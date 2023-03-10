You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s GDP rises 5.5% in 2022 Q4

Saudi Arabia’s GDP rises 5.5% in 2022 Q4

Saudi Arabia’s GDP rises 5.5% in 2022 Q4
The government has accelerated investments into megaprojects and initiatives to progress Vision 2030 goals, its national economic transformation plan. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmdkn

Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s GDP rises 5.5% in 2022 Q4

Saudi Arabia’s GDP rises 5.5% in 2022 Q4
  • Number of Saudi women in industrial sector grows by 93% to reach 63, 892
Updated 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi economy grew 5.5 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior-year period, estimates from the General Authority for Statistics showed on Thursday, as non-oil activities boosted overall growth. 

Non-oil activities grew 6.2 percent in the quarter year-on-year, outperforming the increase in oil activities which grew 6.1 percent, according to the agency. 

Oil and gas activities accounted for just under 30 percent of the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter as the contribution of non-hydrocarbon sectors continued to gather momentum.  

Government services activities contributed 15.2 percent to overall GDP in the fourth quarter, the second biggest contributor after oil and gas. 

The government has accelerated investments into megaprojects and initiatives to progress Vision 2030 goals, its national economic transformation plan, and said the Kingdom expects to record non-oil GDP growth of 6 percent or higher over the next three to five years. 

HIGHLIGHTS

● Non-oil activities grew 6.2 percent in the quarter year-on-year, outperforming the increase in oil activities which grew 6.1 percent.

● Oil and gas activities accounted for just under 30 percent of the gross domestic product in the fourth quarter.

● Government services activities contributed 15.2 percent to overall GDP in the fourth quarter. 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business sector activity soared to its highest level in eight years in February according to a survey, based on a strong increase in demand and an optimistic economic outlook. 

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, recorded real GDP growth of 8.7 percent in 2022 as higher oil prices boosted public finances, leading to the Kingdom’s first budget surplus in almost a decade. 

However, the International Monetary Fund in January lowered Saudi Arabia’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 to 2.6 percent on lower expected output, although it said non-oil growth is expected to remain “robust.”

Female participation

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Thursday revealed that the number of women working in the Kingdom’s industrial sector rose by more than 93 percent to 63,892 by the end of 2022 compared to 33,000 at the end of 2019.

The report attributed the rise in the number of women in the industrial sector to the improved working environment created by the introduction of laws and effective implementation of regulations to facilitate Saudi women making contributions to the growth of the Kingdom.

According to the statistics issued by the ministry, the largest number of Saudi female workers in the industrial sector are concentrated in the Riyadh region with 28,170 workers followed by 15,621 in the Makkah region, 10,911 in the Eastern Province, 2,886 in Qassim and 2,009 in the Madinah region.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister

Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister
Updated 09 March 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister

Korean startups keen to explore opportunities in Saudi Arabia, says minister
Updated 09 March 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: South Korea is keen to explore the opportunities available in Saudi Arabia’s startup ecosystem, said a top official while speaking at Biban 23, the region’s largest startup, SMEs, and entrepreneurship conference, currently underway in the Saudi capital.  

South Korea’s Minister of SMEs and Startups Young Lee stated: “I hope that Biban 2023 could become our launchpad where innovative Korean startups could make their way into the Saudi market, and startups of both countries could flourish together.”  

Lee briefed the conference attendees about the dynamic and innovative Korean startup ecosystem — which ranked 10th in the world in 2022 — and the country’s startup policies. 

Startups like NAVER, Kakao, Coupang, Nexon, and NCSOFT  matured into unicorns, and are now driving the Korean economy.  

“In CES 2023, we witnessed the biggest number of Korean startups being awarded,” the minister added.  

“Only seven startups were selected in 2019 while in 2023 111 Korean companies have been chosen. It means that 1 in 4 awarded companies at CES 2023 were Korean startups, and more than 80 percent of the awarded Korean companies were startups,” she added.  

The minister noted that Korea ranked one of the top 10 countries globally in terms of the number of unicorn companies.

In addition, “the size of venture domestic investment in Korea reached $13.7 billion as of 2021 from $4.8 billion in 2018.” 

The East Asian country currently has 10,000 startup and venture investment centers for incubating Korean startups internationally, and its plans to raise that number.  

Lee further noted that “the Korean government is committed to nurturing newly emerging deep-tech startups. We plan to put $1.6 billion in supporting their commercialization and research and development.” 

Being held under the theme “Attract-Connect-Achieve,” Biban 23 features over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally.

