  Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?
In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC, Azael Rodriguez slaps Jesus Gaspar at a Power Slap event in Rio De Janiero, Brazil, on Nov. 30, 2022. (Mike Roach/Sciaffo LLC via AP)
In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC , Travis Aragon slaps Jon Kennedy at a Power Slap event in Rio De Janiero, Brazil, on Nov. 30, 2022. (Mike Roach/Sciaffo LLC via AP)
  UFC President Dana White is selling slap fighting as the next big thing in combat sports
  The Nevada Athletic Commission has sanctioned the league for competitions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS: The competitors stand rigidly upright with their hands behind their backs, waiting to absorb a brutal slap to the face.
When the open-handed blow is delivered, there’s a sharp report and the reaction can be dramatic. Some fighters barely move, while others stumble backward or fall to the floor. Some are knocked out.
UFC President Dana White is selling slap fighting as the next big thing in combat sports, putting his money and the resources of one of the world’s foremost mixed martial arts organizations behind the Power Slap League. The Nevada Athletic Commission has sanctioned the league for competitions in Las Vegas.
“It’s a home run,” said White, who is among several UFC officials involved in the league.
Some slap-fighting beatdowns have gone viral, including a video from eastern Europe showing a man who continues to compete even as half of his face swells to seemingly twice its size. Such exposure has led to questions about the safety of slap fighting, particularly the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head. A former chairman of the commission, which regulates combat sports in Nevada, says approving the league was a mistake.




In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC, Ryan Phillips slaps Rob Perez at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas, March 31, 2022. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via AP) 

Chris Nowinski, cofounder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, agrees, calling slap fighting “one of the stupidest things you can do.”
“There’s nothing fun, there’s nothing interesting and there’s nothing sporting,” Nowinski said. “They’re trying to dress up a really stupid activity to try to make money.”
White and the competitors remain unfazed, comparing commentary on slapping to the negative reaction the UFC faced in its infancy more than 20 years ago.
“I think it’s definitely overblown with the topics of CTE and the damage that we’re taking,” said Ryan Phillips, a Power Slap League fighter. “I think a lot of people still just don’t understand that it’s still a slap.”
Concerns about concussions leading to CTE, which can cause violent mood swings, depression and memory loss, aren’t confined to combat sports. The disease has shown up in the brains of former rugby players, and the NFL and college football have taken steps to cut down on blows to the head by changing rules regarding tackling and other hits. CTE can only be detected during an autopsy.
Despite the naysayers, White said he believes slap fighting will follow a similar trajectory to mixed martial arts, which the late Sen. John McCain referred to as “human cockfighting” in 1996, when the UFC didn’t have weight classes or many rules. McCain’s criticism helped force the organization to become more structured, leading to its widespread acceptance.
White said the ratings of the TBS reality show “Power Slap: Road to the Title” bear out the early popularity of what to many is still a curiosity.
White said he realized there could be a market for the sport in the US when he clocked the millions of YouTube views of slap fighting videos from eastern Europe in 2017 and 2018. The videos were often poorly produced, the slap matches unregulated. White became convinced that fights with written rules and shot with professional video equipment could convert many Internet viewers into dedicated, paying fans.
The Nevada commission gave slap fighting some much needed legitimacy when it unanimously sanctioned the sport in October and a month later awarded White a license to promote it.
But White’s enterprise was hampered when he was captured on video slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. White apologized, but has acknowledged it damaged efforts to get the league off the ground. White is no newcomer to controversy: Former UFC fighters Kajan Johnson and Clarence Dollaway filed a lawsuit in 2021 against Endeavor, the organization’s parent company, alleging that UFC takes an inordinate share of the profits.
But White is charging ahead.
Three qualifying events have taken place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, ahead of the March 11 telecast on the streaming platform Rumble in which champions will be crowned in four weight classes.
Power Slap fights are typically three to five rounds. The fighters take turns hitting each other in the face with an open hand, and those on the receiving end stand with their hands behind their backs. A fighter has up to 60 seconds to recover and respond after receiving a blow. Fighters can earn up to 10 points based on the effectiveness of the slap and the defender’s reaction.
Fights can end in a decision, knockout, technical knockout or disqualification, such as for an illegal slap. All slaps are subject to video review. Each event has two referees and three judges.
Also present are a supervising doctor and a physician or physician’s assistant, plus three EMTs and three ambulances. White has touted the safety record of the UFC, but has not talked specifically about injuries in the Power Slap League.
White says slap fighting is safer than boxing or mixed martial arts because each contestant usually takes only three blows per bout. In boxing, White said, that number could be 400 or more, and that doesn’t include the shots taken during sparring. There is no sparring in slap fighting, he noted.
Nowinski of the concussion foundation said while there may be no sparring in practice sessions, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen elsewhere. He said comparing boxing to power slapping is misleading because slap fighters take a full blow each time.
“You can slip (boxing) punches,” Nowinski said. But in slap fighting “you’re taking out everything that’s interesting to watch and everything sporting (from boxing) and just doing the brain damage part.”
Nowinski said slap fighters don’t make enough money to justify the risk. The Power Slap League wouldn’t disclose how much it pays fighters, but said in a statement that participants are compensated for every match and can also earn “appearance fees” and “additional discretionary bonuses.”
Stephen J. Cloobeck, who was chairman of the state commission when it sanctioned slap fighting, said White and former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta sold him on the legitimacy of the sport.
“I made a mistake,” Cloobeck said. “I’m not happy about it.”
The commission recently approved amended rules to better define what constitutes a legal slap in an effort to minimize serious injuries.
“The No. 1 thing is the health and safety of the fighter,” commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said at a Feb 15 meeting. “Always has been, always will be.”
But he went on to say: “It seems like there is a market for this, whether you like it or not.”
Phillips, the slap fighter, said participants can defend themselves without losing points, such as rolling away before the hand makes impact.
And the fighters know if they lose the coin toss and get slapped first, it will hurt.
“I know what’s coming,” fighter Vernon Cathey said. “I’m tensing up. There’s a lot of stuff I can do to protect myself.”

