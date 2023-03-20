Barcelona rally to top Madrid, move closer to league title

You are here

Barcelona's Franck Kessie, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during their Spanish La Liga match against Real Madrid at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on March 19, 2023. (AP)
  • Franck Kessie scored in stoppage time to give Barcelona the home victory and a 12-point lead
MADRID: Barcelona took a major step toward winning their first Spanish league title since 2019 after coming from behind to beat Real Madrid 2-1 on Sunday.

Franck Kessie scored in stoppage time to give Barcelona the home victory and a 12-point lead over second-place Madrid with 12 matches to go.

Barcelona’s players huddled and celebrated on the field after the final whistle at Camp Nou.

The Catalan club was saved by the VAR for the second consecutive game, as Madrid had a potential go-ahead goal by Marco Asensio called back in the 81st minute because of offside. Last week, they edged Athletic Bilbao when an 87th-minute equalizer by Athletic forward Iñaki Williams was disallowed by video review.

Barcelona went into the match still facing criticism over their payments of several millions of dollars over several years to the former vice president of the country’s refereeing committee. Prosecutors have formally accused Barcelona of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation. Madrid are among the clubs siding against Barcelona in the legal proceedings, as is the Spanish government, the league and the soccer federation. Barcelona have consistently denied any wrongdoing or conflict of interest, saying it paid for technical reports on referees but never tried to influence their decisions in games.

Madrid needed a win in the last league “clasico” of the season to give theselves a realistic chance of catching Barcelona and defending their title.

Barcelona won eight league titles in 11 seasons through 2019. They finished second to Madrid in 2020, then third — behind Madrid and champion Atletico Madrid — in 2021, and second to Madrid again last season. They are seeking their 27th league title, which would leave them eight behind Madrid.

Barcelona were in control for much of the match on Sunday, creating most of the significant chances.

But the visitors opened the scoring in the ninth minute with a fortunate own-goal by Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo, who redirected the ball into the net with a header after a cross by Madrid forward Vinicius Junior from the left side of the area.

Sergi Roberto equalized after picking up a loose ball inside the area in the 45th, and Kessie netted the winner from the middle of the box after a late breakaway as Madrid made a final push for the victory.

Madrid had thought it went ahead when Asensio found the net from near the penalty spot after a pass by Dani Carvajal, but video review determined the goal couldn’t count because of offside in a tight call.

It was the second match between the rivals in less than three weeks. Barcelona won 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on March 3 in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. The return leg at Camp Nou is on April 5.

Madrid won the first league “clasico” 3-1 at the Bernabeu.

Barcelona was without playmaker Pedri and forward Ousmane Dembele because of injuries, while Madrid’s only absence was defender David Alaba, also because of an injury. Barcelona players wore the logo of international singer Rosalia instead of Spotify’s brand as part of its strategic agreement with the music streaming service. Rosalia was selected as she celebrates the one-year release of her hit album Motomami.

Elsewhere,Takefusa Kubo scored as Real Sociedad beat last-place Elche 2-0 to end their winless streak and regain sole possession of fourth place in the league.

Ander Barrenetxea also scored in the second half for Sociedad, who hadn’t won in six games in all competitions, including four straight in the league. They were coming off elimination against Roma in the Europa League on Thursday.

The win gave the Basque Country club a three-point gap over fifth-place Real Betis in the fight for the Champions League places.

Playmaker David Silva led Sociedad over Elche, who have won only two of its last 11 league games. It sits 14 points from safety.

Sociedad’s last league win had been at Espanyol in February.

Betis ended their four-game winless streak in all competitions with Borja Iglesias scoring a second-half goal in a 1-0 victory over midtable Mallorca at home. Betis had been eliminated by Manchester United in the Europa League.

Villarreal, another Spanish club that failed to advance in European competition after losing to Anderlecht, rebounded in the Spanish league with a 3-0 win at Osasuna.

Villarreal were coming off a three-game winless streak. They stayed in sixth place, four points behind Betis and seven from Sociedad.

Getafe left the relegation zone with a 2-0 home win over Sevilla, who stayed two points from the danger area. Sevilla have won only one of their last five league games, but were the only Spanish team to advance in the Europa League after eliminating Fenerbahce on Thursday.

