EHL launches Saudi alumni chapter in Riyadh

Riyadh: The world’s top hospitality training facility, Switzerland’s EHL Hospitality Business School, has launched a Saudi alumni chapter in Riyadh.
The inauguration was hosted by Swiss Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Yasmine Chatila Zwahlen, and comes as the Kingdom’s hospitality sector records surging growth.
With a multitude of high-profile hospitality development projects underway across the Kingdom, from eco-resorts on the Red Sea to historic desert sites like AlUla, Saudi Arabia stands on the brink of a new era of tourism, leisure and hospitality development.
The guest list at the event comprised a diverse group of prominent figures in the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism industry, managers from the Kingdom’s most prominent hotels, in addition to senior executives from EHL Group, who arrived from Lausanne to attend the event.
Zwahlen said: “This event illustrates the worldwide importance of Switzerland in the field of hospitality as well as the growing importance of this sector in Saudi Arabia and the growth of cooperation between our two nations.”
Opened in 1893 in Lausanne, for over 125 years EHL has pioneered Swiss hospitality education and set the standards of excellence in the field. Today, EHL combines the Swiss values of academic rigor and industry practice, with creativity and innovation, preparing graduates to lead the future of the industry.
The Saudi alumni chapter, known as the KSA STAMM, will be led by Nassiba Khashoggi, Mohamed El-Sharkawi, Andre Herrenschmidt and Francois Waller.
Khashoggi and El-Sharkawi released a joint statement that said: “A key pillar of Vision 2030 is to highlight the importance of the hospitality and tourism sector in diversifying the economy away from oil, while creating jobs and a better life for Saudi citizens … EHL’s STAMM presence in the Kingdom will look to facilitate the growth of the sector by fostering an environment which creates value for the hospitality sector and its citizens in various capacities.
“We will look to exemplify and embody Swiss excellence in hospitality in a nation that’s radically gearing up to be one of the top travel destinations in the world.”
Waller, general manager at Sheraton Riyadh and chairman of the Marriott Business Council in Saudi Arabia, said: “We are proud to be able to assist our Stammlady and Stammvater in creating the Saudi chapter and as a team showcase the true potential of Saudi hospitality envisioned in the Vision 2030 hospitality goals.”
Herrenschmidt, general manager of Waldorf Astoria and Hilton hotels, said: “The goal of our STAMM is to deliver the ultimate Arabian experience and to participate in Vision 2030 hospitality goals.
“We are excited to train future generations of young Saudi men and women to the highest standards of the EHL.”
EHL Group also has a strategic alliance with NEOM. The official launch of KSA STAMM serves to open many doors toward the ever-growing expansion of the Saudi hospitality sector.
Riyadh: Boulevard Riyadh City and Boulevard World celebrated Flag Day on Saturday, taking pride in the national flag and the history of Saudi Arabia.
To celebrate the day, Riyadh organized a range of events around the city’s entertainment areas, with firework displays, dazzling drone shows and various popular bands saluting the national occasion by spreading pride.
At the same time, the green flag was hoisted on every corner throughout the city, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi flag symbolizes the Kingdom’s valuable history; it is a sign of unification, justice, strength, development and prosperity. The green flag is considered the most important manifestation of national unity.
The Saudi flag has undergone several changes; it started out as a green flag with a white stripe and the Arabic shahada motto in the center. Two crossed swords were later added. The modern flag was then adopted in plain green with the Arabic shahada motto and a straight sword below it.
Flag Day calls to mind the Kingdom’s greatest achievements, from its founding to the realization of its vision and its many established values.
BIE delegation praises Saudi Arabia’s readiness to host Expo 2030
Al-Rasheed told Arab News that Expo 2030 will be an opportunity for the city and for the Kingdom to showcase the accomplishments of Vision 2030 to the world
Updated 11 March 2023
Nada Hameed
RIYADH: The Royal Commission for Riyadh City held a press conference with the attendance of members of the Bureau International des Expositions to discuss the tour that took place in Riyadh this week and the Kingdom’s readiness to host the Expo 2030.
Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of RCRC, shared with Arab News the advantages of staging the event in the Saudi capital.
“The Kingdom under Vision 2030 is undergoing a massive transformation. The city of Riyadh in itself is also undergoing a massive transformation,” he said, referencing multiple projects underway, including Green Riyadh and the King Salman International Airport. “The city is getting ready to host massive events, (as) we are.”
Speakers at the conference included Dimitri Kerkentzes, BIE secretary-general; Patrick Specht, BIE chairperson of the inquiry mission; who is also president of the BIE administration and budget committee; and Mazen Tammar from RCRC, the senior general manager and project director of Riyadh Expo 2030.
