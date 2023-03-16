You are here

Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition

Boulevard Riyadh City hosts chess competition
Chess competition kicks off Friday at Boulevard Riyadh City. (GEA)
Arab News

  • More than 100 players from various Arab countries participating
RIYADH: More than 100 chess players from Arab countries will be playing in a competition organized by the General Entertainment Authority, in coordination with the Saudi Chess Federation, which lasts for two days and starts on Friday at the Boulevard Riyadh City arena.
The competition will adopt the Swiss system, and participants will compete in nine rounds.
The winning prize is SR300,000 ($80,000), with second place receiving SR200,000, and third SR100,000. There are additional prizes down to 10th place, said the GEA.
There will be 11 grandmasters and one woman grandmaster participating in the event — the highest level a chess player can achieve — along with several from both sexes who are currently ranked as international or federal masters.

Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region's first luxury train

Saudi railway company signs deal to launch region’s first luxury train
  • The agreement was signed by SAR’s chief executive officer, Bashar Al-Malik, and Arsenale Group chairman, Paolo Barletta
  • Train will aim to provide a unique, luxury way for domestic tourists and international visitors to explore Saudi Arabia’s attractions
LONDON: Saudi Arabia is set to host the Middle East’s first luxury train, after Saudi Arabia Railways signed a memorandum of understanding with Italy’s Arsenale Group.

The MoU comes amid efforts to boost the Kingdom’s tourism sector in line with the goals of the Vision 2030 reform plan to diversify its economy away from reliance on fossil fuels.

The agreement was signed by SAR’s chief executive officer, Bashar Al-Malik, and Arsenale Group chairman, Paolo Barletta.

When launched, the train will aim to provide a unique, luxury way for domestic tourists and international visitors to explore Saudi Arabia’s attractions.

Saudi Arabia to host conference on women in Islam

Saudi Arabia to host conference on women in Islam
  • Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of foreign ministers 49th session at Nouakchot
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan said he wants Saudi Arabia to host a conference on women in Islam.
Speaking at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) council of foreign ministers 49th session at Nouakchot on Thursday the minister also said the agreement with Iran reached on Friday included the respect of both sides sovereignty and it aimed to resolve differences.
The OIC’s 57 member states spread over four continents.
The organization is considered the collective voice of the Muslim world, and the The Council of Foreign Ministers is the main decision-making body of OIC.
Addressing issues of the Islamic world, Farhan said Saudi Arabia condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations in Afghanistan.
And about the latest violence in Palestine, he said in his speech that the Kingdom reaffirmed the right of the Palestinians to an independent state back to 1967 borders.

Riyadh hosts 'music camp' by international DJ to nurture next wave of Saudi talent

Riyadh hosts ‘music camp’ by international DJ to nurture next wave of Saudi talent
RIYADH: An electronic music “boot camp” is being held in Riyadh by an international DJ to nurture local talent and inspire a new generation of Saudi artists.

Afrojack, a Dutch DJ and founder of the record label WALL Recordings, has joined MDBEAST and Merwas Studio to organize the WALL Music Camp in the capital between March 14-18.

Organizers say it will take an educational approach to navigating the music scene in Saudi, equipping 12 regional artists with the right tools and knowledge to thrive within the industry. 

Afrojack, whose real name is Nick van de Wall, told Arab News: “There’s a very, very big chance that Saudi (Arabia) will become the next global hub for music. 

“Right now, we’re in that moment of change. So, to be able to empower so many young artists, to give so many people the opportunity to finally take that leap of faith and follow their dreams, become a vocalist, become a singer, become a music producer, become a DJ — now it’s all possible.”

With initiatives driven by the Ministry of Culture and its Music Commission, the Kingdom’s potential is what pulls global artists to the region, including the Dutch producer. 

Afrojack, whose most recent songs include “Shockwave” and “Back To Where We Started,” said: “Right now, the thing that drives me the most is the cultural revolution that is happening and the amount of efforts that are being put in by the country itself to maximize happiness.

