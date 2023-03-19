You are here

UBS to buy Credit Suisse for nearly $3.25 billion to calm turmoil

The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend, with the government, the central bank and financial regulators all involved.
The two largest banks in the wealthy Alpine nation famed for its banking prominence have been in negotiations throughout the weekend, with the government, the central bank and financial regulators all involved. AFP
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: Banking giant UBS is buying troubled rival Credit Suisse for almost $3.25 billion, in a deal orchestrated by regulators in an effort to avoid further market-shaking turmoil in the global banking system.
Swiss authorities pushed for UBS to take over its smaller rival after a plan for Credit Suisse to borrow up to 50 billion francs ($54 billion) failed to reassure investors and the bank’s customers. Shares of Credit Suisse and other banks plunged this week after the failure of two banks in the US sparked concerns about other potentially shaky institutions in the global financial system.
Credit Suisse is among the 30 financial institutions known as globally systemically important banks, and authorities worried about the fallout if it were to fail.
The deal was “one of great breadth for the stability of international finance,” said Swiss President Alain Berset as he announced the deal Sunday night. “An uncontrolled collapse of Credit Suisse would lead to incalculable consequences for the country and the international financial system.”
Switzerland’s executive branch, a seven-member governing body that includes Berset, passed an emergency ordinance allowing the merger to go through without shareholder approval. Following news of the Swiss deal, the world’s central banks announced coordinated financial moves to stabilize banks in the coming week. This includes daily access to a lending facility to backstop banks looking to borrow US dollars if they need them, a practice which was widely used during the 2008 financial crisis.
Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann called the deal “a clear turning point.”
“It is a historic, sad and very challenging day for Credit Suisse, for Switzerland and for the global financial markets,” Lehmann said, adding that the focus is now on the future and in particular on the 50,000 Credit Suisse employees, 17,000 of whom are in Switzerland.
Colm Kelleher, the UBS chairman, hailed the “enormous opportunities” that emerge from the takeover, and highlighted his bank’s “conservative risk culture” — a subtle swipe at Credit Suisse’s reputation for more swashbuckling, aggressive gambles in search of bigger returns. He said the combined group would create a wealth manager with over $5 trillion in total invested assets.
Swiss Finance Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the council “regrets that the bank, which was once a model institution in Switzerland and part of our strong location, was able to get into this situation at all.”
The combination of the two biggest and best-known Swiss banks, each with storied histories dating to the mid-19th century, amounts to a thunderclap for Switzerland’s reputation as a global financial center — leaving it on the cusp of having a single national champion in banking.
The deal follows the collapse of two large US banks last week that spurred a frantic, broad response from the US government to prevent any further panic. Still, global financial markets have been on edge since Credit Suisse’s share price began plummeting this week.
European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde lauded the “swift action” by Swiss officials, saying they were “instrumental for restoring orderly market conditions and ensuring financial stability.”
She said the banks “are in a completely different position from 2008” during the financial crisis, partly because of stricter government regulation.
UBS officials said they plan to sell off parts of Credit Suisse or reduce the bank’s size in the coming months and years.
The Swiss government is providing more than 100 billion francs in aid and financial backstops to make the deal go through.
A part of the deal, approximately 16 billion francs ($17.3 billion) in Credit Suisse bonds will be wiped out. European bank regulators use a special type of bond designed to provide a capital cushion to banks in times of distress. But these bonds are designed to be wiped out if a bank’s capital falls below a certain level, which was triggered as part of this government-brokered deal.
Berset said the Federal Council had already been discussing a long-troubled situation at Credit Suisse since the beginning of the year and held urgent meetings in the last four days amid spiraling concerns about its financial health that caused major swoons in its stock price and raised the specter of the 2007-08 financial crisis.
Investors and banking industry analysts we`re still digesting the deal, but one analyst was sour on the news due to the reputational damage the deal might have on Switzerland’s global banking image.
“A country-wide reputation with prudent financial management, sound regulatory oversight, and, frankly, for being somewhat dour and boring regarding investments, has been wiped away,” said Octavio Marenzi, CEO of consulting firm Opimas LLC, in an email.
Credit Suisse is designated by the Financial Stability Board, an international body that monitors the global financial system, as one of the world’s important banks. This means regulators believe its uncontrolled failure would lead to ripples throughout the financial system not unlike the collapse of Lehman Brothers 15 years ago.
The Credit Suisse parent bank is not part of European Union supervision, but it has entities in several European countries that are. Lagarde reiterated what she said last week after the central bank raised interest rates — that the European banking sector is resilient, with strong financial reserves and plenty of ready cash.
Many of Credit Suisse’s problems are unique and do not overlap with the weaknesses that brought down Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, whose failures led to a significant rescue effort by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Federal Reserve. As a result, their downfall does not necessarily signal the start of a financial crisis similar to what occurred in 2008.
The deal caps a highly volatile week for Credit Suisse, most notably on Wednesday when its shares plunged to a record low after its largest investor, the Saudi National Bank, said it wouldn’t invest any more money into the bank to avoid tripping regulations that would kick in if its stake rose about 10 percent.
On Friday, shares dropped 8 percent to close at 1.86 francs ($2) on the Swiss exchange. The stock has seen a long downward slide: It traded at more than 80 francs in 2007.
Its current troubles began after Credit Suisse reported on Tuesday that managers had identified “material weaknesses” in the bank’s internal controls on financial reporting as of the end of last year. That fanned fears that Credit Suisse would be the next domino to fall.
While smaller than its Swiss rival UBS, Credit Suisse still wields considerable influence, with $1.4 trillion assets under management. The firm has significant trading desks around the world, caters to the rich and wealthy through its wealth management business, and is a major adviser for global companies in mergers and acquisitions. Notably, Credit Suisse did not need government assistance in 2008 during the financial crisis, while UBS did.
The Swiss bank has been pushing to raise money from investors and roll out a new strategy to overcome an array of troubles, including bad bets on hedge funds, repeated shake-ups of its top management and a spying scandal involving UBS.
 

