience in data technology and artificial intelligence. 

The camp will select participants based on qualitative and quantitative assessments, a technical test and a personal interview that will take place from March 22 to April. 17. 

The shortlisted candidates will then undergo course preparation and team formation, where they will learn about the details of the program and career mentors from May 1 to 4. 

The training program will include ten units to be covered in five weeks, commencing on May 7. 

The last stage will include participating in the hackathon and presenting the results, which extends over five days. It will assess the applied skills and the tools learned between June 18 and 25. 

The program is presented in English, covering five training hours a day. 

It will require a university degree in any of the majors, such as financial sciences, statistics, data, business administration, information technology and programming. 

The camp targets two main groups: fresh graduates from specializations related to financial technology or its equivalent and workers in the financial sectors such as banks and financial institutions. 

Saudi Vision 2030 tops investor attention in the region: EFG Hermes 

Saudi Vision 2030 tops investor attention in the region: EFG Hermes 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News 

 

Saudi Vision 2030 tops investor attention in the region: EFG Hermes 
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to diversify its economy under Vision 2030 is increasing its attractiveness in the region for investments, revealed a recent poll conducted by Egyptian financial services firm EFG Hermes.   

The survey, which was conducted on the sidelines of the 17th EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference in Dubai, showed 34 percent of respondents termed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as the most important source of investment opportunities at the moment.  

This was followed by investment opportunities in artificial intelligence at 25 percent.  

The remaining respondents voted for Chinese investments and the opportunities created by the economic reforms that are currently taking place in Egypt. 

Some 73 percent of the respondents in the survey predicted that the average price of oil in 2023 will be $80 a barrel, compared to 23 percent who estimated it to be $100.  

For the next five years, the healthcare sector topped the priority list among investors in the region, followed by information technology, renewable energy, and food industries. 

Touted to be the biggest economy in the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia has shown tremendous economic growth after the launch of Vision 2030.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia recorded a larger-than-expected budget surplus of SR102 billion ($27.13 billion) — SR12 billion higher than previously forecast. 

The Kingdom’s non-oil economy is also showing positive growth, as Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index accelerated to an eight-year high of 59.8 in February 2022.  

The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, added that business owners are optimistic about Saudi Arabia’s future economy.  

“Businesses displayed a robust degree of confidence toward future activity as the current improved market conditions are promising, coupled with the positive expectations toward the pickup in the emerging economies,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank. 

UAE In-Focus – Abu Dhabi's Presight AI to raise over $495m in IPO 

UAE In-Focus – Abu Dhabi’s Presight AI to raise over $495m in IPO 
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

 

UAE In-Focus – Abu Dhabi’s Presight AI to raise over $495m in IPO 
Updated 4 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Presight AI, a data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42 Group, plans to raise 1.82 billion dirhams ($495 million) from an initial public offering and subsequently list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s first market. 

On March 3, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority approved the company’s IPO application. 

The firm plans to sell 1.36 billion shares at 1.34 dirhams per share, according to an advertisement published in the local media. Following the IPO, the share capital of Presight AI will be 560.86 million dirhams.  

Presight has entered into a cornerstone investment agreement with Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co., through which IHC has committed to invest in the planned IPO.  

Last year, G42 did an IPO of another subsidiary, Bayanat, an Abu Dhabi-based provider of geographic data and analytics. G42 is backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. 

End-to-end logistics services

AD Ports Group and SEG ENERA Group, one of the multisectoral holding companies in Uzbekistan, announced the formation of a joint venture, ADL-Ulanish, that will provide end-to-end global logistics services across Uzbekistan. 

Through the enterprise, AD Ports Group will bring its expertise in global supply chain logistics and advanced technology to the new company to address some of the logistics challenges faced by enterprises in Uzbekistan, which is a double-landlocked nation. 

SEG ENERA Group will, in turn, contribute its regional expertise, best practices, and industrial assets, including warehousing capacity, alongside rail and trucking fleets. 

Through the joint venture, the two entities will serve not only SEG ENERA’s business needs, but also those of other clients within the nation’s market. 

MAF posts revenue hike

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Holding reported higher full-year revenue following a regional boom in tourism that bolstered footfall at its malls, hotels and entertainment venues.

Revenue for 2022 jumped 12 percent to 36.3 billion dirhams and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 4 percent to 4.1 billion dirhams. 

However, net profit slipped 2 percent to 2.4 billion dirhams due to higher inflation and currency fluctuations in several of the group’s markets. 

Events — including Dubai’s Expo 2022, also increased demand during holidays in Saudi Arabia and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar — boosted revenue per available room at its hotel business by 50 percent, while average occupancy increased by 14 percent.

UAE-listed insurers

The insurance market in the UAE reported a marked deterioration in underwriting profitability in 2022. In AM Best’s opinion, this largely reflects the highly competitive market conditions and continuous pricing pressures, particularly in the core motor and medical lines, which account for a large proportion of retained risk in the market.  

A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Intense Price Competition Erodes Profitability of United Arab Emirates – Listed Insurers in 2022,” notes that listed national insurers in the UAE produced lower aggregate profits in 2022, despite the notable increase in gross written premiums of over 10 percent.  

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Turkiye's central bank

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank
Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Arab News



Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank
Updated 12 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Turkiye to deposit $5 billion into the country's central bank through the Saudi Fund for Development, according to a statement. 

The statement revealed that the agreement was signed between the chairman of the board of directors of the SDF, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and the governor of the Central Bank of Turkiye, Shihab Kavcioglu.

