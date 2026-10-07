DUBAI: Souraya Noujaim has been appointed director of Louvre Abu Dhabi as the museum prepares to celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2027.

The appointment was announced by the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi. Noujaim succeeds Manuel Rabate, who led the museum from its opening in 2017 until his departure was announced earlier this year.

An art historian and curator specializing in Islamic art and archaeology, Noujaim most recently headed the Department of Islamic Arts at the Musee du Louvre in Paris, where she oversaw a collection of about 18,000 works.

Her association with Louvre Abu Dhabi predates its opening. She played a role in developing the museum’s curatorial and intellectual direction before becoming its first scientific, curatorial and collections management director in 2018. She remained in the role until 2023, overseeing acquisitions, exhibitions, research and other aspects of the museum’s collection.

Among the initiatives she helped to establish was Art Here, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s annual exhibition and contemporary art prize.

“Louvre Abu Dhabi holds a special place in my professional and personal journey,” Noujaim said. “Having had the privilege of contributing to the museum’s development over many years, I am honored to return to Abu Dhabi and lead this remarkable institution into its next chapter.”