Putin to hold talks with Syria's Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin

Putin to hold talks with Syria’s Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Syria's leader Bashar al-Assad in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said. (AFP/File)
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

Putin to hold talks with Syria’s Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin

Putin to hold talks with Syria’s Assad on Wednesday: Kremlin
  • Assad's office said he had arrived in Moscow for an official visit during which he would meet with Putin
  • Assad was accompanied by a "large ministerial delegation", said the Syrian presidency statement
Updated 17 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks with Syria’s leader Bashar Assad in Moscow on Wednesday, the Kremlin said.
“Topical issues of further development of Russian-Syrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as prospects for a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria will be discussed,” the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.
Assad’s office said he had arrived in Moscow for an official visit during which he would meet with Putin.
In a statement, it said that the Syrian president had been greeted on arrival by Putin’s special representative Mikhail Bogdanov and the Russian ambassador to Damascus Alexander Yefimov.
Assad was accompanied by a “large ministerial delegation,” said the Syrian presidency statement.
Damascus is a staunch ally of Moscow which intervened in the Syrian conflict in 2015 by launching air strikes to support the government’s struggling forces.
The Syrian civil war has killed around half a million people and displaced millions more since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: Russia Syria Bashar Al-Assad President Vladimir Putin

Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami

Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami

Japan repeats thanks to Kuwait for aid package following 2011 quake, tsunami
  • Donation worth $524m helped speed up reconstruction after disaster: Gov. of Miyagi
  • Kuwaiti envoy reiterates his country’s keenness to further bolster bilateral relations
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

KUWAIT CITY: The Japanese Gov. of Miyagi Yoshihiro Murai has passed on his country’s thanks to Kuwait for an oil-related aid package worth around $524 million donated in the aftermath of the devastating 2011 earthquake and tsunami.
The governor’s expression of gratitude came during an official visit to Miyagi by the Kuwaiti ambassador to Tokyo, Sami Al-Zamanan, the Kuwait News Agency reported on Tuesday.
The donation had helped to speed up reconstruction work after the disaster, Murai said.
He noted that his province had used part of its share to support the establishment of a partnership fund for medical studies, university of medicine, and a new building for the university’s hospital, all of which had helped address a shortage in medical staff in the governorate and neighboring areas.
Al-Zamanan said his visit underlined the continued strength of Kuwaiti-Japanese relations after 62 years of diplomatic ties.
On the donation, the envoy pointed out that it had been made by the late Emir of Kuwait Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, partly in appreciation of Japan’s position during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait.
And Kuwait was keen to further bolster relations between the two countries, Al-Zamanan added.

Topics: Japan Kuwait tsunami

Expo City Dubai launches first phase of sustainable residential development projects

Expo City Dubai launches first phase of sustainable residential development projects
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

Expo City Dubai launches first phase of sustainable residential development projects

Expo City Dubai launches first phase of sustainable residential development projects
  • Expo Valley and Expo Central will incorporate environmentally friendly design while emphasizing well-being and happiness
Updated 14 March 2023
Arab News

DUBAI: Expo City Dubai has launched the first phase of its new sustainable residential developments, Emirates News Agency reported. 

Expo Valley and Expo Central are an essential part of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, incorporating environmentally friendly design while emphasizing well-being and happiness. 

The projects are designed to meet the highest levels of sustainability and cater to a variety of lifestyles and preferences. They build on the World Expo’s sustainability credentials while also supporting Expo City Dubai’s larger carbon neutrality goals and the UAE’s net-zero targets. 

“We created an incredible bond of trust with our community when we built and delivered Expo 2020, showing the world what could be achieved in terms of beautiful, sustainable, best-in-class architecture that put people and planet at its core,” said Ahmed Al-Khatib, the chief development and delivery officer at Expo City Dubai. 

Al-Khatib added: “People can expect the same — and more — from these exciting new developments. 

“Expo Central and Expo Valley will redefine sustainable urban living, taking our high standards and everything you loved about Expo 2020 Dubai to create happy, connected communities with a shared purpose to give back more than they take.”

Scattered across a native landscape overlooking a nature reserve, lake, and wadi, the distinctive topography of Expo Valley will create a microclimate that lowers temperatures and acts as a natural sound and dust buffer. 

It will also have car-free lanes and dedicated tracks for bikes and e-scooters, as well as recreational options like farm-to-table dining and convenient retail options. 

The neighborhood’s first phase includes 165 units with prices starting at AED 3.4 million ($925,800). 