Updated 18 sec ago
  Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment in Martin County, Florida, circuit court
  The seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the quarterfinals
  Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup
LONDON: AC Milan progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2012 as the Italian champions held out for a 0-0 draw at 10-man Tottenham to win 1-0 on aggregate.

A European elimination hot on the heels of an exit from the FA Cup means Tottenham’s 15-year wait to win a trophy will extend for at least another season.

Antonio Conte’s return to the touchline failed to inspire a response from his side as Tottenham were toothless in attack and had to play the final 12 minutes a man down as Cristian Romero was sent off for two bookable offenSes.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes after the later arrival of both sides due to traffic congestion, but it took far longer for the contest to get going.

Conte was back in charge after taking more time after the first leg to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian was his usual animated self and was shown a yellow card by referee Clement Turpin for his protestations at a booking for Clement Lenglet.

However, his players lacked the same energy as Spurs failed to rise to the occasion.

Milan produced the one piece of imagination befitting of a Champions League knockout tie before the break as a well-worked free-kick found Junior Messias, but the Brazilian dragged his shot wide.

Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

The home support could not hide their frustration as the half-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos.

Conte was unable to provoke a response at the break as Spurs needed stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster to keep them in the tie.

Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg and his jinking run inside the Spurs box just lacked the finish as Forster’s outstretched leg deflected the ball to safety.

Spurs at least forced Mike Maignan into a save 25 minutes from time as he tipped over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike.

Conte gambled by switching to a front four for the final 20 minutes with Richarlison joining Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min up front.

But there was still precious little service for Kane and hope of a Tottenham fightback disappeared with Romero.

The Argentine often treads a fine line with his discipline and saw red for the third time in his Spurs career after lunging in on Theo Hernandez.

Kane came closest to an equalizer when his header from a Son free-kick was well saved by Maignan low to his right in stoppage time.

Milan should have made sure of victory on the night as well as on aggregate but Sandro Tonali wasted another glorious chance by going for goal himself with teammates in support before Divock Origi’s effort came back off the inside of the post.

But it did not matter as the seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the last eight.

Topics: champions league AC Milan Tottenham Hotspur

  Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward
MUNICH: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goal lifted Bayern Munich past Paris Saint-Germain and into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the first leg, Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — extended Bayern’s lead in the second leg in a 2-0 victory Wednesday to complete a 3-0 win on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16.

Shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside, and also inadvertently blocking a teammate’s shot, Choupo-Moting scored in the 61st minute to put Bayern on course for the quarterfinals and send Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and PSG heading toward their earliest Champions League exit since 2018-19.

Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller teamed up to take the ball off Marco Verratti and Goretzka squared the ball for Choupo-Moting to apply a simple finish with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded.

Two substitutes then linked up to make sure of the win on the counter in the 89th, with Joao Cancelo surging down the right flank before playing in Serge Gnabry to score.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and was only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained their focus in the second half to secure the win.

Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward who until this season was best known as a backup striker for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern.

Choupo-Moting played for PSG against Bayern when the German team won the Champions League final in 2020. After signing for Bayern as a free agent the following season, he scored once in each leg in a defeat on away goals to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Topics: champions league Bayern Munich PSG Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

RIYADH: Argentine football great Lionel Messi will arrive in Saudi Arabia later this month to explore the Kingdom’s touristic attractions.

Ahmed Al-Khateeb, Saudi Arabia’s tourism minister, welcomed the PSG player and his family in a tweet on Wednesday.

“I am happy to welcome our tourism Ambassador and star Lionel Messi and his family and friends this month, on his second visit to Saudi, to enjoy the most beautiful tourism destinations, connect with our people and enjoy a unique experience,” Al-Khateeb wrote.

Messi visited the Kingdom last May for Jeddah Season, an annual festival in the coastal city of Jeddah, posting an image of himself on a boat watching the sun setting over the Red Sea. He also toured parts of Jeddah’s old city, a heritage site.

Messi, considered one of the legend’s of the sport, won the World Cup with Argentina in Qatar last year. He has a large international fanbase with hundreds of millions of followers on social media.

The Argentine is an ambassador with Visit Saudi, the tourism ministry’s promotional brand.

The ministry is tasked with showcasing Saudi Arabia’s natural and cultural treasures to international and domestic tourists as part of reforms known as Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Lionel Messi saudi tourism

  The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic
DOHA: Brazil star Neymar’s upcoming surgery on his injured ankle in Qatar will be led by a renowned British specialist, the Aspetar hospital said Wednesday.
The hospital confirmed that the 31-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward will be operated on at the sports medicine clinic and that James Calder will lead the surgery.
“Aspetar’s expert ankle surgeon, Professor Pieter D’Hooghe and renowned ankle surgeon Professor James Calder from London, will perform the surgery,” the clinic said in a statement.
The Brazilian was previously treated at Aspetar, with Calder involved, in January 2019.
Neymar is expected to miss up to four months of action, almost certainly ruling him out for the rest of the season.
“I’ll come back stronger,” Neymar, who has scored 18 goals in all competitions for PSG this season, said on Twitter.

Topics: Neymar PSG Qatar

