Bulls gore Nuggets, Suns buck Durant absence to trounce Thunder

Bulls gore Nuggets, Suns buck Durant absence to trounce Thunder
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine drives to the net against Denver Nuggets center Thomas Bryant in the fourth quarter of their NBA game at Ball Arena on Wednesday. (USA TODAY Sports)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP

  • A gutsy Chicago performance ended with Denver on the wrong end of a rare blowout as Lavine finished with 29 points from 12-of-18 shooting
LOS ANGELES: Zach Lavine poured in 29 points as the Chicago Bulls ended the Denver Nuggets’ eight-game home unbeaten streak with a 117-96 victory in Colorado on Wednesday.

The Bulls, who are languishing just outside the play-in places in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, took control with a 36-point third quarter to upset the runaway Western Conference leaders.

The Nuggets have been near-invincible in Denver this season, with a league-best 30-4 home record and were unbeaten in eight at their Ball Arena fortress before Wednesday.

But a gutsy Chicago performance ended with Denver on the wrong end of a rare blowout as Lavine finished with 29 points from 12-of-18 shooting and Nikola Vucevic added 25 points with 14 rebounds.

Denver’s reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic was held to 18 points.

In other games, Phoenix shrugged off the late injury absence of Kevin Durant — who had been due to make his home debut — to trounce the Oklahoma City Thunder 132-101.

Suns fans had been eager to get their first glimpse of Durant at their home venue since his blockbuster trade from Brooklyn last month.

But the 34-year-old superstar was ruled out shortly before tip-off after rolling an ankle as he attempted a layup during the warm-up.

In Durant’s absence, Devin Booker took center stage for Phoenix, erupting for 44 points with Terrence Ross adding 24 from the bench and Chris Paul chipping in with 18.

Phoenix coach Monty Williams said Durant had suffered an ankle sprain.

“We have to wait and see how he responds to treatment and we’ll probably get some more imaging just to make sure we’re all on the same page,” Williams said.

“He was out there working his tail off getting ready for the game and he twisted his ankle — that’s life.”

In Boston, Jayson Tatum scored 30 points as the Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak with a 115-93 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Tatum spearheaded a superb all-round offensive effort for the Celtics, who had suffered a string of collapses during their recent mini-slump which included defeats to Cleveland, the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.

But there was little sign of Boston’s problems persisting against Portland as the Celtics got back into the winning groove in decisive fashion.

Boston, who were knocked out of first place in the Eastern Conference last week, led from early in the first quarter and never looked back, surging 27 points clear in the fourth before wrapping up an encouraging win.

All of Boston’s starters finished in double figures with Tatum’s 30-point haul leading the way while Derrick White added 21 points.

Al Horford finished with 17, Jaylen Brown added 11 and Marcus Smart 10.

At the other end, Boston’s defense restricted Damian Lillard to 27 points while only two other Portland starters broke single digits.

Tatum was satisfied Boston had managed to keep Portland at arm’s length following recent defeats where they blew big leads.

“We were up 15 or so in the second and we kept that lead — we haven’t done that lately,” Tatum said.

“In the third quarter we pushed the lead out and didn’t let them back in the game, which is something we’ve struggled with the last couple of games.”

Boston now depart for a six-game road trip where they will look to build on Wednesday’s win. “We’ve got to get back on the right track,” Tatum said.

“We slipped up a bit losing three in a row, and we’ve got to get back to playing how we know how to play.”

In Florida, Cleveland held off a late rally on the road in Miami to extend their recent winning streak to three games.

The Cavaliers, who are fourth in the Eastern Conference standings with a 42-26 record, completed a 104-100 win thanks to 25 points from Darius Garland and 18 from Donovan Mitchell.

Jimmy Butler led Miami’s scorers with 28 points while Tyler Herro had 22 for the Heat, who are seventh in the East.

In New Orleans, a flurry of late scoring from C.J. McCollum led the Pelicans to a 113-106 victory over the Dallas Mavericks as Luka Doncic was held to just 15 points.

McCollum finished with 32 points — 13 of them coming in the final four minutes of the game — as the Pels claimed a deserved win.

Nakashima tops Isner at Indian Wells without Djokovic, Nadal

Nakashima tops Isner at Indian Wells without Djokovic, Nadal
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

  • Evgeniya Rodina, a 34-year-old ranked 427th and had played just one tour-level match in 2023, ousted 68th-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-5
INDIAN WELLS, California: Brandon Nakashima took advantage of two double-faults by John Isner in an error-filled game to collect the match’s only service break and went on to reach the second round at the BNP Paribas Open with a 7-6 (7), 6-3 victory in the all-American contest Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in the stands as play got started at the year’s first Masters 1000 event, a combined tournament for women and men.

