Saudi-US petrochemicals and transformation industries to benefit from Industrial Investment Conference

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and US petrochemicals industry representatives are set to explore investment goals and the development of green technology at a conference set to be held in Houston on March 15.

Organized by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment in collaboration with the Saudi-US business council, the Industrial Investment Conference will also see discussions focused on the nations’ national strategies, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Representatives of 12 government entities and conglomerates are projected to contribute to the conference, and the one-day event will link the petrochemical industry with the transformation sector to discuss green energy prospects to form zero petro-and-transformation industries complexes.

The event is being held in Houston as part of a plan to open up dialogue with giant US firms to ensure future cooperation when it comes to investment opportunities and empowering advanced industries of the Kingdom, according to the SPA.

The Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment’s mission is to promote Saudi Arabia as a world-class investment destination, attract and retain investors, and expand their investments, for the benefit of a sustainable national economic growth.

It plays a vital role in elevating the Kingdom’s overall business environment, commissioning multiple market intelligence studies every year, and developing local opportunities for joint ventures.