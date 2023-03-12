Agthia Group eyeing $1.63bn annual revenue by 2025 amid Saudi expansion: CEO

RIYADH: Agthia Group PJSC, one of the leading food and beverage companies in the Middle East and North Africa region, is eyeing a 50 percent annual revenue increase by 2025 through expansion and acquisitions, a top official said.
In an exclusive interview with Arab News, Alan Smith, CEO of the Abu Dhabi-based company, said that purchases have played a crucial role in elevating Agthia Group’s net revenue growth to 4.07 billion dirhams ($1.11 billion) in 2022, a 33 percent rise compared to 2021.
With eyes on further growth, the company now wants to see an annual revenue of 6 billion dirhams by 2025.
FASTFACT
Alan Smith said that the ultimate aim of Agthia Group is to emerge as the leading regional food and beverage player, and noted the company has a clear strategy to expand its portfolio beyond the UAE.
“If you go back to 2020, we basically doubled our business in two years from 2 billion dirhams to 4 billion dirhams. I think, interestingly, during that time, we completed six acquisitions as well, which has been a big part of our growth strategy. If we look at the growth in 2022, then a significant proportion of that growth came from our acquisitions,” said Smith.
In 2022, Agthia Group’s net profit also rose 14 percent to 247 million dirhams, while the total assets of the firm stood at 6.8 billion dirhams as of December 31, 2022.
Smith added: “We have just had to adjust our guidance to investors, which we discussed with them yesterday evening. We’ve given an indication that we expect the business to add another 2 billion dirhams of revenue over the next three years, by 2025. So certainly we’re continuing to see the opportunity with the portfolio of businesses we have to continue what has been a pretty exciting growth story.”
According to Smith, the company has successfully diversified its portfolio, which helped the firm’s net operating income grow 39 percent year-on-year to 351 million dirhams.
“We have diversified now into four verticals. So, we used to operate just in our agri vertical, and water and food. Now, we have added snacking and we have added protein. Both of those businesses grew around 75 percent last year,” said Smith.
He added: “The 75 percent growth in snacking came from a combination of the acquisition plus an acceleration organically. So, organically, we grew in snacks around 13 to 14 percent last year.”
Smith further pointed out that Agthia Group has steadily expanded its business outside the UAE over the past two years.
“Back in 2020, 90 percent of our revenues were coming from the UAE. Now, 51 percent of our revenue, in terms of sales, is coming from outside of the UAE. So, we have really diversified our business base,” said Smith.
Smith further pointed out that Agthia Group is very interested in increasing its footprint in Saudi Arabia, a market he described as “super important.”
“We have recently announced that we are building a protein facility in Jeddah. That protein facility represents an investment of between SR80 to SR90 million ($21.31 to $23.97 million). It is actually being built adjacent to our water facility in Jeddah,” said Smith, who went on to say the total business of Agthia Group in Saudi Arabia could be approximately 300 to 350 business dirhams.
He also revealed that the construction works of the protein plant in Jeddah is expected to be completed by the end of this year, and it will be operational by the first quarter of 2024.
Talking about the workforce in the protein plant in Jeddah, Smith said that the facility demands expert help and the company could use talents from Jordan and Egypt to ensure right quality standards.
“We need to leverage the expertise we have in our protein network. But, certainly, we will obviously be very keen to make sure, as we already have in our Al Ain water facility in Jeddah, the right level of Saudization,” he continued.
Smith went on and said that Agthia Group was agile even as inflation exerted pressure on the company’s agribusiness.
He added that amid last year’s inflationary pressure, the company had to ensure it had enough goods, along with improving its operations and product formulation.
“Our number one focus during that period was to make sure that we had supply. We were quite agile in terms of looking at different supply options. We increased our inventory coverage to make sure we always had the ingredients to keep producing and supply in the market. We manage the inflationary pressures through a combination of a few things. One, obviously pricing,” said Smith.
According to Smith, inflationary pressures started softening in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the company is always trying to be competitive in the market.
Smith added that the ultimate aim of Agthia Group is to emerge as the leading regional food and beverage player, and noted the company has a clear strategy to expand its portfolio beyond the UAE.
“We are pretty excited about the future we need. Obviously, it is going to require a lot of work. But I think we have the right team, we have the right capability in the organization. I think we have a track record of having proven what we can deliver on this growth ambition,” he said.