Nakashima, a 21-year-old from San Diego, saved one set point for 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist Isner, who is 37, en route to grabbing the opening tiebreaker. And Nakashima, who won the ATP Next Gen Finals last year, broke to lead 4-2 in the second set after nearly 1 1/2 hours of play, taking his four points in that game via that pair of double-faults, one forehand by Isner that found the net tape and didn’t make it over, and another that sailed long.

In all, Isner, the 2012 runner-up at Indian Wells, double-faulted seven times, part of his total of 25 unforced errors — 18 more than Nakashima. Next up for the 48th-ranked Nakashima is the tough task of facing 2022 US Open champion and former No. 1 Daniil Medvedev, who is on a 14-match winning streak and won the past three tournaments he entered.

That run of success includes a win over Novak Djokovic, the 22-time Grand Slam champion not in the field at Indian Wells because he can’t travel to the US as a foreign citizen not vaccinated against COVID-19. The player Djokovic shares the record with for most majors won by a man, Rafael Nadal, also isn’t in the desert; he has been sidelined since injuring his left hip flexor at the Australian Open.

Medvedev, like other seeded players, received a first-round bye.

In other Day 1 action, Evgeniya Rodina, a 34-year-old who is ranked 427th and had played just one tour-level match in 2023, ousted 68th-ranked Alize Cornet 6-2, 7-5; 67th-ranked Wang Xinyu beat 37th-ranked Elize Mertens 6-3, 6-1; wild-card entry Dayana Yastremska defeated Anna Bondar 6-3, 6-4; Aliaksandra Sasnovich got past Kaia Kanepi 6-3, 7-6 (5); Anna Blinkova beat Ann Li 6-1, 6-2; and Linda Noskova defeated Irina-Camelia Begu 7-6 (7), 6-1.

In men’s matches, Marcos Giron, who won an NCAA singles title for UCLA, eliminated Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-3, 7-5; Ugo Humbert beat Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-2, 7-6 (6); Jason Kubler edged Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 7-6 (4); and Oscar Otte defeated Laslo Djere 6-3, 7-5.

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

  • UFC President Dana White is selling slap fighting as the next big thing in combat sports
  • The Nevada Athletic Commission has sanctioned the league for competitions in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS: The competitors stand rigidly upright with their hands behind their backs, waiting to absorb a brutal slap to the face.
When the open-handed blow is delivered, there’s a sharp report and the reaction can be dramatic. Some fighters barely move, while others stumble backward or fall to the floor. Some are knocked out.
UFC President Dana White is selling slap fighting as the next big thing in combat sports, putting his money and the resources of one of the world’s foremost mixed martial arts organizations behind the Power Slap League. The Nevada Athletic Commission has sanctioned the league for competitions in Las Vegas.
“It’s a home run,” said White, who is among several UFC officials involved in the league.
Some slap-fighting beatdowns have gone viral, including a video from eastern Europe showing a man who continues to compete even as half of his face swells to seemingly twice its size. Such exposure has led to questions about the safety of slap fighting, particularly the risk of chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a degenerative brain disease believed to be caused by repeated blows to the head. A former chairman of the commission, which regulates combat sports in Nevada, says approving the league was a mistake.

In this photo provided by Zuffa LLC, Ryan Phillips slaps Rob Perez at a Power Slap event in Las Vegas, March 31, 2022. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via AP) 

Chris Nowinski, cofounder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation, agrees, calling slap fighting “one of the stupidest things you can do.”
“There’s nothing fun, there’s nothing interesting and there’s nothing sporting,” Nowinski said. “They’re trying to dress up a really stupid activity to try to make money.”
White and the competitors remain unfazed, comparing commentary on slapping to the negative reaction the UFC faced in its infancy more than 20 years ago.
“I think it’s definitely overblown with the topics of CTE and the damage that we’re taking,” said Ryan Phillips, a Power Slap League fighter. “I think a lot of people still just don’t understand that it’s still a slap.”

