Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
People look at a damaged car where three Palestinian militants were killed during an Israeli operation near Jenin. (Reuters)
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank

Three Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
  • Hamas radio says Israeli forces targeted a group it called the Jaba Brigade and killed its leader
  • Operation came days after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in Jenin and killed six Palestinian militant fighters
Updated 14 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces killed three Palestinians near a village close to the volatile West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, without giving details.

According to residents quoted by Palestinian radio, Israeli forces also raided the village of Jaba, south of Jenin, surrounding a house where there was an exchange of fire and one person was arrested before the Israeli force withdrew.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military but Security Minister Itamar Ben-Givr issued a statement confirming the three dead and hailing the “precise action and the elimination of those who opened fire on our fighters.”

Hamas radio said the Israeli forces targeted a group it called the Jaba Brigade and killed its leader.

The operation came days after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in Jenin and killed six Palestinian militant fighters, including the Hamas gunman suspected of killing two Jewish settlers in the West Bank on Feb. 26.

The Palestinian health ministry said a 14-year-old boy, wounded during the gunbattle that broke out in Jenin during the Israeli raid, had died of his wounds.

Israeli forces have conducted near daily raids across the West Bank for months, making thousands of arrests and killing more than 200 Palestinians, including both fighters and civilians. Over the same period, more than 40 Israelis have been killed in attacks by Palestinians.

Topics: Israel Palestine Jenin West Bank

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections

Split Libya pushes back against UN plan for elections
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

TRIPOLI: The new UN envoy to Libya had hoped to usher in long-delayed elections, but his initiative is facing pushback from the eastern-based parliament and a lukewarm reception by its rivals in Tripoli.
Senegalese diplomat Abdoulaye Bathily told the UN Security Council last month he planned to create a panel tasked with delivering presidential and legislative elections in conflict-torn Libya later this year.
But his blunt criticism of the North African country’s two houses of parliament for failing to agree on a legal basis for elections has sparked a backlash that threatens to derail Bathily’s plans.
The pushback was “predictable,” said Khaled Al-Montasser, a professor of international relations at the University of Tripoli, as elections would see members of both chambers potentially lose their seats and privileges.
Despite the rivalry between them, both view the UN initiative as “interference in their sovereign decision-making power and an attempt to impose international will on Libyans,” Montasser told AFP.
Libya has seen more than a decade of stop-start conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled strongman Muammar Qaddafi, with a myriad rival militias, foreign powers and multiple governments vying for influence.
The country remains split between a supposedly interim government in the western capital, Tripoli, and another in the east nominally backed by military chief Khalifa Haftar.
While most observers believe Libyans overwhelmingly support elections, bitter wrangling over the legal basis for holding them has been a key sticking point since the last major battle between Haftar and western Libyan forces in 2020.
Last month, the eastern-based House of Representatives passed an amendment to the country’s Constitutional Declaration — an interim constitution — which it said would provide a legal basis for elections.
Bathily, who was appointed as head of the UN’s Libya mission UNSMIL in October, said the amendment was “controversial” among Libyans and lacked clarity of key issues such as who may stand in presidential polls.
He also noted it had not been endorsed by the High Council of State, the Tripoli-based upper house of parliament.
The House in turn accused Bathily of “double standards” and “lacking impartiality“
Libyan analyst Abdallah Al-Rayes said the UN envoy’s initiative aimed to put pressure on rival Libyan factions by giving them a “last chance” before “a vote takes place without them.”
“The international community wants to embarrass the two chambers, who are masters in the art of wasting time and political horse-trading,” he said.
The Tripoli-based transitional government of Qaddafi-era tycoon Abdelhamid Dbeibah has signalled its willingness to cooperate with Bathily’s plan, asking the United Nations to provide logistical support to that end.
The US embassy last week called on “key Libyan leaders to approach the plan in a constructive spirit,” saying in an online post the UN proposal would “build on progress made between” the two chambers “on the legal basis for elections.”
Britain also said it supported the plan.
“Libyans deserve certainty and faith in their institutions,” its mission at the United Nations in New York tweeted shortly after Bathily had spoken at the Security Council.
“Conditions for elections must be agreed by all and the results respected.”
But Monstasser said US and British backing was “not enough,” stressing the importance of buy-in from their arch-rival Russia, which has a presence in southern Libya via the Kremlin-linked Wagner paramilitary group.
“Moscow is a powerful actor in Libya and exerts influence on Haftar,” he said.
Western Libyan efforts to prevent Haftar, a US citizen, from standing in presidential polls have been a key factor in the stalemate over the legal basis for polls.
Haftar’s rivals want rules that ban the candidacy of dual citizens and military figures.
Dbeibah summed up the fears of many in western Libya in a recent speech.
“A return to a military regime is unacceptable,” he said.

