You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during his official visit to Paris. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/m82b9

Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart
  • Both officials reviewed ways to enhance bilateral ties across several fields
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Friday with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during his official visit to Paris.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed ways to enhance bilateral ties across several fields and discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They also explored efforts to bring international security and prosperity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Catherine Colonna

Related

Update Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (left) made comments about 'erasing' the Palestinian village of Huwara
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘extremist statement’ by Israeli official on Huwara
Prince Faisal bin Farhan hold talks with Comfort Ero in Munich. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets International Crisis Group chief

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
Updated 25 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
  • Saudi Minister of Tourism — “The Ministry is proud to host the ceremony and jointly convene the first meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla”
  • AlUla, which is now emerging as a popular destination for cultural tourism, will be the site of the first in-person meeting of representatives of the BTV Network
Updated 25 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The United Nations World Tourism Organization will host the Best Tourism Villages Awards and a meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla on March 12 and 13.
AlUla, which is now emerging as a popular destination for cultural tourism, will be the site of the first in-person meeting of representatives of the BTV Network.
The event will, according to a press release, be “a forum for knowledge-sharing on topics such as best practices, community empowerment, and public-private partnerships.” It will also review the network’s 2022 activities and 2023 workplan.
The villages recognized by the awards, including AlUla Old Town District, were announced in December as part of the BTV initiative, which recognizes villages that are “an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social, and environmental.”
Delegates from across the world will gather at AlUla’s Maraya multi-purpose venue, which holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest mirror-clad building, for the event. UNWTO’s Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili is expected to attend.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said in the press release: “The Ministry is proud to partner with UNWTO to host the awards ceremony and jointly convene the first meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla.”
Pololikashvili said: “The BTV showcases the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities.”
The inclusion of AlUla on the 2022 list is reward for Royal Commission for AlUla cultural rejuvenation of the area.
Engineer Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU, said: “This gathering serves several purposes for the RCU, it allows us to share insights with destinations that share our commitment to sustainable regeneration and it showcases Maraya as a leading venue for conferences.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Related

Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert
Motorsport
Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert
Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup brings to light Saudi Arabia’s desert heritage
Saudi Sport
Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup brings to light Saudi Arabia’s desert heritage

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
Updated 35 min 24 sec ago
Nada Hameed

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
  • The undersecretary of Riyadh principality, Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, and several members of the diplomatic corps attended
  • “My country is 15 years old. It is the youngest in Europe, and our journey to freedom, independence, and statehood was long and uneasy, with lots of obstacles,” Mjeku said
Updated 35 min 24 sec ago
Nada Hameed

RIYADH: Kosovo’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lulzim Mjeku and his wife Valbona Fetiu Mjeku hosted an event in Riyadh’s Cultural Palace on March 9 to mark both Kosovo Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on Feb. 17, and the 25th anniversary of the Epopee of the Kosovo Liberation Army.
The event was attended by a number of diplomats, including Col. Shannon Whiteman from the US embassy in the Kingdom, as well as the ambassadors of Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, the UAE, Switzerland, and more.
The undersecretary of Riyadh principality, Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, and several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom, including Abdullah Al-Rashid, the director of the general department for diplomatic corps affairs at the foreign ministry, also attended.
“My country is 15 years old. It is the youngest in Europe, and our journey to freedom, independence, and statehood was long and uneasy, with lots of obstacles,” Mjeku said in his address to the guests.
“We do not forget the time when the international community stepped up to help us as a state. We have done a lot to rebuild our lives and heal the wounds of the past, and I am proud to represent the country and its people — solid, resilient, dynamic, innovative and ambitious. It is a country that is devoted to peace and human progress, a country which is a cornerstone of stability in Southeast Europe,” he added.
King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu on the anniversary of her country’s Independence Day, in which he expressed his best wishes for good health and happiness for Osmani-Sadriu and for progress and prosperity for the government and people of Kosovo. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar cable.
In his speech, Mjeku noted some of Kosovo’s main accomplishments since its independence.
“Our talented and hardworking youth lead a thriving IT market which exports 70 percent of its services to the world,” he said. “Young people can transform the tech industry and, in doing so, they can change the world.”
He added: “In 15 years of statehood, Kosovo has collected 70 medals in international sports, including six Olympic medals.”
Mjeku told Arab News that he often reminds himself that, as societies, Saudi Arabia and Kosovo are similar, because the vast majority of people in both countries are aged under 30.
“I wish all the best to Saudi Arabia and to my country on this very special day, because we need to further develop and work on this great human asset which is the youth,” he said.
During the 15 years since independence, Kosovo has established strong ties with the Kingdom.
“I think that we have good leadership, especially Saudi Arabia — due to the guidance of King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he said. “I wish all the best to Saudi Arabia for its National Flag Day, and I cherish the friendship between Kosovo and Saudi Arabia.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kosovo Kosovo Independence Day

Related

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day
Saudi Grand Mufti meets with Kosovo counterpart in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Grand Mufti meets with Kosovo counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing
  • Agreement to re-open embassies and missions within period not exceeding two months
  • US says ‘aware’ of reports of resumption of diplomatic relations
Updated 39 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries.

“In response to the noble initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, of China’s support for developing good neighborly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA said.

“The three countries announce that an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“That includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and the agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states,” the statement said.

The agreement came following talks that took place from Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 10 in Beijing, SPA reported.

