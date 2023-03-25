You are here

  • Home
  • Judicial overhaul legislation must be halted, Israel Defense Minister

Judicial overhaul legislation must be halted, Israel Defense Minister

Update Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on Saturday for an immediate and temporary halt to the far-right government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary. (Reuters)
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on Saturday for an immediate and temporary halt to the far-right government’s plans to overhaul the judiciary. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/99yje

Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Judicial overhaul legislation must be halted, Israel Defense Minister

Judicial overhaul legislation must be halted, Israel Defense Minister
  • Gallant asked Netanyahu’s coalition to wait until after the Jewish passover holiday that begins on April 5
  • “I will not take part in this,” Gallant said
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant called on Saturday for an immediate and temporary halt to the far-right government’s contentious plan to overhaul the judiciary, the first public dissent from within Prime Minister Benjamin’s coalition.

Citing the need for dialogue with the opposition, Gallant asked Netanyahu’s coalition to wait until after the Jewish passover holiday that begins on April 5 before pushing ahead with its divisive plan to overhaul the judiciary.

He said he is worried that the overhaul plans pose a threat to the country’s security. The plan has sparked the largest protest movement in Israel’s history, bringing thousands to face off against police in the streets weekly.

“I will not take part in this,” Gallant said, although did not elaborate on what would happen if the government pressed on. His statement indicated the first crack in Netanyahu’s coalition, the most right-wing government in Israeli history.

In recent weeks, discontent over the overhaul has even surged from within the Israeli army — what Israelis consider to be the country’s most respected and unifying institution. A growing number of Israeli reservists have threatened to withdraw from voluntary duty in the past weeks, posing a broad challenge to Netanyahu as he plows ahead with the reform while on trial for corruption.

“The events taking place in Israeli society do not spare the Israel Defense Forces — from all sides, feelings of anger, pain and disappointment arise, with an intensity I have never encountered before,” Gallant said in a televised address on Saturday after the end of the Jewish Sabbath. “I see how the source of our strength is being eroded.”

Gallant said that the national crisis over the judicial overhaul has created a “clear, immediate and tangible danger to the security of the state.”

Topics: Middle East Israel

Related

Israel’s attorney general: Netanyahu involvement in judicial overhaul is illegal
Middle-East
Israel’s attorney general: Netanyahu involvement in judicial overhaul is illegal
Thousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul
Middle-East
Thousands of Israelis block streets in protest of judicial overhaul

Houthi drone attacks Yemen defense minister’s convoy in Taiz

File photo of Yemeni Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daeri. (Screenshot)
File photo of Yemeni Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daeri. (Screenshot)
Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthi drone attacks Yemen defense minister’s convoy in Taiz

File photo of Yemeni Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daeri. (Screenshot)
  • Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, accused the Houthis of attempting to derail peace attempts
Updated 2 min 56 sec ago
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: A Yemeni government soldier was killed and two others wounded on Saturday when an explosives-laden drone fired by Iran-backed Houthis attacked a convoy conveying senior military leaders, including Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daeri, in the besieged city of Taiz, Yemeni officials and local media said.

A Yemeni government official told Arab News that the Houthis launched a drone at a convoy carrying the defense minister, the army’s chief of staff, and the governor of Taiz as they traveled from the Red Sea town of Mocha to Taiz. Al-Daeri and all other government officials were unhurt.

Muammar Al-Eryani, Yemen’s information minister, accused the Houthis of attempting to derail peace attempts.  

“This sinful targeting, which comes in the wake of the terrorist Houthi militia’s continuous escalation on multiple fronts, confirms its insistence on sabotaging efforts to restore the ceasefire and calm the situation,” the minister said on Twitter. 

Al-Eryani had earlier warned that large-scale military operations would resume throughout the nation if the Houthis continued their assaults on government soldiers, particularly in the central province of Marib. 

Scores of fighters have been killed or injured since early last week, when the Houthis began a series of intense assaults on government troops in the district of Hareb, south of Marib province, capturing a few villages.

Those attacks, as well as other less intense shelling and ground attacks in Taiz, have dashed hopes of a peaceful solution to the war, which had arisen following the latest successful round of prisoner-swap talks between the Houthis and the Yemeni government, which resulted in an agreement to release more than 800 prisoners during Ramadan.