Iraq is committed to OPEC’s production cut, says minister

Iraq is committed to OPEC’s production cut, says minister
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

Iraq is committed to OPEC’s production cut, says minister

Iraq is committed to OPEC’s production cut, says minister
Updated 19 March 2023
Reuters

Iraq is committed to maintaining its 220,000 barrel per day oil output cut in line with its quota under the latest OPEC+ agreement, Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani said on Sunday.

The country is also ready to increase production if required to do so by producer group OPEC+.

“We obliged some oil companies operating in the south to cut production to come in line with OPEC+’s agreed rates,” he added. 

The minister said talks between French oil major TotalEnergies and Iraq to resolve sticking points in a long-delayed $27 billion energy deal “have reached advanced stages.” 

“We will activate the deal very soon,” Abdel-Ghani said at an energy event. The proposed deal, which Baghdad hopes will revive foreign investment in the country, was signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years.

Iraq’s demand for a 40 percent share in the project is a key sticking point while TotalEnergies wants a majority stake, sources told Reuters.

Asked if the issue of Iraq’s share in the project was resolved, Abdel-Ghani said: “It’s not the time to discuss the shares and we will announce them when an agreement is reached.”

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank

PIF-owned Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. signs ‘largest-of-its-kind’ deal with Al Rajhi Bank
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co., wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund, on Sunday signed an agreement with Al Rajhi Bank to refinance more than worth SR5 billion ($1.33 billion) real estate financing portfolio.

The deal is the largest of its kind in the Saudi banking industry, according to a statement issued by SRC.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Saudi Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Majid Al-Hogail. 

SRC CEO Fabrice Susini described the deal as a milestone in the company’s “strategic approach to support the housing market in the Kingdom by providing flexible mortgage solutions to citizens.”

The agreement comes within SRC's strategic partnerships with financing agencies, including banks and real estate finance companies, with the aim of establishing an active and strong secondary market for residential real estate financing, and providing the local market with the necessary liquidity.

Waleed Abdullah Almoqbel, CEO of Al Rajhi Bank, said: “The deal with SRC strategically enhances our mortgage solutions and supports our established capabilities to address the needs of a broad customer base and the increasing demand for home ownership in the Kingdom.”