“The focus that I’ve been seeing with Merwas and MDLBEAST is that we need to (create) fun for people. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity where a country, the people, culture and music are so aligned. This doesn’t happen every day, so to be able to help this happen, it’s an honor for me.”

WALL supports local Dutch talent including Chico Rose, Rancido and Chasner to the stage. They have now come to Saudi Arabia to do the same. 

“The entirety of WALL is only based on creating sustainable success for everybody,” Afrojack said. 

In collaboration with MDLBEAST Records and arts and entertainment company MERWAS, the WALL music camp will provide masterclasses, workshops and studio production sessions under the guidance of some of the region’s top producers, including Zaid Nadeem.

Afrojack said: “Key tools I’m focusing on in this program are mentality and also the understanding of, if you want to become a producer or a DJ or singer, it’s an industry. It’s not just going to the studio or making music for fun. 

“It’s a big part of it. There’s also a part of making music focused towards your goal, to define you as a person.”

“I always say I’m not the guy to teach you how to get to number one — I’m the guy that teaches you how to get a career in the music industry.”

With an abundance of learning resources, both online and through various Saudi initiatives, the music camp focuses on getting in the right mindset to tap into the greatest creative potential. 

Afrojack said that the most important thing he teaches was “not necessarily the technicalities of making music, but the technicalities of making successful music.”

“Starting a career in the music industry, being able to create something that can reach people, being able to create a relationship with people, create fans, figure out a position in the international music industry — I’m trying to teach that and we've done very well so far.”

Saudi artists Dish Dash, Cosmicat, Malkin and EMAD were given one-on-one masterclasses and studio sessions in Antwerp with Afrojack in previous WALL camps held last July and October. 

Afrojack said: “I try … to explain that it’s possible for anyone. Anyone can have the success that I had, but there are certain steps to be taken, and those are the steps that we’re covering.

“I’m not the guy to teach you how to get to number one, I’m the guy that teaches you how to get a career in the music industry.

“You need to stay true to who you are, but at the same time, you need to cater to whatever is happening in the world or whatever the consumer would want. What does the listener want to hear?

“If everyone’s speaking a different language, learn the language and speak the language. Say what you want to say.”

Saudi source reveals additional details about China-brokered deal with Iran

Saudi source reveals additional details about China-brokered deal with Iran
A Saudi source with knowledge of the details of the Chinese led negotiations between the Kingdom and Iran has confirmed that the agreement between the two countries was a continuation of previous rounds of talks which started in Iraq in 2021.

As for the Chinese involvement, the source revealed President Xi Jinping expressed an interest in China being the bridge to help resolve the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Iran, during his visit to Riyadh last December – an initiative which was welcomed by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman. 

The Saudi source said last Friday’s breakthrough took five days of intense negotiations in Beijing - which continued “night and day” covering three main pillars. The first pillar was a respect of sovereignty of regional countries. Second, the restoration of diplomatic ties within the next two months, which gives both countries time to review and finalise details, and also work on the logistics of resending diplomats. 

The third was the revival of previously agreed bilateral treaties between Iran and Saudi Arabia, including a 2001 security agreement, which was signed at the time by the late Saudi interior minister Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz and his counterpart at the time, Hassan Rohani. 

(Developing story) …

Saudi defense minister attends graduation of naval, military colleges cadets 

Saudi defense minister attends graduation of naval, military colleges cadets 
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s minister of defense Prince Khalid bin Salman patronized on Wednesday the graduation ceremony of the 36 batch of King Fahd Naval Academy cadets, the Saudi Press Agency reported. 

During the ceremony at the academy’s headquarters in the eastern region, cadets performed the oath following a military parade.

Prince Khalid then honored outstanding cadets.

On Tuesday, He also attended the graduation ceremony of King Abdulaziz Military College cadets.

Senior military officials attended the ceremonies.

