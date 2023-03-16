You are here

  • Home
  • Israelis step up protests after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects compromise

Israelis step up protests after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects compromise

Update Israelis step up protests after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects compromise
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s allies say the plan is needed to curb what they claim are excessive powers of unelected judges. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zkujh

Updated 23 sec ago
AP

Israelis step up protests after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects compromise

Israelis step up protests after Benjamin Netanyahu rejects compromise
  • Country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, presents compromise in a televised address
  • Prime minister and his allies set to barrel forward with their original plan
Updated 23 sec ago
AP

TEL AVIV: Israeli protesters pressed ahead on Thursday with demonstrations against a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary, pushing back against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after he rejected a compromise proposal that was meant to defuse the crisis.

Despite the effort by the country’s figurehead president, Isaac Herzog, to seek a way out of the stalemate, the sides appeared to be further digging in. Netanyahu and his allies were set to barrel forward with their original plan despite weeks of mass protests and widespread opposition from across Israeli society and beyond as well as warnings by Herzog that Israel was headed toward an “abyss.”

Protesters were kicking off a third day of disruption since the crisis began, with roads set to close to make way for demonstrators. Protesters in Jerusalem drew a red streak on the streets leading to the country’s Supreme Court and a small flotilla of boats was blocking the shipping lane off the coast of the northern city of Haifa.

Last week, Netanyahu had to be airlifted to the country’s main international airport for an overseas state visit after protesters blocked the road leading there, holding signs that read “don’t come back!” Tens of thousands have been attending weekly protests across the country each Saturday night.

The overhaul, advanced by a prime minister who is on trial for corruption and Israel’s most right-wing government ever, has plunged Israel into one of its worst domestic crises. It has sparked an uproar from top legal officials, business leaders who warn against the economic effects of the plan, and from within the country’s military, it’s most trusted institution, where reservists have pledged not to serve under what they see as impending regime change.

The government says the plan will correct an imbalance between the judicial and executive branches that they say has given the courts too much sway in how Israel is governed. Critics say the overhaul upends the country’s system of checks and balances and gives the prime minister and the government too much power and strips it of judicial oversight. They also say Netanyahu, who is on trial for charges of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes, could find an escape route from his legal woes through the overhaul.

Herzog had been meeting for weeks with actors on both sides of the divide to try to reach an acceptable middle ground and his proposal appeared to offer incentives to both sides.

But Netanyahu swiftly rejected the plan as he boarded a plane to Germany, saying it didn’t rectify the issue of balance between the branches. Protests were also expected in Berlin during Netanyahu’s official visit there.

The embattled Netanyahu, once a stalwart supporter of the independence of the courts, returned to power late last year after more than a year as opposition leader, amid a political crisis over his fitness to rule while on trial that sent Israelis to the polls five times in less than four years.

He cobbled together a coalition with ultranationalist and ultra-Orthodox allies who have long sought to curb the powers of the judiciary. Parties who support West Bank settlements see the court as an obstacle to their expansionist ambitions, while religious factions are driven to limit the court’s ability to rule on matters they fear could disrupt their way of life.

But critics say there are also personal grievances involved in the effort. Beyond Netanyahu’s charges, which he says are unrelated to the overhaul, a key Netanyahu ally was disqualified by the Supreme Court from serving as a Cabinet minister because of past convictions over tax violations. Under the overhaul, they each have laws that could protect their positions from any intervention from the courts.

Topics: Israel Benjamin Netanyahu

Related

Netanyahu shortens Berlin visit, amid Israeli security worries
Middle-East
Netanyahu shortens Berlin visit, amid Israeli security worries

Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops

Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops

Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops
  • Assad said Russia’s military presence in Syria did not need to be temporary
Updated 2 min 42 sec ago
Reuters

MOSCOW: Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview published on Thursday that he would welcome any Russian proposals to set up new military bases and boost Russian troop numbers in Syria.
Assad, in Moscow for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said Russia’s military presence in Syria did not need to be temporary.
“We believe that if Russia has the desire to expand bases or increase their number, it is a technical or logistical issue. If there is such a desire, then we think that expanding the Russian presence in Syria is a good thing...,” he was quoted as saying by Russia’s state RIA news agency
Russia maintains a significant military presence in Syria and has been a close ally of Assad, supporting his government in the country’s years-long civil war by launching strikes on opposition-held areas.
Moscow’s military support for Assad has helped him turn the tide in the war, which began in 2011 as a pro-democracy movement.
The two countries plan to sign an agreement on economic cooperation in the coming weeks, RIA reported Assad as saying.

Topics: Syria Russia Syrian President Bashar Assad Bashar Assad Vladimir Putin Russian President Vladimir Putin

Related

Syrians mark 12th anniversary of uprising against regime
Middle-East
Syrians mark 12th anniversary of uprising against regime
Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 15, 2023.
Middle-East
Putin hails Assad ties at talks with Turkiye mend brewing

No regrets from the Iraqi who threw his shoes at Bush

No regrets from the Iraqi who threw his shoes at Bush
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

No regrets from the Iraqi who threw his shoes at Bush

No regrets from the Iraqi who threw his shoes at Bush
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraqi journalist Muntazer Al-Zaidi gained fame for hurling his shoes at President George W. Bush in a news conference to show his anger at the corruption and chaos that followed the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. He is still furious.