  • Game turned upside down as the visitors were reduced to nine players and had their manager sent off 
  • Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic faces 3-game ban for barging into referee, a move that also earned him a red card
MANCHESTER, England: It was all set up for a famous FA Cup upset as Fulham led treble-chasing Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday.
But in the space of seven chaotic second-half minutes, the visitors were reduced to nine players, had their manager sent off and conceded twice.
It was a meltdown of epic proportions and United capitalized on it in ruthless fashion to advance to the semifinals with a 3-1 win that keeps its three-pronged trophy pursuit on track.
There is also the prospect of a mouthwatering FA Cup final against Manchester City after the rivals were kept apart in the draw for the last four.
Thoughts of an all-Manchester showdown at Wembley on June 3, however, looked in serious doubt after Aleksandar Mitrovic fired Fulham ahead in the 50th minute of the quarterfinal match.
That was before the game was turned upside down as Fulham’s players and manager Marco Silva lost control.
Emotions boiled over after Willian blocked Jadon Sancho’s goal-bound shot in the 70th and VAR instructed referee Chris Kavanagh to review the incident on the touchline monitor.
Before the official could even make a decision, he had shown a red card to Silva for remonstrating furiously in the dugout.
Replays showed Willian had clearly used his hand and was sent off as a result. That sparked outrage from Mitrovic, who barged into Kavanagh and was also shown red.
All three dismissals came over a period of 40 seconds.
“Even if I haven’t done something special, I have to control myself,” Silva said afterward. “I didn’t say anything special to the ref, he didn’t listen and showed me the red card. It is a moment to control my emotions. The game was decided in the moment.”
All that was left was for Bruno Fernandes to dispatch his penalty and even the score in the 75th.
Two minutes later Marcel Sabitzer put United in front and nine-man Fulham was on its way out.
Fernandes scored a second to make it 3-1 in the sixth minute of stoppage time and set up a Wembley semifinal game against Brighton.
Manager Erik ten Hag has already led United to victory in the League Cup this season and his team is also into the quarterfinals of the Europa League where it faces Sevilla.
“One thing is important — don’t think too far ahead,” Ten Hag said. “Go from game to game.
“We see the progress in the team, but this team has a strong character, strong belief, strong determination to win games. Today was an example of it. When you have difficult period in a game, stay in the game and turn the game.”
Mitrovic faces ban
Mitrovic will receive at least an automatic three-game ban for his sending off, which had echoes of an infamous incident involving Paulo di Canio from 1998.
The then Sheffield Wednesday striker was banned for 11 games after shoving referee Paul Alcock to the ground during a match.
“I saw the image and I spoke with Mitro, it is a moment for him to control the emotions,” Silva said. “He pushed the referee, but I did not see that in so bad, bad way like you are saying to me. But I hope the people who are going to decide (do so) with fairness.”
Arsenal extend EPL lead
Knocked out of Europe on Thursday, Arsenal’s sights are now solely fixed on winning the Premier League title for the first time in 19 years.
And that elusive prize edged closer as a 4-1 win against Crystal Palace moved Mikel Arteta’s team eight points clear at the top of the table.
There was no sign of a hangover after the penalty shootout loss to Sporting Lisbon in the Europa League as Arsenal underlined its title credentials.
Gabriel Martinelli, who missed the decisive spot kick in that match, quickly put that disappointment behind him by opening the scoring against Palace.
“There is always the question,” Arsenal manager Arteta said. “But I asked him yesterday how he was and he said: ‘I want to be in the team.’
“We were really determined and focused and left Thursday in the past.”
Arsenal still has to play second-place Manchester City and Liverpool before the end of the season. But the London club is in impressive form having won six in a row in the league.
Bukayo Saka provided the pass for Martinelli and became the first player in the league to reach double figures for goals and assists this season. He then went on to score two more himself.
Granit Xhaka got Arsenal’s other goal, while Jeffrey Schlupp scored for Palace, who fired manager Patrick Vieira this week.
Doyle ruled out
Manchester City prospect Tommy Doyle fired Sheffield United into the FA Cup semifinals and then learned he will have to miss out on the biggest game of his young career.
The 21-year-old midfielder is on loan at Sheffield and due to competition rules is ineligible to play against his parent club after the Blades were drawn against Man City in the next round.
It means Doyle will be a spectator for the match at Wembley, when Premier League champions City will be favorites to advance to the final.
Doyle struck in the first minute of second-half stoppage time as Sheffield beat Blackburn Rovers 3-2 in a thrilling quarterfinal clash between the two second-tier sides.
Blackburn had twice taken the lead through Ben Brereton and Sammie Szmodics.
Sam Gallagher’s own-goal and Oliver McBurnie evened the score on each occasion before Doyle’s late winner.
But he barely had time to enjoy his celebrations before learning Sheffield had been drawn against City.
Fairy tale ends
Grimsby’s FA Cup fairy tale is over after the fourth-tier team was routed 5-0 by Premier League Brighton.
Grimsby was the lowest-ranked team left in the competition and had reached the quarters for the first time since 1939, having knocked out top-flight Southampton in the last round.
But there was no danger of another upset against Brighton, which scored four goals in the second half at Amex Stadium.
Deniz Undav fired the home side in front after just six minutes. Evan Ferguson scored twice after the break, with Solly March and Kaoru Mitoma completing the rout.