The two are committed to a meeting between ministers of foreign affairs of both countries to implement the agreement, arrange for the return of their ambassadors and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations.

Riyadh and Tehran also agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement signed in 2001 and the trade, economy and investment agreement signed in 1998, according to the agreement text.

The agreement was signed by Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, and Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

“The Kingdom’s leadership welcomes the initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, based on the Kingdom’s consistent and continuous approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, taking everything that would enhance security and stability in the region and the world, and adopting the principle of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences,” Al-Aiban said.

“While we value what we have reached, we hope that we will continue to continue the constructive dialogue, in accordance with the pillars and foundations included in the agreement, expressing our appreciation for the People’s Republic of China’s continued positive role in this regard,” he added.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Twitter: “The resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran stems from the Kingdom's vision based on preferring political solutions and dialogue, and its keenness to perpetuate this in the region.”

He continued: “The countries of the region have one destiny and common denominators that make it necessary for us to join together to build a model of prosperity and stability for our peoples to enjoy.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran China

Related

Saudi Arabia chairs Arab ministerial meeting on Iran
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia chairs Arab ministerial meeting on Iran
US, regional countries react to China-brokered Saudi-Iran agreement
Middle-East
US, regional countries react to China-brokered Saudi-Iran agreement

Riyadh Expo 2030 to bring the world to Saudi capital

Riyadh Expo 2030 to bring the world to Saudi capital
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh Expo 2030 to bring the world to Saudi capital

Riyadh Expo 2030 to bring the world to Saudi capital
  • The BIE Enquiry Mission delegation met Ahmed Al-Khateeb, minister of tourism, who reiterated Riyadh Expo’s expected footprint of 40 million site visits, part of Saudi Arabia’s ambition to attract 100 million tourists by 2030
  • The delegation held discussions with Dr. Majid Alkassabi, minister of commerce, over improvements to the business environment, and with Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning, on the Kingdom’s diversification strategy
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Members of the Bureau International des Expositions Enquiry Mission on Friday met Majid Alkassabi, minister of commerce, to discuss Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the Expo 2030 world fair.

The Bureau International des Expositions Enquiry Mission also met Ahmed Al-Khateeb, minister of tourism, who laid out the government’s blueprint for what he called “the most impactful site and visitor footprint” for Riyadh Expo 2030.

The minister declared: “We are on track toward developing a sustainable tourism sector and realizing promising projects that will make the Kingdom and Riyadh, in particular, one of the most important tourist destinations in the world. Our plans will contribute to achieving our vision to welcome 100 million tourists by 2030.

He affirmed the Kingdom’s determination and the readiness of the capital to accommodate the largest number of visitors to the Riyadh Expo 2030.

Since the Kingdom first opened its doors to international visitors, it has seen fundamental changes in its hospitality industry, making it attractive to the global leisure traveler.

The delegation continued its visit to the headquarters of the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, where they were briefed on its development plans by CEO Jerry Inzerillo. The delegation then took a tour of the Turaif and Bujairi districts.

The day ended for Enquiry Mission members at a dinner with Faisal Al-Ibrahim, minister of economy and planning, who highlighted Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and increase the share and GDP contribution of the non-oil sector.

“Riyadh has a great role to play in the Kingdom’s economic diversification strategy, as a growing regional hub for larger multinational companies of different strategic sectors,” Al-Ibrahim said.

Boosting tourism is a key part of the economic diversification strategy. Since Saudi Arabia opened its doors to the world with the launch of a tourism visa, visitors from around the world have come to explore the country’s ancient history, striking landscapes and hospitality. Last year, Saudi Arabia welcomed 67 million visitors.

The proposed date to host the World Expo in Riyadh in 2030 is from Oct. 1, 2030 to March 31, 2031, given the good weather in the capital during this period.

Topics: Expo 2030 Saudi Arabia

Related

Team evaluating Saudi bid to host Expo 2030 hears about ideas behind its proposed theme
Saudi Arabia
Team evaluating Saudi bid to host Expo 2030 hears about ideas behind its proposed theme
Riyadh Expo 2030 showcases site for futurist, climate-friendly experience
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh Expo 2030 showcases site for futurist, climate-friendly experience

Saudi economy minister discusses ties with senior Qatari officials

Saudi economy minister discusses ties with senior Qatari officials
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi economy minister discusses ties with senior Qatari officials

Saudi economy minister discusses ties with senior Qatari officials
  • Ministers discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadhel Al-Ibrahim met with senior Qatari officials in Doha.
Al-Ibrahim discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in several fields and addressed issues of common interest with Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al-Thani, the minister of commerce and industry, and Ali Al-Khawari, the minister of finance.
The meetings were held on the sidelines of the 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries that was hosted by Doha, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
Al-Ibrahim, who headed the Saudi delegation to the conference, also met with the Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani earlier this week.

Topics: Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim Qatar Saudi Arabia 5th UN Conference on the Least Developed Countries

Related

Saudi economy minister meets Qatari emir in Doha
Saudi Arabia
Saudi economy minister meets Qatari emir in Doha
Saudi Yemen reconstruction delegation highlights sustainable development at UN conference in Qatar
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Yemen reconstruction delegation highlights sustainable development at UN conference in Qatar

Latest updates

South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque
UK police investigating after worshipper set on fire outside mosque

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.