“The same people who entered 20 years ago with the occupier are still ruling despite failures and corruption. The United States knows very well that it brought in pseudo politicians,” he said, recounting his actions back in 2008 during the Baghdad media briefing.

Bush, who was standing next to then Iraqi Prime Minister Nuri Al-Maliki, ducked to avoid the footwear that spun at him from across the room. Throwing shoes at someone is a deep insult in the Arab world.

“This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog!” Zaidi shouted before security officials bundled him outside.

Bush had been criticized across the Middle East for his decision to oust Saddam Hussein, an action launched based on faulty US intelligence that the Iraqi leader had amassed weapons of mass destruction.

The US president brushed off the shoe-throwing incident at the time, saying: “It’s like going to a political rally and have people yell at you. It’s a way for people to draw attention.”

Al-Zaidi, who served six months in prison for assaulting a visiting head of state, left for Lebanon after his release but returned to run for an Iraqi parliament seat in 2018 seeking to fight corruption, although his election bid failed.

“You feel bitterness as you see people’s pain 24 hours a day,” he said.

He added that he continued to campaign against graft and he has never regretted hurling his shoes.

“This scene stands as proof that one day a simple person was capable of saying no to that arrogant person with all his power, tyranny, arms, media, money and authority, and to say that you (Bush) were wrong.”

Topics: US Iraq george bush Muntazer Al-Zaidi

Related

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. (File/AFP)
World
Ex-PM Blair says US-UK relationship would have ‘suffered’ if Britain abandoned Iraq invasion
Up to 500 Daesh fighters still active in Iraq: military
Middle-East
Up to 500 Daesh fighters still active in Iraq: military

Iran’s top security official to visit the UAE

Iran’s top security official to visit the UAE
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

Iran’s top security official to visit the UAE

Iran’s top security official to visit the UAE
Updated 15 March 2023
Reuters

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, Nour News, which is affiliated with the Iranian top security body, reported.

His visit to Abu Dhabi comes at a time of growing rapprochement between Iran and Gulf countries. Last week, Shamkhani took part in talks brokered by China that resulted in Saudi Arabia and Iran resuming diplomatic ties after they were suspended in 2016.

News of the visit came as Saudi Arabia’s finance minister, Mohammed Al-Jadaan, said that Saudi investment in Iran could happen “very quickly” following last week’s agreement.

Shamkhani’s trip to the UAE highlights growing ties between Tehran and Abu Dhabi since the latter sent an ambassador back to Iran in September, more than six years after the Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic Republic.

The UAE has business and trade ties with Iran stretching back more than a century, with the Dubai emirate long being one of Iran’s main links to the outside world. 

“Shamkhani will travel to Abu Dhabi on Thursday in response to an official invitation by his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional, and international issues,” Nour News said on Wednesday.

“Top economic, banking and security officials will accompany the Supreme National Security Council secretary to the UAE,” it added.

Al-Jadaan, speaking at the first private sector forum of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, said Iran presented investment opportunities.

“There are a lot of opportunities for Saudi investments in Iran. We don’t see impediments as long as the terms of any agreement would be respected,” Al-Jadaan said.

Meanwhile China, which hosted the latest round of Saudi-Iranian discussions, on Wednesday announced the beginning of joint maritime drills in the Gulf of Oman with the Russian and Iranian navies.

The exercises, which will go on until Sunday, are the fourth of their type since the three countries started such operations in 2019.

Topics: Iran UAE

Related

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a news conference during his visit to Ethiopia, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Middle-East
Blinken says China’s brokering of Saudi-Iranian accord ‘good thing’

Houthis slammed after abducting Yemeni oil tycoon on Sanaa street

Houthis slammed after abducting Yemeni oil tycoon on Sanaa street
Updated 15 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis slammed after abducting Yemeni oil tycoon on Sanaa street

Houthis slammed after abducting Yemeni oil tycoon on Sanaa street
  • He was taken while driving his car in the western Yemen city earlier this month
Updated 15 March 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The Iran-backed Houthis were on Wednesday slammed for abducting a Yemeni oil magnate from a Sanaa street and placing him in detention.

Yemeni government officials, journalists, and family members condemned the kidnapping of Abdullah Ahmed Al-Hutheily, the owner of a major oil transportation, logistics, and oil-related services company.

He was taken while driving his car in the western Yemen city earlier this month and is the latest person to be targeted as part of the militia’s crackdown on Yemeni businesspeople who do not comply with their repressive economic rules.

Al-Hutheily was held for allegedly transporting oil from the southern province of Shabwa to the city of Aden, both of which are under the control of the Yemeni government.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s minister of information, accused the Houthis of increasingly persecuting entrepreneurs in areas under their control to coerce them out of the country so that the group’s followers could steal their businesses.