Topics: BIBAN23

Related

The Biban 2023 event will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. (@BibanGlobal)
Saudi Arabia
$2.7m in awards up for grabs at Biban 2023

Monsha’at provided financial solutions worth $60.7bn to SMEs in 2022, says official

Monsha’at provided financial solutions worth $60.7bn to SMEs in 2022, says official
Updated 09 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

Monsha’at provided financial solutions worth $60.7bn to SMEs in 2022, says official

Monsha’at provided financial solutions worth $60.7bn to SMEs in 2022, says official
Updated 09 March 2023
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, offered financing solutions to the tune of SR228 billion ($60.7 billion) to the SMEs sector in 2022, the authority’s governor, Sami Al-Hussaini, revealed on Thursday.

Speaking at the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023 that opened in Riyadh, the Monsha’at governor said in order to boost the sector and support SMEs the Kingdom also recently announced the launch of the Small and Medium Enterprises Bank to help entrepreneurs overcome financial hardships.

He said the Kingdom’s SME sector witnessed a huge leap in 2022 as it ranked second on the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor report.

He attributed the growth of the sector to the support offered by the Kingdom’s leadership. Al-Hussaini said the number of SMEs in the Kingdom exceeded 1 million by the end of 2022, which helped created more than 6.2 million job opportunities.

The Kingdom also witnessed a 6 percent quarter-on-quarter growth in the number of SMEs during the fourth quarter of 2022.    

Biban 2023 is set to provide entrepreneurs with opportunities to connect and expand their networks with policymakers and leaders from all over the world.

“This year, Biban will announce the Global Entrepreneurship World Cup winner which encompassed startups from 200 countries that went through a series of competitions,” Al-Hussaini said.

World cup participants compete for cash prizes worth more than $1 million and it is one of the most anticipated entrepreneurship events in the world.

Moreover, Biban is set to include competitions and hackathons that have cash prizes worth more than $2.7 million.

“As the flagship event for startups and SMEs, the opportunities at Biban 23 are further proof of the entrepreneurial progress of the Kingdom that is so amply documented in the latest quarterly report,” he said.

Topics: BIBAN23

Related

The Biban 2023 event will take place between March 9 to 13 at the Riyadh Front Exhibition and Convention Center. (@BibanGlobal)
Saudi Arabia
$2.7m in awards up for grabs at Biban 2023

Saudi SMEs authority signs a flurry of deals to support entrepreneurial ecosystem

Saudi SMEs authority signs a flurry of deals to support entrepreneurial ecosystem
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi SMEs authority signs a flurry of deals to support entrepreneurial ecosystem

Saudi SMEs authority signs a flurry of deals to support entrepreneurial ecosystem
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha’at, signed a flurry of memorandums of understanding on the first day of Biban 2023 to help catalyze the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom and achieve the socioeconomic goals set in Vision 2030.

The event, which will continue until March 13 in Riyadh, will host 300 workshops likely to benefit more than 20,000 participants.

Monsha’at signed an MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to promote entrepreneurship in the Diriyah community. A data-sharing agreement was also signed between the two entities.

The authority also signed an agreement with SABB bank. Under the deal, the two entities will support micro, small, and medium enterprises wishing to obtain financing for their projects.

Monsha’at also signed a deal with Bank Albilad to provide innovative financial products at competitive prices. The authority also signed a similar agreement with Abdul Latif Jameel Finance. The deal also envisages the provision of training programs in commercial franchising in cooperation with the Monsha’at Academy.

The authority signed an MoU with Sobol Digital Services to boost cooperation in innovative services, exchange of practical and scientific knowledge, and work on projects that improve the entrepreneurship sector in the Kingdom.

Under the Vision 2030 goals, the SME sector in the Kingdom is eyeing a 35 percent contribution to the gross domestic product by the end of this decade.

It should be also noted that SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent. 

On the other hand, SMEs in the Kingdom are also reducing the gender gap effectively, as the Kingdom aims to increase women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.

As Saudi Arabia is hosting more events like Biban, monumental developments can be witnessed in the SME sector in the future, which will in turn help the Kingdom achieve the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2030. 

Topics: BIBAN23 MoU monsha'at

Related

Riyadh Biban forum to attract new entrepreneurs
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Biban forum to attract new entrepreneurs

Over 600 jobs offered at two-day fintech career fair in Riyadh

Over 600 jobs offered at two-day fintech career fair in Riyadh
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Over 600 jobs offered at two-day fintech career fair in Riyadh

Over 600 jobs offered at two-day fintech career fair in Riyadh
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Over 50 fintech companies offered more than 600 jobs to young Saudi talent at the two-day Fintech Saudi Initiative’s careers fair held in Riyadh.

