Saudi ports record close to 8% growth in container traffic in February: Mawani 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed a 7.76 percent increase in container traffic in February 2023, handling 622,837 twenty-foot equivalent units compared to the same month a year earlier, according to the latest data released by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.

Containerized cargo across the Kingdom’s trade hubs maintained its upward swing, growing to 622,837 TEUs compared to 577,993 TEUs in the previous year.

The data revealed a 12.75 percent jump in exported boxes at 194,157 TEUs, compared to 172,208 TEUs in 2022.

Imported containers stood at 193,937 TEUs, a 5.95 percent surge relative to last year’s 183,051 TEUs.

Transshipments also edged up by 5.39 percent to 193,937 TEUs against the previous year’s tally of 183,051 TEUs.

However, non-containerized cargo saw a 3.13 percent drop to 23,089,455 tons this year from 23,835,826 tons in February 2022.

According to Mawani, dry bulk cargo increased by 2.9 percent to 3,879,366 tons in comparison to 3,770,196 tons previously while liquid bulk cargo plummeted 13.16 percent to 11,772,089 tons from 13,556,831 tons in 2022.

Furthermore, Saudi ports received 883 vessels in February, 4.87 percent higher than last year’s total of 842. With a 33.99 percent leap, vehicle throughput for the same period equaled 81,600 units versus 60,898 units last year.

Food volumes touched 1,646,900 tons, down 2.18 percent year-on-year from 1,683,595 tons whereas livestock imports hit the 337,231 mark, a 218.37 percent spike as opposed to last year.

Meanwhile, passenger traffic rose 61.16 percent to 100,903 as compared to 62,611 passengers during the same period in 2022.

“The national maritime regulator aims to continually upgrade the throughput capacity of Saudi ports through bi-ticket investments and high-impact partnerships in its bid to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub of choice,” according to Mawani.