Arab tradition of storytelling takes global stage
The scenic landscape of the region has made a great setting for several productions. (Pexels)
Updated 24 sec ago
Sara Al-Mulla

Arab tradition of storytelling takes global stage
  How Middle East cinema is captivating audiences across the region and beyond
Sara Al-Mulla

DUBAI: Cinema has been a part of Arab culture for many years with the first film coming out in the 1920s. The Middle East’s exotic locations, distinctive stories and penchant for fashion make for captivating films that have enthralled regional audiences.

Increasingly, films from the Arab world are casting a wider net as they make their debut on global streaming services.

The scenic landscape of the region has made a great setting for several productions — such as the 2016 TV show “Secret of the Nile,” a remake of the 2011 Spanish drama “Gran Hotel,” which is set in the picturesque city of Aswan against the backdrop of the Old Cataract Hotel, a historic British colonial-era hotel built in 1899 overlooking the river Nile.

More recently, Saudi Arabia has attracted several international productions — including “Kandahar,” starring Gerard Butler and filmed extensively in the heritage city of AlUla; Rupert Wyatt’s historical epic “Desert Warrior,” shot in Neom, and the Russo Brothers’ crime drama “Cherry,” shot in AlUla and Riyadh.

Movies from the region have also evolved to portray multilayered characters through more authentic storytelling. Netflix’s Arabic original “Finding Ola” is a personal exploration of one woman’s journey as she reinvents her life after a divorce.

Similarly, Kuwaiti show “The Exchange” transports audiences to 1980s Kuwait, where two female protagonists carve out careers in the male-dominated world of finance, while “Cairo Class” follows a group of women who leave Kuwait to attend university in Cairo on their journey of self-discovery.

The proliferation of streaming services has increased audiences’ appetite for local quality content with streaming subscriptions forecast to reach 21.52 million across 13 Arab countries by 2027 from just 9.49 million in 2021, according to a study by Digital TV Research.

Consequently, global and regional streaming players are investing more in original content.

Last year, MBC and its flagship streaming platform Shahid launched the Arabic version of hit series “The Office” and “The Devil’s Promise,” both produced by MBC Studios.

OSN, too, has been investing heavily in original content with shows such as “A’adet Regala,” the comical food reality TV show “Yalla Neta’asha,” the Syrian war drama “No Man’s Land” in partnership with Fremantle, and the upcoming stand-up comedy show “Stand Up! Ya Arab!”

The creation of local content is accompanied by the need to develop local talent. In addition to school-based programs, organizations and governments are investing in upskilling talent to build a robust industry.

Netflix, for example, has held several training sessions in the region with the most recent one being a partnership with Studio Production Training, a Saudi-based production training studio, and the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts to upskill 15 aspiring Saudi talents in the process of creating world-class scripts and developing them into outstanding TV shows.

It has also held programs such as “Below the Line KSA,” in collaboration with Studio Production Training, an initiative that aims to establish and develop an infrastructure of so-called below-the-line talent — behind-the-scenes crew members such as assistant directors, production designers and managers, art directors, prop masters and set builders; and “TV Writers’ Lab 6x6,” a six-week program in partnership with the National Creative Industries Group in Kuwait.

“Ultimately, we want to use our scale and influence to provide Arab talent and filmmakers with a platform to gain fans globally,” Nuha El-Tayeb, director of content acquisitions at Netflix MENA, told Arab News in a separate interview.

“We want to be a meaningful part of the creative communities in the region and that means developing the talent pipeline and giving new voices a chance to be heard,” she said.

In addition to talent, the region also needs to upgrade its infrastructure to include state-of-the-art film studios and technology. Several cities are working toward becoming thriving hubs for the Arab film industry.

Saudi Arabia, for example, has been launching a flurry of film-related projects that are making a global mark. Film AlUla, the Royal Commission for AlUla’s film agency, is establishing a world-class, fully-equipped studio complex covering up to 30,000 sq m.

Last month, Film AlUla hosted a ten-day workshop, in partnership with the UK-based Creative Media Skills Institute, to train 25 local trainees from AlUla to pursue careers in production, assistant directing, and the art, locations, costume, make-up and hair departments.

The Kingdom’s Red Sea Fund has also committed to funding 100 film projects, with grants reaching $14 million.

Last year, the Saudi Film Commission launched a grant scheme, the Daw funding program, dedicated to supporting local productions and talent.

“Daw is part of our continued efforts to encourage Saudi filmmakers and production companies to express their creativity and help us grow the Saudi film industry,” said Saudi Film Commission CEO Abdullah Al-Eyaf.

