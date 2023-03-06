Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills

RIYADH: A hackathon will be part of a training program at fintech camp set to run in Riyadh in May as Saudi Arabia seeks to boost the skills of the Kingdom’s youth.

The Financial Academy has announced registration is now open for the five-week training camp, which will explore the world of data analysis and emerging technologies in financial technology and artificial intelligence, besides business development and prototypes.

In association with the Saudi Fintech Initiative and implementation partner AstroLabs, the program will include a hackathon and training on practical experience in financial technology, in line with the sector’s development program, future goals, and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Manea bin Muhammad Al-Khamsan, the CEO of the Financial Academy, explained that the training camp represents an opportunity for Saudi youth to hone and develop their skills, communicate with the pioneers of the digital industry and gain valuable experience in data technology and artificial intelligence.

The camp will select participants based on qualitative and quantitative assessments, a technical test and a personal interview that will take place from March 22 to April. 17.

The shortlisted candidates will then undergo course preparation and team formation, where they will learn about the details of the program and career mentors from May 1 to 4.

The training program will include ten units to be covered in five weeks, commencing on May 7.

The last stage will include participating in the hackathon and presenting the results, which extends over five days. It will assess the applied skills and the tools learned between June 18 and 25.

The program is presented in English, covering five training hours a day.

It will require a university degree in any of the majors, such as financial sciences, statistics, data, business administration, information technology and programming.

The camp targets two main groups: fresh graduates from specializations related to financial technology or its equivalent and workers in the financial sectors such as banks and financial institutions.