Concerns about concussions leading to CTE, which can cause violent mood swings, depression and memory loss, aren’t confined to combat sports. The disease has shown up in the brains of former rugby players, and the NFL and college football have taken steps to cut down on blows to the head by changing rules regarding tackling and other hits. CTE can only be detected during an autopsy.
Despite the naysayers, White said he believes slap fighting will follow a similar trajectory to mixed martial arts, which the late Sen. John McCain referred to as “human cockfighting” in 1996, when the UFC didn’t have weight classes or many rules. McCain’s criticism helped force the organization to become more structured, leading to its widespread acceptance.
White said the ratings of the TBS reality show “Power Slap: Road to the Title” bear out the early popularity of what to many is still a curiosity.
White said he realized there could be a market for the sport in the US when he clocked the millions of YouTube views of slap fighting videos from eastern Europe in 2017 and 2018. The videos were often poorly produced, the slap matches unregulated. White became convinced that fights with written rules and shot with professional video equipment could convert many Internet viewers into dedicated, paying fans.

The Nevada commission gave slap fighting some much needed legitimacy when it unanimously sanctioned the sport in October and a month later awarded White a license to promote it.
But White’s enterprise was hampered when he was captured on video slapping his wife on New Year’s Eve. White apologized, but has acknowledged it damaged efforts to get the league off the ground. White is no newcomer to controversy: Former UFC fighters Kajan Johnson and Clarence Dollaway filed a lawsuit in 2021 against Endeavor, the organization’s parent company, alleging that UFC takes an inordinate share of the profits.
But White is charging ahead.
Three qualifying events have taken place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, ahead of the March 11 telecast on the streaming platform Rumble in which champions will be crowned in four weight classes.
Power Slap fights are typically three to five rounds. The fighters take turns hitting each other in the face with an open hand, and those on the receiving end stand with their hands behind their backs. A fighter has up to 60 seconds to recover and respond after receiving a blow. Fighters can earn up to 10 points based on the effectiveness of the slap and the defender’s reaction.
Fights can end in a decision, knockout, technical knockout or disqualification, such as for an illegal slap. All slaps are subject to video review. Each event has two referees and three judges.
Also present are a supervising doctor and a physician or physician’s assistant, plus three EMTs and three ambulances. White has touted the safety record of the UFC, but has not talked specifically about injuries in the Power Slap League.
White says slap fighting is safer than boxing or mixed martial arts because each contestant usually takes only three blows per bout. In boxing, White said, that number could be 400 or more, and that doesn’t include the shots taken during sparring. There is no sparring in slap fighting, he noted.
Nowinski of the concussion foundation said while there may be no sparring in practice sessions, that doesn’t mean it doesn’t happen elsewhere. He said comparing boxing to power slapping is misleading because slap fighters take a full blow each time.
“You can slip (boxing) punches,” Nowinski said. But in slap fighting “you’re taking out everything that’s interesting to watch and everything sporting (from boxing) and just doing the brain damage part.”
Nowinski said slap fighters don’t make enough money to justify the risk. The Power Slap League wouldn’t disclose how much it pays fighters, but said in a statement that participants are compensated for every match and can also earn “appearance fees” and “additional discretionary bonuses.”
Stephen J. Cloobeck, who was chairman of the state commission when it sanctioned slap fighting, said White and former UFC CEO Lorenzo Fertitta sold him on the legitimacy of the sport.
“I made a mistake,” Cloobeck said. “I’m not happy about it.”
The commission recently approved amended rules to better define what constitutes a legal slap in an effort to minimize serious injuries.
“The No. 1 thing is the health and safety of the fighter,” commission Chairman Anthony Marnell III said at a Feb 15 meeting. “Always has been, always will be.”
But he went on to say: “It seems like there is a market for this, whether you like it or not.”
Phillips, the slap fighter, said participants can defend themselves without losing points, such as rolling away before the hand makes impact.
And the fighters know if they lose the coin toss and get slapped first, it will hurt.
“I know what’s coming,” fighter Vernon Cathey said. “I’m tensing up. There’s a lot of stuff I can do to protect myself.”

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer

Tiger Woods’ girlfriend seeks to nullify NDA with pro golfer
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

  • Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment in Martin County, Florida, circuit court
STUART, Florida: Tiger Woods’ girlfriend wants to nullify a nondisclosure agreement following a six-year relationship with the professional golfer.

Attorneys for Erica Herman filed a complaint seeking declaratory judgment on Monday in Martin County, Florida, circuit court, according to online court records. The couple had been living together in the area, according to the complaint. Martin County is located directly north of Palm Beach County.

Woods and Herman have not publicly announced the end of their relationship, which began in 2017. She had been seen regularly with him at major championships, such as the 2019 Masters he won for his 15th major and during his Presidents Cup captaincy in Australia later that year.

But she was not at his Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas the first week in December, or at the Genesis Invitational he hosted at Riviera three weeks ago.

According to the complaint, a trust controlled by Woods is attempting to silence Herman with a nondisclosure agreement that she signed while involved in a personal and professional relationship with Woods. The complaint argues that the NDA should be nullified under a federal law that prohibits an NDA from being enforced when sexual assault or sexual harassment is involved.

