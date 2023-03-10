You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term

Update King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term
Short Url

https://arab.news/m65e8

Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term

King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term
  • The king and crown prince sent cables of congratulations
Updated 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulate the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on his re-election for a new presidential term.

The king sent a cable of congratulations, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

In it, King Salman said: “On the occasion of your Excellency's re-election for a new presidential term, we are pleased to send your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success, and for the friendly people of the People's Republic of China further progress and prosperity.” 

The king also praised relations between the two countries and peoples, which he sought to “strengthen and develop in all fields.”

Prince Mohammed also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Xi, SPA added.

Xi secured a third term as president of China on Friday after nearly 3,000 members of China's National People's Congress (NPC) voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for his re-election.

Also on Friday, Saudi Arabia and Iran agreed to re-establish relations following talks that took place from March 6 to 10 in the Chinese capital Beijing.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China King Salman Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi Arabia mourns death of archeologist Abdulrahman Al-Ansary

Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
Updated 11 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Arabia mourns death of archeologist Abdulrahman Al-Ansary

Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
  • Led by Al-Ansary, the past 40 years have seen many discoveries at the Al-Faw site through excavations and fieldwork
Updated 11 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia this week mourned the death of respected archeologist and historian Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary, who died at the age of 87.

Al-Ansary was known for his contributions and dedicated leadership in the field of the Kingdom’s archeological discoveries, and was credited for the discovery of Al-Faw, one of the most famous sites in the Arabian Peninsula.

He dedicated his life’s work to history and the archeological sectors across the Kingdom. Through his leadership, many historical areas were uncovered in Al-Faw, including residential sites, markets, temples, and tombs. This work was detailed in seven published volumes.

Led by Al-Ansary, the past 40 years have seen many discoveries at the Al-Faw site through excavations and fieldwork.

His work has also paved the way for future generations to continue their studies in the field following the establishment of the first archeology major at King Saud University.

The College of Arts at KSU was established in 1957. Al-Ansary was dean of the college and became chair of the Department of History and the Department of Archeology, teaching there from 1966 to 1999.

He encouraged students to advance their studies through field trips and lectures.

Al-Ansary was a member of the Saudi Shoura Council. He later went on to chair the editorial board of the Adumatu Journal, which specializes and publishes archeological studies in both Arabic and English, with focused research on Saudi Arabia and the Arab world.

He received multiple awards, including the King Khalid First Class Medal in 2020, the Prince Salman Prize in Arabian Peninsula history studies in 2005, the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences Award in 1984, and Saudi Arabia’s First Class Order of Merit in 1982.

Al-Ansary was born in 1935 in Madinah and studied there until moving on to pursue Arabic language and literature at Cairo University in 1960.

He then traveled to the UK, acquiring a doctorate in philosophy from the Department of Semitic Studies at the University of Leeds.

Al-Ansary specialized in the comparative study of the proper names of the Lihyanites while studying for his doctorate, and took part in training excavations at Durham University and in Sicily. He also conducted excavations in Jerusalem in 1966.

Many public officials, colleagues, and friends took to social media to extend their condolences to Al-Ansary’s family and reflect on his numerous accomplishments.

Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Mohammed bin Farhan Al-Saud, the Kingdom’s minister of culture, tweeted: “May God have mercy upon the soul of Abdulrahman Al-Ansary, the historian, discoverer, and scientist whose name will forever remain in the Saudi history books. We offer our sincere condolences to his family and to the Saudi culture.”

The King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture tweeted: “We offer our sincere condolences to the family of historian and archeologist Abdulrahman Al-Ansary, who passed away on Monday, following a long career in archeology.

“Al-Ansary rediscovered the archeological site of Qaryat Al-Faw in the south of the Arabian Peninsula and oversaw the excavations for two decades.”

