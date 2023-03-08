Newly appointed state, media ministers take oath of office before King Salman 

RIYADH: Newly appointed state minister Ibrahim Al-Sultan and media minister Salman Al-Dosari took the oath of office before King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency reported early Wednesday.
A royal decree was issued on Sunday assigning the officials to their new posts in a cabinet reshuffle.
Saudi crown prince, Yemeni president discuss developments in Yemen
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday received Yemeni President Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi and members of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, which was held at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace in the capital, Riyadh, they reviewed developments in Yemen, and affirmed the Kingdom’s continued support for the council, the Yemeni government and the people.
The two sides also affirmed the need to support all efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under the auspices of the UN, to achieve security, stability and development in Yemen.
The meeting was attended by Saudi Chief of General Intelligence Khaled Al-Humaidan, and the Kingdom’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohamad Al-Jaber.
Team evaluating Saudi bid to host Expo 2030 hears about ideas behind its proposed theme
Officials and experts from the Kingdom told members of the expo Enquiry Mission about their aims in adopting the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow”
Within that main theme, they heard, there are three sub-themes: “A Different Tomorrow,” “Climate Action” and “Prosperity for All”
Arab News
RIYADH: Delegates from the supervisory body in charge of overseeing and regulating global expos met Saudi ministers and other experts in Riyadh on Tuesday on the second day of their ongoing visit to evaluate the Kingdom’s bid to host Expo 2030.
During the meeting, the Bureau International des Expositions’ Enquiry Mission learned more about the ideas and meaning behind the proposed Saudi theme for the event: “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”
“The choice of theme reflects Saudi Arabia’s depth of aspiration, authenticity of intent and willingness to play an active role on the global stage, to solve the most pressing challenges of our era,” Abdullah Al-Swaha, the minister of communications and information technology, told the mission team.
“Our vision is to make Riyadh Expo 2030 a collaborative platform to design and share the tools to create the blueprints for a better tomorrow. We also aspire for Expo 2030 to enable foresight-led action by countries with impact at a global scale, and to offer the greatest impact and biggest possibilities to co-create the future.”
The theme aims to inspire participants to develop their own individual and diverse interpretations and perspectives on this central premise, officials said, and to help bring them alive at the expo through original and innovative exhibitions and pavilions, along with cultural, business and scientific programs.
Within the main theme there are three sub-themes to the Saudi bid: “A Different Tomorrow,” “Climate Action” and “Prosperity for All.” These were explained and explored on Tuesday through a series of presentations and discussions, including the sharing of information about national initiatives and innovation projects led by Saudi businesses and other organizations.
Central to these discussions were details of the Kingdom’s achievements in the development of future cities, energy transition, climate action, and the digital economy, officials said, all under the transformative umbrella of Saudi Vision 2030.
The Bureau International des Expositions delegation also met senior officials from the Public Investment Fund and NEOM, the massive smart city development in northwestern Saudi Arabia, to gain a better understanding of the ways in which such major projects in the Kingdom demonstrate the country’s foresight about the future of urban living, sources said. They also visited NEOM’s The Line Exhibition, which provided an immersive, multimedia experience showcasing the Saudi vision for the sustainable urban communities of tomorrow.
The day ended with a reception and dinner in the presence of Princess Haifa Al-Mogrin, Saudi Arabia’s permanent representative to UNESCO, Hala Al-Tuwaijri, president of the Saudi Human Rights Commission, and Iman Al-Mutairi, the deputy minister of trade.
Discussions during the reception revolved around Saudi Arabia’s advances in the realm of human rights and how these achievements have influenced the “Prosperity for all” expo sub-theme.
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday received Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the Royal Court in Al-Yamamah Palace in the capital, Riyadh, the Saudi News Agency reported.
At the beginning of the reception, the crown prince welcomed the Polish premier to the Kingdom, wishing him and his delegation a pleasant stay. Morawiecki expressed his happiness at visiting the country and his appreciation for the hospitality and warm reception they had received.
During the meeting, “they reviewed the friendly relations between the two countries, and ways to enhance prospects for bilateral cooperation in various fields,” SPA said.
They also discussed a number of issues of common concern.
The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and officials from both sides.
Inaugural FESCIOF forum in Riyadh aims to spur cross-cultural dialogue on the future of science, culture and education
FESCIOF aims to build a global platform to consolidate and enhance the work of international organizations
Attended by UNESCO, ALECSO and ISESCO, the forum’s theme is “Together for impact in the 21st century”
Rebecca Anne Proctor
RIYADH: In this time of intense and accelerating global change, factors such as the climate, the world economy, government policies, and new technologies are fundamentally altering the ways in which human beings live, think, collaborate and do business.
The inaugural Future of Education, Science and Culture International Organizations Forum, or FESCIOF, which brings together global organizations at Riyadh’s King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center on March 8 and 9 under the theme “Together for impact in the 21st century,” aims to establish a shared vision for this process of change and to identify opportunities for cooperation.