 

 

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January

Saudi Arabia issues 124 licenses to industrial units in different sectors in January
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued licenses to 124 industrial units in January, according to an official statement.

The total investment value of these units is estimated at SR2.4 billion ($639 million). The factories will be established in five economic sectors. According to the official data, 29 licenses were issued in the food sector, 18 permits were given for work in non-metallic minerals, 12 in the chemicals industry, 11 for the manufacture of formed metals excluding machinery and equipment, and eight licenses were issued for the manufacture of rubber products.

The new industrial units are dispersed across 12 regions in the Kingdom. Forty-four factories were licensed in Riyadh, 24 in Makkah, 24 in the Eastern Province, 10 in the Qassim region, eight in Madinah, five in Jazan, three in Asir, two in Hail, one in Northern Borders province, one in Tabuk, one in Al-Jouf province, and one in Najran.

Official data indicated that small-sized enterprises accounted for 86.29 percent of the newly issued licenses in January, followed by medium-sized enterprises with 11.29 percent, and micro-enterprises with 2.42 percent.

According to the type of investment, national plants topped the new licenses with 79.84 percent, followed by foreign establishments (10.48 percent), and joint investments comprised 9.68 percent of the total number.

The number of factories that commenced production in January reached 164 with total investments amounting to SR2.7 billion.

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister

Saudi-Turkiye trade volume to reach $10bn in coming years, says Turkish minister
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkiye expects bilateral trade with Saudi Arabia to reach $10 billion in the coming years, said Trade Minister Mehmet Mus.

The Turkish official was speaking at the Saudi-Turkish Business Forum in Riyadh on Sunday. The minister said several Turkish companies are keen on exploring the investment opportunities available in the Kingdom particularly in the construction and manufacturing sectors, which are on a roll due to the huge economic transformation currently underway in Saudi Arabia.

He attributing the economic boom in Saudi Arabia to the successful implementation of the Vision 2030 program. The visiting dignitary said that huge investment opportunities are also present in Turkiye whose economy is witnessing a rapid growth, which is evident from the current volume of foreign investments in the country that stands at $285 billion. 

He said the factors that increase the attraction of Turkiye as an investment destination include its EU Customs Union membership, a population of 85 million and an impressive growth rate of 6 percent.

The president of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, stated that Saudi-Turkish relations are among the best global models for international trade which have been greatly boosted with the formation of the Saudi-Turkish Coordination Council last year. 

He said that 1,140 Saudi companies invested in Turkiye while 390 Turkish companies invested in the Kingdom and the bilateral trade volume jumped from SR17 billion ($4.52 billion) in 2017 to SR23 billion in 2022. Investments were made in the construction, manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and restaurant sectors. 

The forum was organized by the Federation of Saudi Chambers with the participation of over 450 Saudi and Turkish companies. 

Three deals were signed between the two countries in the fields of trade and manufacturing and the two sides also agreed on a joint venture in the automation and engineering sector.

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   

ACWA Power signs $2.5bn solar plant contract with Uzbekistan   
Updated 19 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has signed three power purchase agreements worth $2.5 billion with the National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to build solar photovoltaic power plants in the Central Asian country.    

The company said in a bourse filing that the plants will be located in Tashkent, Samarkand and Bukhara regions of Uzbekistan.  

According to the statement, the project, upon completion, is expected to offset 1.6 million tons of carbon emissions per year and power 1.1 million homes.    

ACWA Power further noted that the power purchase agreement covers three solar PV plants at the site, one developing 400 megawatts of wind power and the other two developing 500 megawatts.    

The agreement also covers three Battery Energy Storage Systems with a total combined capacity of 1,500 megawatts.  

The bourse filing added that the deal covers the development, construction and operation of the project, and the contract has a duration of 25 years upon the completion of the project.    

“The financial impact of the contracted revenues is expected to materialize once the plants become commercially available expected currently expected in third quarter of 2025 and the third quarter of 2026,” said ACWA Power in the filing.    