In May 2022, the Saudi Film Commission also announced an incentive program offering financial refunds of up to 40 percent for local and international producers shooting in the Kingdom.

The film industry in emerging markets has seen growth in recent times challenging Hollywood’s dominance. This year’s Oscars are a testament to that with “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” starring Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu, winning big.

India celebrated a historic double win at the Oscars after the breakout hit “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” won best original song and “The Elephant Whisperers” was named best short documentary.

“I am sure in time to come this achievement at the Oscars will inspire more people to do good work in regional language,” Narendra Pulloor, a senior journalist based in India, told Arab News in a separate interview. “Now they know that language is not a barrier to achieve international fame.”

Just like Asia, the Arab world is now set to propel its age-old tradition of storytelling onto the global stage.

AFP

Google launches ChatGPT rival in US and UK
  Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff that after testing Bard with 80,000 Google employees, the chatbot would be tested with the public in the United States and Britain as a "first step" before going out to more countries in other languages
AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: Google on Tuesday invited people in the United States and Britain to test its AI chatbot, known as Bard, as it continues on its gradual path to catch up with Microsoft-backed ChatGPT.
Bard, ChatGPT and other similar artificial intelligence apps churn out essays, poems or computing code on command and have taken the world by storm as the biggest new thing in tech since the advent of the iPhone.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai told staff that after testing Bard with 80,000 Google employees, the chatbot would be tested with the public in the United States and Britain as a “first step” before going out to more countries in other languages.
“As more people start to use Bard and test its capabilities, they’ll surprise us,” Pichai said in a memo to staff seen by AFP.
“Things will go wrong. But the user feedback is critical to improving the product and the underlying technology,” added Pichai, who had faced some criticism within the company for rushing to catch up with Microsoft.
In the launch, people wishing to play with Bard can sign up on a waiting list at bard.google.com website, distinctly separate from the tech giant’s search engine.
“We’ve learned a lot so far by testing Bard, and the next critical step in improving it is to get feedback from more people,” Google vice presidents El-Sisie Hsiao and Eli Collins said in a blog post.
As exciting as chatbots can be, they have their faults, Hsiao and Collins cautioned.

Google has so far proceeded more carefully in its rollout of generative AI to consumers, in contrast to Microsoft’s choice to swiftly make the products available despite reports of problems.
ChatGPT’s OpenAI is backed by Microsoft, which earlier this year said it would finance the research company to the tune of billions of dollars.
Asked by AFP how its product was different from ChatGPT, Bard said that unlike its Microsoft-backed rival it was “able to access and process information from the real world through Google Search and keep my response consistent with search results.”
The bot also underlined that it was still “under development, while ChatGPT has been released to the public. This means that I am constantly learning and improving, while ChatGPT is likely to remain relatively unchanged.”
OpenAI recently released a long-awaited update of its AI technology that it said would be safer and more accurate than its predecessor.
Much of the new model’s firepower, known as GPT-4, is now available to the general public via ChatGPT Plus, OpenAI’s paid subscription plan and on an AI-powered version of Microsoft’s Bing search engine.
Microsoft has said that its quick adoption of generative AI has seen usage of its Bing search engine increase in recent weeks, but it is still a clear underdog to Google, which captures about 85 percent of the global search engine market.

 

TikTok CEO says company at ‘pivotal’ moment as some US lawmakers seek ban
  • Shou Zi Chew to testify before congress to try to address US data security concerns
  • Chew said ban would damage businesses, individuals as platform confirms it has more than 150 million active monthly US users
WASHINGTON: TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew said the Chinese-owned short video app company faces a pivotal moment as a growing number of US lawmakers seek to ban the popular app over national security concerns.
Chew said in a video posted on TikTok early Tuesday the app now has more than 150 million active monthly US users. “That’s almost half the US coming to TikTok,” Chew said. TikTok in 2020 said it had 100 million US users.
Chew, who will testify Thursday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee, said: “Some politicians have started talking about banning TikTok.”
“Now this could take TikTok away from all 150 million of you,” he said in the video that features the US Capitol in the background.
He asked TikTok users to leave comments about what they wanted US lawmakers to know about “what you love about TikTok.”
Chew also said 5 million US businesses use TikTok to reach customers.
TikTok’s critics fear its US user data could be passed on to China’s government by the app, which is owned by the Chinese tech company ByteDance. TikTok rejects the spying allegations.
TikTok also said Tuesday it had updated its community use guidelines and offered more details of its plans to secure the data of US users. The company said it had started to delete this month US user protected data in data centers in Virginia and Singapore after it started routing new US data to the Oracle Cloud last year.
Last week, TikTok said the Biden administration demanded that TikTok’s Chinese owners divest their stake in the app or it could face a US ban.
TikTok, which has said it has spent more than $1.5 billion on rigorous data security efforts, said “if protecting national security is the objective, divestment doesn’t solve the problem: a change in ownership would not impose any new restrictions on data flows or access.”
A growing number of US lawmakers support a ban on TikTok. This includes Energy and Commerce Committee chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, congressional aides told reporters on a call Monday. On Friday, six more US senators backed bipartisan legislation to give Biden new powers to ban TikTok.
On March 1, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee voted along party lines to give President Joe Biden new powers to ban TikTok.

