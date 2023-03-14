You are here

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
Serie A president Lorenzo Casini. Credit: @SerieA
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season

Italian Super Cup played as four-team tournament in Saudi Arabia next season
  • Next year’s tournament will be contested in January 2024
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Milan: The Italian Super Cup will be played as a four-team tournament next season and held in Saudi Arabia for four of the next six years, Serie A said on Monday.
Italy’s top flight told AFP after a meeting of its clubs that it would decide whether to maintain the four-team format for the following five seasons at a later date.
The next two Super Cups will be held in Saudi Arabia, with two years elsewhere before returning to the Arab nation for the final two years.
Serie A didn’t say where the two editions not held in Saudi Arabia would be played. Next year’s tournament will be contested in January 2024.
The Super Cup has up to now featured the Serie A champions and the winners of the Italian Cup, with Inter Milan thumping AC Milan in this year’s edition in Riyadh in January.
From next season it will feature the top two in Serie A and the Italian Cup finalists from the this campaign, in a similar change to the one made to the Spanish Super Cup.

Topics: Italian Super Cup Italian Serie A Inter Milan AC Milan

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team

Saudia named Official Global Airline Partner of Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team
  • Team’s drivers Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll finished 3rd and 6th respectively in season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix
  • Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has been named Official Global Airline Partner of the Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team (AMF1) for the 2023 season.

The new season’s second race will take place at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on Sunday, March 19.

Executive Chairman Lawrence Stroll signaled his ambition for AMF1 with the signing of two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso to drive alongside Lance Stroll in the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship.

After an impressive showing during preseason testing, the team made a remarkable start to the season, with Alonso taking a spectacular podium at the opener in Bahrain on March 5. With Stroll finishing sixth and Saudia on board, there is plenty of potential ahead for the team.

Saudia connects guests from more than 100 destinations around the world to the Kingdom via its hub at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah and other key stations around Saudi Arabia.

Fans will be able to follow the 2023 Formula One season with Saudia flying to races in Bahrain, Italy, Spain, Monaco, Canada, the UK, Austria, Belgium, the Netherlands, Singapore, Japan, the US, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group chief marketing officer, said: “We are very excited to expand Saudia’s strategic sports partnership portfolio and announce our most recent collaboration with such a renowned name in the automotive and motorsport industry.

“At Saudia, we believe in the power of sports to unite people and create a borderless world,” he added.

“Therefore, we have been highly selective in choosing top global sporting teams that share our vision. With a passion for driving innovation and sustainability-focused initiatives, we are confident that we have found a natural partner in Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One Team.

“Together, we look forward to providing unforgettable experiences for Formula One fans in the Kingdom and beyond throughout the 2023 season.”

Meanhile Jefferson Slack, AMF1 managing director, commercial and marketing said: “We are delighted to welcome Saudia on board, and it’s a great pleasure to announce our new partnership ahead of the Kingdom’s round of the World Championship in Jeddah this weekend.

“Clearly, there’s a strategic alliance between the worlds of air travel and Formula One — we will explore that together, as well as look to efficiently manage our global travel footprint,” he said.

“The arrival of Saudia not only underlines the opportunities that Formula One presents to companies on an unprecedented global scale, it also highlights the strength and appeal of the Aston Martin name to like-minded brands looking for unique, collaborative partnerships.

“We look forward to the season ahead and to creating exciting new projects and experiences with Saudia and its customers.”

Saudia have also launched a global competition tied to the partnership which gives fans the chance to win an AMF1 experience at one of the many Grand Prix destinations to which airline flies.

Topics: Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One Team Saudia

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia wins bid to host 2028 TAFISA World Games in Riyadh
  • Kingdom received 171 ‘yes’ votes from association’s general assembly
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia on Monday held a signing ceremony in Riyadh to announce that the city had won the right to host the 2028 TAFISA World Games.

It will be the first time The Association For International Sport for All global event has been staged in the Middle East and North Africa region.

Organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation (SFA), the TAFISA tournament is the largest global community sporting event.

TAFISA was established in 1991 as the Trim and Fitness International Sport for All Association, but in 2009 changed to its current name.

Saudi Arabia was elected to host the games, dubbed the Olympics of community sports, after receiving 171 “yes” votes from TAFISA general assembly members.

With Riyadh now set to stage the 2028 games, the Kingdom will bring men, women, and diverse groups and cultures together to experience the many benefits of physical activity by exploring and taking part in a wide range of entertainment, events, and activities that will be held in public parks, shopping centers, schools, and a variety of locations over the course of the week-long tournament.

Several government and private-sector entities will support and participate in the event.