DUBAI: Although the electric-vehicle market in the Middle East is still in its infancy, the global rollout of new EV models is accelerating their adoption in the region as governments and consumers embrace the transition away from the internal combustion engine.
A new study by Goldman Sachs predicts that EVs will make up about half of new car sales worldwide by 2035. “While the EV sector is beset by some major crosscurrents . . . our strategists expect technology innovation to supersede these forces in the coming years,” says the report by Goldman Sachs Research.
Meanwhile, as increased competition, government incentives and falling prices of battery-related products and vehicle components make EVs more affordable, the likelihood grows of at least some models becoming as cheap as vehicles with ICE engines before the year ends.
While Elon Musk’s Tesla brand currently leads the Middle East EV market, among the electric models that can be found in the region are the MG ZS EV, Renault Zoe E-Tech and the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, alongside the recently launched Swedish brand, Polestar.
The increasing focus on EV adoption, including in the Arab Gulf states, is largely driven by national commitments to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to achieve net-zero targets within the coming decades.
This transition will not happen overnight, however, as the Gulf countries still need to increase greatly the number of charging stations available for these new vehicles — to give EVs sufficient range and to incentivise consumers to buy electric.
“The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow across the region, driven largely by the continued government-led reforms, specifically in building infrastructure to allow consumers to travel long distances,” Tom Lee, managing director of MG Motor Middle East, told Arab News.
According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East and African EV market was valued at $40.25 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $93.10 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of more than 15 percent during the forecast period.
The numbers are remarkable considering that the global EV market suffered a major setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the closure of several manufacturing units and the start of a global semiconductor chip shortage, which continues to impact industries to this day.
Sales of zero-emissions vehicles have since bounced back worldwide, doubling in 2021 from the previous year, marking a new record at just under 7 million cars — equivalent to 10 percent of all car sales, according to the Global EV Outlook, published by the Electric Vehicles Initiative.
The same was the case in 2022, when global sales of EVs steadily increased, with 2 million cars sold in just the first quarter. This year, EV market revenues are projected to reach $322.50 million.
“Education of consumers (in the region) has rapidly increased, driven by GCC countries’ renewable energy plans and the drop in the price of electric vehicles,” Lee told Arab News.
This awareness is likely to grow when the UAE hosts the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in November, coinciding with its “Year of Sustainability.” Lee says the UAE’s manufacturing plans are also a lucrative investment opportunity.
Currently, eco-friendly or hybrid vehicles make up some 50 percent of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s taxi fleet. A five-year plan has been launched to have only hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered taxis on the emirate’s roads by 2027.
Launched in 2016, Ekar, the region’s first mobility company and self-drive super app, has jumped on the EV bandwagon, adding 10 Teslas to its fleet available for rent in Dubai and five additional Teslas available in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City.
“EVs are exceptionally good cars for car sharing,” Vilhelm Hedberg, co-founder and CEO of Ekar, told Arab News.
“There are fewer moving parts in an EV compared to an internal combustion engine car, which has a ton of different opportunities for failure, maintenance and issues to arise, making the vehicle off-road time much lower in EVs.”
At present, there are about 325 charging stations for EVs across the UAE, catering for less than 1 percent of all vehicles registered in the country. However, Hedberg believes the number of EVs on the road will rise over the next couple of years.
“There’s a global readiness equation that’s calculated for EVs and the UAE finds itself ranked eighth in the world,” he said. Norway, China, Germany, Singapore and the UK take the top five rankings for EV market share.
“(Because of) the very fact that the UAE has the infrastructure already beginning to be laid out, it is headed in the right direction.”
With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years.
“The Saudi public has a strong affinity for their cars. There’s so much enthusiasm for classic cars and for iconic car models,” a spokesperson for Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown EV brand, told Arab News.
According to the spokesperson, Saudis “also have a strong affinity for technology” and, therefore, will look to adopt new concepts.
“You can find battery electric vehicles on the streets of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh even though many brands don’t sell BEVs officially in Saudi Arabia today,” the spokesperson said, referring to fully electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries and no petrol engine.
