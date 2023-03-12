Affordability and supply security key to achieving energy transition: Aramco CEO  

RIYADH: As achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions high on the global agenda, the chief of the world’s biggest oil producer Saudi Aramco said the energy transition will happen only if affordability, security of supplies and sustainability are being ensured.
Talking about carbon capture and storage, Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser said: “Today, we are doing one of the biggest in the world for carbon capture and storage. But we need to scale carbon capture and storage globally. Without scaling, you cannot achieve your net-zero target. Hopefully, I am confident that with technology and with innovation, we will be able to do that.”
The energy giant reported a record net profit growth of 46.46 percent in 2022 to SR604.01 billion ($161 billion), driven by higher oil prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products.
During a press conference after announcing the financial results, Nasser told Arab News that material transition supported by technological advancements and innovation is pretty much necessary to achieve energy transition goals within the stipulated target time.
“We are heavily investing in technology. We have 12 global centers, most of those work on sustainability. Material transition is critical for Aramco and others, because, without material transition, it will be difficult to achieve the aspirations of climate change,” he told Arab News.
He added: “Aramco is heavily involved in different sectors to reduce the costs. Green hydrogen and blue hydrogen are expensive for the market. So, we are looking at how can we reduce the cost of time, and how can technology help to reduce the cost and make the transition affordable.”
Replying to a query on market demand, Nasser said that the global oil market is recovering, as China is opening up, and the market is expected to remain tightly balanced in 2023.
“The profit for 2023 is all dependent on the market. And the production target is very difficult to predict. We receive production targets every month. We are cautiously optimistic about the market,” Nasser told Arab News, adding that they are seeing more demand from China.
He added: “We are recovering. If you consider China opening up, a pick-up in jet fuels, and very limited spare capacity, we are talking about 2 million barrels. So, I think, we are optimistic in the short to mid-term, and the market will remain tightly balanced.”
He also revealed that Aramco is looking at major expansions including in the gas sector, adding that the company is looking for investment opportunities globally in Liquified Petroleum Gas.
Saudi Ministry of Economy partners with Mukatafa to align private sector with Vision 2030
Updated 28 sec ago
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning has partnered with Riyadh-based private consultancy firm Mukatafa to improve the Kingdom's development plans and enable sustainable growth.
As part of the memorandum of understanding signed, both entities will work towards evaluating and aligning governmental policies with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Mukatafa, founded by Prince Waleed bin Nasser, works within the private sector to mobilize leaders and raise industry standards by reviewing and developing policies.
The MoU is aimed at supporting the private sector by analyzing challenges, accomplishments, and potential opportunities in the Kingdom. It will also enable cooperation in identifying solutions to achieve robust results.
Both will collaborate on developing research, studies, reports, and indicators targeted by the Ministry and linked to sectors represented by Mukatafa that meet both parties’ objectives.
The agreement also includes publishing surveys among the Ministry’s target segments, which also fall within the scope of associations covered by Mukatafa.
It will also include coordination between key government agencies and representatives from the private sector. They will hold semi-annual workshops to address the most pressing concerns and potential solutions to reinforce the relationship with the private sector and increase market efficiency.
The cooperation will include holding quarterly meetings where representatives from the Ministry and Mukatafa will discuss pressing issues impacting the private sector -- outcomes and recommendations of which will be shared with other government agencies that might benefit from it.
Furthermore, it includes activating and funding Mukatafa events for its initiatives and programs, with the cooperation of competent authorities, to stimulate the private sector and strengthen partnerships with it.
In addition, it includes sharing perspectives on various approaches to develop draft regulations and legislation to support the sector represented by Mukatafa. The agreement will also encourage private sector participation in the Productivity Growth Lab.
The agreement is part of the Ministry and Mukatafa's efforts to collaborate and exchange expertise to accomplish the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to improve the quality of services offered to the private sector and facilitate the Kingdom's economic climate.
Saudi Crown Prince announces launch of a new national carrier
Updated 3 min 44 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday announced the creation of a new national airline “Riyadh Air,” wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund.
The airline seeks to enable Riyadh to become a gateway to the world and a global destination for transportation, trade, and tourism.
The airline will be chaired by PIF Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan while Tony Douglas has been appointed its CEO, said a statement issued by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund.
Operating from the Saudi capital as its hub, the airline is expected to add $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil gross domestic product growth and create more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.
“The new national airline represents PIF’s latest investment in the sector, along with the recently announced King Salman International Airport masterplan,” the statement added.
Saudi SME Bank allocates close to $3bn to support small and medium enterprises
Updated 12 March 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises Bank will allocate SR10.5 billion ($2.79 billion) to finance various programs for the SME sector in the next three years.
