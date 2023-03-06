You are here

Saudi-US petrochemicals and transformation industries to benefit from Industrial Investment Conference

Saudi-US petrochemicals and transformation industries to benefit from Industrial Investment Conference
The one-day event will link the petrochemical industry with the transformation sector (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and US petrochemicals industry representatives are set to explore investment goals and the development of green technology at a conference set to be held in Houston on March 15.

Organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment in collaboration with the Saudi-US business council, the Industrial Investment Conference will also see discussions focused on the nations’ national strategies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Representatives of 12 government entities and conglomerates are projected to contribute to the conference, and the one-day event will link the petrochemical industry with the transformation sector to discuss green energy prospects to form zero petro-and-transformation industries complexes.

The event is being held in Houston as part of a plan to open up dialogue with giant US firms to ensure future cooperation when it comes to investment opportunities and empowering advanced industries of the Kingdom, according to the SPA.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment’s mission is to promote Saudi Arabia as a world-class investment destination, attract and retain investors, and expand their investments, for the benefit of a sustainable national economic growth.

It plays a vital role in elevating the Kingdom’s overall business environment, commissioning multiple market intelligence studies every year, and developing local opportunities for joint ventures.

Topics: Ministry of Investment Saudi-US business council Industrial Investment Conference petrochemicals

Gold eases on firmer dollar, rate-hike fears

Gold eases on firmer dollar, rate-hike fears
RIYADH: Gold prices retreated on Monday from an earlier 2-1/2 week high as traders awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony this week for hints on future rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,851.52 per ounce as of 0930 GMT after hitting its highest since Feb. 15 in earlier trade at $1,858.19. US gold futures rose 0.2 percent to $1,858.90.

All eyes are on Powell’s testimony to Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the February jobs report due on Friday.

“Currently, gold is in a wait-and-see mode,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. “There’s unlikely to be a change of script from Powell, reiterating the need for further rate hikes to bring inflation under control.”

Although gold is considered a hedge against inflation, rising interest rates tend to decrease the appetite for zero-yield bullion.

Data on Friday showed the US services sector grew at a steady clip in February, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Saturday said that if data continue to come in hotter than expected, interest rates will need to go higher, and stay there longer.

On Sunday, top bullion consumer China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5 percent as it kicked off the annual session of its National People’s Congress.

Spot gold may extend gains into a range of $1,867-$1,876 per ounce as it has more or less broken resistance at $1,853, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Spot silver fell 0.4 percent at $21.15 per ounce, platinum slipped 1 percent to $967.45 and palladium lost 2.1 percent to $1,422.80.

Topics: Gold Oil Fed

Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills

Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills
RIYADH: A hackathon will be part of a training program at fintech camp set to run in Riyadh in May as Saudi Arabia seeks to boost the skills of the Kingdom’s youth.

The Financial Academy has announced registration is now open for the five-week training camp, which will explore the world of data analysis and emerging technologies in financial technology and artificial intelligence, besides business development and prototypes. 

In association with the Saudi Fintech Initiative and implementation partner AstroLabs, the program will include a hackathon and training on practical experience in financial technology, in line with the sector’s development program, future goals, and the Kingdom’s Vision 2030. 

Speaking to the Saudi Press Agency, Manea bin Muhammad Al-Khamsan, the CEO of the Financial Academy, explained that the training camp represents an opportunity for Saudi youth to hone and develop their skills, communicate with the pioneers of the digital industry and gain valuable experience in data technology and artificial intelligence. 

The camp will select participants based on qualitative and quantitative assessments, a technical test and a personal interview that will take place from March 22 to April. 17. 

The shortlisted candidates will then undergo course preparation and team formation, where they will learn about the details of the program and career mentors from May 1 to 4. 

The training program will include ten units to be covered in five weeks, commencing on May 7. 

The last stage will include participating in the hackathon and presenting the results, which extends over five days. It will assess the applied skills and the tools learned between June 18 and 25. 

The program is presented in English, covering five training hours a day. 

It will require a university degree in any of the majors, such as financial sciences, statistics, data, business administration, information technology and programming. 

The camp targets two main groups: fresh graduates from specializations related to financial technology or its equivalent and workers in the financial sectors such as banks and financial institutions. 

Topics: Saudi IT financial academy

Saudi Vision 2030 tops investor attention in the region: EFG Hermes 

Saudi Vision 2030 tops investor attention in the region: EFG Hermes 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s push to diversify its economy under Vision 2030 is increasing its attractiveness in the region for investments, revealed a recent poll conducted by Egyptian financial services firm EFG Hermes.   

The survey, which was conducted on the sidelines of the 17th EFG Hermes One-on-One Conference in Dubai, showed 34 percent of respondents termed the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 as the most important source of investment opportunities at the moment.  

This was followed by investment opportunities in artificial intelligence at 25 percent.  

The remaining respondents voted for Chinese investments and the opportunities created by the economic reforms that are currently taking place in Egypt. 

Some 73 percent of the respondents in the survey predicted that the average price of oil in 2023 will be $80 a barrel, compared to 23 percent who estimated it to be $100.  

For the next five years, the healthcare sector topped the priority list among investors in the region, followed by information technology, renewable energy, and food industries. 

