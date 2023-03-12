OIC calls for intensive efforts to combat Islamophobia

RIYADH: The secretary-general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, drew the attention of the UN and the international community to the negative repercussions of violence based on religion or belief, while underscoring the fact that religious hatred and intolerance must not be given space in any society.

This came in his video address at a high-level event recently at the UN General Assembly in New York to commemorate the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, in line with the relevant UNGA resolution adopted on March 15, 2022.

The event was chaired by Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also the chair of the 48th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC.

The event was also attended by Csaba Korosi, president of the UN General Assembly, and Antonio Guterres, secretary-general of the UN.

The OIC chief called upon all countries as well as international and regional organizations to commemorate March 15 as International Day to Combat Islamophobia, as part of their collective efforts to combat incitement of hatred and intolerance based on religion or belief and promote dialogue and mutual understanding.

Other high-profile speakers at the event included Miguel Moratinos, high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations, and Nazila Ghanea, special rapporteur on freedom of religion or belief.

In addition, representatives of the UN member states and some international organizations made their interventions, where they expressed their commitment and support for the efforts undertaken to combat Islamophobia, discrimination and hatred based on religious belief.