The outlay will be spent on several products, as well as existing and new programs, such as the direct and indirect lending programs, the financing guarantee programs, and other investment programs, Saudi Press Agency reported.
This comes in line with the financial institution’s continuous efforts to support the SME sector to achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. The bank aims to facilitate raising the contribution of the SME sector to the country’s gross domestic product to 35 percent.
The SME Bank is also seeking to further boost and propel financing provided to SMEs and enhance the contribution of financial institutions in providing innovative financing solutions to the sector.
In return, this is expected to contribute to the growth and prosperity of this crucial sector, according to the acting CEO of the SME Bank Abdul Rahman bin Mansour.
The bank recently started with six main financing products that were developed based on the needs of SMEs.
SMEs can apply for financing through the bank’s website which provides access to more than 48 financing agencies in the Kingdom.
The announcement coincides with the joining of the Venture Investment Co. for which SR3.2 billion is allotted to support the strategic growth of the company in developing investment products.
These investment products are projected to enhance the firm’s role in stimulating and further sustaining financing startups from the pre-establishment stage to the pre-initial public offering stage by investing in funds as well as investing in startups.
The bank also announced that the financing guarantee program for SMEs, also known as Kafalah, would join the SME Bank amid efforts to back its programs and expand its business with the allocation of SR1 billion.
SMEs are set to play a significant role in achieving Saudi Arabia’s objectives of lowering the unemployment rate from 11.6 percent to 7 percent and increasing women’s participation in the workforce from 22 percent to 30 percent.
The SME Bank’s vision is to become a key enabler in providing funding solutions and strengthening the role of SMEs in the Kingdom's economy.
Saudi Aramco’s 2022 net-profit zooms 46% to $161bn as oil demand rises
Updated 12 March 2023
Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: Energy giant Saudi Arabian Oil Co.’s net profit in 2022 soared 46.46 percent year-on-year to SR604.01 billion ($161 billion), driven by higher oil prices, increased volumes sold and improved margins for refined products, according to a bourse filing.
In 2021, Saudi Aramco’s total net profit was SR412.4 billion.
The Riyadh-based firm also reported a total comprehensive income of SR622.63 billion in 2022, up 48.15 percent compared to 2021.
Commenting on the financial results, Aramco President and CEO Amin H Nasser said: “Aramco delivered a record financial performance in 2022, as oil prices strengthened due to increased demand around the world. We also continued to focus on our long-term strategy, building both capacity and capability across the value chain with the aim of addressing energy security and sustainability.”
As the profit soared, Saudi Aramco’s board of directors also announced a total cash dividend of SR73.15 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, a 4.0 percent increase compared to the previous quarter, according to a statement given to the Saudi Stock Exchange, also known as Tadawul.
In the statement, Aramco noted that the cash dividends will be paid in the first quarter of 2023, while bonus shares will be given to eligible shareholders.
“The Board of Directors also recommended the distribution of bonus shares to eligible shareholders in the amount of one share for every 10 shares held, subject to required Extraordinary General Assembly and regulatory approvals,” said Aramco in the statement.
In 2022, Aramco’s total revenue surged 49 percent year-on-year to SR2 trillion, compared to $1.3 trillion in 2021.
Nasser further noted that Aramco’s focus is not only on “expanding oil, gas and chemicals production, but also investing in new lower-carbon technologies with the potential to achieve additional emission reductions — in our own operations and for end users of our products.”
Aramco’s CEO added that the firm’s capital expenditure increased 18 percent year-on-year in 2022 to hit SR141.19 billion.
“Given that we anticipate oil and gas will remain essential for the foreseeable future, the risks of underinvestment in our industry are real — including contributing to higher energy prices. To leverage our unique advantages at scale and be part of the global solution, Aramco has embarked on the largest capital spending program in its history, and last year our capex rose by 18.0 percent to reach $37.6 billion,” added Nasser.
In the statement, Aramco added that it expects capital expenditure to be approximately between SR168 billion to SR206 billion including external investments.
According to the statement, the oil major’s free cash flow reached a record of SR557 billion in 2022, compared to SR401 billion in 2021.
Oil prices had surged in March last year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine upended global crude flows, with international benchmark Brent reaching $139.13 a barrel, the highest since 2008. Prices, however, cooled rapidly in the second half of 2022 as central banks hiked interest rates and fanned worries of recession.
Aramco’s profit follows similar reports in February from international peers BP, Shell, Exxon Mobil and Chevron which have mostly posted record profits for last year.
Saudi Aramco also outlined its operational highlights during the year 2022 in the statement.