 

Topics: Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary

Related

Founding Day exhibition displays Saudi history through art
Saudi Arabia
Founding Day exhibition displays Saudi history through art
Special Archeologists discover pregnant woman with fetus in Ancient Egyptian burial site
Middle-East
Archeologists discover pregnant woman with fetus in Ancient Egyptian burial site

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
Updated 55 min 35 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award

AlUla to host United Nations’ Best Tourism Villages award
  • Saudi Minister of Tourism — “The Ministry is proud to host the ceremony and jointly convene the first meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla”
  • AlUla, which is now emerging as a popular destination for cultural tourism, will be the site of the first in-person meeting of representatives of the BTV Network
Updated 55 min 36 sec ago
Arab News

AlUla, Saudi Arabia: The United Nations World Tourism Organization will host the Best Tourism Villages Awards and a meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla on March 12 and 13.
AlUla, which is now emerging as a popular destination for cultural tourism, will be the site of the first in-person meeting of representatives of the BTV Network.
The event will, according to a press release, be “a forum for knowledge-sharing on topics such as best practices, community empowerment, and public-private partnerships.” It will also review the network’s 2022 activities and 2023 workplan.
The villages recognized by the awards, including AlUla Old Town District, were announced in December as part of the BTV initiative, which recognizes villages that are “an outstanding example of a rural tourism destination with accredited cultural and natural assets, that preserve and promote rural and community-based values, products, and lifestyle and have a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability in all its aspects – economic, social, and environmental.”
Delegates from across the world will gather at AlUla’s Maraya multi-purpose venue, which holds the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest mirror-clad building, for the event. UNWTO’s Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili is expected to attend.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb said in the press release: “The Ministry is proud to partner with UNWTO to host the awards ceremony and jointly convene the first meeting of the BTV Network in AlUla.”
Pololikashvili said: “The BTV showcases the power of the sector to drive economic diversification and create opportunities for all outside of big cities.”
The inclusion of AlUla on the 2022 list is reward for Royal Commission for AlUla cultural rejuvenation of the area.
Engineer Amr Al-Madani, CEO of RCU, said: “This gathering serves several purposes for the RCU, it allows us to share insights with destinations that share our commitment to sustainable regeneration and it showcases Maraya as a leading venue for conferences.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO)

Related

Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert
Motorsport
Second edition of Rally Jameel launches across AlUla desert
Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup brings to light Saudi Arabia’s desert heritage
Saudi Sport
Inaugural AlUla Camel Cup brings to light Saudi Arabia’s desert heritage

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
Updated 10 March 2023
Nada Hameed

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh

Kosovan embassy celebrates Kosovo Independence Day in Riyadh
  • The undersecretary of Riyadh principality, Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, and several members of the diplomatic corps attended
  • “My country is 15 years old. It is the youngest in Europe, and our journey to freedom, independence, and statehood was long and uneasy, with lots of obstacles,” Mjeku said
Updated 10 March 2023
Nada Hameed

RIYADH: Kosovo’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Lulzim Mjeku and his wife Valbona Fetiu Mjeku hosted an event in Riyadh’s Cultural Palace on March 9 to mark both Kosovo Independence Day, which is celebrated annually on Feb. 17, and the 25th anniversary of the Epopee of the Kosovo Liberation Army.
The event was attended by a number of diplomats, including Col. Shannon Whiteman from the US embassy in the Kingdom, as well as the ambassadors of Egypt, Sudan, Algeria, the UAE, Switzerland, and more.
The undersecretary of Riyadh principality, Dr. Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudairy, and several members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the Kingdom, including Abdullah Al-Rashid, the director of the general department for diplomatic corps affairs at the foreign ministry, also attended.
“My country is 15 years old. It is the youngest in Europe, and our journey to freedom, independence, and statehood was long and uneasy, with lots of obstacles,” Mjeku said in his address to the guests.
“We do not forget the time when the international community stepped up to help us as a state. We have done a lot to rebuild our lives and heal the wounds of the past, and I am proud to represent the country and its people — solid, resilient, dynamic, innovative and ambitious. It is a country that is devoted to peace and human progress, a country which is a cornerstone of stability in Southeast Europe,” he added.
King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani-Sadriu on the anniversary of her country’s Independence Day, in which he expressed his best wishes for good health and happiness for Osmani-Sadriu and for progress and prosperity for the government and people of Kosovo. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a similar cable.
In his speech, Mjeku noted some of Kosovo’s main accomplishments since its independence.
“Our talented and hardworking youth lead a thriving IT market which exports 70 percent of its services to the world,” he said. “Young people can transform the tech industry and, in doing so, they can change the world.”
He added: “In 15 years of statehood, Kosovo has collected 70 medals in international sports, including six Olympic medals.”
Mjeku told Arab News that he often reminds himself that, as societies, Saudi Arabia and Kosovo are similar, because the vast majority of people in both countries are aged under 30.
“I wish all the best to Saudi Arabia and to my country on this very special day, because we need to further develop and work on this great human asset which is the youth,” he said.
During the 15 years since independence, Kosovo has established strong ties with the Kingdom.
“I think that we have good leadership, especially Saudi Arabia — due to the guidance of King Salman and his Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,” he said. “I wish all the best to Saudi Arabia for its National Flag Day, and I cherish the friendship between Kosovo and Saudi Arabia.”
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kosovo Kosovo Independence Day