Al-Eryani said Houthi raids in Hareb had resulted in the displacement of a significant number of people and posed the prospect of all-out conflict, which would put an end to the country’s relative peace since the UN-brokered ceasefire came into force in April last year.

Speaking to a group of military personnel in Taiz’s Al-Bareh on Friday, the minister pledged to defeat the Houthis, retake Sanaa and other areas currently controlled by the Iran-backed militias, and urged soldiers to remain alert.

“To reclaim every square inch of our territory, retake our capital, and restore our legitimate leadership to its proper position, we must all share the same spirit and direct our firearms against these militias,” the minister said. 

Brig. Gen. Mohammed Al-Kumaim, a Yemeni military analyst, said the Houthis have used the UN-brokered truce to regroup, and to target military officials and government-controlled areas. He suggested that the Yemeni government should abandon any agreements with the Houthis and resume military operations.

“Following this attack on the convoy of the highest military authority in the Yemeni army, the government is expected to terminate all accords, including the Stockholm Agreement, and unleash the fronts,” Al-Kumaim said.

Since October, the Yemeni government has labeled the Houthis a terrorist organization. It threatened to withdraw from the Stockholm Agreement and other agreements with the Houthis and resume military offensives when the Houthis shelled oil facilities in Hadramout and Shabwa with drones and missiles, halting Yemen’s oil exports.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis

Related

Workers unload aid shipment from a plane at the Sanaa airport, Yemen in 2017. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Houthis restricting humanitarian flights arriving in Yemen’s Sanaa
Hundreds of angry demonstrators are seen carrying the body of Hamdi Abdul Razaq through the streets of Ibb province on March 23
Middle-East
Rare anti-Houthi protests in Yemen after activist’s death

Houthis restricting humanitarian flights arriving in Yemen’s Sanaa

Workers unload aid shipment from a plane at the Sanaa airport, Yemen in 2017. (Reuters/File Photo)
Workers unload aid shipment from a plane at the Sanaa airport, Yemen in 2017. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
AP

Houthis restricting humanitarian flights arriving in Yemen’s Sanaa

Workers unload aid shipment from a plane at the Sanaa airport, Yemen in 2017. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Houthis said their decision was in response to an alleged barring of commercial flights to and from the Yemeni capital
Updated 46 min 48 sec ago
AP

SANAA: The Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen said they were imposing severe restrictions starting Saturday on UN and other humanitarian flights arriving in the capital, Sanaa.

The Houthi-run Civil Aviation Authority said no humanitarian flights would land in Sanaa between March 25-30. It said in a statement they would allow such flights in Sanaa only on Fridays.

The Houthis said their decision was in response to an alleged barring of commercial flights to and from the Yemeni capital, and a ban of booking flights from Sanaa.

The UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Sanaa International Airport was partly reopened for commercial fights last year as part of a UN-brokered cease-fire deal between Yemen’s warring parties. The cease-fire expired in October when the two sides failed to reach a compromise to renew the truce.

The Houthi move comes amid an escalation in fighting in the central province of Marib, where the Houthis in recent days attacked government-held areas.

The Houthi restrictions on humanitarian flights is likely to exaggerate the suffering of Yemenis in Houthi-held areas, including the capital.

Yemen’s conflict has created one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. More than 21 million people in Yemen, or two-thirds of the country’s population, need help and protection, according to the UN.

Topics: Middle East Yemen Houthis

Related

Hundreds of angry demonstrators are seen carrying the body of Hamdi Abdul Razaq through the streets of Ibb province on March 23
Middle-East
Rare anti-Houthi protests in Yemen after activist’s death
10 dead in attack by Houthis in Yemen
Middle-East
10 dead in attack by Houthis in Yemen

Outrage in Lebanon after PM’s last-minute decision to delay daylight savings

Outrage in Lebanon after PM’s last-minute decision to delay daylight savings
Updated 25 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Outrage in Lebanon after PM’s last-minute decision to delay daylight savings