According to the statement, Aramco’s average hydrocarbon production was 13.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 11.5 million barrels per day of total liquids.
The statement also pointed out that upstream continues to execute its growth plans to promote the long-term productivity of Saudi Arabia’s reservoirs and is proceeding with implementing the Kingdom’s mandate to increase Aramco’s crude oil MSC to 13.0 mmbpd by 2027.
Aramco added that it completed an energy infrastructure deal in February 2022 resulting in a consortium of investors, led by BlackRock Real Assets and Hassana Investment Company, acquiring a 49 percent stake in a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Company (AGPC), for $15.5 billion.
Aramco said its construction and engineering activities for the Marjan and Berri crude oil increments continue to progress. They are expected to add a production capacity of 300,000 barrels per day and 250,000 bpd, respectively, by 2025.
The company also reiterated it would continue to invest to increase its maximum production capacity to 13 million barrels a day by 2027.
Talking about the company’s sustainability efforts, Aramco said that it established a $1.5 billion Sustainability Fund to invest in the technology needed to support a stable and inclusive energy transition.
Earlier in November 2022, a joint development agreement between Aramco and the Ministry of Energy was signed to construct one of the largest planned carbon capture and storage hubs in the world in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, with a storage capacity of up to 9 million tons of carbon dioxide a year by 2027.
DUBAI: Although the electric-vehicle market in the Middle East is still in its infancy, the global rollout of new EV models is accelerating their adoption in the region as governments and consumers embrace the transition away from the internal combustion engine.
A new study by Goldman Sachs predicts that EVs will make up about half of new car sales worldwide by 2035. “While the EV sector is beset by some major crosscurrents . . . our strategists expect technology innovation to supersede these forces in the coming years,” says the report by Goldman Sachs Research.
Meanwhile, as increased competition, government incentives and falling prices of battery-related products and vehicle components make EVs more affordable, the likelihood grows of at least some models becoming as cheap as vehicles with ICE engines before the year ends.
While Elon Musk’s Tesla brand currently leads the Middle East EV market, among the electric models that can be found in the region are the MG ZS EV, Renault Zoe E-Tech and the Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric, alongside the recently launched Swedish brand, Polestar.
The increasing focus on EV adoption, including in the Arab Gulf states, is largely driven by national commitments to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources to achieve net-zero targets within the coming decades.
This transition will not happen overnight, however, as the Gulf countries still need to increase greatly the number of charging stations available for these new vehicles — to give EVs sufficient range and to incentivise consumers to buy electric.
“The market for electric vehicles is expected to grow across the region, driven largely by the continued government-led reforms, specifically in building infrastructure to allow consumers to travel long distances,” Tom Lee, managing director of MG Motor Middle East, told Arab News.
According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East and African EV market was valued at $40.25 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $93.10 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of more than 15 percent during the forecast period.
The numbers are remarkable considering that the global EV market suffered a major setback during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw the closure of several manufacturing units and the start of a global semiconductor chip shortage, which continues to impact industries to this day.
Sales of zero-emissions vehicles have since bounced back worldwide, doubling in 2021 from the previous year, marking a new record at just under 7 million cars — equivalent to 10 percent of all car sales, according to the Global EV Outlook, published by the Electric Vehicles Initiative.
The same was the case in 2022, when global sales of EVs steadily increased, with 2 million cars sold in just the first quarter. This year, EV market revenues are projected to reach $322.50 million.
“Education of consumers (in the region) has rapidly increased, driven by GCC countries’ renewable energy plans and the drop in the price of electric vehicles,” Lee told Arab News.
This awareness is likely to grow when the UAE hosts the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, in November, coinciding with its “Year of Sustainability.” Lee says the UAE’s manufacturing plans are also a lucrative investment opportunity.
Currently, eco-friendly or hybrid vehicles make up some 50 percent of the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority’s taxi fleet. A five-year plan has been launched to have only hybrid, electric or hydrogen-powered taxis on the emirate’s roads by 2027.
Launched in 2016, Ekar, the region’s first mobility company and self-drive super app, has jumped on the EV bandwagon, adding 10 Teslas to its fleet available for rent in Dubai and five additional Teslas available in Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City.
“EVs are exceptionally good cars for car sharing,” Vilhelm Hedberg, co-founder and CEO of Ekar, told Arab News.
“There are fewer moving parts in an EV compared to an internal combustion engine car, which has a ton of different opportunities for failure, maintenance and issues to arise, making the vehicle off-road time much lower in EVs.”
At present, there are about 325 charging stations for EVs across the UAE, catering for less than 1 percent of all vehicles registered in the country. However, Hedberg believes the number of EVs on the road will rise over the next couple of years.
