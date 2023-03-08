Saudi Cabinet approves regional center for climate change 

RIYADH: A Regional Center for Climate Change will be established in Saudi Arabia after the Kingdom’s cabinet signed off on the plan as part of its initiatives to protect the environment.

During the meeting, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Irqah Palace in Riyadh, the cabinet announced that the focus of the center will be to build the knowledge base required to encourage adaptation to climate change, reduce its effects and achieve sustainability in line with the goals of the Saudi Vision 2030, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The cabinet also endorsed the first wave of projects supported by the Private Sector Partnership Reinforcement Program, also known as Shareek.

It said the program, worth over SR192 billion ($51.14 million), affirmed economic growth by fostering private-sector investment, boosting domestic content and raising the Kingdom’s gross domestic product.

The cabinet’s recommendations also included launching the Saudi Program for Attracting International Companies Headquarters under the supervision of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

The council of ministers touched on the Kingdom’s participation at the recent G20 Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi, emphasizing the importance of taking collective action to address global challenges and foster dialogue and peace to make the world safer.

Among other decisions, the cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of tourism between the Saudi Ministry of Tourism and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Information and Culture.

It reviewed several regional and international issues, reiterating the commitment made by the Kingdom during the 40th meeting of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers to strengthen security cooperation, step up efforts to combat drug use, and address any issues that pose a threat to pan-Arab security.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet ratified a memorandum of cooperation between the Saudi Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Education of China to teach Chinese in the Kingdom.

It also consented to a memorandum of understanding between Saudi Arabia’s Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority and the National Anti-Corruption Commission of Thailand in preventing and combating corruption.