Herman previously worked at his Woods Jupiter restaurant.

The complaint doesn’t provide details about what information Herman might want to disclose or make specific allegations against Woods.

The complain says because of “aggressive use” of the NDA, Herman is unsure whether she can disclose “facts giving rise to various legal claims she believes she has.” It also says she is unsure what other information about her own life she can discuss and with whom.

Woods’ manager at Excel Sports Management, Mark Steinberg, didn’t immediately respond to a phone call and text from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight

Milan hold off toothless Tottenham to reach Champions League last eight
Updated 09 March 2023
AFP

  • The seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the quarterfinals
  • Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup
LONDON: AC Milan progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time since 2012 as the Italian champions held out for a 0-0 draw at 10-man Tottenham to win 1-0 on aggregate.

A European elimination hot on the heels of an exit from the FA Cup means Tottenham’s 15-year wait to win a trophy will extend for at least another season.

Antonio Conte’s return to the touchline failed to inspire a response from his side as Tottenham were toothless in attack and had to play the final 12 minutes a man down as Cristian Romero was sent off for two bookable offenSes.

Kick-off was delayed by 10 minutes after the later arrival of both sides due to traffic congestion, but it took far longer for the contest to get going.

Conte was back in charge after taking more time after the first leg to recover from gallbladder surgery.

The Italian was his usual animated self and was shown a yellow card by referee Clement Turpin for his protestations at a booking for Clement Lenglet.

However, his players lacked the same energy as Spurs failed to rise to the occasion.

Milan produced the one piece of imagination befitting of a Champions League knockout tie before the break as a well-worked free-kick found Junior Messias, but the Brazilian dragged his shot wide.

Spurs had lost four of their previous six games, including defeat to second-tier Sheffield United in the FA Cup.

The home support could not hide their frustration as the half-time whistle was met with a smattering of boos.

Conte was unable to provoke a response at the break as Spurs needed stand-in goalkeeper Fraser Forster to keep them in the tie.

Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the first leg and his jinking run inside the Spurs box just lacked the finish as Forster’s outstretched leg deflected the ball to safety.

Spurs at least forced Mike Maignan into a save 25 minutes from time as he tipped over Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg’s strike.

Conte gambled by switching to a front four for the final 20 minutes with Richarlison joining Harry Kane, Dejan Kulusevski and Son Heung-min up front.

But there was still precious little service for Kane and hope of a Tottenham fightback disappeared with Romero.

The Argentine often treads a fine line with his discipline and saw red for the third time in his Spurs career after lunging in on Theo Hernandez.

Kane came closest to an equalizer when his header from a Son free-kick was well saved by Maignan low to his right in stoppage time.

Milan should have made sure of victory on the night as well as on aggregate but Sandro Tonali wasted another glorious chance by going for goal himself with teammates in support before Divock Origi’s effort came back off the inside of the post.

But it did not matter as the seven-time European champions held firm to end more than a decade of waiting to reach the last eight.

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals

Choupo-Moting fires Bayern past PSG into Champions League quarterfinals
Updated 09 March 2023
AP

  • Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward
MUNICH: Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting’s goal lifted Bayern Munich past Paris Saint-Germain and into the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

After former PSG forward Kingsley Coman scored in the first leg, Choupo-Moting — another former PSG player — extended Bayern’s lead in the second leg in a 2-0 victory Wednesday to complete a 3-0 win on aggregate in the Champions League round of 16.

Shortly after having a goal ruled out for offside, and also inadvertently blocking a teammate’s shot, Choupo-Moting scored in the 61st minute to put Bayern on course for the quarterfinals and send Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and PSG heading toward their earliest Champions League exit since 2018-19.

Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller teamed up to take the ball off Marco Verratti and Goretzka squared the ball for Choupo-Moting to apply a simple finish with goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma stranded.

Two substitutes then linked up to make sure of the win on the counter in the 89th, with Joao Cancelo surging down the right flank before playing in Serge Gnabry to score.

PSG had dominated the first half of the game and was only denied the lead by a goal-line clearance from Bayern’s Matthijs de Ligt, but Bayern regained their focus in the second half to secure the win.

Games between PSG and Bayern have helped define the career of Choupo-Moting, a late-developing 33-year-old forward who until this season was best known as a backup striker for Robert Lewandowski at Bayern.

Choupo-Moting played for PSG against Bayern when the German team won the Champions League final in 2020. After signing for Bayern as a free agent the following season, he scored once in each leg in a defeat on away goals to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals.