Claiming that Ceer’s research on consumer insights revealed a strong interest in the company’s portfolio of vehicles, the spokesperson said: “The interest is both due to the vehicles’ iconic design and infotainment features, but also due to a host of other factors, including value for money, total cost of ownership, and increasing awareness of topics related to sustainability.”
In 2020, there were more than 15 million registered vehicles in the Kingdom. Four-fifths of these were cars or light vehicles. According to the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, the transport sector consumed about 21 percent of the Kingdom’s total energy that year.
Saudi Arabia plugs into the future
With 61 percent of shares, Saudi Arabia is the majority owner of Lucid Group through its Public Investment Fund, or PIF. Set to be built in King Abdullah Economic City on the Red Sea coast, Lucid’s first overseas manufacturing plant will initially reassemble Lucid Air vehicle “kits” manufactured in Arizona, the US.
Eventually, the plant will build complete vehicles with a planned peak capacity of 150,000 vehicles a year. Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown EV brand, Ceer Motors, was launched late last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Backed also by PIF, Ceer will be the first automotive brand to produce EVs in Saudi Arabia, with plans to sell a range of vehicles for consumers both in the country and the Middle East and North Africa region. The first units are expected to become available in 2025.
With a production target of 170,000 cars a year, Ceer is expected to create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, and directly contribute $8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034.
The Kingdom’s giga-projects, such as Qiddiya, Roshn and NEOM, have plans to deploy fleets of EVs, produced in time by the Lucid and Ceer factories in King Abdullah Economic City.
To support the transition from traditional petrol engines to electric mobility, Mohamed Shaheen, KSA and Yemen cluster president at Schneider Electric, believes a strong energy management infrastructure is essential.
The EVlink smart charger launched in the region last year is just one of many next-generation products that will help build a more sustainable energy matrix for the future, he told Arab News.
According to Shaheen, although the cost of an eco-friendly vehicle is markedly lower today than before, simply increasing the number of EVs on the road will not be enough to reduce emissions.
“A smart and sustainable charging experience that can monitor, manage and eventually limit the use of EV charging devices with the aim of optimizing energy consumption can help EVs become even cleaner,” he said.
According to Boston-based Energy Sage, charging an EV is about 3.5 times cheaper per mile than the cost of fueling up a petrol car.
“It is imperative to understand that — in the long term — EV charging is cost-effective,” particularly when steps are taken to develop more sustainable production processes, Shaheen said.
However, despite the growing public readiness for EV adoption in the region, the deciding factor ultimately would be consumers’ willingness to swap their petrol engine vehicle for an electric option.
Surveys show that people are looking for “the reliability and comfort they are used to in traditional engines,” said Lee of MG Motors.
“With the falling prices of EVs and the increase in petrol prices, there has been a fundamental shift in the market.”
Pointing to the fluctuations in fuel prices over 2022 as a factor that has influenced consumer decision-making, he said that by 2026 almost 45,000 EVs are expected to be sold in the region.
Fuel bills apart, EVs generally have a strong resale value, which is why more and more people are looking at them as a sound investment, according to Ekar’s Hedberg.
He drew attention to a survey commissioned by Audi Abu Dhabi, which found a change of sentiment among consumers, with 52 percent of UAE residents considering buying an EV.
“But my view of the world is that people shouldn’t own cars,” Hedberg said. “They should treat cars like they treat clothing and interchange them for the various occasions that they need them for,” he said.
Studies show that every car shared removes 17 private cars from the road, he said.
In recent years, the car-sharing trend has caught on in European cities, resonating with people who want to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.
While the same cannot be said for the Middle East region yet, the consensus view of automotive-industry executives is that EVs and new energy vehicles are the way forward.
Dar Global raring to go after listing on London Stock Exchange
Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan’s global arm looks to access new capital and build its growth visibility
Updated 12 March 2023
Reina Takla
RIYADH: Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan has achieved great success over the years, but getting its global arm listed on the London Stock Exchange with a valuation of SR2.25 billion ($600 million) was certainly a milestone event, Dar Global’s CEO told Arab News in an interview.
“The listing had a lot of firsts,” Ziad El Chaar said, reflecting on Dar Global’s posting on Feb. 28. “We were the first IPO (initial price offering) this year on the London Stock Exchange and we are also the first Saudi company to be listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.”
