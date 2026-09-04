SAO PAULO: Brazil legend Formiga believes next year’s Women’s World Cup in the country will be “an opportunity to change the lives of countless” players in South America.

Former midfielder Formiga scored 29 goals in over 200 appearances for the Selecao before retiring aged 43 in 2021.

The 2027 tournament will mark the first time the World Cup has been held in Latin America, in a country where women were banned from playing football as recently as 1979.

“We have a tremendous opportunity to change the landscape of South American football,” Formiga told AFP at the “Esporte Cria” event organised by the Brazilian Olympic Committee in Sao Paulo.

“We went through many hardships, and today we know we’re on the right path.

“Despite all the ‘nos’ we heard and the lack of infrastructure, we dreamed that one day Brazilian women’s football would get its chance.

“This is an opportunity to change the lives of countless young girls, not just in Brazil but also in our neighbouring countries.”

Formiga played in seven World Cups, a record across men’s and women’s football, and seven Olympic Games.

Brazil’s women have long dominated in South America, but the closest they have come to matching their men’s team -- five-time world champions -- on the global stage was when a side featuring Formiga and record goalscorer Marta were beaten in the 2007 World Cup final by Germany.

Formiga also twice helped Brazil reach the Olympic final, losing to the United States in 2004 and 2008.

“Europe and the United States are ahead thanks to their infrastructure and the work they’ve put in,” said Formiga of the game in Brazil.

“We faced a 40-year ban, which held back our development. Many say we have great potential, but we need to prove it. Brazil is making progress and closing the gap with the United States, France, and even Spain.”

Brazil will open the tournament at the iconic Maracana in Rio de Janeiro on June 24, and Formiga is hoping that her old teammate Marta will still be on the pitch at the age of 41.

“I’ll be in the stands cheering her on. It would be a farewell in front of our fans. There is no reason why she shouldn’t play in the World Cup. Even if she didn’t start, her presence would be important.”

World Cup holders Spain are among the teams to have already qualified for the finals, although 2023 runners-up and European champions England will have to get through two play-off rounds to join them.