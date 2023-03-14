You are here

PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province 'ALFULWA'  

PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province ‘ALFULWA’  
Located 7 km from the center of Al-Ahsa, the project will feature 18,000 residential units spread over an area of 10.8 million sq. m.  (Supplied)
Updated 14 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province ‘ALFULWA’  

PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province ‘ALFULWA’  
Updated 14 March 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: ROSHN, a Public Investment Fund-owned real estate developer, has launched its first project in the Eastern Province, ALFULWA, with a capacity to house 100,000 people.   

Located 7 km from the center of Al-Ahsa, the project will feature 18,000 residential units spread over an area of 10.8 million sq. m.  

“We are delighted to put our footprint in the Eastern Province, especially in Al-Ahsa Governorate, with ALFULWA project. This project reflects ROSHN’s dedication to enhancing the urban landscape across the Kingdom,” David Grover, CEO at ROSHN, said.  

Built near Dakhna Mountain and Al-Qarah Mountain, ALFULWA project aims to incorporate the cultural and geographical heritage of the region into its design while providing urban facilities, it said in a press release.  

In its design and construction, ALFULWA aims to move forward with its sustainability practices by contributing to an 18 percent reduction in energy consumption costs.  

“Over the next few years, our objective is to create residential developments that provide the Saudi community with access to modern amenities in a sustainable and natural environment,” added Grover.  

ALFULWA project marks the fourth community launched by ROSHN, following the successful introduction of SEDRA and WAREFAH in Riyadh and ALAROUS in Jeddah.  

Topics: ROSHN PIF Projects real estate Saudi

Jubail Industrial City to see $2.1bn investment boost: Saudi industry minister 

Jubail Industrial City to see $2.1bn investment boost: Saudi industry minister 
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Jubail Industrial City to see $2.1bn investment boost: Saudi industry minister 

Jubail Industrial City to see $2.1bn investment boost: Saudi industry minister 
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A hospital, a bookstore and a hydrogen plant are among the developments heading for Jubail after the Saudi government signed off a package of investment deals worth SR8 billion ($2.13 billion). 

The Kingdom’s Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Alkhorayef, revealed the agreements on Twitter, with investments ranging from industrial to commercial services — all focused on providing services to the residents and enhancing the quality of life in Jubail Industrial City. 

The agreements were signed by Ahmed bin Zaki Al-Hussein, CEO of the Royal Commission in Jubail, with one seeing the National Center for Environmental Compliance Control building a headquarters with an estimated investment of SR270 million and offering 80 jobs for Saudi workers. 

In addition to creating 50 jobs for Saudi citizens, Jarir Marketing Co. will run a branch of Jarir Bookstore, as well as a collection of restaurants and cafes in Sudair’s city center in the Al-Fanateer district, for SR40.1 million. 

With an estimated investment of SR1.2 billion, Dr. Sulaiman Al-Habib Medical Group will build and operate a hospital, providing 1,800 job opportunities for Saudis.

Numerous industrial developments have also been agreed, with a consortium of Saudi Aramco and Air Products Qudra Company building and operating a hydrogen plant in the Al-Fayhaa area, with a projected investment of SR30 million. 

The Advanced Circular Materials Co. and the Royal Commission in Jubail have agreed to establish and run a plant to produce vanadium oxide and its accessories in what would be a SR3 million investment deal that is forecast to create 421 direct jobs. 

The Union Crown Company for Paper Industry will construct and operate a factory to produce large-sized paper rolls for an investment estimated at SR380 million in the PlasChem area, which will provide 283 direct jobs. 

Khalid Al-Juffali Co. is set to build a plant to produce di-methylene isocyanate, with an estimated investment of more than SR750 million, creating 280 direct jobs. 

Baalbaki Chemical Industries, known as BCI, will build and operate a plant to produce polyester materials, polyether mixture and polymer methylene compound in PlasChem, with an estimated investment of SR225 million, providing 232 direct jobs. 

Dow Saudi Arabia will establish and operate a facility to produce amine solvents in the PlasChem area, with an estimated investment of more than SR132 million, providing 21 direct jobs. 

With an estimated investment of more than SR1.5 million, Calico Co. Ltd. plans to build and operate a facility in Jubail Industrial City, to produce protein and nutrients for marine organisms. 

Building and operating a plant to produce methyl diethanolamine and methylamine compounds with Al Hujailan/Dow Co. for a value of SR375 million, estimated to create 75 direct jobs. 

These projects support the Royal Commission’s plan to support the manufacturing sector. The products that will be produced have a wide range of uses, particularly in producing large batteries and intermediate agents for chemical reactions. 

Some of these products contribute to the Kingdom’s fisheries and food security. 

Alkhorayef has been vocal about trying to secure more private sector funds into the Kingdom, and speaking at the Sixth Industrialist Council meeting organized by the Riyadh Chamber of Commerce in February, he called on the business sector to take advantage of the tremendous opportunities in Saudi Arabia.  

