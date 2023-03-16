You are here

Saudi Arabia to host conference on women in Islam

date 2023-03-16
Faisal Bin Farhan Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (AFP)
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

  • Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of foreign ministers 49th session at Nouakchot
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan said he wants Saudi Arabia to host a conference on women in Islam.
Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of foreign ministers 49th session at Nouakchot on Thursday the minister also said the agreement with Iran reached on Friday included the respect of both sides sovereignty and it aimed to resolve differences.
The OIC’s 57 member states spread over four continents.
The organization is considered the collective voice of the Muslim world, and the The Council of Foreign Ministers is the main decision-making body of OIC.
Addressing issues of the Islamic world, Farhan said Saudi Arabia condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in Afghanistan.
And about the latest violence in Palestine, he said in his speech that the Kingdom reaffirmed the right of the Palestinians to an independent state back to 1967 borders.

Topics: women Islam Saudi Arabia OIC

Experts agree to boost Red Sea maritime security at Riyadh workshop

Experts agree to boost Red Sea maritime security at Riyadh workshop
Updated 16 March 2023
Rashid Hassan

  • Officials from ports and maritime companies in Saudi Arabia, GCC countries, and Europe joined government maritime and defense representatives from the region
  • The workshop was hosted by the Netherlands embassy in Riyadh, together with the French, Danish, and EU member states’ embassies
RIYADH: The Saudi capital was on Wednesday the venue for a high-profile international workshop aimed at boosting maritime security in the Red Sea.

More than 70 delegates, including diplomats, defense personnel, and industry leaders from the public and private sectors, gathered in Riyadh to discuss ways to bolster cooperation.

Officials from ports and maritime companies in Saudi Arabia, Gulf Cooperation Council countries, and Europe joined government maritime and defense representatives from the region, the EU, the US, and the UK for the conference.

In a keynote speech, Dr. Abdulaziz Sager, chairman of the Gulf Research Center, highlighted the strategic importance of the Red Sea to stability, security, and prosperity in the region and Europe.

Ambassador Jakob Brix Tange, representing the European Maritime Awareness mission in the Strait of Hormuz, gave a presentation on the role of European maritime forces in helping protect the sea passage.

The Red Sea is an important tourist, economic, and trade hub for bordering countries and 12 percent of the world’s, and 20 percent of Europe’s, trade transits through it.

The workshop was hosted by the Netherlands embassy in Riyadh, together with the French, Danish, and EU member states’ embassies.

Dutch links to the Red Sea and Kingdom date back to 1872 when the Netherlands established a consulate in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia is considered a top priority for Dutch economic diplomacy, and companies from the Netherlands play a major role in the global maritime transport economy, with the Port of Rotterdam a gateway to European markets.

And the Netherlands, with the support of Saudi Arabia, is currently working to mobilize the international community toward salvaging the decaying FSO Safer oil tanker off the coast of Yemen. Experts fear a spill from the ship would cause an environmental disaster for the Red Sea region.

The workshop coincided with recent regional developments such as closer cooperation initiatives within the Red Sea Council, a relatively new strategic partnership between the EU and the GCC that prioritises maritime security collaboration, and the recent rapprochement between Saudi Arabia and Iran.

All participants at the Riyadh seminar agreed on the need to further explore ways of nations working together to maintain Red Sea security.

Topics: Red Sea Strait of Hormuz Netherlands

Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition

Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

  • More than 100 players from various Arab countries participating
RIYADH: More than 100 chess players from Arab countries will be playing in a competition organized by the General Entertainment Authority, in coordination with the Saudi Chess Federation, which lasts for two days and starts on Friday at the Boulevard Riyadh City arena.
The competition will adopt the Swiss system, and participants will compete in nine rounds.
The winning prize is SR300,000 ($80,000), with second place receiving SR200,000, and third SR100,000. There are additional prizes down to 10th place, said the GEA.
There will be 11 grandmasters and one woman grandmaster participating in the event — the highest level a chess player can achieve — along with several from both sexes who are currently ranked as international or federal masters.

