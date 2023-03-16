TRITA, Korea National University of Cultural Heritage sign memorandum to develop academic programs

SEOUL: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia and Korea National University of Cultural Heritage have signed a memorandum of understanding that aims at developing academic programs and courses in heritage conservation sciences, cultural heritage properties and intangible traditional arts and crafts.
Dr. Suzan Mohammed Al-Yahya, TRITA’s director general, and Kang Kyung Hwan, KNUCH’s dean, signed the memorandum in Seoul.
The memorandum aims to identify and establish requirements for laboratories and facilities in the field of traditional arts and cultural heritage.
As part of this cooperation, student and faculty exchange programs are also included.
Training, workshops, capacity development programs and seminars will be organized for intellectuals, cultural specialists and artists from both institutions.
A work group will be formed to promote joint projects within the scope of the memorandum. Relevant research materials and documents will also be exchanged.
TRITA strives to enhance and promote traditional arts and aims at raising awareness and ensuring their spread in Saudi Arabia.
It promotes them locally and internationally, as well as encouraging and supporting preservation efforts.
In addition to encouraging and training talents in the traditional arts, TRITA also provides educational programs in these fields.
