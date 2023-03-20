Saudi ministry introduces 3 new fonts to celebrate Kingdom’s culture

First European Food Festival in Riyadh takes visitors on a culinary tour of Europe

RIYADH: Riyadh’s first European Food Festival brought unique flavors and experiences to visitors who embarked on a culinary journey of Europe in the heart of Saudi Arabia.

Organized by the EU delegation in Riyadh, in cooperation with the various embassies of EU member states, the Saudi Commission for Culinary Arts, and the Diplomatic Quarter in Riyadh, the festival took place on March 16 and 17.

The festival was kicked off by Jaap Ora, project manager of the EU Embassy in Riyadh. In his speech, Ora expressed his joy at the organization of the event, which brings together several European countries to share their culinary traditions with their Saudi friends.

Riyadh’s first European Food Festival held on March 16 and 17 attracted people from all walks of life. (Supplied)

He mentioned loyal hotel partners, including the Hilton Hotel, the Radisson Blu Hotel and others, and expressed his gratitude to all the partners including the Saudi Arabian Chefs Association, the Culinary Arts Commission, and Mayada Badr and her team for their generous support of the initiative and for bringing a Saudi element, namely Saudi coffee, to the event.

Ora told Arab News: “The idea of such a festival was born out of the mutual love shared by Europeans and Saudis for good food as well as our desire to show the diversity and quality of European food and share the richness and refinement of European cuisine available in Saudi Arabia.”

He added: “Countries share their culture among themselves. Those who come to Saudi Arabia from abroad admire the Saudi culinary traditions and hospitality. Tonight, we invite you to be travelers visiting Europe, experiencing the richness of European cuisine.”

The participating countries at the festival presented visitors with an assortment of culinary specialities.

Dutch Stroopwaffles. (Supplied)

Belgium delighted visitors with tender, lightly caramelized Liège waffles. The Czech Republic highlighted the best cronuts in Prague from the Oh Deer Bakery, while Denmark brought forth juice and cake with dried fruits. The Netherlands prepared Dutch waffles for festival-goers, a favorite among children.

French restaurant Chez Bruno presented risotto, pasta, and pizza, as well as cool lemonade with cucumbers, and elderflower syrup, which tastes a bit like litchi and is known for its medicinal properties.

Several prominent French bakeries were present at the festival, including La Grenier à Pain, La Vie Claire, Fareen, and Eric Kayser with croissants stuffed with frangipane or pistachio cream, savory croissants, madeleines, quiche, brioche, meringues, and macarons. The Crêpe House was loved by adults and children alike, who patiently stood in line and appreciated and enjoyed the festival atmosphere with its international colors and smells.

Riyadh’s first European Food Festival held on March 16 and 17 attracted people from all walks of life. (Supplied)

Italy was strongly represented with a wide variety at the Eataly stand, from lasagnas, cannelloni, pizza, and unbeatable gelato that brought the flavors and colors of Italy to the Kingdom.

The Spanish pavilion, Azura Tour de Espana, conquered visitors’ taste buds with its paella. Halal versions of wine and beer also sparked curiosity.

A Flamenco group performed to a lively repertoire of Spanish songs, and the atmosphere of the festival was elevated by the warm singing and the graceful dancing.

Riyadh’s first European Food Festival held on March 16 and 17 attracted people from all walks of life. (Supplied)

The Delta Cafe from Portugal offered a variety of dome-shaped lotus cakes. The famous Portuguese music group Al-Manata, formed by Portuguese expatriates who met in Saudi Arabia, also presented a set of Portuguese songs.

Yasser Jad, president of the Saudi Arabian Chefs Association and a consultant for the culinary hotel industry, explained the association’s competition, held in conjunction with the festival, to Arab News.

“It is a two-day competition sponsored by Tamimi Market and Qasr Al-Awani. There are two categories, one for traditional and modern Saudi cuisine and one for international cuisine since the ingredients for it come from countries in the EU,” he said.

“The chef/candidate must present a starter and a main. They have one hour to finalize and present their dishes.”

He added that a jury of two will give a score based on pre-defined criteria that they had decided upon.