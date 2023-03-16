You are here

  Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region's first luxury train

Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region’s first luxury train

Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region’s first luxury train
SAR push-pull high-speed train built by CAF, Mar. 8, 2017. (Wikimedia Commons)
Arab News

  • The agreement was signed by SAR’s chief executive officer, Bashar Al-Malik, and Arsenale Group chairman, Paolo Barletta
  • Train will aim to provide a unique, luxury way for domestic tourists and international visitors to explore Saudi Arabia’s attractions
LONDON: Saudi Arabia is set to host the Middle East’s first luxury train, after Saudi Arabia Railways signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Arsenale Group.

The MoU comes amid efforts to boost the Kingdom’s tourism sector in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan to diversify its economy away from reliance on fossil fuels.

The agreement was signed by SAR’s chief executive officer, Bashar Al-Malik, and Arsenale Group chairman, Paolo Barletta.

When launched, the train will aim to provide a unique, luxury way for domestic tourists and international visitors to explore Saudi Arabia’s attractions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) Arsenale Group Vision 2030 Bashar Al-Malik Paolo Barletta

Saudi energy minister discusses global oil markets with Russian deputy PM

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman meets with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia in Riyadh.
  • Ministers stressed their countries’ commitment to the decision made by OPEC+ last October to cut production by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman met with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak in Riyadh on Thursday.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed global oil markets and the efforts of the OPEC+ group to promote market balance and stability.

They stressed their countries’ commitment to the decision made by OPEC+ last October to cut production by two million barrels per day until the end of 2023.

The officials also discussed continuing Saudi-Russian cooperation within the OPEC+ framework to enhance global oil market balance and stability.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Russia OPEC+ oil markets

Riyadh Airport ranks first for improved traveler experience: GACA report  

Riyadh Airport ranks first for improved traveler experience: GACA report  
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Khalid International Airport ranked first among the international airports with more than 15 million passengers annually for scoring high on various performance indicators including waiting times and security procedures. 

The Riyadh-based airport claimed the top ranking for achieving a compliance rate of 82 percent, according to the latest performance report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation for February.  

The aviation authority evaluates airport performance on 14 crucial performance indicators, most notably waiting times for passengers during check-in and security procedures, the time spent by the traveler in front of the baggage track, passport and customs areas, criteria related to people with disabilities, and several other criteria based on best global practices.  

King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah ranked second with a compliance rate of 45 percent, the report revealed.   

In the second category of international airports where the annual passenger volume ranges from 5 to 15 million, King Fahd International Airport came out first with a rate of 91 percent. 

Prince Abdulaziz International Airport had a rate of 82 percent.   

Furthermore, King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jizan ranked first in the third category of international airports, where annual passenger volume was from 2 to 5 million, with a compliance rate of 100 percent, followed by Abha International Airport reaching 73 percent.  

Hail Airport outperformed rival airports in the total average waiting times for departure and arrival flights, ranking first in the fourth category for international airports with less than 2 million passengers yearly and 100 percent compliance.   

In the fifth category for domestic airports, Al-Qurayyat Airport outperforms all other airports in total average wait times for departure and arrival flights, scoring 100 percent in the compliance rate  

The GACA report is part of the implementation of the strategic directions aimed at enhancing the services given to travelers, raising their level, and improving the traveler’s experience at Saudi Arabia’s airports.  

Topics: King Khalid International Airport General Authority of Civil Aviation

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   

Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won multiple awards and recognitions for its innovative projects at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum being held in Geneva.  

The Kingdom claimed the Summit Prize and the first rank globally in Digital Environment and Electronic Services Category, a new global award at the World Summit, reported the Saudi Press Agency.  

Organized by the International Telecommunication Union, WSIS Forum is a global multistakeholder platform facilitating the implementation of the WSIS Action Lines for advancing sustainable development. 

Saudi Arabia’s Early Warning System Development Project, submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, passed three qualifying phases and competed with global innovations participating from over 109 countries, stated Abdulhameed Al-Olaiwi, the director general for Information Technology and Digital Transformation.   

The Summit Prize reveals the ability of Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications sector to compete globally, as well as the sector’s efforts in accelerating digital transformation and technology activation schemes in numerous sectors like government services, healthcare, education and entertainment, the SPA report added.  

The achievement resulted from the endless support of the Kingdom’s leadership towards the ministry's systems in line with the goals of its digital transformation strategy 2030 under Vision 2030, noted Deputy Minister Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mishaiti.   

Saudi Arabia also obtained certificates of excellence on the projects of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs — Balady Platform and Digital City Platform.   

The Kingdom bagged the National Databank by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Innovative e-learning Platform of the University of Hail, and Habkeh Project submitted by the private sector.  

Saudi Arabia’s success in these distinct innovative projects brings the Kingdom's total certificates of excellence to 35, reported the agency. 

Topics: Saudi awards Projects

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments

Closing bell: Tasi falls over fragile market sentiments
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Thursday and lost 71.85 points – 0.71 percent – to close at 9,976.65, driven by sharply lower oil prices amid fragile market sentiment over fears of a deepening crisis for banks worldwide.

