Urban greening begins in Riyadh’s Al-Jazeera

OIC marks International Day to Combat Islamophobia

RIYADH: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation hosted a session to mark the first anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia.

The UN General Assembly last year declared March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, a decision praised by the OIC.

The date also marks four years since the terrorist attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

OIC Secretary-General Called upon all countries as well as International and regional organizations to commemorate March 15 March as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia. (Twitter @OIC_OCI)

"The OIC held a special session to commemorate the First Anniversary of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, following the adoption by the UN General Assembly, in March 2022, of a resolution designating 15 March as International Day to Combat Islamophobia," the organization said on Twitter.

The session was held during the 49th session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, which is taking place in Nouakchott, the capital of Mauritania.

It was attended by foreign ministers of member states, the High Representative of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Angel Moratinos, ambassadors, representatives of observer countries and other international organizations, in addition to representatives of OIC organs and institutions.

It was an opportunity to raise awareness of Islamophobia and to call for concrete global action to combat all forms of hatred and violence based on religion.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha said that the International Day to Combat Islamophobia should be used to confront hatred and intolerance of any religion.

Many governments have taken steps to combat Islamophobia with laws against hate crimes and public awareness campaigns about Muslims and Islam.

The UN General Assembly adopted a resolution sponsored by the OIC member states calling for global dialogue on tolerance and peace based on respect for human rights and for the diversity of religions and beliefs.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that anti-Muslim bigotry is part of a resurgence in nationalism and fascism. “As the Holy Quran reminds us: nations and tribes were created to know one another. Diversity is a richness, not a threat,” he said.