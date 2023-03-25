Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement construction

AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced on Saturday Israel’s announcement of a tender to build over 1,000 new units in Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Jordan News Agency cited the ministry’s official spokesman Sinan Majali as saying settlement activities are “a flagrant and gross violation of the international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.”
The entire settlement policy undermines efforts to achieve peace and the chances of a two-state solution based on international resolutions, he stressed.
The Jordanian official emphasized that unilateral moves by Israel, the occupying power, including the expansion of settlements, confiscation of land and eviction of Palestinians, are illegal and unacceptable actions that are in serious violation of international humanitarian law.
Israel’s far-right government authorized construction bids for 1,029 new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The authorization came a week after Israelis and Palestinians met in Egypt in a bid to calm rising tensions ahead of Ramadan.
The anti-settlement Israeli group Peace Now publicized the bids on Friday, saying that they constituted “yet another harmful and unnecessary construction initiative.”