While MSCI Tadawul 30 Index dropped 0.68 percent to 1,347.20, the parallel market Nomu rose 0.91 percent to 19,011.72.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.6 billion ($2.02 billion).

Astra Industrial Group was the topmost performer of the day as its share price shot up 6.12 percent to SR59.00, as the company reported a net profit of SR474.3 million, up 134 percent compared to 2021.

As the profit surged, Astra Industrial Group’s board of directors also recommended the distribution of a cash dividend at SR 2.5 per share, or 25 percent of capital, for 2022.

Saudi Public Transport Co. was Thursday’s next best performer as its share price surged 6 percent to SR17.68.

Other top performers of the day were Thimar Development Holding Co. and Aldawaa Medical Services Co..

The worst performer of the day was Herfy Food Services Co., with its shares falling 6.71 percent to SR32.

The fall in Herfy’s share prices was driven by its financial performance, as on Thursday the firm announced its net profit for 2022 down 97.66 percent compared to 2021, coming in at SR3.54 million.

In a Tadawul statement, Herfy noted that the decrease in profit was due to a combination of a fall in sales, an increase in the percentage of the cost of sales, a rise in selling and marketing expenses, and an increase in the general and administrative expenses.

Amid a decrease in net profit, Herfy’s board of directors recommended a 5 percent cash dividend, at SR 0.50 per share, for 2022.

On the announcements front, Saudi Cement Co., in a bourse filing revealed that its net profit for 2022 jumped 20.16 percent to SR398.8 million.

Saudi Cement Co. attributed this rise in profit to the increase in sales revenue due to the increase in average selling prices in spite of the decrease in quantity sold, in addition to the decrease in selling and distribution expenses.

Meanwhile, Advanced Petrochemical Co.’s board of directors recommended the repurchase of up to 650,700 shares to allocate to the employee stock incentive program.

According to a statement given to Tadawul, the company revealed that the transaction will be financed from advanced internal resources, while the repurchased shares will not be entitled to vote in general meetings.

Advanced Petrochemicals Co. further noted that the shares allocated to employees will not be entitled to any dividends during the period the company holds them.

AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co. also announced its financial results for 2022 on Thursday. The firm reported a net profit of SR129 million, down 29.81 percent compared to 2021.

In a Tadawul statement, the company attributed the decrease in net profit to sales fall, an increase in the cost of sales resulting from the increase in the costs of the purchased goods, and an increase in freight costs.

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September

PIF-backed Lucid Motors to roll out first Saudi-assembled EV in September
RIYADH: US-based Lucid Motors is set to roll out its first fully Saudi-assembled electric car in September in the coastal city of Jeddah, said Faisal Sultan, vice president, and managing director in the Middle East.

Talking to Arab News on the sidelines of the PIF’s Private Sector Forum in Riyadh on Wednesday, the top official of the Public Investment Fund-backed electric vehicle manufacturer said: “Very exciting things are happening at Lucid, and if you take a flight to Jeddah and drive to King Abdullah Economic City, where our plant is going to be located… Pretty soon we are going to start putting equipment in that.” 

In May 2022, the automaker signed deals to build a production factory in Saudi Arabia with an annual capacity of 155,000 zero-emission electric vehicles.

The deals were estimated to provide financing and incentives to Lucid up to $3.4 billion in total over the next 15 years to build and operate the manufacturing facility in the Kingdom.

To be located in King Abdullah Economic City, AMP-2 is the PIF-backed electric vehicle manufacturer’s first production facility outside the US. The Saudi Industrial Development Fund financed the project with SR5 billion ($1.3 billion). It is expected to create over 4,500 jobs in KAEC.

According to Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef, about 85 percent of the factory’s production will be exported, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s competitive location and abilities. 

According to market research firm Mordor Intelligence, the Middle East and African EV market was valued at $40.25 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $93.10 million by 2027, registering a compound annual growth rate of more than 15 percent during the forecast period.

During a panel session on Wednesday, the Lucid official discussed the localization of jobs and what role the private sector can play in the company’s growth.

“We need partners who are going to be producing the parts for the cars. So that value chain is huge,” he said.

Sultan said there are lots of opportunities up for grabs in the Lucid project. He said the car manufacturer is keen on building partnerships with other entities in the private sector and described the potential collaboration, as not just a “business partnership” but “strategic” ties that are likely to expand. 

He said that the Kingdom is undergoing a transformation, which seeks to expand its manufacturing sector using the latest technologies. “And Lucid is a prime example of that.”

“We have a large batch of vehicles coming (from Arizona) in May, June, and July of this year, and you will see a lot more Lucid vehicles in people’s hands at that time,” he told Arab News.

With total Saudi investments in EV production expected to reach $50 billion over the next decade, the hope is that least 30 percent of the vehicles on the road in Riyadh will be electric in the next seven years.

Topics: PIF EVs Private Sector Forum KAEC

