UK-based runners complete Palestine Marathon to raise thousands for charity

LONDON: A group of 90 runners from the UK raised thousands of pounds for charity by competing in the Palestine Marathon this month.

They were running on behalf of UK-based international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal, and the cash they raised, which has reached over £200,000 ($245,000) so far, will be used to support its projects that provide food, medical supplies, olive trees and emergency relief to people in need in Palestine.

“The Run for Palestine is a popular event that brings together runners of all levels and backgrounds to support a good cause,” Penny Appeal said.

“The marathon took runners through different views of Palestinian everyday life. The route itself is a technical course, with a few steep hills coupled with some fast sections, in scenery like no other marathon.

Would you like to visit the Blessed Lands of Palestine? Join our #TeamOrange in 2024 by running the Marathon as well as helping with delivering much needed vital aid to the poor and destitute Sign-Up NOW:

https://t.co/CyqyYElMAG pic.twitter.com/uQOuEsmBpk — pennyappeal.org (@pennyappeal) March 11, 2023

“The runners were delighted to have completed the race and to have raised money for a good cause.”

The main race begins at the Church of Nativity in the center of Bethlehem’s Old City, taking the runners through the city and two refugee camps, Al-Aida and Ad-Dheisheh, it added. In addition to the full marathon, this year’s Penny Appeal participants had the alternative options of taking part in a 5K,10K or half marathon.

“I’m thrilled to see our charity runners complete the Run for Palestine and to have raised funds for such an important cause,” said one volunteer.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our friends, family, and the amazing volunteers who made this event possible. We’re proud to have made a difference in the lives of those who need it most.”

Ridwana Wallace Laher, Penny Appeal’s CEO, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who participated in the Run for Palestine and helped us raise funds for this important cause.

“The money raised will go a long way in helping us make a difference in the lives of people in need around the world.

“We couldn’t have done it without the support of our runners, volunteers and sponsors, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s event.”