“There’s a global readiness equation that’s calculated for EVs and the UAE finds itself ranked eighth in the world,” he said. Norway, China, Germany, Singapore and the UK take the top five rankings for EV market share.
“(Because of) the very fact that the UAE has the infrastructure already beginning to be laid out, it is headed in the right direction.”
With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years.
“The Saudi public has a strong affinity for their cars. There’s so much enthusiasm for classic cars and for iconic car models,” a spokesperson for Ceer, Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown EV brand, told Arab News.
According to the spokesperson, Saudis “also have a strong affinity for technology” and, therefore, will look to adopt new concepts.
“You can find battery electric vehicles on the streets of Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh even though many brands don’t sell BEVs officially in Saudi Arabia today,” the spokesperson said, referring to fully electric vehicles with rechargeable batteries and no petrol engine.
Claiming that Ceer’s research on consumer insights revealed a strong interest in the company’s portfolio of vehicles, the spokesperson said: “The interest is both due to the vehicles’ iconic design and infotainment features, but also due to a host of other factors, including value for money, total cost of ownership, and increasing awareness of topics related to sustainability.”
In 2020, there were more than 15 million registered vehicles in the Kingdom. Four-fifths of these were cars or light vehicles. According to the Saudi Energy Efficiency Center, the transport sector consumed about 21 percent of the Kingdom’s total energy that year.
Saudi Arabia plugs into the future
With 61 percent of shares, Saudi Arabia is the majority owner of Lucid Group through its Public Investment Fund, or PIF. Set to be built in King Abdullah Economic City on the Red Sea coast, Lucid’s first overseas manufacturing plant will initially reassemble Lucid Air vehicle “kits” manufactured in Arizona, the US.
Eventually, the plant will build complete vehicles with a planned peak capacity of 150,000 vehicles a year. Saudi Arabia’s first homegrown EV brand, Ceer Motors, was launched late last year by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
Backed also by PIF, Ceer will be the first automotive brand to produce EVs in Saudi Arabia, with plans to sell a range of vehicles for consumers both in the country and the Middle East and North Africa region. The first units are expected to become available in 2025.
With a production target of 170,000 cars a year, Ceer is expected to create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs in the region, and directly contribute $8 billion to Saudi Arabia’s GDP by 2034.
The Kingdom’s giga-projects, such as Qiddiya, Roshn and NEOM, have plans to deploy fleets of EVs, produced in time by the Lucid and Ceer factories in King Abdullah Economic City.
To support the transition from traditional petrol engines to electric mobility, Mohamed Shaheen, KSA and Yemen cluster president at Schneider Electric, believes a strong energy management infrastructure is essential.
The EVlink smart charger launched in the region last year is just one of many next-generation products that will help build a more sustainable energy matrix for the future, he told Arab News.
According to Shaheen, although the cost of an eco-friendly vehicle is markedly lower today than before, simply increasing the number of EVs on the road will not be enough to reduce emissions.
“A smart and sustainable charging experience that can monitor, manage and eventually limit the use of EV charging devices with the aim of optimizing energy consumption can help EVs become even cleaner,” he said.
According to Boston-based Energy Sage, charging an EV is about 3.5 times cheaper per mile than the cost of fueling up a petrol car.
“It is imperative to understand that — in the long term — EV charging is cost-effective,” particularly when steps are taken to develop more sustainable production processes, Shaheen said.
However, despite the growing public readiness for EV adoption in the region, the deciding factor ultimately would be consumers’ willingness to swap their petrol engine vehicle for an electric option.
Surveys show that people are looking for “the reliability and comfort they are used to in traditional engines,” said Lee of MG Motors.
“With the falling prices of EVs and the increase in petrol prices, there has been a fundamental shift in the market.”
Pointing to the fluctuations in fuel prices over 2022 as a factor that has influenced consumer decision-making, he said that by 2026 almost 45,000 EVs are expected to be sold in the region.
Fuel bills apart, EVs generally have a strong resale value, which is why more and more people are looking at them as a sound investment, according to Ekar’s Hedberg.
He drew attention to a survey commissioned by Audi Abu Dhabi, which found a change of sentiment among consumers, with 52 percent of UAE residents considering buying an EV.
“But my view of the world is that people shouldn’t own cars,” Hedberg said. “They should treat cars like they treat clothing and interchange them for the various occasions that they need them for,” he said.
Studies show that every car shared removes 17 private cars from the road, he said.
In recent years, the car-sharing trend has caught on in European cities, resonating with people who want to lead a more sustainable lifestyle.
While the same cannot be said for the Middle East region yet, the consensus view of automotive-industry executives is that EVs and new energy vehicles are the way forward.