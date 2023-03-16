You are here

  • Home
  • Oil Updates — Crude regains some ground; Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares

Oil Updates — Crude regains some ground; Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares

Oil Updates — Crude regains some ground; Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares
Brent crude futures were up 60 cents or 0.81 percent to $74.29 per barrel at 10.55 a.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yzugt

Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — Crude regains some ground; Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares

Oil Updates — Crude regains some ground; Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices clawed back some ground on Thursday after sliding to 15-month lows in the previous session as markets calmed somewhat after Credit Suisse was thrown a financial lifeline by Swiss regulators.

However, battered by fears of growing stress on banks worldwide, market sentiment remained fragile with both benchmarks giving up some early Thursday gains that saw Brent climb by more than $1.

Brent crude futures were up 60 cents or 0.81 percent to $74.29 per barrel at 10.55 a.m. Saudi time. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 47 cents or 0.7 percent to $68.08 a barrel.

On Wednesday, the third straight day of declines, US crude fell below $70 a barrel for the first time since Dec. 20, 2021.

Brent has lost nearly 10 percent since Friday’s close, while US crude is down about 11 percent.

Berkshire Hathaway buys more Occidental shares

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. purchased more Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares, increasing its stake in the oil company to about 23.1 percent, a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday.

Berkshire paid about $466.68 million for 7.9 million Occidental shares between March 13 and March 15, according to the filing.

Earlier this month, filings revealed that Berkshire Hathaway had resumed its purchases of Occidental Petroleum Corp. shares after a five-month hiatus.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company now owns about 208.04 million Occidental shares worth $11.81 billion, based on Wednesday’s closing price of $56.80.

IAE report shows G7 oil price cap is cutting Russian revenues: US Treasury

A report from the International Energy Agency shows that the price cap on Russian oil imposed by the Group of Seven rich nations and Australia is working to curtail Russian revenues, but keep markets flowing, a Treasury spokesperson said.

“Today’s IEA report underscores that the price cap is working in achieving its dual goals: limiting Russian revenues and its ability to fund its war while keeping energy markets well-supplied,” spokesperson Megan Apper said.

She said the report shows that the price cap has helped cut Russian energy tax revenues – the Kremlin’s key source of revenue – by 42 percent since last February.

(With input from Reuters) 

Topics: oil updates Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Related

Update Oil Updates — Oil hits lowest in more than a year; OPEC+ to stick to production cut
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — Oil hits lowest in more than a year; OPEC+ to stick to production cut

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won multiple awards and recognitions for its innovative projects at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum being held in Geneva.  

The Kingdom claimed the Summit Prize and the first rank globally in Digital Environment and Electronic Services Category, a new global award at the World Summit, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union, WSIS Forum is a global multistakeholder platform facilitating the implementation of the WSIS Action Lines for advancing sustainable development. 

Saudi Arabia’s Early Warning System Development Project, submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, passed three qualifying phases and competed with global innovations participating from over 109 countries, stated Abdulhameed Al-Olaiwi, the director general for Information Technology and Digital Transformation.   

The Summit Prize reveals the ability of Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications sector to compete globally, as well as the sector’s efforts in accelerating digital transformation and technology activation schemes in numerous sectors like government services, healthcare, education and entertainment, the SPA report added.  

The achievement resulted from the endless support of the Kingdom’s leadership towards the ministry's systems in line with the goals of its digital transformation strategy 2030 under Vision 2030, noted Deputy Minister Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mishaiti.   

Saudi Arabia also obtained certificates of excellence on the projects of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs — Balady Platform and Digital City Platform.   

The Kingdom bagged the National Databank by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Innovative e-learning Platform of the University of Hail, and Habkeh Project submitted by the private sector.  

Saudi Arabia’s success in these distinct innovative projects brings the Kingdom's total certificates of excellence to 35, reported the agency. 

Topics: Saudi awards Projects

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Updated 18 min 7 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday and lost 71.85 points – 0.71 percent – to close at 9,976.65, driven by sharply lower oil prices amid fragile market sentiment over fears of a deepening crisis for banks worldwide.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 0.68 percent to 1,347.20, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.91 percent to 19,011.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.6 billion ($2.02 billion).