Related

King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day
Saudi Arabia
King Salman, crown prince congratulate Kosovo president on independence day
Saudi Grand Mufti meets with Kosovo counterpart in Riyadh photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Grand Mufti meets with Kosovo counterpart in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing

Saudi Arabia, Iran reach agreement to renew diplomatic relations after talks in Beijing
  • Agreement to re-open embassies and missions within period not exceeding two months
  • US says ‘aware’ of reports of resumption of diplomatic relations
Updated 24 min 23 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia and Iran on Friday agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies within two months following years of tensions between the two countries.

“In response to the noble initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, of China’s support for developing good neighborly relations between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran,” a statement carried by Saudi state news agency SPA said.

“The three countries announce that an agreement has been reached between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“That includes an agreement to resume diplomatic relations between them and re-open their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two months, and the agreement includes their affirmation of the respect for the sovereignty of states and the non-interference in internal affairs of states,” the statement said.

The agreement came following talks that took place from Monday, March 6 to Friday, March 10 in Beijing, SPA reported.

The two are committed to a meeting between ministers of foreign affairs of both countries to implement the agreement, arrange for the return of their ambassadors and discuss means of enhancing bilateral relations.

Riyadh and Tehran also agreed to activate the security cooperation agreement signed in 2001 and the trade, economy and investment agreement signed in 1998, according to the agreement text.

The agreement was signed by Iran’s top security official, Ali Shamkhani, and Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

“The Kingdom’s leadership welcomes the initiative of His Excellency President Xi Jinping, based on the Kingdom’s consistent and continuous approach since its establishment in adhering to the principles of good neighborliness, taking everything that would enhance security and stability in the region and the world, and adopting the principle of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve differences,” Al-Aiban said.

“While we value what we have reached, we hope that we will continue to continue the constructive dialogue, in accordance with the pillars and foundations included in the agreement, expressing our appreciation for the People’s Republic of China’s continued positive role in this regard,” he added.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said on Twitter: “The resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran stems from the Kingdom's vision based on preferring political solutions and dialogue, and its keenness to perpetuate this in the region.”

He continued: “The countries of the region have one destiny and common denominators that make it necessary for us to join together to build a model of prosperity and stability for our peoples to enjoy.”

Director of China's Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, Wang Yi, said the talks were a victory for dialogue and peace.

“This is a victory for dialogue, a victory for peace, offering major good news at a time of much turbulence in the world,” the Chinese foreign ministry cited Wang as saying at the close of the dialogue.

“As a good-faith and reliable mediator, China has faithfully fulfilled its duties as the host,” Wang said.

China would continue to play a constructive role in handling issues in the world and demonstrate its responsibility as a major nation, he added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran China

Related

Saudi Arabia chairs Arab ministerial meeting on Iran
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia chairs Arab ministerial meeting on Iran
US, regional countries react to China-brokered Saudi-Iran agreement
Middle-East
US, regional countries react to China-brokered Saudi-Iran agreement

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart

Saudi Foreign Minister meets with French counterpart
  • Both officials reviewed ways to enhance bilateral ties across several fields
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan met on Friday with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna during his official visit to Paris.

During the meeting, both officials reviewed ways to enhance bilateral ties across several fields and discussed international and regional issues of mutual interest, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They also explored efforts to bring international security and prosperity.

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Catherine Colonna

Related

Update Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (left) made comments about 'erasing' the Palestinian village of Huwara
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Foreign Ministry condemns ‘extremist statement’ by Israeli official on Huwara
Prince Faisal bin Farhan hold talks with Comfort Ero in Munich. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi foreign minister meets International Crisis Group chief

Latest updates

German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy
German police investigate possible hostage situation at pharmacy
King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term
King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term
Saudi Arabia mourns death of archeologist Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
Prof. Abdulrahman Al-Ansary
Iraqi immigrant seen on CCTV stabbing student in attempt to get deported
Iraqi immigrant seen on CCTV stabbing student in attempt to get deported
South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.