Specht expressed his appreciation to the Kingdom. “I would like to thank our wonderful hosts. It was an inspiring week. It was a really great experience for us all.”
HIGHLIGHTS
• The World Expo carries the legacy of presenting inventions and discoveries that changed the course of history.
• Expos welcome tens of millions of visitors, allow countries to build extraordinary pavilions, and transform the host city for years to come.
• The first international expo was held in London in 1851, combining art, design, engineering and architecture.
• It introduced the innovations of the first Industrial Revolution, which changed society and shaped the future.
• The most recent World Expo took place in Dubai, the UAE, from Oct. 1 to March 31, 2022, featuring pavilions from 191 countries.
He added that meeting Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was a “great honor” and was one of the “highlights” of the mission.
Regarding Expo 2030, he said: “It is an ambitious and interesting project, and we were shown what the country is capable of.”
Kerkentzes described the visit as an “incredible discovery” and praised the Kingdom’s leadership, hospitality, people and ambition.
Al-Rasheed told Arab News that Expo 2030 will be an opportunity for the city and for the Kingdom to showcase the accomplishments of Vision 2030 to the world.
“We will host 40 million visitors, with over 1 billion visitors through the metaverse, so it will be an opportunity for us to showcase what we have achieved but also an opportunity for us to develop new partnerships with the countries that are partaking (in the event).”
The delegation also had a chance to discuss the significance of Riyadh’s future mobility plans, Kerkentzes said during the conference.
“The project is part of a natural expansion of Riyadh,” he said, referencing the new metro line. This “plays an important role in knowing that the infrastructure is something that is…ready to be used.”
The BIE delegation arrived in Riyadh on March 4 and remained for five days to evaluate the city’s candidacy for hosting the Expo 2030.
The visit is a prerequisite for a country’s candidature to be considered for election. When visiting a candidate city, the delegation’s task is to assess each city’s feasibility and viability.
The delegation engaged with members of the government and experts from the Kingdom to evaluate the details of the bid.
FASTFACTS
Saudi Arabia’s first participation in a World Expo came in 1958 in Brussels, and since then, its vital participation in international and specialized exhibitions has continued.
• If the Kingdom is selected to host Expo 2030, it will take place from Oct. 1, 2030 to April 1, 2031
• 40 million visits are expected to Riyadh Expo 2030.
• Over 220 participants are expected to be present, including international pavilions and organizations and informal participants.
• Riyadh Expo 2030 is planning to embrace the first virtual reality portal, which is expected to have 1 billion visitors.
Riyadh Expo 2030 is proposed to be held under the theme: “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”
The delegation visited the proposed site of the expo and examined a master plan of the 6 million square meter venue, many of the city landmarks, and its future giga-projects. Accordingly, they will create an evaluation report that will be submitted to the BIE executive committee, which will evaluate it in May this year. Later, the country that will host the expo will be announced in November in Paris.
Talks were also held with representatives of the Saudi Public Investment Fund at its head office in the King Abdullah Financial District, during which they touched upon the willingness of the PIF to partner with foreign companies in areas including construction, cultural programming and event management to deliver the best-possible World Expo.
Fahd Al-Rasheed, CEO of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir also met delegation members and told them that the Kingdom aims to host the first World Expo to go beyond carbon neutrality and achieve a net positive impact.
He said that Expo 2030 would contribute to the Saudi Green Initiative and the sustainability strategy for Riyadh and that everything would be done “to ensure Riyadh Expo 2030 follows the values of environmental protection.”
Saudi Arabia’s goal to host World Expo 2030 goes hand in hand with Saudi Vision 2030, which was unveiled by the crown prince in 2016 and aims, among other things, to diversify the Saudi economy and develop the nation’s tourism and recreation sectors.
Expo 2030 is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, 2030, and continue until April 1 the following year.
As the crown prince noted in his letter to the BIE: “The 2030 World Expo in Riyadh will coincide with the culmination of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.”
If Saudi Arabia is selected to host the event, authorities plan to turn Riyadh and the rest of the country into a world-class venue for global culture, connectivity and climate action.
Royal decree instituting Saudi Flag Day is ‘an act of honor, glory and pride,’ say scholars
Experts explain the significance, symbolism and history of the Kingdom’s national standard
New national holiday embodies values of strength, justice, peace, prosperity and tolerance
Updated 11 March 2023
Tareq Al-Thaqafi
MAKKAH: With its deep and distinctive shade of green, emblazoned with a white saber and inscription intoning “There is no god but Allah; Muhammad is his prophet,” Saudi Arabia’s national flag inspires respect and arouses pride wherever it is displayed.