Astra Industrial Group was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 6.12 percent to SR59.00, as the company reported a net profit of SR474.3 million, up 134 percent compared to 2021.

As the profit surged, Astra Industrial Group’s board of directors also recommended the distribution of a cash dividend at SR 2.5 per share, or 25 percent of capital, for 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. was Thursday’s next best performer as its share price surged 6 percent to SR17.68.

Other top performers of the day were Thimar Development Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co..

The worst performer of the day was Herfy Food Services Co., with its shares falling 6.71 percent to SR32.

The fall in Herfy’s share prices was driven by its financial performance, as on Thursday the firm announced its net profit for 2022 down 97.66 percent compared to 2021, coming in at SR3.54 million.

In a Tadawul statement, Herfy noted that the decrease in profit was due to a combination of a fall in sales, an increase in the percentage of the cost of sales, a rise in selling and marketing expenses, and an increase in the general and administrative expenses.

Amid a decrease in net profit, Herfy’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.50 per share, for 2022.

On the announcements front, Saudi Cement Co., in a bourse filing revealed that its net profit for 2022 jumped 20.16 percent to SR398.8 million.

Saudi Cement Co. attributed this rise in profit to the increase in sales revenue due to the increase in average selling prices in spite of the decrease in quantity sold, in addition to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Meanwhile, Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board of directors recommended the repurchase of up to 650,700 shares to allocate to the employee stock incentive program.

According to a statement given to Tadawul, the company revealed that the transaction will be financed from advanced internal resources, while the repurchased shares will not be entitled to vote in general meetings.

Advanced Petrochemicals Co. further noted that the shares allocated to employees will not be entitled to any dividends during the period the company holds them.

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. also announced its financial results for 2022 on Thursday. The firm reported a net profit of SR129 million, down 29.81 percent compared to 2021.

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the decrease in net profit to sales fall, an increase in the cost of sales resulting from the increase in the costs of the purchased goods, and an increase in freight costs.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Updated 18 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Updated 18 min 21 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday and lost 71.85 points – 0.71 percent – to close at 9,976.65, driven by sharply lower oil prices amid fragile market sentiment over fears of a deepening crisis for banks worldwide.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 0.68 percent to 1,347.20, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.91 percent to 19,011.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.6 billion ($2.02 billion).

Astra Industrial Group was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 6.12 percent to SR59.00, as the company reported a net profit of SR474.3 million, up 134 percent compared to 2021.

As the profit surged, Astra Industrial Group’s board of directors also recommended the distribution of a cash dividend at SR 2.5 per share, or 25 percent of capital, for 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. was Thursday’s next best performer as its share price surged 6 percent to SR17.68.

Other top performers of the day were Thimar Development Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co..

The worst performer of the day was Herfy Food Services Co., with its shares falling 6.71 percent to SR32.

The fall in Herfy’s share prices was driven by its financial performance, as on Thursday the firm announced its net profit for 2022 down 97.66 percent compared to 2021, coming in at SR3.54 million.

In a Tadawul statement, Herfy noted that the decrease in profit was due to a combination of a fall in sales, an increase in the percentage of the cost of sales, a rise in selling and marketing expenses, and an increase in the general and administrative expenses.

Amid a decrease in net profit, Herfy’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.50 per share, for 2022.

On the announcements front, Saudi Cement Co., in a bourse filing revealed that its net profit for 2022 jumped 20.16 percent to SR398.8 million.

Saudi Cement Co. attributed this rise in profit to the increase in sales revenue due to the increase in average selling prices in spite of the decrease in quantity sold, in addition to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Meanwhile, Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board of directors recommended the repurchase of up to 650,700 shares to allocate to the employee stock incentive program.

According to a statement given to Tadawul, the company revealed that the transaction will be financed from advanced internal resources, while the repurchased shares will not be entitled to vote in general meetings.

Advanced Petrochemicals Co. further noted that the shares allocated to employees will not be entitled to any dividends during the period the company holds them.

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. also announced its financial results for 2022 on Thursday. The firm reported a net profit of SR129 million, down 29.81 percent compared to 2021.

