New initiative to boost Emiratization in industrial sector launched 

RIYADH: Seeking to build local capacities and increase Emiratization in the industrial sector, the UAE has launched a new initiative called the “Industrialist Program.”
This training initiative, which aims to upskill national cadres and help them access skilled jobs in the industrial sector, is the result of a memorandum of understanding signed between the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization and the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council, also known as Nafis.
The MoU aims to empower talent, develop skills, and provide job opportunities for UAE nationals as part of the National In-Country Value program.
The three enitites will collaborate to implement goals, legislation and special programs.
The MoU was signed by undersecretary of MoIAT Omar Al-Suwaidi; Assistant Undersecretary of MoHRE Ahmad Yousuf Ahmad Al-Nasser; and Nafis Secretary-General Ghannam Al-Mazrouei.
“As an initiative of the National ICV program, the Industrialist Program will help to increase the availability of skilled jobs for UAE nationals,” Al-Suwaidi said.
“The Industrialist Program will train national talents, providing them with the skills needed to thrive in technical and specialized jobs. The program will align national training programs to meet the requirements of factories.”
“All our efforts are aimed at supporting the objectives of this MoU, including Nafis’ unique initiatives, which join other national initiatives, such as the ICV Program, in supporting Emirati talents in the private sector,” added Al-Mazrouei.
“This MoU aims to accelerate the Emiratization rate and create new job opportunities in the private sector, especially in areas that shape the future. It also encourages our youth to take the path of industry entrepreneurship,” Al-Nasser commented.