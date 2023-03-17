Muvi Studios’ new releases hit the magic million

RIYADH: Muvi Studios is breaking records at the Saudi box office, with more than 1 million tickets sold for its two latest productions.
In the first three months since its release, underground wrestling comedy “Sattar” has sold 897,000 tickets, making it the highest-grossing Saudi movie ever for such an opening period and fourth on the list of all international and regional productions.
The studio’s second film, “Two For Rent,” managed to clock up 235,000 ticket sales in the same period.
Muvi Studios’ CEO Faisal Baltyuor said he was proud of the films’ achievements.
“Since Muvi Studios was established, our aim has been to produce content that meets with the Saudi audience expectations, as well partnering with production houses and firms who share the same inspiration and vision.
“Over 1 million tickets is an outstanding result to begin with. Our ambition is to keep on breaking records with our future releases, bringing to the Saudi moviegoers the type of content they look for.”
Adon Quinn, CEO of Muvi Cinemas said: “Since we opened our first cinema in 2019 our aim has been to bring the best cinema experience in Saudi Arabia and elevate the whole cinema industry.”
The success of the studio’s early productions had “proven Arabic content is as important as international releases in this market,” he added.
“Sattar,” which tells the story of one man’s dream is to become a freestyle wrestler, was produced in collaboration with Al-Shimaisi Films and Telfaz11. Directed by Abdullah Al-Arak, it stars Ibrahim Al-Hajjaj, Abdulaziz Alshehri and Ibraheem Alkhairallah.
“Two For Rent” was produced in collaboration with Al-Arabia Cinema Production and Distribution (Essad Youniss). It was written by Asmaa Ghazi, directed by Shadi Ali, and stars Bayoumi Fouad, Mohamed Tharwat, Eman El-Sayed and Mohamed Lotfy.