In a tweet, he said: “It confirms that the militia is executing its strategy to demolish the private sector and suffocate businesses in order to force them out of the country in favor of its commercial companies and investors.”

The minister added that the Houthis had also surrounded and shut down Sanaa’s Shamlan Mineral Water Factory after bosses refused to cooperate with the militia.

Al-Masdar Online, a Yemeni news outlet, reported that the Houthis abducted Al-Hutheily after his company, which operates oil fields in Shabwa province, moved crude oil from Shabwa to an electricity plant in Aden, in violation of previous Houthi warnings to local and international firms not to do business with the Yemeni government.

They abducted the man and also threatened to attack oil tankers transporting crude oil to Aden, prompting Austria’s OMV oil company, which manages the oil fields, to halt operations and send staff home.

The Sanaa Chamber of Commerce and Industry, together with a group of oil-station owners, initially condemned Al-Hutheily’s arrest and demanded his release.

However, the two bodies later withdrew their comments and in a Houthi broadcast apologized for criticizing the Houthi authorities, maintaining that the arrest was lawful, and expressing their support for the Houthi judicial authorities that ordered the businessman to be held.

Outraged friends and family of Al-Hutheily took to social media calling for him to be freed.

Since October, the Houthis have launched drone and missile attacks on oil facilities in the government-controlled provinces of Shabwa and Hadramout in a bid to force the Yemeni government into paying public workers in regions under their control and sharing oil profits with them.

The strikes have halted oil exports, the country’s main source of revenue, prompting the government to declare it may be unable to pay public workers if the Houthi attacks do not cease.

Ali Al-Fakih, editor of Al-Masdar Online, told Arab News that after successfully preventing the country’s oil exports from accessing the international market, the Houthis switched their attention to internal fuel ship transportation.

He said: “Their goal is to suffocate the government with a derivatives and liquidity crisis.”

Al-Fakih noted that Al-Hutheily’s kidnapping was part of a series of Houthi tactics against businesses and individuals who were not loyal or refused to finance the movement.

“This is in the framework of Houthi control over the movement of the private sector,” he added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis

Related

Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen
Middle-East
Japan urges Houthis to make progress for peace in Yemen
Special Houthis refuse to trade four abducted journalists with Yemen’s government
Middle-East
Houthis refuse to trade four abducted journalists with Yemen’s government

Syrians mark 12th anniversary of uprising against regime

Syrians mark 12th anniversary of uprising against regime
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

Syrians mark 12th anniversary of uprising against regime

Syrians mark 12th anniversary of uprising against regime
  • The civil war has claimed more than 500,000 lives and left millions displaced internally and abroad
Updated 15 March 2023
AFP

IDLIB: Thousands of Syrians demonstrated in the war-ravaged country’s rebel-held northwest on Wednesday, marking 12 years since the start of pro-democracy protests and rejecting any international “normalization” with Damascus.

The brutal repression of the 2011 protests, which began during the Middle East’s Arab Spring uprisings, triggered a complex civil war that drew in foreign powers and jihadists.

It has claimed more than 500,000 lives and left millions displaced internally and abroad.

In Idlib city, demonstrators waved revolutionary flags and held banners reading: “The people demand the fall of the regime” and “Freedom and dignity for all Syrians.”

“We have come to commemorate the anniversary of the revolution, this great memory in the heart of every free Syrian,” protester Abu Shahid, 27, said. “We are proud of the day we managed to break the barrier of fear and demonstrate against the criminal regime.”

The rebel-held areas of Syria’s north and northwest, controlled by Islamist groups and Turkish-backed fighters, are home to more than 4 million people, at least half of whom have been displaced from other parts of the country.

Protests also took place on Wednesday in Tabqa, a Kurdish-held area of Raqqa province in central Syria.

Both Damascus and Ankara see a common “enemy” in Kurdish groups in northern Syria, which Ankara calls “terrorists” but are backed by Washington.

Experts say Damascus is also looking to break out of its international isolation following the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake.      

Topics: Syria

Related

Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
World
Australian woman accused of joining Daesh faces 10 years in jail after rescue from Syrian camp
UN’s envoy to Syria holds talks with Egyptian foreign minister and Arab League chief
Middle-East
UN’s envoy to Syria holds talks with Egyptian foreign minister and Arab League chief

Latest updates

Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland
Embiid gives 76ers sixth straight win with 118-109 triumph in Cleveland
Meet Saudi animator Malik Nejer — the man behind ‘Masameer County’
Meet Saudi animator Malik Nejer — the man behind ‘Masameer County’
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest ex-PM Khan until Friday
Pakistan court bars police operation to arrest ex-PM Khan until Friday
REVIEW: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ — Idris Elba’s antihero faces his toughest foe yet 
REVIEW: ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ — Idris Elba’s antihero faces his toughest foe yet 
Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops
Syria’s Assad says would welcome more Russian troops

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.