Outrage in Lebanon after PM’s last-minute decision to delay daylight savings
  • Move forces country’s Muslims to change fasting hours during Ramadan
  • Lebanese institutions on Saturday took divergent positions on the move
Updated 25 March 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: An abrupt decision by Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati to postpone the start of daylight saving time by one month has turned into a major political dispute, overshadowing the country’s dire economic crisis.
Despite repeat IMF warnings over the state of the Lebanese economy, the latest political controversy surrounding the postponement from March 25 to April 21 is dominating debate in the country.
The dispute over daylight saving time also involves religious and sectarian differences, and comes as Muslims mark the holy month of Ramadan. It means those fasting must break their fasts an hour earlier than planned.
Lebanese institutions on Saturday took divergent positions on the move. One media outlet said that it “will not abide by the decision and will commit to the universal time.”
According to one political observer, the dispute reflects a “political vacuum, given that an absurd decision was explained in a sectarian way.”
This dispute “showed the loss of confidence in the ruling political class and the scale of randomness that political action in Lebanon can slip into.”
The postponement caused confusion among institutions working with other states, notably the international airport, banks and mobile phone networks that automatically adjust to daylight savings each year.
Airlines were forced to reschedule flights, and the two major mobile networks in the country sent a written message to subscribers, asking them to “manually adjust the time on their mobile phones before the midnight of Saturday-Sunday, to avoid the time change on their screens.”
Secretary General of Catholic Schools Father Youssef Nasr said: “Private educational institutions and the Federation of Private Educational Institutions will abide by Mikati’s decision until it is reversed.”
Mikati’s move was met with sarcasm on social media platforms. One political activist said: “We are in the republic of wasting time.”
Another said: “It looks like Lebanon’s connection to the global system is not important.”
Other warned that the decision “was taken by leaders who do not acknowledge the presence of others in the country.”
Free Patriotic Movement MP Saeed Nasr said in a press conference: “Such decision leads to many problems and disruptions in software, applications and electronic devices that rely on daylight saving time in their operations, thus resulting in errors in setting times and dates, delaying production and delivery processes, which could possibly affect banks and SWIFT payments.
Meanwhile, amid political dispute over the postponement — with opposition to the move led by FPM MPs and MP Nadim Gemayel — the Lebanese Cabinet is scheduled to hold a session on Monday to discuss boosting salaries and incentives following a collapse in the wages of public and private sector employees.
Retired army members are likely to protest in Riad Al-Solh Square in central Beirut during the Cabinet meeting, following a similar move earlier this week.
Veteran representatives said that the call to protest came after negotiations with the government failed to meet their basic demands, especially fair and legal wages and an increase in medical and educational benefits.
 

Topics: Lebanon daylight saving time Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Related

Update Situation in Lebanon is ‘very dangerous,’ International Monetary Fund warns
Middle-East
Situation in Lebanon is ‘very dangerous,’ International Monetary Fund warns
Special ‘Starving’ retired army personnel protest against Lebanon’s ‘corrupt’ political elite video
Middle-East
‘Starving’ retired army personnel protest against Lebanon’s ‘corrupt’ political elite

Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement construction

Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement construction
Updated 25 March 2023
Arab News

Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement construction

Jordan condemns new Israeli settlement construction
  • Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Sinan Majali says settlement activities are ‘flagrant and gross violation of international law’
  • Entire settlement policy undermines efforts to achieve peace, Majali says
Updated 25 March 2023
Arab News

AMMAN: Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates denounced on Saturday Israel’s announcement of a tender to build over 1,000 new units in Jewish settlements in the occupied Palestinian territories.
Jordan News Agency cited the ministry’s official spokesman Sinan Majali as saying settlement activities are “a flagrant and gross violation of the international law and United Nations Security Council Resolution 2334.”
The entire settlement policy undermines efforts to achieve peace and the chances of a two-state solution based on international resolutions, he stressed.
The Jordanian official emphasized that unilateral moves by Israel, the occupying power, including the expansion of settlements, confiscation of land and eviction of Palestinians, are illegal and unacceptable actions that are in serious violation of international humanitarian law.
Israel’s far-right government authorized construction bids for 1,029 new homes in Jewish settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.
The authorization came a week after Israelis and Palestinians met in Egypt in a bid to calm rising tensions ahead of Ramadan.
The anti-settlement Israeli group Peace Now publicized the bids on Friday, saying that they constituted “yet another harmful and unnecessary construction initiative.”
 