On March 11, the Kingdom marks a new national holiday — Saudi Flag Day — instituted by royal decree. The occasion embodies the values of the national standard, which has accompanied the country since its foundation in 1727.
Saudis view their national flag as a symbol of faith and homeland, of the people, unity, brotherhood, solidarity and goodness, together with monotheism, peace and Islam. It holds official and popular meanings evoking love and brotherhood.
It also carries symbolic connotations, based on its size and color, along with aesthetic patterns implying unitary dimensions for Saudis in compliance with their land, environment and sanctities.
Speaking to Arab News, historian Dr. Mohammed Al-Zalfa says he was happy to learn of King Salman’s royal decree, naming March 11 of each year as the official date to celebrate the Kingdom’s banner.
“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has adopted this greatly valuable flag, on which the Islamic declaration of faith is inscribed, since its foundation,” said Al-Zalfa. “It is noteworthy that the Arabs of the Arabian Peninsula would have never been united if it wasn’t for this everlasting declaration.
“The issuance of the royal decree, under which this greatly valuable flag is to be celebrated on the same date of each year, is an act of honor, glory and pride for this great country.
“The declaration inscribed on the Saudi flag has significantly contributed to the accomplishment of everlasting historical achievements, namely the country’s unity that took place 300 years ago.
“During this long period, the Kingdom has witnessed other remarkable victories, for which national days must be declared.
“As we celebrate Founding Day (Feb. 22) and National Day (Sept. 23), we can surely state that our national unity has been achieved under this declaration during the reign of King Abdulaziz, may his soul rest in peace.”
Likewise commending the royal decree, Dr. Latifa Al-Adwani, head of the Taif History Center, told Arab News: “The national flag is a value extending through the history of the Kingdom.
“The flag is connected to the foundation of the Saudi state and has been developed in stages since the era of Imam Mohammed bin Saud — may his soul rest in peace — in 1727, until March 11, 1937.
“On this day, King Abdulaziz issued the royal approval on the resolution of the Shoura Council regarding the size and shape of the flag, as well as on the acceptance of flag exchange with countries and on international recognition in general.
“The Saudi flag, as we know it, is designed in accordance with the flag system issued in 1973. The green flag, standing for peace, development, prosperity, giving and tolerance, features an Arabic transcription, the Islamic creed or ‘shahadah,’ which is the symbol of the country and the basis of its foundation.
“The flag also features a sword standing for strength and justice. As a whole, the Saudi flag is a symbol of the country’s unity, a sign of cohesion, and a title of its glories. It also expresses its loftiness, glory, and worldwide position, as well as the historical depth of the Kingdom.”
Also speaking to Arab News, Dr. Ayid Al-Zahrani, professor of Islamic History at Taif University, said: “The flag is a symbol of the sovereignty of the state, taking under its wings all segments of society, to meet at one point.
“There is much evidence on the importance of having and preserving a flag, as well as on dedicating sacrifices in its favor. A flag is a symbol of loftiness, without which a state is deemed to fall.
“The Messenger used the flag in each of his battles, where his companions followed its path every time. For instance, in one of his battles, Jafar Al-Tayyar was holding the flag in one hand until it was severed. He took the flag in his other hand till that arm was cut. He then held the flag with his chest to maintain its strength and preserve sovereignty.
“A country with a flag is a sovereign, independent and united country, as people under one flag are willing to sacrifice their lives in favor of their country. King Salman bin Abdulaziz is well aware of the importance and philosophy of the Saudi flag in building the state.
Rules for handling the Saudi flag
1. The Saudi flag is raised in Saudi Arabia on Fridays and holidays, in government buildings and public institutions between sunrise and sunset.
2. The sariya that carries the national flag should be placed in the center of the building.
3. The Saudi flag is never lowered to half-mast.
4. During conferences, the flag should be placed behind the speaker on the right of the podium.
5. The flag should be constantly raised on commercial, maritime and foreign ships when they are inside Saudi Arabian territorial waters.
6. The use of the flag for commercial or promotional purposes is prohibited.
7. The flag should not be drawn on cakes.
8. The flag should not be raised horizontally.
9. It is prohibited to raise any flag higher than the Saudi flag.
10. The Saudi flag should not touch the surface of the earth or water.
11. The Saudi flag should not be raised when it is in a bad condition.
12. The flag should not be placed on the floor.
(Source: Diriyah Gate Development Authority)
“Therefore, March 11 has been selected to celebrate the importance of the flag and its role in building states, as well as enhancing their development and strength. Let the Saudis be proud of their flag, its sovereignty, unity, strength and cohesion, and celebrate that day.”