The event “establishes a broad international cooperation platform that will strengthen relations between international and multilateral organizations in various fields of influence,” Hani Al-Mogbil, chairman of the executive council of the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization, told Arab News.
His organization is one of the organizers of the forum, along with the Saudi National Commission for Education, Culture and Science; the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization; and UNESCO.
“The unprecedented broad participation in the conference’s activities will contribute to the development of joint initiatives that have a tangible impact in shaping a promising future for the sectors of education, culture and science,” Al-Mogbil said.
“Cooperation between active parties will also contribute to identifying new paths that enhance impact and enable finding solutions, in light of the recent changes taking place in the sectors of education, culture and science, and the accompanying challenges such as lack of funding and changing geopolitical conditions.”
It will “take advantage of future opportunities to develop the work of international organizations,” he added.
According to the organizers of the forum, international and multilateral organizations must constantly evolve to deliver on complex mandates in times of economic, social and political change, which means dialogue and cooperation are all the more important.
Progress in technology provides an unprecedented opportunity for organizations involved in the fields of education, science and culture to connect on issues of best practice and to collaborate more closely within the wider ecosystem, increasing their effects on economic progress and the overall quality of life for all.
While many multilateral organizations have contributed greatly to progress, peace and the improvement of living standards all over the world since their inception, forum organizers said there are opportunities to expand member support, increase access to funding, and to adapt to a changing geopolitical landscape.
The forum is an opportunity for Saudi Arabia to expand its involvement with multilateral organizations, including those involved in staging the event. The Kingdom was a founding member of UNESCO in 1946 and has been a member of its Islamic world equivalent since 1982.
The equivalent organization that works under the umbrella of the Arab League to develop and coordinate activities related to education, culture and science, is based in Tunis. Established by Article 3 of the Arab Cultural Unity Charter and was launched in Cairo on July 25, 1970. In December 2022, Prince Badr bin Abdullah, the Saudi minister of culture, and Mohammed Ould Amar, the organization’s director general, signed a memorandum of understanding for the enhancement of cultural cooperation, including the protection of UNESCO-listed World Heritage sites.
Al-Mogbil said this week’s forum is significant because it represents the first-ever collective dialogue between its organizers.
“It will provide opportunities for fruitful and sustainable partnerships between all parties to the modern system and contribute to linking the current system to a larger system with its active parties,” he said.
Through the forum, the organizers hope to build a globally trusted and recognized, collaborative, multi-partner platform that will begin the conversation and develop an early-stage road map that sets milestones to consolidate the efforts of international organizations across the ecosystem and seize future opportunities.
Such a platform, they said, will connect the legacy ecosystem with new players, encourage communication through open channels and enable dialogue among all key stakeholders, identify new paths for cooperation that can strengthen the effects, and enable solutions through new partnerships, while committing to an ongoing mechanism for sustainable partnerships resulting from the forum.
The event brings together about 100 multilateral organizations and more than 65 prominent speakers, including high-level representatives from the UN Development Program, the UNESCO Institute for Statistics, and the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change.
It has also attracted experts in business management from prestigious academic institutions including the Harvard Business School, the London Business School and the Brookings Institution, as well as representatives from the private sector and banking industry, including Google, the World Bank, Visa, and the Islamic Development Bank.
Eminent speakers include Renee Mauborgne, professor of strategy at the INSEAD business school in France and co-author of global bestsellers “Blue Ocean Strategy” and “Blue Ocean Shift;” Frederic Laloux, author of one the most influential management books of the last decade, “Reinventing Organizations;” and Costanza Farina, UNESCO’s representative to Lebanon and Syria.
The forum’s four sub-themes are “Re-imaging the future of international organizations,” “Driving a future-forward ecosystem,” “Enabling investment and knowledge sharing,” and “Empowering mutual opportunities for collaboration.”
Under the theme of designing the future of international organizations, the forum will explore internal and external challenges and opportunities faced by multilateral bodies, such as the changing landscape for international development and humanitarian aid.
On the issue of a future-forward ecosystem, participants will discuss ways to build agility and digital capacity in multilateral programs and explore how to leverage new communication channels, while taking into account environmental factors.
In terms of enabling investment and knowledge sharing, the forum will discuss ways to capitalize on new solutions, including public-private partnerships, while sessions on empowering mutual opportunities for collaboration will examine the role of new players in enabling future solutions.
Organizers said the forum aims to provide opportunities for dialogue between a broad range of specialists from nongovernmental and financial organizations, with the goal of fostering greater effects through collaboration between international organizations.
Sessions will focus on topics that include: Identifying new ways to measure progress in efforts to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals; youth and inclusion in the sectors of education, science, technology and culture; enhancing digital connectivity; the future of digital; innovation in international organizations; and investment and financial solutions.