Touted to be the biggest economy in the Middle East and North Africa region, Saudi Arabia has shown tremendous economic growth after the launch of Vision 2030.  

In 2022, Saudi Arabia recorded a larger-than-expected budget surplus of SR102 billion ($27.13 billion) — SR12 billion higher than previously forecast. 

The Kingdom’s non-oil economy is also showing positive growth, as Saudi Arabia’s Purchasing Managers’ Index accelerated to an eight-year high of 59.8 in February 2022.  

The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report, formerly the S&P Global Saudi Arabia PMI, added that business owners are optimistic about Saudi Arabia’s future economy.  

“Businesses displayed a robust degree of confidence toward future activity as the current improved market conditions are promising, coupled with the positive expectations toward the pickup in the emerging economies,” said Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank. 

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Investment

UAE In-Focus – Abu Dhabi's Presight AI to raise over $495m in IPO 

UAE In-Focus – Abu Dhabi’s Presight AI to raise over $495m in IPO 
RIYADH: Presight AI, a data analytics firm owned by Abu Dhabi’s G42 Group, plans to raise 1.82 billion dirhams ($495 million) from an initial public offering and subsequently list its shares on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange’s first market. 

On March 3, the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority approved the company’s IPO application. 

The firm plans to sell 1.36 billion shares at 1.34 dirhams per share, according to an advertisement published in the local media. Following the IPO, the share capital of Presight AI will be 560.86 million dirhams.  

Presight has entered into a cornerstone investment agreement with Abu Dhabi conglomerate International Holding Co., through which IHC has committed to invest in the planned IPO.  

Last year, G42 did an IPO of another subsidiary, Bayanat, an Abu Dhabi-based provider of geographic data and analytics. G42 is backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund Mubadala. 

End-to-end logistics services

AD Ports Group and SEG ENERA Group, one of the multisectoral holding companies in Uzbekistan, announced the formation of a joint venture, ADL-Ulanish, that will provide end-to-end global logistics services across Uzbekistan. 

Through the enterprise, AD Ports Group will bring its expertise in global supply chain logistics and advanced technology to the new company to address some of the logistics challenges faced by enterprises in Uzbekistan, which is a double-landlocked nation. 

SEG ENERA Group will, in turn, contribute its regional expertise, best practices, and industrial assets, including warehousing capacity, alongside rail and trucking fleets. 

Through the joint venture, the two entities will serve not only SEG ENERA’s business needs, but also those of other clients within the nation’s market. 

MAF posts revenue hike

Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Holding reported higher full-year revenue following a regional boom in tourism that bolstered footfall at its malls, hotels and entertainment venues.

Revenue for 2022 jumped 12 percent to 36.3 billion dirhams and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 4 percent to 4.1 billion dirhams. 

However, net profit slipped 2 percent to 2.4 billion dirhams due to higher inflation and currency fluctuations in several of the group’s markets. 

Events — including Dubai’s Expo 2022, also increased demand during holidays in Saudi Arabia and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar — boosted revenue per available room at its hotel business by 50 percent, while average occupancy increased by 14 percent.

UAE-listed insurers

The insurance market in the UAE reported a marked deterioration in underwriting profitability in 2022. In AM Best’s opinion, this largely reflects the highly competitive market conditions and continuous pricing pressures, particularly in the core motor and medical lines, which account for a large proportion of retained risk in the market.  

A new Best’s Market Segment Report, “Intense Price Competition Erodes Profitability of United Arab Emirates – Listed Insurers in 2022,” notes that listed national insurers in the UAE produced lower aggregate profits in 2022, despite the notable increase in gross written premiums of over 10 percent.  

Topics: UAE Investment AI g42 group

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Turkiye's central bank

Saudi Arabia deposits $5bn in Turkiye’s central bank
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed an agreement with Turkiye to deposit $5 billion into the country's central bank through the Saudi Fund for Development, according to a statement. 

The statement revealed that the agreement was signed between the chairman of the board of directors of the SDF, Ahmed Al-Khateeb, and the governor of the Central Bank of Turkiye, Shihab Kavcioglu.

Earlier in December 2022, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan had announced the Kingdom’s intention to make the deposit in Turkiye’s central bank. 

Established in 1974 and commenced operations in 1975, the SFD provides soft loans and grants to finance uplift projects and programs in developing countries.

“To improve the living standards of disadvantaged communities and support countries most in need, SFD works to finance projects to achieve sustainable development goals and enhance the effectiveness of development aid through partnerships and cooperation with regional and international organizations,” says SFD on its website. 

Earlier in January, SFD signed a deal with Pakistan’s Economic Affairs Ministry to finance oil derivatives amounting to $1 billion. 

The deal came at a time when Pakistan is battling a tough economic situation amid dwindling forex reserves and rapidly depreciating national currency.

In January, SFD also forayed into Caribbean countries by signing an $80 million financing agreement for the expansion project of the University of the West Indies at Five Islands in Antigua and Barbuda. 

“Through financing this project, the SFD aims to expand the scope of its operations in the Caribbean, which is in line with the efforts made by the Kingdom’s government to build bridges of cooperation for development with the international community,” said SFD CEO Sultan Al-Marshad. 

Topics: Turkiye Saudi Fund for Development