Topics: Saudi Arabia chess

Riyadh hosts 'music camp' by international DJ to nurture next wave of Saudi talent

Riyadh hosts ‘music camp’ by international DJ to nurture next wave of Saudi talent
Updated 16 March 2023
Nada Alturki

RIYADH: An electronic music “boot camp” is being held in Riyadh by an international DJ to nurture local talent and inspire a new generation of Saudi artists.

Afrojack, a Dutch DJ and founder of the record label WALL Recordings, has joined MDBEAST and Merwas Studio to organize the WALL Music Camp in the capital between March 14-18.

Organizers say it will take an educational approach to navigating the music scene in Saudi, equipping 12 regional artists with the right tools and knowledge to thrive within the industry. 

Afrojack, whose real name is Nick van de Wall, told Arab News: “There’s a very, very big chance that Saudi (Arabia) will become the next global hub for music. 

“Right now, we’re in that moment of change. So, to be able to empower so many young artists, to give so many people the opportunity to finally take that leap of faith and follow their dreams, become a vocalist, become a singer, become a music producer, become a DJ — now it’s all possible.”

With initiatives driven by the Ministry of Culture and its Music Commission, the Kingdom’s potential is what pulls global artists to the region, including the Dutch producer. 

Afrojack, whose most recent songs include “Shockwave” and “Back To Where We Started,” said: “Right now, the thing that drives me the most is the cultural revolution that is happening and the amount of efforts that are being put in by the country itself to maximize happiness.

“The focus that I’ve been seeing with Merwas and MDLBEAST is that we need to (create) fun for people. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where a country, the people, culture and music are so aligned. This doesn’t happen every day, so to be able to help this happen, it’s an honor for me.”

WALL supports local Dutch talent including Chico Rose, Rancido and Chasner to the stage. They have now come to Saudi Arabia to do the same. 

“The entirety of WALL is only based on creating sustainable success for everybody,” Afrojack said. 

In collaboration with MDLBEAST Records and arts and entertainment company MERWAS, the WALL music camp will provide masterclasses, workshops and studio production sessions under the guidance of some of the region’s top producers, including Zaid Nadeem.

Afrojack said: “Key tools I’m focusing on in this program are mentality and also the understanding of, if you want to become a producer or a DJ or singer, it’s an industry. It’s not just going to the studio or making music for fun. 

“It’s a big part of it. There’s also a part of making music focused towards your goal, to define you as a person.”

“I always say I’m not the guy to teach you how to get to number one — I’m the guy that teaches you how to get a career in the music industry.”

With an abundance of learning resources, both online and through various Saudi initiatives, the music camp focuses on getting in the right mindset to tap into the greatest creative potential. 

Afrojack said that the most important thing he teaches was “not necessarily the technicalities of making music, but the technicalities of making successful music.”

“Starting a career in the music industry, being able to create something that can reach people, being able to create a relationship with people, create fans, figure out a position in the international music industry — I’m trying to teach that and we've done very well so far.”

Saudi artists Dish Dash, Cosmicat, Malkin and EMAD were given one-on-one masterclasses and studio sessions in Antwerp with Afrojack in previous WALL camps held last July and October. 

Afrojack said: “I try … to explain that it’s possible for anyone. Anyone can have the success that I had, but there are certain steps to be taken, and those are the steps that we’re covering.

“I’m not the guy to teach you how to get to number one, I’m the guy that teaches you how to get a career in the music industry.

“You need to stay true to who you are, but at the same time, you need to cater to whatever is happening in the world or whatever the consumer would want. What does the listener want to hear?

“If everyone’s speaking a different language, learn the language and speak the language. Say what you want to say.”