Expo Central, on the other hand, is made up of three apartment clusters, each with its own design philosophy and target audience. The Mangrove Residences will be the first to open, with pedestrian-friendly avenues, green public spaces, swimming pools, play areas, gyms, and retail all within a five-minute walk of the city’s facilities and attractions. 

Expo Central’s first phase includes 450 luxury and premium residences starting at AED 1.2 million. Sky Residences and Sidr Residences are two more clusters that will open soon. 

The first phase of the two projects is scheduled to be finished in January 2026.

 

Topics: Expo City Dubai

French rights NGO says Israel minister 'not welcome'

French rights NGO says Israel minister ‘not welcome’
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

French rights NGO says Israel minister ‘not welcome’

French rights NGO says Israel minister ‘not welcome’
  • The Human Rights League described Smotrich as “arabophobic, homophobic, ultra-colonialist and ultra-religious”
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

PARIS: A human rights organization said Tuesday that Israel’s controversial finance minister Bezalel Smotrich was “not welcome” on a planned visit to France this week.
The Human Rights League (LDH) described Smotrich as “arabophobic, homophobic, ultra-colonialist and ultra-religious,” adding that it felt “outrage” at the visit planned for Sunday and “condemns everything this character represents.”
Smotrich last year became a member in the cabinet of Israel’s veteran leader Benjamin Netanyahu, which analysts have called the most right-wing government in the country’s history.
Smotrich and his Religious Zionism formation have a history of inflammatory remarks about Palestinians.
As part of his portfolio, Smotrich is in charge of Israeli settlement policy in the West Bank, where he himself is one of 475,000 Jewish settlers established in defiance of international law.
He called for a Palestinian town to be “wiped out” after two Israeli settlers were killed there in February.
Although he later said “it is possible that the word was wrong” and he “did not mean harm to innocents,” Smotrich’s comments drew international condemnation.
UN human rights chief Volker Turk denounced them as “an unfathomable statement of incitement to violence and hostility.”
The United States, an ally of Israel, also condemned the comments, with a State Department spokesman saying they were “irresponsible, they were repugnant, they were disgusting.”
The French foreign ministry told AFP no official contact with the Israeli minister was planned.

Topics: Betzalel Smotrich

Tunisia court sentences two to death over deadly blast near US embassy

Tunisia court sentences two to death over deadly blast near US embassy
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

Tunisia court sentences two to death over deadly blast near US embassy

Tunisia court sentences two to death over deadly blast near US embassy
  • A specialist anti-terrorism court condemned two of the accused to death and a third to life in prison
Updated 14 March 2023
AFP

TUNIS: A Tunisian court has condemned to death two nationals of the North African country for a 2020 suicide attack that killed a policeman near the United States embassy, local media said Tuesday.
The penalty would amount to life in prison, the reports said, as Tunisia has had a moratorium on executions for more than 30 years.
The accused were not identified.
Two suicide bombers riding a scooter died in the blast on March 6, 2020 when they detonated their explosives at a police van near the heavily fortified embassy in a Tunis suburb.
Aside from the policeman killed, four other officers and a civilian were wounded.
It was among a string of deadly jihadist attacks that killed dozens of security personnel, civilians and foreign tourists in the country after its 2011 revolution.
Authorities in more recent years say they have made significant progress in the struggle against jihadists.
Five people were arrested for the attack near the embassy.
A specialist anti-terrorism court condemned two of the accused to death and a third to life in prison, the Tunisian media reports said. They added that the other two accused received prison terms of three and four years.
The spokesman for the Tunis prosecutor’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Topics: Tunisia US Embassy

Mohamed Salah's Cairo villa burgled say Egypt police

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match. (AFP)
Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match. (AFP)
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

Mohamed Salah’s Cairo villa burgled say Egypt police

Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah warms up ahead of the English Premier League football match. (AFP)
  • Authorities were first called to the house after a family member noticed on Saturday evening that one of the windows was open
Updated 14 March 2023
AP

CAIRO: The luxury Cairo villa of Egyptian soccer star Mohamed Salah was burgled over the weekend.
Two police officials told the Associated Press on Monday the burglars stole only cable TV receivers from the winger’s villa in the upmarket Tagamoa area, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Cairo city center.
A cooking gas cylinder in the Liverpool player’s garden proved too heavy for the burglars to steal, the officials said. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorized to speak with the media.
Authorities were first called to the house after a close family member noticed on Saturday evening that one of the windows was open, the officials said.
An investigation into the robbery is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.
Salah was the first Egyptian to win the English Premier League after joining Liverpool in 2018 from Roma. Salah, who hails from the delta town of Nagrig, is Liverpool’s all-time leading scorer in the league.

Topics: Mohamed Salah Egypt Cairo

