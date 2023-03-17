You are here

Muvi Studios' new releases hit the magic million

Muvi Studios is breaking records at the Saudi box office, with more than 1 million tickets sold for its two latest productions. (Supplied)
Muvi Studios is breaking records at the Saudi box office, with more than 1 million tickets sold for its two latest productions. (Supplied)
Muvi Studios is breaking records at the Saudi box office, with more than 1 million tickets sold for its two latest productions.
  • ‘Sattar’ sets new ticket sales record for opening 3 months
  • CEO delighted with ‘outstanding result’
RIYADH: Muvi Studios is breaking records at the Saudi box office, with more than 1 million tickets sold for its two latest productions.

In the first three months since its release, underground wrestling comedy “Sattar” has sold 897,000 tickets, making it the highest-grossing Saudi movie ever for such an opening period and fourth on the list of all international and regional productions.

The studio’s second film, “Two For Rent,” managed to clock up 235,000 ticket sales in the same period.

Muvi Studios’ CEO Faisal Baltyuor said he was proud of the films’ achievements.

“Since Muvi Studios was established, our aim has been to produce content that meets with the Saudi audience expectations, as well partnering with production houses and firms who share the same inspiration and vision.

“Over 1 million tickets is an outstanding result to begin with. Our ambition is to keep on breaking records with our future releases, bringing to the Saudi moviegoers the type of content they look for.”

Adon Quinn, CEO of Muvi Cinemas said: “Since we opened our first cinema in 2019 our aim has been to bring the best cinema experience in Saudi Arabia and elevate the whole cinema industry.”

The success of the studio’s early productions had “proven Arabic content is as important as international releases in this market,” he added.

“Sattar,” which tells the story of one man’s dream is to become a freestyle wrestler, was produced in collaboration with Al-Shimaisi Films and Telfaz11. Directed by Abdullah Al-Arak, it stars Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, Abdulaziz Alshehri and Ibraheem Alkhairallah.

“Two For Rent” was produced in collaboration with Al-Arabia Cinema Production and Distribution (Essad Youniss). It was written by Asmaa Ghazi, directed by Shadi Ali, and stars Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Tharwat, Eman El-Sayed and Mohamed Lotfy.

  • Diriyah is also gearing up to open its first hotel and museum
  • In January, Diriyah was named Public Investment Fund’s fifth giga-project
RIYADH: Diriyah Gate Development Authority CEO Jerry Inzerillo highlighted the progress of the Public Investment Fund’s Diriyah giga-project on the sidelines of the PIF Private Sector Forum held recently in Riyadh.

“We have to give tremendous praise to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques. If it wasn’t for King Salman, we wouldn’t have Diriyah; we wouldn’t have the UNESCO World Heritage site,” he said.

Reflecting on the achievements of Diriyah, the CEO discussed the vision for the project and progress made to date.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had a “very clear vision of where Diriyah would be,” he said. ”I can see his vision clearer now, and he deserves so much credit because people are coming from all over the world.”

Inzerillo said: “We had half a million people in the last three months and everybody’s saying the same thing: We had no idea the Saudis were so kind, so warm, and so welcoming. Diriyah is so beautiful. It looks so authentic. This makes our heart very happy and the credit goes to the crown prince.”

Speaking on a panel on day two of the forum, the CEO highlighted the DGDA’s achievements and the role of the private sector in the Kingdom.

Jerry Inzerillo, the chief executive of Diriyah Gate Development Authority. (Huda Bashata/AN)

“Today was a very special day because this PIF investment forum is very strategic because now we have all the giga-projects going around the Kingdom, and it’s about partnerships and relationships,” he told Arab News.

“So, to gather thousands of people together to see how we can contribute to each other and help each other as we move toward Vision 2030, our colleagues from PIF did a brilliant job and it’s been very successful so far.”

Inzerillo highlighted the DGDA’s achievements since the recent opening of Bujairi Terrace and the World UNESCO Heritage Site of At-Turaif last December.

“We had a very successful 2022. We opened over $2 billion of assets in 2022. Now we’re getting ready for all the openings for December 2023,” he said.

“We’ll do the second phase of the UNESCO World Heritage site. We’re building the second phase of the Bujairi Terrace, and after the 20 successful restaurants we opened, we have 10 more coming,” he said.

The CEO said that Diriyah is also gearing up to open its first hotel and museum.

“So it’s going to be a very busy, very interesting and very fun year.”

In January, Diriyah was named PIF’s fifth giga-project, reflecting its status as a destination for culture, history and tourism.

“Well, we’re thrilled, as you saw the crown prince’s announcement to be officially announced as the fifth giga-project for PIF. This gives us tremendous global prestige,” he said.