Earlier in December 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had announced the Kingdom’s intention to make the deposit in Turkiye’s central bank. 

Established in 1974 and commenced operations in 1975, the SFD provides soft loans and grants to finance uplift projects and programs in developing countries.

“To improve the living standards of disadvantaged communities and support countries most in need, SFD works to finance projects to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the effectiveness of development aid through partnerships and cooperation with regional and international organizations,” says SFD on its website. 

Earlier in January, SFD signed a deal with Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Ministry to finance oil derivatives amounting to $1 billion. 

The deal came at a time when Pakistan is battling a tough economic situation amid dwindling forex reserves and rapidly depreciating national currency.

In January, SFD also forayed into Caribbean countries by signing an $80 million financing agreement for the expansion project of the University of the West Indies at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda. 

“Through financing this project, the SFD aims to expand the scope of its operations in the Caribbean, which is in line with the efforts made by the Kingdom’s government to build bridges of cooperation for development with the international community,” said SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad. 

Canadian $124bn fund AIMCo eyes Middle East deals in diversification move

Canadian $124bn fund AIMCo eyes Middle East deals in diversification move
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News



Canadian $124bn fund AIMCo eyes Middle East deals in diversification move
Updated 06 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Canada-based Alberta Investment Management Corp. is exploring the possibility of building ties with sovereign funds in the region to diversify its portfolio. 

Speaking at a session titled “Growth Opportunities in Today’s Economy” at the Investopia 2023 Annual Conference held in Abu Dhabi last week, AIMCo CEO Evan Siddall said his company had been historically too focused on domestic investments and was now looking at newer avenues of growth. 

“AIMCO is looking into diversifying from a geographical perspective, exploring new markets such as Asia, and potentially opening an office in Abu Dhabi,” said Siddall during the event. 

With 168.3 billion Canadian dollars ($124 billion) worth of assets under management, AIMCo invests in pension, endowment and government funds in Alberta. 

According to the recent data released by the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority controls assets worth $790 billion and is the third largest fund in the world. 

Kuwait Investment Authority ranks fourth with $750 billion, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is sixth at $607.42 billion. 

According to the institute, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. and ADQ possess $285 billion and $159 billion in assets, respectively. 

In an interview with Bloomberg, Siddall said that while investing in the UAE is attractive due to the country’s dollar-pegged currency and investor-friendly regulations, the company’s focus is not limited to the Gulf area. 

“Our scope is global in these conversations,” he told Bloomberg, adding that AIMCo’s new investment strategy “is to rely on our expertise where we have it and on the expertise of partners where we don’t.” 

The company is also open to investing more in emerging markets like India, the Middle East and China. In addition, the fund is opening an office in Singapore as it increases its allocation to Asia-based investments. 

“We are right now far too exposed to Canada, the US and Western Europe, which are going to be lower growth economies and therefore lower returns,” he told Bloomberg. “For someone like us over the long term, who can diversify the risk associated with that, it makes sense to be in emerging markets.” 

Multinationals moving HQs to Saudi Arabia likely to get tax relief, says minister  

Multinationals moving HQs to Saudi Arabia likely to get tax relief, says minister  
Updated 06 March 2023
 ARAB NEWS 

  

Multinationals moving HQs to Saudi Arabia likely to get tax relief, says minister  
Updated 06 March 2023
 ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Multinational companies relocating their headquarters to Saudi Arabia in 2023 with the aim of securing government contracts could get tax exemptions, according to the Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih. 

During an interview with the British newspaper Financial Times, Al-Falih noted an announcement regarding incentives will be issued soon to clarify the regulations for global firms.

The revelation from the minister comes at a time when Saudi Arabia is steadily becoming a regional hub for foreign direct investments, in line with the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Al-Falih further clarified that the operations of multinational firms outside Saudi Arabia will be taxed in those entities’ country of operations, and will not be intermingled or mixed with the regional headquarters in the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investments and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City launched the Regional Headquarters Program in 2021 to attract global companies to open their headquarters in the Kingdom. 

According to Al-Falih, these multinational companies that move their headquarters to the Kingdom will be taxed only for limited profits, and further suggested that these firms will be most likely granted tax relief. 

“The guiding principle is that the RHQ special purpose vehicle, which will be created in Saudi Arabia, will be only taxed for the limited — almost nothing — profits that they make within the RHQ . . . Most likely the limited income by the RHQ SPV will be granted tax relief,” said Al-Falih. 

Saudi Arabia is the biggest economy in the Middle East and North Africa region, and through the regional headquarters program, the Kingdom aims to reduce its dependence on oil revenues by transforming the nation into a trade hub. 

Al-Falih added that Saudi Arabia did not want to impose additional costs on companies entering the Kingdom. 

“We realized that we had to do everything we can through policy and regulation to ensure that the companies will not incur additional risks or costs from the alternative jurisdictions for managing their regional operations, and the biggest one of course is taxation,” he said. 
 
The Financial Times report added that 80 companies, including Unilever and Siemens, have already been granted licenses to move their regional headquarters to the Kingdom, with many expected to be based in Riyadh’s King Abdullah Financial District. 

It should be also noted that Pepsico, earlier this month, had announced that it had relocated its Middle East CEO office to Saudi Arabia. 

Earlier in February, a monthly report from the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment revealed that Saudi Arabia issued 4,358 investment licenses in 2022, up 53.9 percent compared to 2021. 

“This increase reflects the growing position of Saudi Arabia as an attractive investment destination with competitive advantages including a stable and business-friendly investment environment,” said MISA in the report. 

