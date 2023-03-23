Saudi Aramco, Samsung Electronics sign agreement to expedite Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation

RIYADH: Global energy giant Saudi Aramco has signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Samsung Electronics to localize industrial 5G communication networks and facilitate the digital transformation of the Kingdom, according to a press release.

It noted that both companies will work together to contribute to the digital transformation of various industrial sectors in the Kingdom which includes energy, petrochemical, and manufacturing.

Aramco, with the help of Samsung Electronics, will leverage advanced 4G and 5G technologies to provide secure, fast, and reliable communication means to meet the critical requirements of businesses operating in various industries.

The new MoU was signed by Aramco, just two months after it launched a new digital firm during the In-Kingdom Total Value Add Forum, also known as iktva.

“We are planning to invest $1.9 billion over the next three years, making it the biggest Aramco investment in digital to date, while adding value to the Kingdom’s digital ecosystem,” said Amin Nasser, Aramco’s president, and CEO following the launch.

Ahmad A. Al-Sa’adi, Aramco executive vice president of technical services, said that the launch of Aramco digital company is “a great example of innovation in action, providing state-of-the-art AI and emerging technology expertise in a vital sector of the economy.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is steadily continuing its digital transformation journey, in line with the goals outlined in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Earlier in March, a report by the UN revealed that Saudi Arabia is ranked fourth globally in its level of preparedness in digital systems on the back of its sturdy regulatory framework.

According to the report published by the International Telecommunication Union, a UN agency that deals with information and communication technologies, the Kingdom also ranked second in digital system preparedness among the G20 members.

In September 2022, a report published by independent analytics company OpenSignal noted that Saudi Arabia’s 5G experience is one of the best among countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The report revealed that the Kingdom recorded a 5G availability of 28.2 percent, just a few percentage points behind Bahrain and Kuwait where availability is 34.9 and 33.6 percent respectively, despite considering the fact that Saudi Arabia has a large geographical area compared to other countries in the region.