King Salman, Crown Prince congratulate President Sakellaropoulou on Greek national day

Opinion

Alexis Konstantopoulos

Saudi Arabia and Greece share many commonalities

King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a cable of congratulations to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece on the country's independence day. (SPA)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: King Salman sent a cable of congratulations to President Katerina Sakellaropoulou of Greece on Saturday on the anniversary of her country’s Independence Day.

The king expressed his best wishes for the president’s good health and happiness, and for the government and people of Greece steady progress and prosperity.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also congratulated President Sakellaropoulou on the Greek indepedence day, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Earlier this month, Alexis Konstantopoulos, the ambassador of Greece to Saudi Arabia, highlighted the importance of enduring relations between the nations at the European country's national day celebration on March 15.

Konstantopoulos told Arab News: “Greece and Saudi Arabia are stronger together, and as we celebrate joys and successes, tonight we celebrate not only our national day but our vibrant, strong and strategic partnership.”

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia at the UN 2023 Water Conference has highlighted its efforts in addressing water crises at the local and international levels, as well as the progress it has achieved in the sector.

The Kingdom also stressed the role of the Saudi National Water Strategy 2030 in developing a road map for the sector, contributing to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It came during panel sessions recently held in New York City by the Kingdom on the sidelines of the UN 2023 Water Conference, with the participation of several international institutions active in the field of water, including the World Bank, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the UN Development Programme and the OECD.

Undersecretary of the Saudi Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture for Water Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Shaibani presented a comprehensive review of efforts and achievements by the water sector in the Kingdom, and its success in overcoming challenges through the launch of the National Water Strategy 2030.

Al-Shaibani also highlighted the Kingdom’s efforts to confront water issues around the world as part of its presidency of the G20, and to support water infrastructure projects in developing countries, as well as contribute to scientific research by launching an international award, the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Prize for Water.

Several speakers from agencies representing the water sector in the Kingdom took part in conference sessions, including the Saline Water Conversion Corp., General Irrigation Corp., National Water Co. and the Saudi Fund for Development, in addition to ACWA Power, which represented the private sector.

The UN Water Conference 2023 in New York City was hosted by the governments of the Netherlands and Tajikistan. It provides a platform for water sector initiatives as part of the sixth Sustainable Development Goal to ensure access to water and sanitation for all by 2030.

  • Opportunities are seen in energy, infrastructure, food security, infrastructure, AI and education
  • Investment flow between the two G20 countries is an important component of their relations
Updated 25 March 2023
Sanjay Kumar

New Delhi : India is working with Saudi Arabia on creating an investment bridge to accelerate bilateral projects and facilitate investments, with the measure expected to catalyze greater economic interconnectedness. 

During his trip to Riyadh this week, Dr. Ausaf Sayeed, secretary in charge of the Gulf region at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs, held talks with Saudi officials, including Foreign Affairs Deputy Minister Waleed bin Abdul Karim Al-Khereiji, on the India-Saudi Arabia strategic partnerships, and International Partnerships Deputy Minister Mohammed Al-Hassnah, with whom he agreed on the initiative to bridge bilateral investment activity. 

“Cross-border investments have become a major tool for progress and development for nations. India and Saudi Arabia are in a unique position to benefit from mutual investments depending on our strengths,” Sayeed told Arab News on Friday. 

He said Saudi investments in India have consistently grown, presently reaching $3 billion, and Indian businesses have invested more than $2 billion in the Kingdom. 

Significant investment opportunities, he said, have lately emerged in areas such as renewable energy, petrochemicals, infrastructure, food security, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, defense, information technology, artificial intelligence and entertainment. 

“An institutional mechanism for facilitating investments on both sides will be of great help to them,” Sayeed said. 

This mechanism, or investment bridge, is also seen as a means to facilitate all the projects under the $100 billion initiatives discussed by the two countries — both members of the Group of 20 largest economies — during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to India in February 2019. 

“The deliberation on forming an investment bridge is noteworthy…Given that both India and Saudi Arabia are G20 economies and have experienced fast growth, this is a welcome step and can catalyze greater economic interconnectedness,” said Muddassir Quamar, Middle East expert and fellow at the Institute of Defence Studies and Analyses in New Delhi told Arab News. 

“In addition to political, economic, security and cultural links, the two-way flow of investments is an important component of the bilateral relations.” 

Prof. Sujata Ashwarya of the Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi said the initiative comes in a context of several other joint projects, which both sides are eager to advance for mutual benefit. 

“The investment bridge will provide the required impetus for Saudi investment in India,” she said. “It might even develop into an institutional mechanism for trade and commerce between the two nations.”

RIYADH: Hadiyah, the Hajji and Mu’tamer’s Gift Charitable Association in Makkah, has started implementing its annual distribution of iftar and suhoor meals to pilgrims during Ramadan.

And this year the association aims to hand out at least 1.2 million meals.

The massive distribution will target worshippers at the Grand Mosque in Makkah and the Prophet’s Holy Mosque, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The association said 750 volunteers will help serve pilgrims throughout the holy month.

