Saudi ports record close to 8% growth in container traffic in February: Mawani 
Containerized cargo across the Kingdom’s trade hubs maintained its upward swing, growing to 622,837 TEUs compared to 577,993 TEUs in the previous year.  (Supplied)
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ports witnessed a 7.76 percent increase in container traffic in February 2023, handling 622,837 twenty-foot equivalent units compared to the same month a year earlier, according to the latest data released by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.  

Containerized cargo across the Kingdom’s trade hubs maintained its upward swing, growing to 622,837 TEUs compared to 577,993 TEUs in the previous year.  

The data revealed a 12.75 percent jump in exported boxes at 194,157 TEUs, compared to 172,208 TEUs in 2022.   

Imported containers stood at 193,937 TEUs, a 5.95 percent surge relative to last year’s 183,051 TEUs.   

Transshipments also edged up by 5.39 percent to 193,937 TEUs against the previous year’s tally of 183,051 TEUs.  

However, non-containerized cargo saw a 3.13 percent drop to 23,089,455 tons this year from 23,835,826 tons in February 2022.   

According to Mawani, dry bulk cargo increased by 2.9 percent to 3,879,366 tons in comparison to 3,770,196 tons previously while liquid bulk cargo plummeted 13.16 percent to 11,772,089 tons from 13,556,831 tons in 2022. 

Furthermore, Saudi ports received 883 vessels in February, 4.87 percent higher than last year’s total of 842. With a 33.99 percent leap, vehicle throughput for the same period equaled 81,600 units versus 60,898 units last year.  

Food volumes touched 1,646,900 tons, down 2.18 percent year-on-year from 1,683,595 tons whereas livestock imports hit the 337,231 mark, a 218.37 percent spike as opposed to last year.  

Meanwhile, passenger traffic rose 61.16 percent to 100,903 as compared to 62,611 passengers during the same period in 2022.       

“The national maritime regulator aims to continually upgrade the throughput capacity of Saudi ports through bi-ticket investments and high-impact partnerships in its bid to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub of choice,” according to Mawani. 

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector boomed in 2022 on the back of potent revenue growth and is set for further gains, according to the Boston Consulting Group.  

Analysis by the US-based firm reported the Kingdom’s banking profits after taxes have grown an average of 7.9 percent per year since 2016 – although there are huge variations within that time frame due to global events such as the pandemic.

In 2022, the sector recorded a 14 percent rise in profits compared to the previous 12 months.

Its profitability was due to “the Kingdom’s ambitious Vision 2030 initiative and an economic boom experienced across the Gulf Cooperation Council countries,” noted the report.  

Recovery in oil prices combined with increased interest rates are key contributors to a post-pandemic revival, boosting economic growth and consumer spending, according to BCG.  

"The banking sector in Saudi Arabia is well-positioned for growth in the coming years. The Kingdom's Vision 2030 initiative, along with high energy prices and an increase in tourism, are driving an economic boom in the GCC, and Saudi Arabia is at the forefront of this trend," according to Markus Massi, managing director and senior partner at BCG.  

As per Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has planned and started executing numerous mega-projects, initiatives and reforms which expand the Kingdom and divert its economy away from oil.  

“These developments are being mirrored in the performance of the banking sector in Saudi Arabia, which is experiencing a period of much-welcomed profitability,” noted the report.  

The Kingdom is also set to be boosted by rising energy prices, with BGC citing forecasts that exporters in the Middle East and Central Asia will see a windfall of around $1.4 trillion more by 2027 than previously thought.

“Much of this will flow to exporters in the GCC, which number among the top energy-exporting nations in the world,” added the report.  

BCG also argues that inflation has not been an issue in the region, despite the economic instability worldwide.  

"Inflation in Saudi Arabia has been controlled, thanks to high oil prices and less impact from current geo-political events. This, coupled with the Kingdom's efforts to diversify its economy, bodes well for the future of the banking sector,” said Martin Blechta, principal at BCG. 