The announcement comes just two months after the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu signed five agreements worth more than SR43 billion to establish projects in the cities of Ras Al-Khair for mining industries and Yanbu Industrial.   

Topics: SaudiVision2030 Industrialization Investment

Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

PIF signs four agreements to develop Kingdom's private sector

PIF signs four agreements to develop Kingdom’s private sector
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has signed four agreements with local entities to develop the private sector across several strategic industries in the Kingdom.   

The memorandums of understanding were signed on the sidelines of the inaugural PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh.   

“Through the signing of the four MoUs, PIF aims to enable the growth of the local private sector by creating more opportunities, enhancing its knowledge and capacity for innovation and encouraging the localization of supply chains in strategic sectors,” the PIF said in its press release.   

As part of the agreement, the Local Content and Government Procurement Authority joined PIF to increase the Kingdom’s local content through developing related programs and strategies, reported the announcement.   

In addition to developing content for the PIF and its portfolio companies, the collaboration intends to offer local content opportunities in the sovereign fund’s strategic sectors. 

The sovereign fund inked a contract with the Building Technology Stimulus Initiative under the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing to improve modern construction methods and their related know-how, besides cultivating the construction sector’s local content.   

The third MOU was agreed upon with the Saudi Contractors Authority to follow through on the objectives of the PIF real estate schemes by cultivating the Kingdom’s local contracting sector.   

The Federation of Saudi Chambers also partnered with the sovereign fund during the forum to strengthen the relationship between the private sector and the PIF’s current and future endeavors.   

The release further noted that these steps “align with PIF’s efforts to support and enable the private sector to achieve the target of increasing its contribution to gross domestic product to at least 65 percent by 2030, as outlined in Saudi Vision 2030.” 

The event promises to stimulate entrepreneurial activity in the Kingdom as over 4,000 figures from the private sector are set to bolster existing relationships and develop new ones. 

The PIF Private Sector Forum, held in Riyadh from March 14 to 15, will also see public sector representatives alongside more than 50 exhibitors. 

Various partnership opportunities will be showcased alongside several announcements regarding deals already struck. 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) Private Sector Forum

Closing bell: TASI falls 98 points as the US banking crisis rattles investors 

Closing bell: TASI falls 98 points as the US banking crisis rattles investors 
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: TASI falls 98 points as the US banking crisis rattles investors 

Closing bell: TASI falls 98 points as the US banking crisis rattles investors 
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index fell 97.92 points — or 0.95 percent — to close at 10,207.17 on Tuesday as the looming US banking crisis clouded the investor sentiment globally. 

The collapse of Silvergate Bank, Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the last week has spurred an exodus of investors from equities to safe havens such as gold and bonds. 

Stock markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council region also mirrored the rattled investor confidence as Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Kuwait were in red even as Muscat closed slightly higher.   

Boursa Kuwait Premier Market Index plunged 231.74 points — or 2.88 percent — to 7,827.39, followed by Qatar Exchange Index, which slumped 192.39 points — or 1.85 percent — to 10,216.03. 

Abu Dhabi’s FTSE ADX General Index also took a massive hit as it closed down 170.53 points — or 1.75 percent — to 9,587.31. 

Closer to home, the parallel market Nomu dropped 72.77 points — or 0.38 percent — to 18,964.80, even as MSCI Tadawul 30 Index closed flat at 1,393.85. 

TASI’s total trading turnover on Tuesday was SR4.42 billion ($1.18 billion) as 56 stocks of the listed 224 advanced and 157 retreated. 

Banking stocks witnessed huge selling on the sectoral front as the index slipped 145.58 points to 10,322.52, led by Saudi British Bank, which declined 3.12 percent to SR32.65.  

Out of the six constituents in the Banking Index, Arab National Bank stayed afloat while the rest sunk. 

Thimar Development Holding Co. was the worst performer of the day as its share price nosedived 7.85 percent to SR31.70. 

The company on March 14 informed Tadawul that it had filed a complaint before the Capital Market Authority against the former board of directors for two terms and claimed compensation of SR230 million besides the litigation fees. 

The other poor performers were Takween Advanced Industries Co., Wafrah for Industry and Development Co., Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co. and Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. 

On the other hand, pipe manufacturer Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. was the topmost performer of the day as its share price surged 9.92 percent to SR39.90. 

Last week, the company informed the stock exchange that it would vote on increasing capital through an SR346.5 million rights offering during its extraordinary general meeting on May 11. 

The other top gainers of the day were National Agricultural Development Co., Al Moammar Information Systems Co., Elm Co. and The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya. 

Tawuniya on Tuesday touched its 52-week high of SR105 before closing at SR102.60. 

On the announcements front, Saudi Home Loans Co. reported a 7 percent decline in net profit to SR95.9 million in 2022 from SR103.2 million in 2021 due to lower finance income and higher borrowing costs. Its share price fell marginally to SR20.42. 