  Participants who pass the program will have the ability to meet the requirements for applying to NEOM projects, and take advantage of available investment opportunities
Updated 25 March 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The city of NEOM has launched the “Seven Senses” accelerator, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

It aims to build an integrated system for entrepreneurship in the regions of NEOM and Tabuk, and to support small and medium-sized enterprises, craftsmen, professionals, innovators, and innovative businesses capable of bringing about change.

From March 26 until May 14, the accelerator will receive applications from innovators and entrepreneurs who wish to join the intensive training camp that qualifies them to compete for a place in the accelerator.

The camp begins on May 28 and lasts for two days, during which 150 entrepreneurs will receive training in various skills, including the basics of successful business, understanding customers and attracting investors.

Participants will have the opportunity to present their offers to a committee of experts to obtain advice.

Following the training camp, the best competitors will be selected to participate in the accelerator program, which extends virtually over 10 weeks, from May to August, and ends with a trial day in Tabuk to present their projects and products.

During the program period, participants will be provided with the latest applications and practices through sessions, and various mentorships with experts.

Participants who pass the program will have the ability to meet the requirements for applying to NEOM projects, and take advantage of available investment opportunities.

Meshari Al-Mutairi, executive director of government affairs at NEOM, said: “The idea of ​​​​the NEOM accelerator program ‘Seven Senses,’ which was designed after extensive studies of the market reality, came to support entrepreneurs and owners of emerging companies in the regions of NEOM and Tabuk, through scientific and practical paths that contribute to developing their capabilities.”

He added that this will enable them to provide services according to the standards and requirements of projects in NEOM, in addition to expanding and sustaining their business in line with the goals of Vision 2030.

The accelerator will be followed by the launch of an educational training platform in Arabic, under the supervision of local and international experts in the field of entrepreneurship.

Later, joint work experiences will be organized to support emerging entrepreneurs and establish innovative production laboratories.

 

 

Ellie Aben

  Philippine Council of Engineers and Architects has helped 40k Pinoy professionals
Updated 25 March 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Mario Balboa had initially planned to return to the Philippines after a year, but his stay in Saudi Arabia has now spanned almost two decades, motivated by his successes and a desire to help other Filipino expats on their career paths.

An electronics and communications engineer, Balboa left his hometown in San Fernando, La Union province and moved to Riyadh in 2004 to work as a business consultant and analyst at Saudi Telecom Co.

Now a senior manager for product development, he enjoyed steady career progression over the years but at some point, saw that many Filipino engineers living and working in the Kingdom lagged behind.

Although they had all the necessary skills, many lacked the proper licenses, certifications, and credentials.

“In any development project here, you will always find a Filipino ... The only problem is that some lack the necessary papers to show that they are certified,” Balboa told Arab News. “If there’s a position where you are capable but not qualified because you don’t have the certification, it’s a lost opportunity.”

The situation prompted him to establish the Philippine Council of Engineers and Architects in the Kingdom in October 2013.

In January 2014, the PCEA signed a cooperation agreement with the Saudi Council of Engineers to exchange expertise and help qualify Philippine professionals in engineering and architectural practice.

A few months later, Balboa also took on board the Philippine government agencies — the Professional Regulation Commission and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority — which inked deals with the SCE for the professional development of Filipino engineers, architects, and technicians.

“The PCEA’s main goal is inclusive progression of Filipino professionals, especially engineers, architects, and technicians, upgrading their respective credentials and qualifications,” Balboa said.

“It helped in making Filipinos, especially the engineers and architects, recognized in terms of professionalism and qualification level.”

Over the past decade, nearly 40,000 Filipino professionals working in Saudi Arabia have, thanks to the PCEA, received training, improved their skills, and obtained official certificates to validate their qualifications.

The efforts have been recognized both in Saudi Arabia and in the Philippines, where last year Balboa received the Presidential Banaag Award, which recognizes individuals advancing the cause of Filipinos overseas.

The PCEA helps connect Filipinos directly with Saudi authorities to evaluate their qualifications.

Leandro Conti, chairman of the PRC’s board of mechanical engineering, told Arab News: “Then they will give you a certificate on the equivalency based on their (Saudi) standards ... which is good for Filipinos so they can be at par with the locals based on their qualifications.”

The certification is becoming increasingly valuable as Saudi Arabia continues to undertake megaprojects as part of its Vision 2030 reform plan.

“Once the projects will be in full swing ... definitely they’ll need Filipinos,” Conti said. “Some of my friends from Dubai and Abu Dhabi came back to Saudi Arabia because of the opportunities.”

Leo Argoso, an engineer who for the past five years has been working for a Saudi company specializing in medical equipment and instruments, was one of those who obtained a good job thanks to the PCEA.

“It was them (the PCEA) who bridged my qualification in order for me to become an SCE member so that I will be able to work my craft here in Saudi Arabia, to be able to take on a position that is equivalent to my level of qualification,” Argoso said.

He knows many other Filipino professionals whose chances on the career ladder got similarly boosted.

“With the help of the PCEA, they were able to fill up what is lacking in their credentials and after some time get recognized by the SCE,” he added.

“Once you are recognized by the SCE, you will be given an ID, proof that you are a legitimate professional and qualified to take on perhaps a higher position than you are currently holding.”