Topics: Libya

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed

Women in Turkiye brave ban on Istanbul march, get tear-gassed
  • Women whistled and chanted "We do not keep quiet, we are not scared, we do not bow down"
  • Police had prevented the crowd from staging a march through the city centre
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

ISTANBUL: Women in Turkiye braved an official ban on an International Women’s Day march in Istanbul, demonstrating for about two hours before police used tear gas to disperse remaining protesters and detained several people.
Thousands converged on a central neighborhood Wednesday for a protest that combined women’s rights with the staggering toll of the deadly quake that hit Turkiye and Syria a month ago.
Organizers had been forbidden — for the second straight year — from marching down the popular Istiklal pedestrian avenue in Turkiye’s biggest city where Women’s Day marches were held since 2003. Police blocked demonstrators’ access to the avenue. An Associated Press journalist saw officers detain at least 30 people and use tear gas after the group ended their demonstration at 2100 local time (1800 GMT).
Local authorities banned the march, saying the area was not an authorized demonstration site. They also claimed the march could “provoke” segments of Turkish society, lead to verbal or physical attacks, be misused by terror groups and threaten national security — as well as curtailing freedom of movement in the cultural and tourist area.
Metro stations in the vicinity were closed.

Lale Pesket, a 28-year-old theater student, said that was unfair.
“We are not harming anyone, but unfortunately, we are faced with police violence every time,” she said. “Our only concern is the emancipation of women, we want free spaces in a world without violence and better economic conditions, especially for women.”
Protesters held banners reading “we are angry, we are in mourning” for the more than 46,000 people who died in Turkiye in buildings widely considered unsafe and the hundreds of thousands left homeless in the Feb. 6 quake.
One banner read “control contractors, not women,” referring to contractors who are accused of ignoring building regulations and contributing to the devastation.
“Living as a woman in Turkiye is already difficult enough and one of the reasons we are here is ... the earthquake ... and the people who were left under the rubble,” 23-year-old university student Gulsum Ozturk said.
Protest organizers also slammed the government for withdrawing from a European treaty — signed in 2011 in Istanbul and named after the city — that protects women from domestic violence, and “endangering the lives of millions of women.”
Turkiye’s We Will Stop Femicides Platform said 328 women were killed by men in the past year.

Topics: IWD2023 International Women’s Day Istanbul Turkiye

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change
Updated 08 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change

Experts highlight MENA ‘injustices’ of climate change
  • Guests at a Middle East Institute event warned of conflict and mass migration as poor nations disproportionately bear burden of the climate crisis
  • They said all major factors that determine how vulnerable a country is to climate change are found in many nations in the Middle East and Africa
Updated 08 March 2023
ALI YOUNES

WASHINGTON: Climate change is happening and the effects will only get worse as temperatures continue to increase, oceans warm, sea levels rise and freshwater resources that are already scarce in some regions dwindle. This will fuel conflict and migration, especially in the poorest and most vulnerable nations in the Middle East and Africa.

This was one of the messages from participants in a panel discussion hosted by the Middle East Institute in Washington on Wednesday titled “Climate Injustice? How poorer nations are shouldering the burden of climate change.”

Mohammed Mahmoud, director of the institute’s Climate and Water Program, said many poorer nations contribute little to the carbon emissions that cause climate change, in comparison to wealthy, developed Western nations, but are suffering greatly from its effects.

He said that there are three main factors that determine which countries are likely to be worst affected by climate change now and in the future.

Firstly, as sea levels rise, island nations and countries with large coastlines are at risk of flooding and loss of landmass. In addition, their sources of fresh groundwater could be “compromised” by the saltwater intrusion.

Secondly, nations with a high heat index, in particular those near the equator that receive high levels of solar radiation, are particularly vulnerable to even small rises in global temperatures.

The third and most important factor, Mahmoud said, is the existing limited supplies of fresh water in some countries.

“The interesting thing to draw between these big categories is that all of them are present in the Middle East and North Africa region,” he added. The more of these issues that countries in the region face, the greater the risk of climate-related crises.

The panelists agreed that a nation’s economic strength, or lack thereof, plays a major role in determining how effectively it can tackle the looming threats of climate change.

Countries in East Africa, for example, which are already experiencing the worst drought in decades and have weak economies, will be less capable of dealing with the effects of climate change than, say, a Gulf nation such as Bahrain, which is a water-stressed country but much better placed, economically, to deal with potential challenges.

The financial capacity of countries to address issues related to climate change, including their ability to afford the technologies and tools they need to deal with their specific problems, is critical, Mahmoud said. In addition, he added, proper education and training needs to be a part of the overall strategy to mitigate the effects of climate change.

Ayat Soliman, the World Bank’s regional director of sustainable development for Eastern and Southern Africa, agreed that financial strength is important but said that there is an element of “injustice” in the way different nations are affected by the global issue of climate change.

In Africa and the Middle East, she said, “we see climate charts are increasing in terms of its intensity.” Parts of Africa, for example, are experiencing their worst drought in years and millions of people are facing hunger, she added.

The effects of climate change in Africa are therefore affecting some of the most vulnerable people in the world, which is expected to result in massive migration, said Soliman. World Bank research estimates that in the next 20 years, the effects of climate change will force about 90 million people to leave their homes and find somewhere else to live. This will add to the strain on the already critical issue of food security in less wealthy nations.

