Iran foreign minister says to meet Saudi counterpart in near future
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian during a press conference in Ankara, on June 27, 2022. (AFP)
RIYADH: Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday he will meet his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan “in the near future”, adding that three locations have been proposed for the meeting.

Amirabdollahian made it clear that based on the latest messages exchanged with Saudi Arabia, Iran also announced its readiness to reopen the two embassies. 

“We agreed with Saudi Arabia on visits by technical delegations for both embassies in preparation for their opening,” he added.  

Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to re-establish relations and re-open embassies within two months after years of hostility, following talks in China.

On Yemen, the Iranian minister said that the situation in Yemen is an internal matter, but added that “we are working to stabilize the region in cooperation with Saudi Arabia.” 

“We will not accept any threat to our security from neighboring countries,” he said.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Iran

Emirati player crowned chess champion in Riyadh

  • Salem Saleh is a Grand International Master, ranked 59th in the world
  • Praise for General Entertainment Authority’s oversight and organization
RIYADH: The United Arab Emirates’ Salem Saleh, who ranks 59th in the world and is a Grand International Master, has won first place in the Riyadh Calendar Chess Championship.

The two-day event was organized by the General Entertainment Authority‎ in ‎cooperation with the Saudi Chess Federation from March 17 to 18.

Bassem Amin and Fawzi Adham from Egypt, also Grand International Masters, came second and third in the competition.

The competition saw over 100 ‎players from Saudi ‎Arabia and abroad compete over nine rounds to determine the winners.

The winner was awarded SR300,000 ($80,000), with SR200,000 for second, and SR100,000 for third. Cash prizes were presented for up to the 10th position, totaling SR800,000.

The opening stage of the competition included five rounds on the first day, with the second day having four rounds.

Saleh said he was proud of his first place in the “very tough” competition. He also praised the organizers for having a well-run tournament.

Ahmed Al-Mehmadi, vice president for marketing and communication at the General Entertainment Authority, and Abdullah Al-Wahshi, president of the Saudi Chess Federation, presented the awards to the winners.

Al-Wahshi said the ‎appeal committee did not record any complaints or observations ‎about the referees.‎

Algeria’s Bellahcene Bilel Youcef said he hopes to play again in Saudi Arabia. “It was a wonderful ‎experience.”

Topics: chess Riyadh Salem Saleh UAE

Tabuk hiking guides complete advanced training course

Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, said hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia. (Supplied)
Tabuk hiking guides complete advanced training course

  • Aim to have experts showcase region’s natural beauty
  • Participants taught navigation, planning and emergency skills
JEDDAH: Several guides completed a six-day advanced hiking training course recently in the northwestern city of Tabuk that is aimed at helping to showcase the distinctive natural beauty of the region.

The training program was organized by the Saudi Climbing and Hiking Federation under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports. The advanced course is a prerequisite for obtaining an SCHF hiking guide license.   

Ali Al-Maliki, a hiking coach and lecturer, told Arab News that hiking was becoming an increasingly popular pastime in Saudi Arabia, among retirees and young people who want to remain in good physical condition.

“There are hiking teams in nearly all Saudi cities. There are some three hiking teams in Jeddah, for instance, and the numbers … around the Kingdom are increasing,” Al-Maliki said.

Al-Maliki said that three days of the course, held at King Khalid Sports City, focused on theory, with the rest of the time devoted to practical instruction.

“The course’s main aim was to refine and develop the skills of the (prospective) hiking guides in accordance with international requirements set by the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation. The course was also meant to further promote (the) sport,” he added.

Al-Maliki said that Tabuk was selected for its attractive natural terrain and rock formations, which impressed tourists who recently toured the area. “They were astonished to see the amazing rocks, waterfalls and streams. Saudi Arabia in general is rich in these natural features.”

Elaborating on the course, Al-Maliki said the trainees were introduced to licensing requirements, the health benefits of the activity, and personal qualities required of guides. The participants were also taught how to plan, use navigation equipment such as compasses and maps, respect the environmental, make types of hiking knots, and develop risk reduction and emergency skills.

He said the practical training took place in Bajdah, on the northwestern side of Tabuk, which has distinctive red sand dunes and rock formations.

Topics: tabuk Saudi Arabia hiking

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences Board Convenes in Casablanca

King Abdulaziz Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences Board Convenes in Casablanca

The King Abdulaziz Al-Saud Foundation for Islamic Studies and Human Sciences held the 60th meeting of its Board of Directors on Saturday, at the Foundation’s headquarters in Casablanca, Morocco, headed by the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, Faisal bin Muammar.
The meeting, which was attended by the Moroccan Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Director General of the Foundation Dr. Ahmed Al-Tawfiq, the Saudi Ambassador to Morocco Abdullah bin Saad Al-Ghurairy, and several officials, discussed the Foundation’s activity at various scientific and academic levels, and its visions and plans for the 2023 cultural projects, including bringing more books and scientific journals to the institution’s library.
The Board members were briefed on the building of the bibliographic database program, whose storage has become reached 690,575 records, the diversity of the services provided to readers and researchers in 2022, the increase in the digital library balance to 2,724,478 pages, and the intensification of cultural activities such as seminars, lectures, and book fairs.
The Board concluded its discussions by presenting a set of practical opinions and recommendations that were centered around expanding the foundation's presence at the Arab and international levels, as well as revising and endorsing the draft 2022 audit report.