Topics: Jordan Israeli settlement

Related

Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel will not revive settlements evacuated in 2005
Middle-East
Benjamin Netanyahu: Israel will not revive settlements evacuated in 2005
Israel repeals law that banned four West Bank settlements
Middle-East
Israel repeals law that banned four West Bank settlements

Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkiye

Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkiye
Updated 25 March 2023
Reuters

Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkiye

Iraq halts northern crude exports after winning arbitration case against Turkiye
  • The decision to stop shipments of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude relates to a case from 2014
  • Baghdad deems KRG exports via Turkish Ceyhan port as illegal
Updated 25 March 2023
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Iraq halted crude exports from the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region and northern Kirkuk fields on Saturday, an oil official told Reuters, after the country won a longstanding arbitration case against Turkiye.
The decision to stop shipments of 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of crude relates to a case from 2014, when Baghdad claimed that Turkiye violated a joint agreement by allowing the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to export oil through a pipeline to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.
Baghdad deems KRG exports via Turkish Ceyhan port as illegal.
“Iraq was officially informed by the International Court of Arbitration [about the] final ruling on Thursday and it was in favor of Iraq,” a senior oil ministry official said.
Turkiye informed Iraq that it will respect the arbitration ruling, a source said.
Turkish shipping officials told Iraqi employees at Turkiye’s Ceyhan oil export hub that no ship will be allowed to load Kurdish crude without the approval of the Iraqi government, according to a document seen by Reuters.
Turkiye subsequently halted the pumping of Iraqi crude from the pipeline that leads to Ceyhan, a separate document seen by Reuters showed.
On Saturday, Iraq stopped pumping oil through its side of the pipeline which runs from its northern Kirkuk oil fields, one of the officials told Reuters.
Iraq had been pumping 370,000 bpd of KRG crude and 75,000 bpd of federal crude through the pipeline before it was halted, according to a source familiar with pipeline operations.
“A delegation from the oil ministry will travel to Turkiye soon to meet energy officials to agree on new mechanism to export Iraq’s northern crude oil in line with the arbitration ruling,” a second oil ministry official said.

PRODUCTION RISK
The final hearing on the arbitration case was held in Paris in July 2022, but it took months for the arbitrators, the secretariat of the arbitration court and the International Chamber of Commerce to approve the verdict, a source familiar with the process told Reuters.
The impact on the KRG’s oil production depends heavily on the duration of the Iraqi Turkish Pipeline (ITP) closure, sources said, adding this would cause significant uncertainty to oil firms operating in the Kurdistan Region in Iraq (KRI).
A cessation of exports through the pipeline would trigger a collapse of the KRI economy, according to a letter last year to US representatives from Dallas-based HKN Energy, which operates in the region.
Turkiye would need to source more crude from Iran and Russia to make up for the loss of northern Iraqi oil, the letter said.
Analysts have warned that companies could withdraw from the region unless the environment improved.
Foreign oil firms, including HKN Energy and Gulf Keystone, have linked their investment plans this year to the reliability of KRG payments, which face months of delays.

Topics: Iraq Turkiye crude oil Kurdistan region

Related

Iraq WMD failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later
Middle-East
Iraq WMD failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later
Iraqi Kurdish artist Hayv Kahraman explores how an understanding of microbiology can help deal with trauma 
Lifestyle
Iraqi Kurdish artist Hayv Kahraman explores how an understanding of microbiology can help deal with trauma 

Latest updates

Houthi drone attacks Yemen defense minister’s convoy in Taiz
File photo of Yemeni Defense Minister Lt. Gen. Mohsen Al-Daeri. (Screenshot)
King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate President Sakellaropoulou on Greek national day
King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate President Sakellaropoulou on Greek national day
Judicial overhaul legislation must be halted, Israel Defense Minister
Judicial overhaul legislation must be halted, Israel Defense Minister
British holiday bookings to Egypt skyrocket
The number of Britons booking holidays to the resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm El-Sheikh has doubled year-on-year.
Houthis restricting humanitarian flights arriving in Yemen’s Sanaa
Workers unload aid shipment from a plane at the Sanaa airport, Yemen in 2017. (Reuters/File Photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.