LONDON: Arsenal surged 8 points clear at the top of the Premier League as Bukayo Saka’s brace inspired a 4-1 rout of Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring in the first half at the Emirates Stadium to put the leaders on course for a sixth successive league victory.

It was redemption for Martinelli, whose missed penalty condemned Arsenal to a Europa League last-16 defeat in their shoot-out against Sporting Lisbon on Thursday.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed just 45 minutes against struggling Palace to erase the bitter taste of that loss.

Saka followed Martinelli’s goal by doubling Arsenal’s lead before half-time.

Granit Xhaka netted the third after the interval and Jeff Schlupp’s reply was no consolation as the influential Saka’s second capped Arsenal’s stylish display.

Arsenal now have a substantial eight-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, who took the weekend off from Premier League duty to thrash Burnley in the FA Cup quarterfinals on Saturday.

With a game in hand on Arsenal and a crucial clash with the Gunners looming on April 26, Pep Guardiola’s champions will still believe they can win a fifth title in six seasons.

But heading into the international break, Arsenal have ensured the fate of the title race will be in their hands in the final 10 games.

After surrendering top spot with a defeat against City in February, Arsenal have responded impressively, showing maturity and composure far beyond the Gunners’ teams that routinely underachieved in recent years.

Arteta deserves immense credit for transforming a side that blew their top-four place last season.

Less than a year later, Arsenal, the first English side ever to win nine London derbies in a single season, have the look of champions elect.

Arteta had labeled the Palace clash as the most important match of his managerial career and his players once again rose to the challenge.

Arsenal played a grueling 120 minutes against Sporting before their Europa League campaign ended in painful fashion.

Such a quick turnaround could have tested Arsenal mentality and physically.

But they had the ideal opponents in a Palace team now without a win in their 13 matches in 2023 and reeling from Friday’s sacking of boss Patrick Vieira.

Vieira was a key member of the last title-winning Arsenal side 19 years ago and Gunners fans chanted his name throughout the game.

Arteta had described Arsenal’s run-in as “11 finals” and he made six changes to freshen up his team for the first of those hurdles.

Palace, led by interim boss Paddy McCarthy, nearly took a shock lead when Wilfried Zaha’s shot hit the post, deflected off diving Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale and rebounded just wide.

That served as a wake-up call for Arsenal and they made the breakthrough in the 28th minute.

Saka wriggled free in the penalty area to collect Ben White’s pass and pulled his cross back to Martinelli.

The Brazilian forward took a clever touch to elude Joel Ward before driving a clinical finish past Joe Whitworth from 12 yards for his sixth goal in his last eight appearances.

Saka ensured Arsenal’s relentless pressure paid dividends again in the 43rd minute.

He played the ball back to White and his return pass was perfectly weighted for the England forward, who planted a cool finish into the far corner from close-range.

This is Uzbekistan’s first time winning the cup. Credit: AFC
Khaled Alarafah

  • This is Uzbekistan’s first time winning the cup after reaching the final for the second time, losing in 2008 to the UAE
Riyadh: The Uzbekistan national football team won the AFC U-20 Asian Cup on Saturday, beating Iraq 1-0 at Uzbekistan’s Milli Stadium.

The home side owed victory to Umarali Rakhmonaliev, who scored the only goal from a penalty in the 72nd minute.

This is Uzbekistan’s first time winning the cup after reaching the final for the second time, losing in 2008 to the UAE.

Iraq went into the tie having won the cup five times before, in 1975, 1977, 1978, 1988 and 2000. They were also runners-up in 2012.

The two finalists will qualify for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia as a result of their progress in the tournament, alongside beaten semifinalists South Korea and Japan.

  • Al-Ittihad leading by only 1 point, with 9 games left
  • Champions Al-Hilal and third-placed Al-Shabab still in the hunt
RIYADH: On Saturday night in Riyadh Cristiano Ronaldo punched the air with delight when the fulltime whistle sounded and all of Mrsool Park celebrated with him.

If Al-Nassr do end up lifting the Roshn Saudi League trophy this season, they will look back at this game, and especially Ronaldo’s late free-kick as a crucial moment.

That goal, his ninth in nine games since his January debut, sparked a crucial 2-1 win over Abha to keep Al-Nassr’s title challenge on track.

With 12 minutes remaining, the hosts were a goal down and running out of ideas. With leaders Al-Ittihad picking up an impressive 5-1 win at sixth-place Al-Fateh earlier in the day to go four points clear at the top, the pressure was on Al-Nassr to get the victory. Now they are just a point behind with nine to play.

It was a tough game however. The former Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus man got another taste of just how competitive Saudi Arabian football is after a grueling 100 minutes plus of action.