In addition, BCG’s report identified four opportunities for banks to consider to further strengthen their position in the Kingdom.  

Saudi banks should manage their funding effectively, revisit and re-balance their product strategies, invest for growth and leverage partnerships, noted the report.  

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 78.73 points — or 0.76 percent — to close at 10,305.02 on Monday, extending Sunday’s 79.36 points loss. 

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index closed flat at 1,4091.41, the parallel market Nomu closed 0.38 percent higher at 19,037.57. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR4.80 billion ($1.28 billion) as 65 stocks of the listed 224 advanced, and 139 retreated. 

Jabal Omar Development Co. was the topmost company on Monday as its share price soared 5.45 percent to SR20.12. 

The other top performers were Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co., Mouwasat Medical Services Co., and Saudi Co. for Hardware. 

Arab National Bank was the worst performer of the day as its share price slumped 5.86 percent to SR24.90. 

On the announcements front, Gas Arabian Services Co. reported a 12 percent increase in net profit to SR67.4 million in 2022 from SR60.1 million in 2021 due to increased profit share from joint ventures and associates in 2022. 

Its revenue increased 28.35 percent to SR496.04 million in 2022 from SR386.46 million in 2021. 

The company’s board of directors recommended distributing a cash dividend at 22.5 percent of capital, or SR2.25 per share, for 2022, totaling R35.55 million. Its share price declined 1.02 percent to SR58. 

Wataniya Insurance Co. cut its net losses to SR19 million in 2022 from SR55 million in 2021, as net claims incurred dropped by 10 percent, or SR38.74 million, year-on-year. 

In the fourth quarter of 2022, the company reported a surge in net profit to SR12 million from SR300,000 in the year-ago period. Its share price fell slightly to SR16.06. 

Filing and Packing Materials Manufacturing Co. reported a net profit of SR9.8 million for 2022, compared to a net loss of SR9.1 million a year earlier. 

The company’s revenues increased 17 percent to SR260.7 million in 2022 from SR222.60 million in 2021. 

According to its statement to the Saudi Stock Exchange, the healthy bottom line was driven by improved profit margins, lower expected credit loss provisions and a rise in “realized and unrealized gains of investments at fair value.” FIPCO’s share price closed flat at SR37.80. 

Osool & Bakheet Investment Co. announced a 1.8 percent cash dividend to Al Maather REIT Fund unitholders for the fourth quarter of 2022 at SR0.18 per unit. The total dole out to the shareholder was SR11.05 million. Al Maather REIT Fund’s share price rose 1.05 percent to SR8.65. 

Meanwhile, Mulkia Investment Co., the fund manager and operator of Mulkia Gulf Real Estate REIT Fund, announced that an additional offering to raise the total value of the fund’s assets will start on March 16 and continue until March 29. 

The unit subscription price was set at SR6.68 per unit, and retail investors could subscribe to the offering through Al Rajhi Bank, Bank AlJazira, and Mulkia Investment’s website. The fund’s share price witnessed 2,268 trades and closed at SR7.40. 

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Human Resources Development Fund, known as Hadaf, has launched a new strategy and identity to support the development of a sustainable national workforce in the Kingdom through training, empowerment and counseling programs.  

The launching ceremony was attended by the Saudi Minister of Labor and Social Development and chairman of the board of directors of Hadaf, Ahmed bin Sulaiman Al-Rajhi, and leading figures from the public and private sectors.  

The new strategy will help the development of human capabilities and allow them to enter and remain sustainable in the labor market. This comes in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 and labor market plan that encourages the private sector to contribute to localization.  

The strategy is a result of several collaborative efforts between government agencies and the private sector to define the fund’s direction and role in supporting the development of national individual capital.  

It is built around three key objectives, which consist of supporting human resources development to meet labor market demands, boosting the efficiency of matching supply and demand, and enabling sustainable employment.  

Developing the strategy included an assessment of the current situation and an analysis of the fund’s internal and external environments and the satisfaction levels of beneficiaries and employers.  