With the event, Fintech Saudi aimed at providing a platform to talented Saudi fresh graduates and job-seeking experienced professionals to showcase their talents to the participating fintech companies.

Over 8,000 people attended the job fair, which had the Saudi Central Bank and Saudi Payments among the top employers.

“The Fintech Careers Fair has proven to be a runaway success with Saudi professionals thanks to the opportunity it presented for them to be in direct touch with employers’ HR reps,” said Nezar Alhaidar, director of Fintech Saudi.

“They were able to have full visibility over the employment opportunities available to them, directly apply for those positions, and benefit from the fintech and career development workshops throughout the fair.”

The Fintech Careers Fair, explained Alhaidar, brought employment opportunities to job seekers, which went a long way in helping achieve the targets of Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program and building up a local talent pool in financial technology.

Alhaidar expressed gratitude to SAMA and Tadawul for their endless support of Fintech Saudi, adding that the widespread participation of fintech companies, purveyors of digital payment solutions, and local banks greatly raised the profile of the event nationwide.

The Fintech Careers Fair comes at a time when the Kingdom is witnessing a boom in the financial technology industry. As of March, there are 147 active local and international fintech companies operating in Saudi Arabia. In 2022, new fintech companies in the Kingdom were up 72 percent from 2021, with the number of fintech companies having increased a whopping 14.7 from just four years ago. So far, nearly $400 million have been invested in the industry nationwide.

Fintech Saudi held seven workshops and career guidance sessions on the sidelines of the Fintech Careers Fair, in collaboration with the Human Resources Development Fund and Cashin, which specializes in financial technology, digital payment solutions, and point-of-sale services. Some of the most popular workshops were the ones titled Why Now is the Best Time to Work in Fintech, Fintech 101: Introduction to Financial Technology, and Career Anxiety: Planning Your Professional Future.

The Fintech Saudi Initiative was jointly launched by SAMA and Tadawul to drive fintech development in the Kingdom with innovation that fosters growth and responsibility.

Topics: fintech Fintech Saudi SAMA Tadawul Banks jobs SaudiVision2030

Related

Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills
Business & Economy
Financial Academy to launch fintech camp in May to develop key skills

Global construction firm Egis to acquire Saudi architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania

Global construction firm Egis to acquire Saudi architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

Global construction firm Egis to acquire Saudi architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania

Global construction firm Egis to acquire Saudi architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania
Updated 09 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: International construction engineering firm Egis is set to acquire Saudi-based architectural and engineering consultancy Omrania, according to a statement.

Egis has played a vital role in several iconic projects dispersed around the Kingdom while working closely with key clients such as The Royal Commission of Riyadh City, NEOM, Diriyah Gate Development Authority, Red Sea Global, among several others.

The move will see 700 workers from Omrania joining Egis, giving it a Middle East workforce of more than 3,000.

The acquisition cements both firms’ efforts in helping propel and achieve Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.

“With the addition of Omrania, Egis will create a true leadership position in high-end design and architecture services in Saudi Arabia,” Group CEO of Egis Laurent Germain said.

“Together with Omrania’s team, we have a shared vision to design sustainable and contextual environments that enrich the quality of everyday life,” he added.

Omrania has experience working with government entities, cultural institutions, and private sector organizations, and the deal is an opportunity to leverage both companies’ joint footprint and client base in an attempt to reach substantial scale in the Kingdom.

“Egis and Omrania have been working together since 2013 and this step will surely bring together the best that both offer to our clients and ourselves,” said Basem Al-Shihabi, founder and managing partner of Omrania.

Topics: Egis Omrania

Related

Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1 graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi competition authority approves 88% more mergers & acquisitions requests in Q1

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s GDP rises 5.5% in 2022 Q4
Saudi Arabia’s GDP rises 5.5% in 2022 Q4
Ronaldo loses for first time in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr are felled by Al-Ittihad
Ronaldo loses for first time in Saudi Arabia as Al-Nassr are felled by Al-Ittihad
What We Are Reading Today: The Patriarchs
What We Are Reading Today: The Patriarchs
Drop in British embassy staff numbers in Indo-Pacific countries at odds with UK policy in region, say critics
Embassy of the United Kingdom in Beijing. (Wikimedia Commons/N509FZ, CC BY-SA 4.0)
UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief
UK migration bill would have prevented some of Britain’s best and brightest from seeking asylum, says charity chief

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.