“We are proud that Dar Al Arkan grew a company like Dar Global and listed it on the London Stock Exchange because Dar Global is not just another real estate company,” he went on to explain. “It is a very special kind of a real estate company for a new breed of customers called global citizens who live in more than one country, who work in more than one country.”
Since its establishment in 2017, Dar Global has offered interna- tional real estate by focusing on developing projects across the Middle East and Europe, including in countries like the UAE, Qatar, Oman, the UK and Spain.
The company also collaborates with global brands including Missoni, W Hotels, Versace, Elie Saab, Automobili Pagani and Automobili Lamborghini.
Asked why the company chose the London Stock Exchange to make its international listing, El Chaar replied: “For a company specializing in supplying real estate to global citizens, the biggest global hub is London ... Also listing on the London Stock Exchange brings us a vehicle that is accepted by the whole globe to trade with, to partner with and to deal with.”
Growth plans
The UK capital was the obvious listing location for the business as Dar Global looks to access new capital and build its growth visibility with development and luxury brand partners.
The listing is also set to drive forward Dar Global’s ambitious growth trajectory as the company is now exposed to a much bigger market and much bigger transactions.
HIGHLIGHT
Since its establishment in 2017, Dar Global has offered international real estate by focusing on developing projects across the Middle East and Europe, including in countries like the UAE, Qatar, Oman, the UK and Spain.
“The reason we wanted to float this company on an internation- ally accepted stock exchange and create this vehicle is mainly for growth because when you leave your home country in real estate, you need to have alliances, partnerships and joint ventures because you don’t have the market expertise like the local players,” explained El Chaar.
“Now that Dar Global is listed on the London Stock Exchange, everybody would be comfortable in having discussions with the company and eventually enter into deals.”
He added: “We go to developers and landlords and seek partnership with them on co-development of projects where we would bring in the expertise of sales, marketing, funding, international distribution, value engineering, and they would bring in their local expertise in devel- opment, permits, local regula- tion and we team up together to develop projects.”
The company, which has a pipeline of projects in countries where it currently operates in like Spain, UK and the UAE, is also aiming to enter new countries like Greece and Morocco.
“We need to go to the hubs that have global citizens because we don’t go to a company outside our home country to compete on first homes,” he said.
“International developers are not designed to satisfy first-homes demand because they don’t have this local expertise,” El Chaar explained. “So we go to the hubs where you have international buyers.”
While at it, he also pointed out that in many of the locations where Dar Global developed big master plans they are adding a hospitality element to enhance the value of that project.
El Chaar, however, is clear that Dar Global is in no hurry to jump into new countries as their priority is to consolidate their position in countries that they already have a presence in.
Way forward
Talking about the finan- cial position of the company, the CEO said Dar Global had accumulated approximately $5 billion of gross development value in projects in all locations till the date of going public.
“However, we’ve so far sold around $700 million of these $5 billion,” he informed.
“The advantage for most of the shareholders is the fact that the recognition of this sale will happen in 2023, 2024 and 2025 because you know in real estate you sell but you cannot recognize the profits till you build,” he added. “Because construction is underway, most of our shareholders, the new shareholders, will see these profits happening in the next two to three years of the sales that have been done before.”
Furthermore, El Chaar explained, “We have a very conservative cash flow policy in which we only commit to projects that do not strain the cash flow of the company.
“We develop in areas where you can always have funding for that project, which is a combina- tion of the equity of the company, the funding of the banks and the collection from customers.”
With regard to the company’s strategy, El Chaar said: “We’ve decided from day one that we want to have a product that tackles the affluent taste. Most of our projects are co-branded projects. Also, most of our projects are presenting the limited edition of real estate in every city. Take Pagani in Dubai, for example. Those are the only 85 apartments in the world branded by Pagani.”
He went on to cite the example of W Residences. “We have exclu- sivity in that area that no one else can do those W Residences,” El Chaar informed. “People these days like to buy the limited edition because as we always see, it gives you a very good return on investment and a very good return on ego.”
So, what’s next for Dar Global? “By 2032, we want to be among the top 50 developers in the world,” El Chaar concluded. At the rate the company is going, that might not be a pipe dream.”
Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded
California regulator closes SVB, appoints FDIC as receiver for later disposition of its assets
The collapse sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital
Updated 11 March 2023
Reuters
Startup-focused lender SVB Financial Group became the largest bank failure since the financial crisis on Friday, in a sudden collapse that roiled global markets and stranded billions of dollars belonging to companies and investors.
California banking regulators closed the bank, which did business as Silicon Valley Bank, on Friday and appointed the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver for later disposition of its assets.
The main office and all branches of Silicon Valley Bank will reopen on March 13 and all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday morning, the FDIC said.
But 89 percent of the bank’s $175 billion in deposits were uninsured as the end of 2022, according to the FDIC, and their fate remains to be determined.
Companies such as video game maker Roblox Corp. and streaming device maker Roku Inc. said they had hundreds of millions of deposits at the bank. Roku said its deposits with SVB were largely uninsured, sending its shares down 10 percent in extended trading.
Technology workers whose paychecks relied on the bank were also worried about getting their wages on Friday. An SVB branch in San Francisco showed a note taped to the door telling clients to call a toll-free telephone number.
The FDIC said it would seek to sell SVB’s assets and that future dividend payments may be made to uninsured depositors.
At times in the past, the FDIC has moved quickly, even striking deals to sell major banks over the weekend.
SVB did not respond to calls for comment.
The collapse sent shockwaves through the startup community, which has come to view the lender as a source of reliable capital.
The bank’s customers were met with locked doors on Friday. A client dashboard was down, a UK-based client of the bank told Reuters.
Dean Nelson, CEO of Cato Digital, was on a line outside of SVB Santa Clara headquarters, hoping to get answers. Nelson said he was worried about the company’s ability to pay employees and cover expenses.
“Access to the cash is the biggest problem for the majority of the companies here. If you’re a startup, cash is king. The cash and the workflow, to be able to have the runway is critical.”
The problems at SVB, which quickly escalated after the bank said on Wednesday it would raise money, underscore how a campaign by the US Federal Reserve and other central banks to fight inflation by ending the era of cheap money is exposing vulnerabilities in the market. The worries walloped the banking sector.
US banks have lost over $100 billion in stock market value over the past two days, with European banks losing around another $50 billion in value, according to a Reuters calculation. Regional banks sold off on Friday.
US lenders First Republic Bank and Western Alliance said on Friday their liquidity and deposits remained strong, aiming to calm investors as their shares fell. Others such as Germany’s Commerzbank issued unusual statements to reassure investors.
Some analysts forecast more pain for the sector as the episode spread concern about hidden risks in the banking sector and its vulnerability to the rising cost of money.
“There could be a bloodbath next week as banks are in trouble, the short sellers are out there and they are going to attack every single bank, especially the smaller ones,” said Christopher Whalen, chairman of Whalen Global Advisers.
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with banking regulators on Friday expressed “full confidence” in their abilities to respond to the situation, Treasury said.
The White House on Friday said it had faith and confidence in US financial regulators, when asked about the failure of SVB. Cecilia Rouse, who chairs the Council of Economic Advisers, said the US banking system was fundamentally stronger than it was during the 2008 financial crisis.
“The first bank failure since 2020 is a wake-up call,” said Matthew Goldberg, an analyst at Bankrate.
The genesis of SVB’s collapse lies in a rising interest rate environment. As higher interest rates caused the market for initial public offerings to shut down for many startups and made private fundraising more costly, some SVB clients started pulling money out.
To fund the redemptions, SVB sold on Wednesday a $21 billion bond portfolio consisting mostly of US Treasuries, and said it would sell $2.25 billion in common equity and preferred convertible stock to fill its funding hole.
Its stock collapsed and depositors started to panic. SVB scrambled this week to reassure its venture capital clients their money was safe. By Friday, the collapsing stock price had made its capital raise untenable and sources said the bank tried to look at other options, including a sale, until regulators stepped in and shut the bank down.
After the FDIC announcement, employees received an email from the company saying they would be contacted by officials about employment and compensation, according to a source who declined be identified. As of Friday evening, there had not been any further communication from the company or the FDIC, the source said.
The last FDIC-insured institution to close was Almena State Bank in Kansas, on October 23, 2020.