Saudi Arabia ranks among top countries in digital transformation preparedness

Saudi Arabia ranks among top countries in digital transformation preparedness

  • The ranking comes following the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked second among the Group of Twenty countries and fourth globally in its readiness of digital systems, the UN’s International Telecommunication Union revealed.

The ranking comes following the Kingdom’s success in building a sustainable regulatory framework and shifting toward digital collaborative regulation to empower the digital economy, according to a report by the ITU, a specialized agency responsible for all matters related to information and communication technologies.

Dr. Mohammed bin Saud Al-Tamimi, governor of the Saudi Communications and Information Technology Commission, said that the Kingdom’s new global achievement came as a result of the unlimited support given to the sector by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Al-Tamimi said Vision 2030 had laid the foundations for a strong and efficient telecommunications and information technology sector that led to the development of an ambitious strategy for digital transformation in line with global trends.

He noted that the CITC had launched several initiatives to develop the telecommunications and IT sector to the highest levels, including establishing the national academy for digital systems to provide an attractive and stimulating regulatory environment for various sectors, as a strategic step toward attracting investment and accelerating digital transformation.

Al-Tamimi added that the commission had enhanced the country’s competitiveness by focusing on collaborative regulating and including all international stakeholders in its enterprises.

He said the ITU report had highlighted several challenges facing regulating agencies, including primarily monitoring competence and sustainable growth.

Topics: Saudi Arabia G20

World Bank lauds Saudi education commission for plan to evaluate, accredit schools

World Bank lauds Saudi education commission for plan to evaluate, accredit schools

  • WB consulted Kingdom’s experts, educators, parents on sector development
  • Aligning with international standards will support national economy
RIYADH: The World Bank has lauded Saudi Arabia’s Education and Training Evaluation Commission for its plan to evaluate and accredit the Kingdom’s schools in line with international best-practice, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Saturday.

The WB said that it has a comprehensive review of the Kingdom’s plans in a report prepared by its team over the course of 2021 and 2022 — in cooperation with the National Center for School Evaluation and Excellence “Tamayouz,” affiliated with the ETEC.

The bank added that the proposed plans are also rooted in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s educational research report of 2009, and the Maxwell report of 2019.

The bank said that various plans and documents related to the Kingdom’s approach to evaluating and accrediting schools, including general regulatory frameworks, procedural guides, standards, and tools, were reviewed. The WB team met with focus groups of stakeholders, including school assessment and accreditation specialists, principals and parents.

The report, a summarized version of which has been published on the World Bank website, said that the ETEC was the body responsible for evaluating and accrediting schools and training institutions in the public, private and international sectors in the Kingdom.

It added that the commission’s mandate fits well the Saudi Vision 2030 and the Humanitarian Capacity Development Programme, which aims to raise quality, efficiency and effectiveness of the education system, as well as support human development, the national economy and sustainable development.

The report also said that the ETEC has developed a comprehensive national program to evaluate public schools and accredit private schools in the Kingdom systematically and consistently.

It will also define development goals to make substantial improvements in the quality of education and constantly improve the effectiveness of schools, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

The report said that school evaluation and accreditation was an effective tool for building high-quality education that supports the labor market, human capital development, economic growth and increased productivity.

The report highlighted that the ETEC’s program consists of two main stages of self- and external-evaluation. Self-evaluation includes a set of internal processes and procedures carried out by public, private and international schools to evaluate their performance and verify their effectiveness and efficiency.

External evaluation includes a set of processes and procedures carried out by a specialized education team from outside the school that reviews and evaluates all aspects of performance and measures the quality of the outputs of the system.

The report also noted that the digital platform developed by the ETEC to evaluate and accredit schools acts as a powerful and wide-ranging tool, and includes a comprehensive information system for managing the evaluation processes. It is used to collect important data on school performance, which contributes to guiding policy decisions and setting strategic planning priorities.

The report said that the availability of the comprehensive frameworks, approaches, processes and tools developed by the ETEC, which cover all schools and grade levels, would improve educational performance and quality in the Kingdom. And that the commission continues to develop this solid foundation and improve procedures to enhance the capacity of the Kingdom’s human capital.

Topics: Saudi Arabia World Bank Saudi Education and Training Evaluation Commission (ETEC)