Just four days after his Al-Nassr team defeated the same opposition 3-1 in the quarterfinals of the King’s Cup, they found the league version of Abha a much harder nut to crack.

On Tuesday, Al-Nassr were ahead after 10 seconds and were never in danger of losing but that was not the case on Saturday as they struggled to break down the southwesterners.

They received a warning after just five minutes after the visitors had a goal ruled out by VAR.

Goalkeeper Nawaf Al-Aqidi could only parry a Saad Bguir free-kick and while Amine Atouchi reacted quickly to fire home the rebound, the Moroccan was adjudged to have been just offside.

Ronaldo had his first real sight of goal after 17 minutes, running onto a lofted ball and into the area. Just as the Portuguese star was about to pull the trigger, he was well-tackled by Iraqi defender Saad Natiq and claims for a penalty were rightly waved away.

For the third successive league game, Al-Nassr found themselves behind as Abha scored in spectacular fashion after 27 minutes. Abdulfattah Adam, who scored on Tuesday, stepped away from Alvaro Gonzalez on the right side of the area and then sent a thunderous shot into the roof of the net to give the goalkeeper no chance.

The 28-year-old is on loan from Al-Nassr and while his celebration was respectfully muted, it was nonetheless a painful goal to concede.

By the break, Al-Nassr had almost 60 percent possession but had rarely troubled the Abha goal except for the final seconds when Ronaldo headed straight into the arms of Devis Epassy.

Anderson Talisca had their best chance on the hour when his stabbed shot from close range was blocked by the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Frustrations grew with Ronaldo complaining to the referee about what he saw as excessive time wasting and then exhorting the yellow masses in the stands to raise the noise levels.

Instead it was Abha who had the better chances with Adam shooting just wide with 14 minutes left with only the goalkeeper to beat. He was left to rue that miss moments later as Ronaldo fired home a 30-meter free-kick that found a gap in the wall and ended up in the bottom corner.

It got worse for Abha 11 minutes later as Zakaria Al-Sudani was shown a second yellow card. If the traffic was not already one-way, it was now and the visitors were hanging on for a point.

That was not enough for Al-Nassr as they were awarded a penalty with eight minutes remaining. Talisca stepped up to score goal number 13 and that was that.

The celebrations at the end were tinged with relief but Al-Nassr again found a way to win and are still very much in the hunt.

Elsewhere Al-Hilal made short work of Ettifaq with a 3-0 win. First half goals from Odion Ighalo and Mohamed Kanno put the champions in control and a late goal from Salem Al-Dawsari gave fans even more reason to cheer.

Al-Hilal are still, just about, in the race, 11 points behind Ittihad with two games in hand. Al-Shabab stumbled with a 2-2 draw at Al-Raed and stay in third, but are now six points off the pace.

  • Kompany, who won four Premier League titles in an 11-year career at City as a player, was given a hero's reception at the Etihad
  • On the pitch City showed no mercy towards their former captain as Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Burnley manager Vincent Kompany endured a nightmare return to Manchester City on Saturday as Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season in a 6-0 rout that sent Pep Guardiola’s men into the FA Cup semifinals.
Kompany, who won four Premier League titles in an 11-year career at City as a player, was given a hero’s reception at the Etihad.
But on the pitch City showed no mercy toward their former captain as Haaland took his tally for the season to 42 goals.
Julian Alvarez also scored twice and Cole Palmer netted the other goal as City remained on course for a treble of Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.
Haaland scored five as RB Leipzig were put to the sword in a 7-0 thrashing in the Champions League in midweek.
Once again the Norwegian’s goal tally was restricted by a Guardiola substitution as he was replaced shortly after sealing his hat-trick on the hour mark.
Burnley are storming toward a return to the Premier League in Kompany’s first season in charge.
But the Championship leaders were shown the gulf they have to bridge next season by a clinical City display.
The visitors had started the brighter of the two sides but were undone once Haaland opened the scoring by prodding home Alvarez’s pass on 32 minutes.
Moments later it was 2-0 as Phil Foden was released down the left to square for Haaland to stroke home.
City’s number nine completed his hat-trick on the rebound after Foden’s shot came back off the post.
Haaland has now scored at least a hat-trick in six of his 19 appearances at the Etihad this season.
His remarkable form has overshadowed Alvarez’s excellent start to his City career.
The Argentine World Cup winner signed an extended contract at the Etihad this week celebrated with a double of his own from two Kevin De Bruyne assists.
In between times, Palmer scored City’s fifth with a simple tap-in after Bailey Peacock-Farrell parried Foden’s cross.
City are the first team to book their place in the last four with the other three quarter-finals taking place on Sunday.
Manchester United host Fulham, while fourth-tier Grimsby aim to produce another huge upset when they travel to in-form Brighton.
One Championship side is guaranteed a place at Wembley as Sheffield United host Blackburn.