In February, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority was ranked among the top 10 workplaces in the Kingdom for 2023 in the large enterprise category, according to the Global Authority on Workplace Culture.

“We have the happiest staff in the Kingdom and our community is thriving, and quality of life is thriving in Diriyah. So a lot of credit, almost all the credit has to go to the crown prince,” Inzerillo said.

Saudi authority seizes 1.2 million amphetamine tablets

Saudi authority seizes 1.2 million amphetamine tablets
  • The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately $12m to $30m
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority foiled two attempts to smuggle more than 1.2 million amphetamine tablets, known as Captagon on Friday through Duba port.
The drugs haul had an estimated street value of approximately $12m to $30m according to research published in the International Addiction Review Journal, which said users paid in the range of $10-$25 a pill.
According to authorities the tablets were found stashed in two trucks that arrived in the Kingdom through the port. The first 699,500 tablets were hidden inside one of the trucks air tank, and second batch of 579،632 tablets was hidden inside the tires of the second truck.

 


Amphetamines are largely used by young men and teenaged boys across the Middle East – but the money raised through the sale of all narcotics is not only used to further supply of the illegal drugs trade, but to fund other organized crime and terrorism.
Report said that after completing the seizure operation at the port, coordination took place with the General Directorate for Narcotics and the three recievers of the shipment got arrested.

 

KSrelief supervisor general meets British Minister of State for Development and Africa

KSrelief supervisor general meets British Minister of State for Development and Africa
  • Two sides discussed several issues of mutual interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs in Africa
Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s royal court advisor and general supervisor of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Abdullah Al-Rabeeah on Wednesday met in London with the British Minister of State for Development and Africa Andrew Mitchell.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of a high-level strategic aid discussions between Saudi Arabia and Britain.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed several issues of mutual interest related to relief and humanitarian affairs in Africa, and ways to boost cooperation between the two countries to serve the needy and affected groups.
On Thursday, KSreleif financial department in its effort to develop new mechanisms to ease donations and expand humanitarian relief, signed an agreement with the Arab National Bank to convert the bank’s customer loyalty points into financial donations for KSrelief.

Saudi tourism minister visits UNWTO regional office in Riyadh

Saudi tourism minister visits UNWTO regional office in Riyadh
  • Boosting the sector, collaboration on the agenda
RIYADH: Saudi Tourism Minister Ahmed Al-Khateeb visited the World Tourism Organization’s regional office in Riyadh, accompanied by Zurab Pololikashvili, UNWTO secretary-general, and Princess Haifa bint Mohammed Al-Saud, the country’s vice minister of tourism, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Thursday.

Al-Khateeb received an update on the office’s progress, as well as hearing of future plans being developed in accordance with the organization’s Middle East strategy.

The visit was part of a wider collaboration between the Kingdom’s Ministry of Tourism and the UNWTO to boost the tourism sector and its role in promoting sustainable economic growth, job creation, and a high quality of life in the region.

The minister praised the office for its involvement in the success of the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative, which held its annual ceremony in AlUla on Sunday.

Al-Khateeb also lauded the office’s role in coordinating policies and initiatives among the states in the region.

 

TRITA, Korea National University of Cultural Heritage sign memorandum to develop academic programs

TRITA, Korea National University of Cultural Heritage sign memorandum to develop academic programs
  • Training, workshops, capacity development, seminars will be organized for intellectuals, cultural specialists, artists from both institutions
SEOUL: The Royal Institute of Traditional Arts in Saudi Arabia and Korea National University of Cultural Heritage have signed a memorandum of understanding that aims at developing academic programs and courses in heritage conservation sciences, cultural heritage properties and intangible traditional arts and crafts.
Dr. Suzan Mohammed Al-Yahya, TRITA’s director general, and Kang Kyung Hwan, KNUCH’s dean, signed the memorandum in Seoul.
The memorandum aims to identify and establish requirements for laboratories and facilities in the field of traditional arts and cultural heritage.
A key aspect of it is also to identify and establish laboratory and facility requirements related to traditional arts and cultural heritage. As part of this cooperation, student and faculty exchange programs are also included.
Training, workshops, capacity development programs and seminars will be organized for intellectuals, cultural specialists and artists from both institutions.
A work group will be formed to promote joint projects within the scope of the memorandum. Relevant research materials and documents will also be exchanged.
TRITA strives to enhance and promote traditional arts and aims at raising awareness and ensuring their spread in Saudi Arabia.
It promotes them locally and internationally, as well as encouraging and supporting preservation efforts.
In addition to encouraging and training talents in the traditional arts, TRITA also provides educational programs in these fields.