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the decrease in net profit to sales fall, an increase in the cost of sales resulting from the increase in the costs of the purchased goods, and an increase in freight costs.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  
Business & Economy
Closing bell: TASI tanks 159 points as oil slide sparks selloff  

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September
Updated 32 min 57 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: US-based Lucid Motors is set to roll out its first fully Saudi-assembled electric car in September in the coastal city of Jeddah, said Faisal Sultan, vice president, and managing director in the Middle East.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the PIF’s Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, the top official of the Public Investment Fund-backed electric vehicle manufacturer said: “Very exciting things are happening at Lucid, and if you take a flight to Jeddah and drive to King Abdullah Economic City, where our plant is going to be located… Pretty soon we are going to start putting equipment in that.” 

In May 2022, the automaker signed deals to build a production factory in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

The deals were estimated to provide financing and incentives to Lucid up to $3.4 billion in total over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, AMP-2 is the PIF-backed electric vehicle manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US. The Saudi Industrial Development Fund financed the project with SR5 billion ($1.3 billion). It is expected to create over 4,500 jobs in KAEC.

According to Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, about 85 percent of the factory’s production will be exported, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s competitive location and abilities. 

According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East and African EV market was valued at $40.25 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $93.10 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of more than 15 percent during the forecast period.

During a panel session on Wednesday, the Lucid official discussed the localization of jobs and what role the private sector can play in the company’s growth.

“We need partners who are going to be producing the parts for the cars. So that value chain is huge,” he said.

Sultan said there are lots of opportunities up for grabs in the Lucid project. He said the car manufacturer is keen on building partnerships with other entities in the private sector and described the potential collaboration, as not just a “business partnership” but “strategic” ties that are likely to expand. 

He said that the Kingdom is undergoing a transformation, which seeks to expand its manufacturing sector using the latest technologies. “And Lucid is a prime example of that.”

“We have a large batch of vehicles coming (from Arizona) in May, June, and July of this year, and you will see a lot more Lucid vehicles in people’s hands at that time,” he told Arab News.

With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years.

Topics: PIF EVs Private Sector Forum KAEC

Related

Saudi-backed Lucid EV cars get global launch video
Offbeat
Saudi-backed Lucid EV cars get global launch

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities

PIF-owned ROSHN signs agreements worth $2.1bn to develop its communities
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, the Saudi real estate developer, signed eight contracts worth SR8 billion ($2.1 billion) to develop modern infrastructure and facilities across the several projects it is developing across the Kingdom.

The Public Investment Fund-owned company signed the deals at the Private Sector Forum that concluded in Riyadh on Wednesday.

“The pace of work at ROSHN’s project encourages us to partner with the private sector to achieve our goals, these types of partnerships are core to what we do at ROSHN, as we are mandated to uplift the industry and raise the bar in the real estate sector by providing new modes of living that contribute to raising the quality of life in Saudi Arabia and Vision 2030 goals,” said Oussama Kabbani, the group’s chief development officer.

The real estate developer signed agreements with China Harbor Engineering Co., Shapoorji and Balooni Co., Ansab Contracting Co., Cityscape Group, Al Kifah Precast Co., Haif Co., and Trans Contracting Co.  

The Kingdom’s leading real estate developer’s mission is to make long-term investments in the future of cities across Saudi Arabia by developing great communities with best-in-class homes.

The two-day gathering was aimed at boosting existing connections and forming new ones between the PIF, portfolio companies, local private sector players, and government leaders.

Various partnership opportunities were showcased, alongside several announcements regarding deals already struck.

More than 4,000 private sector participants attended the event, alongside more than 50 exhibitors.

“As a key growth engine for the Saudi economy, PIF and its portfolio companies are looking to further develop long-term partnerships with the local private sector to realize Vision 2030 objectives, which will result in diversifying the economy and enhancing its competitiveness, increasing local content, as well as unlocking new sectors,” PIF Gov. Yasir Al-Rumayyan said.

Topics: rohsn Private Sector Forum PIF Investment real estate

Related

PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province ‘ALFULWA’   video
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ROSHN unveils first project in Eastern Province ‘ALFULWA’  
PIF-owned ROSHN signs land deal with Al-Habib Real Estate to develop 1,500 houses   
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ROSHN signs land deal with Al-Habib Real Estate to develop 1,500 houses   

Latest updates

France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets
France 24 cuts ties with Lebanon-based correspondent over ‘antisemitic’ tweets
Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition
Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition
Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   
Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   
Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.