Additionally, there will be discussions of successful case studies on digital capacity building in international organizations, as well as workshops and breakout sessions during which participants can find practical tools and resources to apply to their own work.
The forum is one of several major events hosted in Riyadh in recent months, which have included the second edition of the LEAP tech conference, and the International Conference and Exhibition for Science.
These events, and others, have brought together key decision makers, specialists, non-governmental organizations, and the private sector with the aim of fostering cooperation, innovation, sustainability and cross-cultural dialogue across key global sectors.
From tech to space travel, once closed fields are now open to Saudi women
Saudi women regain their rightful place in society and workforce as reforms redraw the social landscape
Women today are thinking more strategically and finding pathways in the Kingdom that can support them
Rawan Radwan
JEDDAH: Over the course of the past decade, Saudi women have stepped into the limelight, with thousands entering study and the workforce for the first time, succeeding in traditionally male-dominated industries, and taking on leadership roles.
All over the world, across many different cultures, women have faced social stigma and professional hurdles, routinely sidelined in public life, often in the name of religion and custom. For many years, the same was true in Saudi Arabia.
Authorities had twisted the basic teachings of Islam, when in fact these teachings had granted women equal status and prominent positions in society long before the concepts of human rights and gender equality were written into law.
Since the implementation of reforms by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman over the past few years, Saudi women have regained their rightful place in society and the workforce, putting their skills to the test in almost every sector imaginable.
Last month, the Saudi Space Commission, or SSC, announced that two astronauts would be part of the Axiom-2 private mission to the International Space Station, scheduled to launch next year on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.
Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, the first female Saudi astronaut, will be part of the crew of four who will spend 10 days aboard the ISS, where they will conduct 14 biomedical and physics experiments.
Mariam Fardous and Ali Al-Ghamdi will also train as backups for the mission and are currently part of the Saudi Human Spaceflight Program.
A month before the SSC announcement, Saudi transport authorities said that 34 female train drivers had joined the ninth recruitment force conducting the high-speed railway between Makkah and Madinah via Jeddah in the Kingdom’s western region.
These astronauts and train conductors are just some of the thousands of Saudi women now flocking to the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics — all sectors once dominated by men.
The Kingdom has launched several programs to help develop human capital in various fields — such as energy, engineering, technology, construction, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, research and innovation — to build a skilled domestic workforce.
Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 reform agenda, designed to diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil and raise the overall quality of life, includes a strategy to help level the playing field and allow the most qualified candidates to progress in the workforce.
Women are now more engaged than ever before in the public and private sectors and civil society, as these reforms incentivize women to enter the labor market, protecting their rights in traditionally male-dominated sectors.
Today, Saudi women are training to become astronauts, engineers, architects, mechanics, soldiers and cybersecurity professionals. Many others are entering the creative industries, sharing the Kingdom’s heritage and culture with the outside world.
Education has been a central pillar of this leveling of the playing field. Saudi Arabia has achieved near universal literacy, with 95 percent of adults and 99 percent of young people now able to read and write.
The Kingdom has also seen a dramatic increase in the number of young people enrolling at universities, taking part in world-class programs of study. In fact, Saudi Arabia spends a significant portion of its GDP — more than the global average — on education.
Thousands of students have received scholarships through the Ministry of Education and other programs to attend some of the world’s top universities — returning home with the skills and knowhow to help build a modern, dynamic and diversified economy.
Dr. Amal Shugair, deputy minister for scholarships at the Kingdom’s Ministry of Education, told Arab News that the majors offered in the scholarship program are based on the prevailing needs of the local labor market.
Shugair said that the Ministry of Education conducts its research in coordination with other ministries and departments on an annual basis to keep up with the demand for specific skills and areas of expertise.
“Some 40 percent of this year’s batch of scholarship students were women. It’s the largest yet since the start of the scholarship program,” she said. “The ministry selects the best 200 universities globally for various fields that can cater to the Saudi labor market’s needs, offering more opportunities for all to choose from.
“We’re being selective due to the demand of the market needs, so we’ve allowed students to enroll in master’s and Ph.D. programs, but only in specific fields and majors based on recommendations from the Kingdom’s Research Development and Innovation Authority.”
For the next decade, the ministry’s strategy is to support and empower certain members of society to provide equal opportunities for men and women through various initiatives, such as enrolling university students in internship programs or co-op training at companies before graduating.
“The 2022 strategy differed from previous strategies as it focused on the quality of the outcomes rather than the quantity (number of students),” Shugair said. “Our target is for students to enroll in elite universities, the top 30 universities all over the world.”
Although the number of female doctors and scientists continues to grow in Saudi Arabia, Shugair said that the mentality had changed for many as they seek to major in fields that have been closed off to earlier generations.
“Women today are thinking more strategically, finding pathways which can support them and help them excel given the opportunities,” Shugair said.
“They no longer fear the unknown, and are taking their first steps in their futures.”