Saudi Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said: “I would like to thank King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their commitment to supporting the sports sector and their blessing to host the TAFISA games.

“We welcome people, communities, and sports fans from across the world to our beautiful city of Riyadh.

“We are confident that this will be a one-of-a-kind experience that immerses participants in the joy of sport: A unique global community event that will help transform the Kingdom into one of the most welcoming sports destinations in the world.”

The Royal Commission for Riyadh City played a pivotal role in supporting the TAFISA 2028 Riyadh bid, which was presented by the SFA. The gathering will put the spotlight on Riyadh’s growing reputation as a global sports hub and showcase the Kingdom’s commitment to promoting physical activity and wellness for all.

SFA president, Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed, said: “We are pleased to be working closely with the Ministry of Sport, the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, and the international sports for all organization (TAFISA) to bring this incredible event to life.

“This transformational tournament is set to attract more than 70,000 participants from 100 countries and represents a leap forward for the Kingdom, distinguishing us on the global stage as a burgeoning international community sports hub.

“In addition to enriching the lives of citizens and residents in Saudi, the 2028 TAFISA World Games will support our work to realize the goals of Vision 2030 and the Quality of Life Program.

“The event will add to our ongoing efforts to offer even greater access to outstanding sporting experiences, facilities, and engagements. We aim to empower communities across the Kingdom to be as active and healthy as possible,” Prince Khaled added.

He noted the importance of the ministry’s support to hosting the games and pointed out the integral role that the Quality of Life Program and Vision 2030, alongside the SFA’s extensive network of governmental partners, had all played in the Kingdom’s success in activating community sports.

Riyadh is already well-equipped to host major global events and is currently investing in a huge sports and wellbeing infrastructure to further bolster its position.

This includes projects such as Sports Boulevard, Qiddiya, King Salman Park, and Green Riyadh, which will create a sustainable sports sector economy and elevate Riyadh to one of the world’s top cities, offering visitors and residents a rich blend of wellness, culture, and entertainment.

The announcement of Riyadh as host for the 2028 TAFISA World Games followed the SFA’s participation in the 27th TAFISA World Congress in Slovenia in June last year.

As part of the SFA’s ongoing commitment to expanding its regional and international partnerships and building bridges of cooperation, the federation has continued to collaborate with TAFISA and other organizations to promote community sports and foster a global culture of wellness.

Topics: 2028 TAFISA World Games Riyadh Saudi Arabia

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Jeddah hosts ISSF extraordinary General Assembly

Jeddah hosts ISSF extraordinary General Assembly
  • Konya 2021, the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, saw 13 sports facilities welcome more than 4,000 athletes representing 54 countries
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

JEDDAH: Prince Abdulaziz Bin Turki Al-Faisal, president of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, chaired the organization's extraordinary general assembly held at the Intercontinental Hotel in Jeddah on Monday.

The meeting, which was held to approve the session of the 11th General Assembly, was attended by representatives of the ISSF.

On the agenda was the report of the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games Konya 2021, the financial and administrative report, and the ratification of ISSF statute adjustments, determining the process of choosing the hosting country of the 6th Islamic Games in 2025.

The meeting has chosen the month of August and the city of Riyadh as the time and place of the 12th meeting of the general assembly of ISSF . 

Prince Turki thanked King Salman and Crown PrinceMohammed bin Salman for their support in improving the ISSF.

During the meeting, Prince Turki offered his condolences to the Turkish and Syrian people and all victims and those injured in the recent earthquakes, and said the meeting should stand as a step to re-establish and rehabilitate the cities affected by the earthquake in cooperation with the Islamic Solidarity Fund. 

Konya 2021, the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, saw 13 sports facilities welcome more than 4,000 athletes representing 54 countries, and 1,200 medals across 19 sports we awarded.

Topics: Saudi Arabia ISSF

AlUla Camel Cup set to launch with revamped venue, offerings

AlUla Camel Cup set to launch with revamped venue, offerings
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

AlUla Camel Cup set to launch with revamped venue, offerings

AlUla Camel Cup set to launch with revamped venue, offerings
  • Details of AlUla Camel Racing Field unveiled ahead of March 14-17 event
  • Champion of champions to be crowned at inaugural cup competition
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

ALULA: The countdown has begun for the inaugural AlUla Camel Cup, the pinnacle of camel racing, as details of the revamped AlUla Camel Racing Field were unveiled along with a fashion guide, retail offerings, and dining outlets.

Held under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, chairman of the Royal Commission for AlUla, more than 40 of the region’s finest racing camels have qualified for the tournament.