AP

Google suspends Chinese shopping app amid security concerns
  Google urged users to uninstall any Pinduoduo app not downloaded from its own Play store
AP

HONG KONG: Google has suspended the Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo on its app store after malware was discovered in versions of the app from other sources.
Google said in a statement Tuesday that it suspended the Pinduoduo app on the Google Play app store out of “security concerns” and that it was investigating the matter.
The suspension of the Pinduoduo app –- mainly used in China –- comes amid heightened US-China tensions over Chinese-owned apps such as TikTok, which some US lawmakers say could be a national security threat. They allege that such apps could be used to spy on American users.
Pinduoduo is a popular e-commerce app in China which often offers discounts if users team up to buy multiples of an item. Google warned users Tuesday to uninstall any Pinduoduo app not downloaded from its own Play store.
“Google Play Protect enforcement has been set to block installation attempts of these identified malicious apps,” Google said in its statement. “Users that have malicious versions of the app downloaded to their devices are warned and prompted to uninstall the app.”
It was unclear if there are similar security concerns around the Pinduoduo app for Apple users, and Pinduoduo was still available to download from Apple’s iOS store Tuesday.
PDD Holdings Inc, which operates Pinduoduo, did not immediately comment. Hong Kong traded shares in the company tumbled 14.2 percent on Tuesday.

Arab News

Anas Bukhash, Hala Kazim partner with OSN to launch original series this Ramadan
  Five-episode series takes viewers through a conversational journey between mother and son
Arab News

LONDON: Emirati entrepreneur and host of “#ABtalks” Anas Bukhash and his mother, Hala Kazim, have partnered with OSN to launch an exclusive original series, the platform announced on Tuesday.

The show, titled “A Sit Down with Anas and Hala,” will air on OSN+ throughout Ramadan, starting on March 23.

“Our focus at OSN remains to provide our audience with premium, must-see content, and it’s partnerships like this that enable us to be able to deliver on this promise,” said Fiona Robertson, acting head of OSN Original.

“We can’t wait for fans to go on this personal journey with Anas and Hala, and witness this special series with the two well-loved regional talents.”

In the five-episode series, mother and son take viewers on a conversational journey that explores relationships in today’s world.

“My son is my friend, and when we discuss matters deeply, there are always incredible outcomes,” said Kazim.

The duo will discuss a range of topics, including grief, creating boundaries and making connections, while offering a glimpse into their personal relationship.

“There’s nobody I enjoy speaking to more and sharing my opinion with more than my mother,” Bukhash said.

“In this series, you’ll get to hear our views and opinions shedding light on important topics that we all feel, but somehow overlook.”

Arab News

Google Doodle marks Mother’s Day
  Confused about the timing? The day varies depending where you're from
Arab News

DUBAI: Mum’s across the world have been celebrated Tuesday with a Google Doodle animation – but don’t worry if you’re American, Filipino, from Sri Lanka or down under – you have a few weeks yet before you need to send flowers to your Mothers.

The Google Doodle features a series of cards that pop open to display love hearts.

Mother’s Day is celebrated on different dates around the world, but the doodle coincided with the majority of the Middle East and North Africa who mark the special day on March 21.

The spring equinox marks the day in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.

In the UK, Ireland and Nigeria, Mum’s are marked for the hard work they put in every day on the fourth Sunday in Lent – which this week fell on March 19.

The bulk of the world, mark the day on the date set by the UN – the second Sunday of May – this year that’s May 14.

The date varies from country to country, with some using the seasons to decide the date, while others use religious references.

But many would suggest that every day we should acknowledge the endless work – largely unpaid - that mother’s around the world are constantly carrying out. Maybe even lighten her work and do some of the chores yourselves.

Happy Mother’s Day mums around the world – we think you’re great!

