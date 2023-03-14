Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season

Milan: The Italian Super Cup will be played as a four-team tournament next season and held in Saudi Arabia for four of the next six years, Serie A said on Monday.
Italy’s top flight told AFP after a meeting of its clubs that it would decide whether to maintain the four-team format for the following five seasons at a later date.
The next two Super Cups will be held in Saudi Arabia, with two years elsewhere before returning to the Arab nation for the final two years.
Serie A didn’t say where the two editions not held in Saudi Arabia would be played. Next year’s tournament will be contested in January 2024.
The Super Cup has up to now featured the Serie A champions and the winners of the Italian Cup, with Inter Milan thumping AC Milan in this year’s edition in Riyadh in January.
From next season it will feature the top two in Serie A and the Italian Cup finalists from the this campaign, in a similar change to the one made to the Spanish Super Cup.
