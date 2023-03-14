Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

JEDDAH: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named Official Global Airline Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team (AMF1) for the 2023 season.

The new season’s second race will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday, March 19.

Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll signaled his ambition for AMF1 with the signing of two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso to drive alongside Lance Stroll in the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

After an impressive showing during preseason testing, the team made a remarkable start to the season, with Alonso taking a spectacular podium at the opener in Bahrain on March 5. With Stroll finishing sixth and Saudia on board, there is plenty of potential ahead for the team.

Saudia connects guests from more than 100 destinations around the world to the Kingdom via its hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key stations around Saudi Arabia.

Fans will be able to follow the 2023 Formula One season with Saudia flying to races in Bahrain, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Canada, the UK, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, the US, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group chief marketing officer, said: “We are very excited to expand Saudia’s strategic sports partnership portfolio and announce our most recent collaboration with such a renowned name in the automotive and motorsport industry.

“At Saudia, we believe in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world,” he added.

“Therefore, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision. With a passion for driving innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident that we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

“Together, we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for Formula One fans in the Kingdom and beyond throughout the 2023 season.”

Meanhile Jefferson Slack, AMF1 managing director, commercial and marketing said: “We are delighted to welcome Saudia on board, and it’s a great pleasure to announce our new partnership ahead of the Kingdom’s round of the World Championship in Jeddah this weekend.

“Clearly, there’s a strategic alliance between the worlds of air travel and Formula One — we will explore that together, as well as look to efficiently manage our global travel footprint,” he said.

“The arrival of Saudia not only underlines the opportunities that Formula One presents to companies on an unprecedented global scale, it also highlights the strength and appeal of the Aston Martin name to like-minded brands looking for unique, collaborative partnerships.

“We look forward to the season ahead and to creating exciting new projects and experiences with Saudia and its customers.”

Saudia have also launched a global competition tied to the partnership which gives fans the chance to win an AMF1 experience at one of the many Grand Prix destinations to which airline flies.