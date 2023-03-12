OIC calls for intensive efforts to combat Islamophobia

You are here

Secretary-general of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, addresses the UN General Assembly to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. (@OIC_OCI)
Updated 12 March 2023
Secretary-general of the OIC, Hissein Brahim Taha, addresses the UN General Assembly.
  • OIC chief called upon all countries as well as international and regional organizations to commemorate March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia
RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, drew the attention of the UN and the international community to the negative repercussions of violence based on religion or belief, while underscoring the fact that religious hatred and intolerance must not be given space in any society.

This came in his video address at a high-level event recently at the UN General Assembly in New York to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, in line with the relevant UNGA resolution adopted on March 15, 2022.

The event was chaired by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the chair of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC.

The event was also attended by Csaba Korosi, president of the UN General Assembly, and Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN.

The OIC chief called upon all countries as well as international and regional organizations to commemorate March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, as part of their collective efforts to combat incitement of hatred and intolerance based on religion or belief and promote dialogue and mutual understanding.

Other high-profile speakers at the event included Miguel Moratinos, high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, and Nazila Ghanea, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.

In addition, representatives of the UN member states and some international organizations made their interventions, where they expressed their commitment and support for the efforts undertaken to combat Islamophobia, discrimination and hatred based on religious belief.

  • Discoveries in Asir region and Jeddah referred to Public Prosecution
RIYADH: Saudi authorities arrested two nationals on Sunday after discovering large amounts of khat and amphetamine.

Security regiments patrolling in the Asir region arrested the first citizen after finding 60 kg of khat hidden in his vehicle while driving through the governorate of Sarat Abidah, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

The General Directorate for Narcotics Control in Jeddah arrested a second citizen who was found with 556,600 amphetamine tablets, a firearm, and large sums of money hidden in his vehicle.

Preliminary legal measures were taken against both suspects, who were referred to the Public Prosecution.

 

  • Discussions on cultural cooperation, which has grown steadily through joint projects, programs, initiatives
RIYADH: Saudi Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan met his French counterpart Rima Abdul Malak on Sunday in Riyadh during her official visit to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The meeting addressed various aspects of Saudi-French cultural cooperation, which has grown steadily in recent years through joint projects, programs, and initiatives. 

The two countries signed an agreement in 2021 to promote cooperation and cultural exchange in a variety of sectors, including architecture and design, heritage, visual arts, performing arts, films, and literature.

They also signed a historic agreement in 2018 to develop AlUla governorate’s cultural and heritage features, and launch joint scientific initiatives relating to archeological research and excavation in the Kingdom.

The Kingdom’s Rakan bin Ibrahim Al-Touq, general supervisor of cultural affairs and international relations, and Eng. Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Kanaan, undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture for International Cultural Relations, also attended the meeting.

 

 

  • Al-Rabeeah said that during the last few years, the Kingdom has been leading the top five countries in the volume of humanitarian aid at the international level. Last year, it was at the forefront of international development aid
RIYADH: The supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, on Sunday inaugurated the Kingdom’s annual date distribution project.

Al-Rabeeah said: “We are happy to meet again on a day of giving from the Kingdom of humanity, under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“King Salman has recently sponsored the third Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. A few days before that, the king and the crown prince gave directives that Saudi Arabia must be present under the leadership of KSrelief and several Saudi authorities to help those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.”

Al-Rabeeah said that during the last few years, the Kingdom has been leading the top five countries in the volume of humanitarian aid at the international level. Last year, it was at the forefront of international development aid.

“We are witnessing another day of giving and humanity, as the Kingdom presents an agricultural symbol and a blessed fruit — the date.”

Al-Rabeeah hopes to reach 72 countries in Asia, Africa, South America and Europe.

The weight of this year’s dates set for distribution exceeds 19,000 tons, of which 4,000 tons will be provided through the strategic partner, the World Food Programme, at a total cost of SR136 million ($36 million) benefiting 14 million people.

Al-Rabeeah gave thanks to King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the WFP, and other KSrelief partners in this program such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, and the National Center for Palms and Dates.

UNWFP representative, Mohammed Al-Ghunaim, said that dates are the most important sources of food and economic resources in the Kingdom and are considered a strategic national product representing hospitality in Saudi society. He said the palm tree is a national symbol and a major component of the Kingdom’s official emblem.

He said Saudi Arabia has more than 31 million palm trees that produce approximately 1.5 million tons of dates a year, making it the world’s second biggest producer.

Al-Ghunaim said the Kingdom was known for its international aid. He added that the Kingdom has been delivering and distributing 4,000 tons of dates a year annually since 2002, bringing the total distributed through the initiative so far to 84,000 tons, delivered to 130 international stations.

The WFP representative extended his sincere gratitude to King Salman, the crown prince and KSrelief.

This date distribution initiative comes as part of the humanitarian role that the Kingdom plays through its humanitarian arm, KSrelief, to support brotherly and friendly countries.

 

 

  • More than 2,000 players were selected through a random electronic draw to compete in the event
  • The trick card game is popular throughout Saudi Arabia and involves risk-taking, strategy, and skill
RIYADH: Saudi card-game kings Hammam Al-Harbi and Hammad Al-Enezi played all the right hands to scoop the SR300,000 ($80,000) first prize in a Baloot Championship contest held in Riyadh.

More than 2,000 players were selected through a random electronic draw to compete in the event, that concluded at Boulevard Riyadh City on Saturday.

The Saudi team of Al-Harbi and Al-Enezi pipped Ahmed Al-Amri and Omar Al-Amri to top spot, the pair from the UAE bagging SR200,000 as runners-up. The remainder of the competition’s SR600,000 prize pot was distributed among other players.

The trick card game, thought to have originated in either France or India, is popular throughout Saudi Arabia and involves risk-taking, strategy, and skill.

It is played with 32 cards — including the joker but without the cards numbered two and six — and usually two teams of two players, with the objective being to outsmart the opponent.

Motar Al-Dhafeeri, who has been playing the game for more than 20 years, said the secret to success was compatibility with your teammate.

  • Albudaiwi pointed out the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas of common interest
RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Albudaiwi, on Sunday met the Bosnia and Herzegovina envoy to Saudi Arabia, Muhamed Jusic, in Riyadh.

During the meeting, they discussed relations between the GCC and Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with other regional and international issues.

Albudaiwi pointed out the importance of strengthening cooperation in areas of common interest. And he noted the council’s commitment to helping maintain security and stability in the Balkans through adherence to UN resolutions and peace treaties.

Separately, Albudaiwi met the Dutch ambassador to the Kingdom, Janet Alberda, and emphasized the need to further strengthen relations between the Netherlands and Gulf nations as well as the strategic partnership between the GCC and the EU.

He also held talks with the Swedish ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Petra Menander, discussing regional and international matters, and cooperation priorities in various fields through the 2022 to 2027 joint work program with the EU.

The meetings were attended by the GCC’s assistant secretary-general for political affairs and negotiations, Abdulaziz Aluwaisheg.

 