In an interview with Arab News, journalist Abdul Mohsen Al-Harthy said: “Since the foundation of the Saudi state until this moment, the Saudi flag is worthy of having a national day.
“We could go on forever talking about the early design stages of the flag. The last designer of the Saudi flag, Hafez Wehbe, indicated that the color green was adopted in the background since the time of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as the Holy Qur’an associates it with Paradise.
“Green is not only the master of all colors in this context, but also a great element used in psychiatry, as it relieves the soul and the sight, while preventing depression and distress.”
He also quoted a verse from the Qur’an: “And He is the One Who sends down rain from the sky — causing all kinds of plants to grow — producing green stalks from which We bring forth clustered grain. And from palm trees come clusters of dates hanging within reach.”
He added: “Research scientists in plant physiology have discovered that the green matter in plants is responsible for absorbing light energy and converting it into chemical energy that results in the formation of different kinds of fruit.
“If we were to tackle the components of the Saudi flag and their symbolization, we can clearly see that the palm tree is the most significant in this regard, as it is the only tree that has been mentioned in all heavenly books, including the Holy Qur’an, the Torah, and the Bible.
“The palm tree symbolizes goodness, blessedness, vitality, prosperity, growth, patience and loftiness,” he said, quoting a verse from the Qur’an: “Therein is food and palm trees having sheaths (of dates).”
Al-Harthy added: “The Kingdom adopted in its flag a national emblem consisting of a palm tree between two intersecting swords inspired by the Arab culture since the era of King Abdulaziz — may his soul rest in peace — until this day.
“The two swords are a symbol of strength, dignity, justice, protection, safety, invincibility and sacrifice. They also represent utmost wisdom and status. It is to be noted that the grip of the sword is directed toward the flagpole as evidence of the Kingdom’s glory.”
Young people learn moves and history of traditional Saudi Ardah sword dance
Four groups of youths will take part in the third “Diriyah Home of Saudi Ardah” initiative in the coming weeks
Organizers said the event aims to ‘establish the historical value’ of the dance and instill in participants pride in their national identity and heritage
Updated 10 March 2023
Hebshi Alshammari
RIYADH: The third “Diriyah Home of Saudi Ardah” initiative, which teaches young people between the ages of 12 and 17 about the history of the Kingdom’s traditional folk dance and how to perform it, has begun.
The event is organized by the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, which said it aims to “establish the historical value of Al-Ardah dance, boosting the participants’ pride in their authentic identity by connecting them to their rich heritage.”
Historic At-Turaif district is hosting the activities, which began on Thursday, during which four groups of young people will take part in a three-day course, at the end of which the five most proficient participants from each group will be chosen to take part in a final round.
Ardah, which is on the UNESCO List of Intangible Heritage, is a sword dance and poems are traditionally recited when it is performed which, according to experts, have deep meaning. The harmony between the dancer and the movement of the sword is designed to represent national pride and honor.
Observers can watch the progress of the participants during the event through an online streaming site, including a 15-minute demonstration of Ardah.
“These activities aim to consolidate this ancient heritage art in the minds of young people and educate them on this authentic cultural heritage,” the authority said. It added that it seeks to “deepen the national symbolism of the Saudi Ardah and enhance its impact on the general conscience of the Kingdom’s youth.”
The two previous Diriyah Home of Saudi Ardah initiatives took place in 2019 and 2021. More than 200 young people took part and more than 26 of the best students were honored during the closing ceremonies.
Ardah remains popular among Saudis because of its festive nature and its use of accompanying poems that inspire national pride and glory. Performances traditionally begin with chants, which in the old days were intended to boost the courage of warriors preparing to face an enemy. Dancers dressed in traditional costumes and holding swords then move in time to the beat of drums.
The initiative is organized in partnership with the National Center for Saudi Ardah, to help preserve the legacy of the traditional art form for future generations.
King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate Xi Jinping on new presidential term
The king and crown prince sent cables of congratulations
Updated 10 March 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman congratulate the President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping on his re-election for a new presidential term.
The king sent a cable of congratulations, Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.
In it, King Salman said: “On the occasion of your Excellency's re-election for a new presidential term, we are pleased to send your Excellency our sincere congratulations and best wishes for success, and for the friendly people of the People's Republic of China further progress and prosperity.”
The king also praised relations between the two countries and peoples, which he sought to “strengthen and develop in all fields.”
Prince Mohammed also sent a similar cable of congratulations to Xi, SPA added.
Xi secured a third term as president of China on Friday after nearly 3,000 members of China's National People's Congress (NPC) voted unanimously in the Great Hall of the People for his re-election.