Topics: Music

Saudi source reveals additional details about China-brokered deal with Iran

Saudi source reveals additional details about China-brokered deal with Iran
Updated 16 March 2023
Arab News

A Saudi source with knowledge of the details of the Chinese led negotiations between the Kingdom and Iran has confirmed that the agreement between the two countries was a continuation of previous rounds of talks which started in Iraq in 2021.

As for the Chinese involvement, the source revealed President Xi Jinping expressed an interest in China being the bridge to help resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, during his visit to Riyadh last December – an initiative which was welcomed by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

The Saudi source said last Friday’s breakthrough took five days of intense negotiations in Beijing - which continued “night and day” covering three main pillars. The first pillar was a respect of sovereignty of regional countries. Second, the restoration of diplomatic ties within the next two months, which gives both countries time to review and finalise details, and also work on the logistics of resending diplomats. 

The third was the revival of previously agreed bilateral treaties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including a 2001 security agreement, which was signed at the time by the late Saudi interior minister Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz and his counterpart at the time, Hassan Rohani. 

(Developing story) …

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran Ties Saudi Arabia Iran

Saudi Arabia charms you, says award-winning photographer on 'The Mayman Show'

Saudi Arabia charms you, says award-winning photographer on ‘The Mayman Show’
Updated 16 March 2023
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

  • Traveler wants to experience more of what the Kingdom can offer
  • The country has everything, says Anna Aiko
RIYADH: The Kingdom has a distinctive charm that envelops you, according to award-winning iPhone photographer and traveler Anna Aiko.

French-Japanese Aiko was the latest guest on “The Mayman Show” and had nothing but praise for the Kingdom following a recent visit.

She said: “It’s the mix of everything: the moment, the energy, the people, the beauty, the bonheur.

“I don’t know how to say…it just rubs off on you.”

Aiko, who has been traveling around the country, added: “I really like how the architecture is. It integrates with nature and keeps the heritage.

“The heart of people, how people are welcoming you, the hospitality. Each time I come I discover so many things and I know that there’s lots of hidden sites, hidden beauty in Saudi Arabia.

“I really wish to discover more and more. This is my dream.”

Aiko is excited about the Kingdom’s burgeoning tourism sector after traveling in the Arabian Peninsula on the back of a camel, while taking photographs.

She said: “I am really happy that Saudi is opening [up], and growing.

“It is bringing technology and heritage together. This is similar to Japan, which is looking to the future while conserving heritage.”

Aiko believes Saudi hospitality is unmatched, but shares similarities with Japanese customs.

She said: “In Japan, when somebody is coming, it’s like first we’ll have tea, coffee and dates, and then maybe Japanese sweets.

“[Saudi Arabia] is really, really similar and all about respect for people and respect for the family.”

One of Aiko’s most memorable journeys was when she experienced the Darb Zubaydah.

She said: “It’s a trail most important in the Arabian Peninsula, a trail from Kufa to Makkah.

“There were some ancient sites and mosques that I really want to rediscover because Saudi Arabia is very big and I traveled a lot in Saudi in 2019 and I know that there are lots of gems in Saudi Arabia.

“Traveling in the Kingdom is always amazing because I discover different parts of the regions.

“In Hail I had tears in my eyes when I discovered the landscape. A huge landscape, infinite, and lots of mountains and colors. And it was springtime so there was nature and lots of flowers.”

Aiko left her career as a director in the luxury fashion industry in Paris to start traveling in 2015.

She said: “I traveled the Silk Road, taking pictures by iPhone. Then, since 2018, I’ve won lots of iPhone photography awards, international photography awards.”

The chance of traveling by camel came when a friend was looking for a man to cross the Empty Quarter in the Arabian Peninsula.

Aiko said: “I didn’t know how to ride on the camel, but I said it’s going to be me as a woman, and 72 hours later I was flying to Saudi Arabia to cross the vast desert on camelback.

“I wanted to travel like our ancestors to have this deep connection with nature and the camel. It was natural; we became one.”

Topics: The Mayman Show

