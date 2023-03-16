Saudi Arabia wins multiple awards for innovative projects at WSIS 2023   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has won multiple awards and recognitions for its innovative projects at the World Summit on the Information Society Forum being held in Geneva.
The Kingdom claimed the Summit Prize and the first rank globally in Digital Environment and Electronic Services Category, a new global award at the World Summit, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
Organized by the International Telecommunication Union, WSIS Forum is a global multistakeholder platform facilitating the implementation of the WSIS Action Lines for advancing sustainable development.
Saudi Arabia’s Early Warning System Development Project, submitted by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, passed three qualifying phases and competed with global innovations participating from over 109 countries, stated Abdulhameed Al-Olaiwi, the director general for Information Technology and Digital Transformation.
The Summit Prize reveals the ability of Saudi Arabia’s telecommunications sector to compete globally, as well as the sector’s efforts in accelerating digital transformation and technology activation schemes in numerous sectors like government services, healthcare, education and entertainment, the SPA report added.
The achievement resulted from the endless support of the Kingdom’s leadership towards the ministry's systems in line with the goals of its digital transformation strategy 2030 under Vision 2030, noted Deputy Minister Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mishaiti.
Saudi Arabia also obtained certificates of excellence on the projects of the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs — Balady Platform and Digital City Platform.
The Kingdom bagged the National Databank by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, the Innovative e-learning Platform of the University of Hail, and Habkeh Project submitted by the private sector.
Saudi Arabia’s success in these distinct innovative projects brings the Kingdom's total certificates of excellence to 35, reported the agency.