Phillip Jones, the RCU’s chief tourism officer, said: “Much time and effort has been spent ensuring that the AlUla Camel Cup has a venue showcasing the stunning backdrop of AlUla in which the pinnacle of camel racing will be held.

“As a place that helped enhance and expand Saudi Arabia’s traditional pastime of camel racing across the region, the AlUla Camel Racing Field is an important venue in the history of the sport. The AlUla Camel Cup now marks another milestone moment in both the AlUla Camel Racing Field and camel racing’s glorious journey.

“We look forward immensely to Tuesday for the beginning of what will be a major highlight in Saudi Arabia’s sporting calendar,” he added.

Organized by the RCU – as part of the AlUla Moments calendar – in collaboration with the Saudi Camel Racing Federation, a champion of champions will be crowned at the refurbished, state-of-the-art AlUla Camel Racing Field.

The AlUla Camel Racing Field now has a total area of approximately 20 square kilometers, with a capacity of 900 people. The main track is 6 sq km in size, with the length of the racetrack 8,140 meters, and the width ranging from 20 to 38 meters. There are five turns and two sides of balustrade running for 16 km.

SCRF executive director, Mahmoud Suleiman Albalawi, said: “The revamped AlUla Camel Racing Field, a venue of historical significance in our illustrious sport, is truly befitting a tournament of the magnitude of the AlUla Camel Cup.

“As well as being the pinnacle for the elite of camel racing, the AlUla Camel Cup helps us introduce our sport to a wider audience, ensuring that our revered national pastime remains attractive and exciting to new generations.”

Advanced technology has been used to ensure the safety and efficiency of the races while still preserving the sport’s cultural and traditional values.

The four-day event will offer a heritage village featuring a range of local Saudi fashion, jewelry, and homeware and the Madrasat Addeera store will be selling handmade crafts and jewelry from local artisans.

Al-Qafila market will offer locally made souvenirs and handicrafts, and immersive experiences such as watching live camels and learning about their feats and attributes, while painting camel monuments, henna, calligraphy, and sand art areas will also be available, plus a variety of dining options.

The activities follow on from a parade held on Saturday which featured 15 camels and a group of performers in traditional Saudi attire.

One of the performers showcased Alheda’a, the oral tradition of calling camel flocks. The ancient art is inscribed in the UNESCO list of Intangible Heritage of Saudi Arabia. The camel parade aimed to highlight how the cup was bringing together ancient and modern, sport and culture, elemental and opulent, in the Kingdom’s sporting calendar.

AlUla Camel Cup is one of the flagship sporting occasions of the AlUla Moments 2023 calendar of events and festivals, which includes five major festivals and six marque events.

So far this year, AlUla has hosted The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, the AlUla Trail Race, and the Saudi Tour.

Topics: AlUla Camel Cup

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France

Ladies First Club’s Hind Al-Mubaraki wins second annual KSA Open de France
  • She was one of five Saudi women among golfers from 24 clubs and groups who competed for the trophy at Nofa Golf Resort in Riyadh
  • Hind Al-Mubaraki: Golf is a wonderful sport for Saudi women and I encourage as many women as possible to try it out
Updated 13 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi golfer Hind Al-Mubaraki of the Ladies First Club won the second annual KSA Open de France which was held recently at Nofa Golf Resort in Riyadh.

She was one of five Saudi women among golfers from 24 clubs and groups who competed at the event, for which the handicap level was 36.

“I can’t quite believe that I managed to win the KSA Open de France in only its second year,” said Al-Mubaraki.

Hind Al-Mubaraki. (Supplied)

“The Ladies First Club was a fantastic way for me to try out the game of golf and as time has gone on I’ve become more and more confident to compete in similar tournaments. Golf is a wonderful sport for Saudi women and I encourage as many women as possible to try it out and enjoy a social day with their friends on the golf course.”

The launch of the Ladies First Club was announced in November 2020 during the inaugural Aramco Saudi Ladies International, the first major professional sporting event for women to take place in Saudi Arabia. Within the days of the announcement, more than 1,000 women registered an interest in learning to play golf.

“I am grateful to have had the chance to become a member of the Ladies First Club,” Al-Mubaraki added. “I love competing in local tournaments and, although it can be a little daunting at first, with each one your confidence grows and grows. This win is something that I’m sure I’ll never forget.”

Over the past two and a half years, numerous women have taken part in coaching programs and other golf lessons at Nofa Golf Resort, Riyadh Golf Club, Dirab Golf and Country Club, and at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Jeddah.

Topics: KSA Open de France Ladies First Club Hind Al-Mubaraki

