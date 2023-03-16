Saudi Arabia to host conference on women in Islam

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan said he wants Saudi Arabia to host a conference on women in Islam.
Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of foreign ministers 49th session at Nouakchot on Thursday the minister also said the agreement with Iran reached on Friday included the respect of both sides sovereignty and it aimed to resolve differences.
The OIC’s 57 member states spread over four continents.
The organization is considered the collective voice of the Muslim world, and the The Council of Foreign Ministers is the main decision-making body of OIC.
Addressing issues of the Islamic world, Farhan said Saudi Arabia condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in Afghanistan.
And about the latest violence in Palestine, he said in his speech that the Kingdom reaffirmed the right of the Palestinians to an independent state back to 1967 borders.