South Korean SMEs can use Saudi ties as global market launchpad: Minister Young Lee says at Biban 2023
Updated 10 March 2023
Reina Takla Farida El-Gazzar
RIYADH: Smart phones, energy, and the gaming sector are areas Saudi Arabia wants to develop with South Korean firms, according to the Asian country’s minister of small and medium enterprises.
Speaking to Arab News on the sidelines of the entrepreneurship conference Biban 2023 in Riyadh, Young Lee said her government is keen to help Korean firms penetrate the alluring Saudi Market.
Relations between the two countries are getting increasingly close, and last year, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited Korea with a delegation to sign a memorandum of understanding with regards to large-scale companies, SMEs and startups.
Following the MoU, “the Korean government started to prepare their next step,” said Lee.
She added: “At the time, the Saudi government explained which fields they were all interested in. For example, smart phones, new energy, and game-like content.”
Lee used the interview to speak about her dedication to tackling the challenges facing SMEs based on her experience as a venture CEO.
The minister spent more than 20 years in the sector before crossing into politics, and between 2010 and 2020, Lee was the CEO of Teruten Inc., a cybersecurity company that develops security technologies.
She noted that her first job as minister was to solve the obstacles that she herself had faced during her earlier years in the field, including excessive regulation that confronts startups.
Turning to how to develop the sector now, Lee underlined the importance of ties with Saudi Arabia for SMEs in Korea when she said: “Even though we have lots of startups, most of them are focused on the domestic market.”
The ministry intends to face the issue of start-up globalization through using the Saudi market as a stepping stone towards expanding globally, she added.
Biban 2023, the region’s largest startup, SMEs, and entrepreneurship conference, is set to attract more than 500 exhibitors and bring together more than 120 institutions that help young innovators and entrepreneurs be part of Saudi Vision 2030’s commitment to increase the contribution of SMEs to the national economy.
It is organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, the National Competitiveness Center and the Ministry of Commerce.
As long as there are humans, there will be problems for startups to solve, GEN chairman says at Biban 2023
Updated 12 March 2023
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri
RIYADH: Startups do not need to have a brand new idea in order to succeed, chairman of the Global Entrepreneurship Network Jeff Hoffman said as he talked up the importance of trying to fix current problems.
Speaking on the sidelines of the global entrepreneurship event Biban 2023, Hoffman shared his entrepreneurial insights and guidance with Arab News.
Hoffman went on to explain that startups usually focus on building something that is new and unique, but they should focus on fixing something that is broken as it is one of the fundamental guidelines for entrepreneurship.
“The market is so big that there's room for everybody. So you do not have to have a brand new idea that nobody’s ever thought of in order to be successful in business. It just has to be a big enough market,” Hoffman told Arab News.
One idea is for entrepreneurs to focus on building products that satisfy regional discrepancies by taking what is already done and recultivating it onto cultural values.
“If I'm launching something in the United States, I wouldn't have the cultural background to understand how to work with customers in the Gulf region. So you could launch the same idea, but with the cultural salt and pepper that makes it work here,” he said.
He added that as long as there are humans, there will always be problems for startups to solve.
“There's a lot of people here in the Kingdom and in the region that have great ideas, but they've never built a company on their own. So having access to mentorship, events like Biban, and having access to people who've done this before and having access to content about entrepreneurship so that the local entrepreneur that has an idea has help launching it into a business, that is what we focus on,” he added.
Hoffman explained that Saudi entrepreneurs should seek mentorship as well as a customer-centric approach when starting a business.
“You can't build this yourself, whatever your idea is. And too many entrepreneurs are struggling, trying to do everything themselves. From the beginning, you need to start looking around to see who you can add to your team so that the best team wins,” he said.
“A lot of times people are inventing and working on ideas in their office, and I used to spend a lot of my time out of my office going to the store, going to the mall, going to the airport, wherever my customer was. I was out of the office listening to and learning from customers,” he added.
As more Saudi entrepreneurs spearhead into the startup sector, resources can appear scarce, especially for small and medium enterprises.
“Specifically for SMEs in the Kingdom, the ecosystem is growing fast, but it's relatively new. I work with a lot of entrepreneurs and startups here in the region, here in the Kingdom and all around the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region and a lot of them don't know where they can get resources yet,” he stated.
He added that as the ecosystem continues to grow, resources are getting clearer and in reach for startups in the Kingdom.