It also includes coordination, cooperation and sharing with stakeholders and business partners in the private sector their vows and proposals.  

Earlier in January, Hadaf also signed a cooperation agreement with the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program in Riyadh to encourage the training and recruitment of Saudi trainees.  

Furthermore, it claimed that in 2022, it facilitated the employment of 400,000 persons in private-sector firms through its programs and initiatives.  

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi-based White Helmet, a firm that provides a platform to manage and monitor construction operations remotely, has won the Entrepreneurship World Cup at Biban 2023. 

The company secured a cash prize of $300,000 and the title at one of the region’s largest startup, small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurship conferences.  

Another 10 startups from diverse countries won cash prizes ranging from $25,000 to $200,000 for their innovative solutions in what was a $1 million prize fund. 

Founded in 2017, White Helmet has won several recent awards, including the Collaborative Innovation Award from the Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission as one of the top digital products in Saudi Arabia at the Digital Tech Forum in 2022. 

In November 2022, the company also won the Technology Project Award at the Project Management Offices Summit, according to the company’s website. 

Touted to be one of the world’s largest innovative pitch competitions, the Entrepreneurship World Cup is co-hosted by Global Entrepreneurship Network and Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises, also known as Monsha’at. 

Since launching in 2019, the press release added that the competition had engaged more than 400,000 entrepreneurs from 200 countries and connected founders with over $4 million in cash prizes and another $266 million worth of perks and free support and services. 

“We are proud to have a Saudi company named the champion of the latest edition of the EWC. We hope that this win will inspire more of our people to take that step forward and realize their entrepreneurial ambitions,” said Sami Ibrahim Al-Husseini, governor of Monsha’at. 

He added: “Saudi innovation and ingenuity has driven the advancement of the Kingdom’s startup and SME ecosystem forward over the past years.” 

Jonathan Ortmans, president of GEN, said that these startups are “disrupting their industries and testing big ideas with the potential to transform our world.” 

This year’s edition of the EWC attracted more than 30,000 founders, and 100 out of them were invited to pitch to a panel of international judges at the Global Finals after several qualifying rounds. 

Meanwhile, this year’s Biban conference hosted under the theme “Attract-Connect-Achieve” attracted over 105,000 participants. It also featured over 350 speakers sharing their insights about the SME ecosystem globally and regionally. 

The event also hosted 300 workshops for over 20,000 beneficiaries. 

Updated 13 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Updated 13 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: The share price of ADNOC Gas, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., surged more than 20 percent in its first debut minutes on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange market.  

The company’s initial public offering was priced at 2.37 dirhams ($0.65) and rose to 2.84 dirhams, bringing the company’s market value to 217.9 billion dirhams, according to ADX data.  

ADNOC Gas offered 3.84 billion shares in its listing, representing 5 percent of the company’s total shares, and raised $2.5 billion through its offering.  

The company took the position of largest IPO on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange surpassing Borouge, another ADNOC subsidiary.  

“As ADNOC Gas moves into life as a listed company, we remain focused on our clear growth strategy, underpinned by upstream capacity expansion, which will allow us to process and deliver increased volumes to customers, further enhancement of our product mix and ensuring we deliver for our growing number of international customers as demand for gas continues to increase,” said Ahmed Alebri, acting chief executive of ADNOC Gas.  

ADNOC Gas has access to 95 percent of the UAE's natural gas reserves, estimated to be the seventh largest globally. It also supplies more than 60 percent of the UAE's gas needs.  

The company taps into 10 billion cubic feet per day of gas-processing capacity while operating eight gas-processing sites and a pipeline network of more than 3,250 kilometers.  

The company expects to pay dividends of more than $1.62 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023 in respect of the first half of this fiscal year which ends in December. It expects to pay a further dividend of more than $1.62 billion in the second quarter of 2024 in respect of the second half of this year.  

ADNOC Gas marks ADNOC’s fifth company to go public while the parent company continues to own 90 percent of its subsidiary.  

