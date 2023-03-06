Alibaba Cloud to revamp data center in Dubai

DUBAI: Alibaba Cloud, a cloud computing subsidiary of Alibaba Group, announced on Monday its partnership with Dubai Holding to upgrade its Dubai-based data center for a broader range of services in analytics, databases, industry solutions and artificial intelligence services.

The announcement was made during the launch of Alibaba Cloud’s Cloud Day summit in Dubai, Emirates News Agency reported.

Alibaba Cloud will provide local customers with services such as a virtual computing environment with elastic processing capability on computing components and higher computing capacity, higher bandwidth, lower latency and improved performance via the upgraded data center.

The upgrade will also include the latest analytics tools to help improve business operations and performance.

Furthermore, the facility will include a revamp of its advanced database to provide faster, more efficient data processing, as well as industry-specific solutions and AI-powered services that will address challenges.

“We are thrilled to host Alibaba Cloud Day in Dubai for a second consecutive year. Our continued partnership with Dubai Holding is in line with our commitment to continuously investing in the Middle East region and supporting the local businesses with their digital journey,” Daniel Jiang, Dubai Holding’s general manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, said.

“By leveraging Dubai Holding’s local expertise and Alibaba Cloud’s trusted cloud-based technology, we believe that our upgraded data center will be able to provide local businesses with more robust, secure and high-performing capabilities to achieve stronger growth and better respond to the evolving digital landscape across the region,” Jiang added.

Alibaba Cloud also unveiled an improved partner strategy with more resources and initiatives to offer comprehensive support for partners throughout local customers’ digitalization in the Middle East.

The company launched an MEA Alliance boosting program to provide local partners with a customized business collaboration model and incentives in the region, such as a dedicated partner management channel, additional cloud resources, increased product margins, and expanded marketing initiatives.