“It will be mostly the poor, the vulnerable and rural dwellers who will be packing up and moving,” Soliman said. “Climate stress also is, and will be, causing conflicts around the world.”

Hajar Khamlichi, the president and co-founder of the Mediterranean Youth Climate Network said that young people in the worst-affected regions have a key role to play in the effective implementation of international agreements that shape global action on climate change, and so it is important that they participate in the process and are listened to, which is not always the case.

“The voice of young people is not heard in the Arab World,” he said, adding that this failure affects local and international strategies to deal with the effects of climate change.

UN ‘alarmed’ at West Bank violence day after Israeli raid

UN ‘alarmed’ at West Bank violence day after Israeli raid
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

UN ‘alarmed’ at West Bank violence day after Israeli raid

UN ‘alarmed’ at West Bank violence day after Israeli raid
  • Israeli soldiers killed six Palestinians, including a member of Hamas accused of killing two Israeli settlers last month
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

JERUSALEM: The UN Middle East peace envoy urged Israel and the Palestinians on Wednesday to calm surging violence in the occupied West Bank, a day after the latest Israeli raid killed six people.

“We are in the midst of a cycle of violence that must be stopped immediately,” Tor Wennesland said in a statement.

“The Security Council has spoken with one voice, calling on the parties to observe calm and restraint, and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric.”

The call came a day after intense fighting during an Israeli raid in the flashpoint northern West Bank city of Jenin, in which the soldiers killed six Palestinians, including a member of Hamas accused of killing two Israeli settlers last month.

Wennesland said he was “alarmed” at the violence, which the army said included soldiers launching shoulder-fired rockets amid ferocious gunfire.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, called the use of rockets in Jenin refugee camp on Tuesday an act of “all-out war,” Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

The Jenin raid was the latest in a string of deadly military operations in the Palestinian territory, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Among the six killed was Abdel-Fatah Hussein Khroushah, 49. The Israeli army said he was a “terrorist operative” suspected of killing two Israeli settlers in the Palestinian town of Hawara on Feb. 26.

The killing of the two settlers, which came just hours after Israeli and Palestinian officials pledged in Jordan to “prevent further violence,” sparked fury among Israeli settlers, with hundreds later torching Palestinian homes and cars in the West Bank town.

“I am deeply disturbed by the continuing violence,” Wennesland said, condemning both Israeli settler violence against Palestinians and Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

“Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected and perpetrators are held to account,” he said.

Overnight, a rocket was fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip but fell short and exploded inside the coastal enclave, the Israeli military said.

Commitments made by the two sides in Jordan last month, when they agreed to “commit to de-escalation,” must be implemented if “we are to find a way forward,” Wennesland said.

“The parties must refrain from further steps that would lead us to more violence,” he added.

Separately, Palestinian security forces in the occupied West Bank fired tear gas as mourners attending the funeral of a Hamas militant killed by Israeli forces chanted slogans against the Palestinian Authority.

Hundreds marched through the streets of the northern West Bank city of Nablus for the funeral of Hamas fighter Khroushah.

Hamas’s armed wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, called him a “heroic martyr.”

As mourners carried the body of Khroushah through Nablus, some shouted insulting slogans against the Palestinian security forces and other officials, calling them “spies” for Israel.

Topics: Palestine Israel West Bank Jenin United Nations

7th EU-UNRWA Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels

7th EU-UNRWA Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

7th EU-UNRWA Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels

7th EU-UNRWA Strategic Dialogue held in Brussels
  • Meetings focused on UNRWA services in the West Bank, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan
Updated 08 March 2023
Arab News

BRUSSELS: The 7th Strategic Dialogue between the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the EU was held on Thursday in Brussels.

The strategic dialogue is an annual forum for both organizations to assess and evaluate their cooperation in line with their signed joint declaration for 2021-2024. 

During the meeting, participants discussed the challenging political and financial environment in which UNRWA operates and agreed to provide the agency with adequate and sustainable funding so that it can continue to fulfill its mandate and contribute to regional stability. 

“As UNRWA approaches its 75th anniversary, it is reflecting on how to remain efficient, impactful and relevant to the wellbeing and human development of Palestine refugees and, consequently to their feeling safe and secure”,  UNRWA  Deputy Commissioner-General Leni Stenseth said. 

“The agency is rolling out ambitious modernization plans, including on digitalization, to ensure that its services, namely education, health and social protection are effective and high quality. 

“This dialogue is an opportunity for UNRWA and the EU, one of our strongest partners, to reflect on our common commitment to the rights of Palestine refugees and find ways to help fulfill them despite the acute financial challenges that the agency faces,” Stenseth said.

As part of the strategic dialogue, the UNRWA delegation met with representatives of various European institutions, such as the European Commission and the European Parliament, as well as civil society organizations. 

All meetings focused on the role played by UNRWA, and the stability its services help to bring to the lives of refugees in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Jordan.

 

Topics: UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) European Union (EU)