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Egypt’s economy expected to grow over 4%, unemployment rate drops to 7% 

Egypt’s economy expected to grow over 4%, unemployment rate drops to 7% 
Updated 14 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

Egypt's economy expected to grow over 4%, unemployment rate drops to 7% 

Egypt’s economy expected to grow over 4%, unemployment rate drops to 7% 
Updated 14 March 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt’s economy is expected to grow 4.2 percent in the current fiscal year ending in June, the country's cabinet said on Tuesday, much less than previously forecast.

The gross domestic product grew by 3.9 percent in October to December in 2022, the second quarter of the fiscal year, while the unemployment rate fell to 7.2 percent, the statement said.

Economic growth slowed from 4.4 percent in July to September, while the unemployment rate slipped from 7.4 percent in that quarter.

Egypt’s fiscal year begins in July and ends in June.

Suez Canal revenues totaled $2.2 billion in the second quarter, up from $1.7 billion in the same period a year earlier.

In November, the Planning Ministry said Egypt expected its economy to grow almost 5 percent in 2022/23.

Finance Minister Mohamed Maait said in December that Egypt targets GDP growth of 5.5 percent in the 2023/24 fiscal year.

Suez traffic

Navigation traffic in the Suez Canal recorded its highest-ever daily transit rate, with 107 ships crossing from both directions without waiting and a total net tonnage of 6.3. million tons, according to Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority.

The canal recorded the crossing of various types of mega-ships, 25 container ships, and 28 bulk carriers. It also recorded the transit of 33 tankers, six car carriers, and 15 ships of different types, varying from multi-purpose ships to general cargo ships, and others.

Rabie emphasized that the huge leap in the daily transit rates in the canal would not have been possible without the new Suez Canal project, which succeeded in increasing the capacity of the canal.

The canal reported record revenues of 18.2 billion Egyptian pounds ($594 million) in December 2022, according to data released by the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics.

It is the shortest shipping route between Europe and Asia. Connecting the Red Sea and the Mediterranean, the canal is involved in about 10 percent of global maritime trade, and the majority of oil is transported by sea.

Topics: Egypt economy GDP suez canal

PIF’s robust governance model paves way for effective private partnerships  

PIF’s robust governance model paves way for effective private partnerships  
Updated 14 March 2023
Reem Walid

PIF's robust governance model paves way for effective private partnerships  

PIF’s robust governance model paves way for effective private partnerships  
Updated 14 March 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Private sector partnering with the Public Investment Fund is set to benefit from its robust governance and operational models with a wide network of local and international partners, according to the fund’s top official.   

Speaking at its inaugural forum to woo private sector companies, Abdulmajeed Al-Hagbani, head of the Securities Investments Department at PIF, said the fund has set a specific system for governance and specific committees to manage such investments. 

He revealed that PIF has a structure in place “to take the necessary effective actions and decisions and follow up with them and monitor them within the private sector in order to maximize the revenues and also to benefit all of the investors.”  

Highlighted three vital frameworks that pave the way for fruitful and effective partnerships with the PIF, Al-Hagbani said the second important framework is adopting an effective operational model. 

“The PIF established the center for shared services to develop innovation, develop businesses, and provide infrastructure for all of the businesses that are owned by the PIF,” he insisted. 

He pointed out that private firms partnering with the PIF are also going to benefit from the fund’s enterprise communication services and logistics funding as well as the efficiency of the human resources. 

Speaking at the panel titled “Building Successful Partnerships between PIF and the Private Sector” during the first day of the PIF Private Sector Forum, he added that the third and final framework is the PIF’s network.  

This comes as the PIF has a pool of local, regional as well as international investors, companies, businesses, and government-related entities. 

“These partnerships may unlock and unleash new horizons for our partners from the private sector,” he explained. 

Also speaking at the same panel, Zamil Group CEO Adib Al-Zamil stressed on the importance of having long-term investments, especially when it comes to oil exploration. 

“Long-term investment in oil exploration is not just a commercial thing that you can do it overnight. You need a long time, especially if you want to develop that sector, to be an international oil company,” Al-Zamil added. 

Another panelist, Paddy Padmanathan, who is the president and CEO of ACWA Power, shed light on the Kingdom’s investment ecosystem and how this is aiding firms across sectors. 

“The Kingdom is now providing a fantastic ecosystem for people to come in and invest, so you are able to start taking advantage of this and really develop industrial capacity,” he emphasized. 

The PIF Private Sector Forum is set to play host to a number of leading companies from Saudi Arabia as it seeks to boost partnerships with the private sector.  

The Saudi Arabian Mining Co., also known as Ma’aden, and the Saudi Arabian Military Industries are among those holding workshops during the two-day event, which begins on March 14 in Riyadh.   

More than 4,000 private sector participants are anticipated to attend the forum, which will also host speeches and more than 50 exhibitors.   

Various partnership opportunities will be showcased, alongside several announcements regarding deals already struck involving the PIF as it seeks to diversify the Saudi economy in line with the Vision 2030 initiative. 

Topics: PIF Private Investment ACWA zamil

